Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/08
7.97 AUD   +1.14%
10:08pOIL SEARCH : Papua LNG Project Gas Agreement signed
PU
09:32pOil Search, Partners Sign Gas Deal for Papua LNG Project
DJ
04/07OIL SEARCH : Report provides update on climate performance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search, Partners Sign Gas Deal for Papua LNG Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Oil Search and partners in Papua LNG said an agreement has been signed with the Papua New Guinea government that defines the fiscal framework for the gas-export project.

Oil Search, Exxon Mobil and Total SA have agreed to fiscal terms that include an obligation to supply some gas to Papua New Guinea to support local industry and power generation.

They also agreed to a deferred payment mechanism for Papua New Guinea's payment of past costs, seeking to ease "the financial burden associated with the state's acquisition of its equity interest in the Papua LNG project," Oil Search said in a regulatory filing.

The gas agreement is a key milestone in developing some of Papua New Guinea's largest untapped natural gas reserves. Oil Search said the Papua LNG venture can advance toward front-end engineering and design work, or FEED, including the selection of a contractor.

Oil Search added that it can now focus more on working with Exxon and the Papua New Guinea government on a separate agreement for the development of the P'nyang gas field in the highlands region of the South Pacific nation. A deal would enable that development also to enter FEED, and support a third gas-processing unit at the active PNG LNG export facility with first gas production from the expanded operation in 2024.

- Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.62% 83 Delayed Quote.21.72%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 1.14% 7.97 End-of-day quote.10.06%
TOTAL 0.62% 50.6 Real-time Quote.9.57%
TOTAL 1.43% 50.89 Delayed Quote.9.49%
WTI -0.16% 64.32 Delayed Quote.36.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
10:08pOIL SEARCH : Papua LNG Project Gas Agreement signed
PU
09:32pOil Search, Partners Sign Gas Deal for Papua LNG Project
DJ
04/07OIL SEARCH : Report provides update on climate performance
PU
04/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Wobble As U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume
DJ
04/04OIL SEARCH : Drilling Report for March 2019
PU
04/04OIL SEARCH : welcomes 2019 Apprentices
PU
04/01OIL SEARCH : releases 2018 Transparency Report
PU
04/01OIL SEARCH : PNG LNG signs SPA with Unipec
PU
04/01Papua New Guinea LNG project to supply Sinopec unit
RE
03/27OIL SEARCH : Quarterly report to 31 December 2017
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 741 M
EBIT 2019 861 M
Net income 2019 479 M
Debt 2019 2 715 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 18,03
P/E ratio 2020 15,95
EV / Sales 2019 6,46x
EV / Sales 2020 6,26x
Capitalization 8 530 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,56 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED10.06%8 538
CNOOC LTD22.04%81 896
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.05%74 831
EOG RESOURCES INC.13.09%57 211
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%50 886
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD16.61%34 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About