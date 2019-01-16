Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Oil Search : Pikka B well in Alaska encounters hydrocarbons in the Nanushuk formation

01/16/2019 | 06:39pm EST

Pikka B well in Alaska encounters hydrocarbons in the Nanushuk formation

17 January 2019

SYDNEY (ASX:OSH | ADR: OISHY | POMSoX: OSH)

The Pikka B appraisal well has penetrated the Nanushuk formation and successfully encountered hydrocarbons, in line with pre-drill expectations.

The well commenced drilling on 31 December 2018 (AKST) and reached a depth of 1,201 metres (3,934 feet) on 10 January. Surface casing was set and coring operations are currently underway.

Peter Botten, Oil Search's Managing Director said:

"The early results from the Pikka B well are very encouraging. Due to detailed planning, we were able to take advantage of early cold weather and commenced drilling the Pikka B well ahead of schedule. The top Nanushuk reservoir was encountered slightly high to expectations and a core has been successfully acquired over a 37 metre (120 feet) interval. Early interpretation of the core indicates a hydrocarbon-saturated, high porosity sand. The forward plan is to acquire an additional 101 metres (330 feet) of core prior to sidetracking the well at the end of January.

The construction of the Pikka C ice road and well pad has been completed and the rig was mobilised to site on 9 January 2019, with the Pikka C well expected to spud in late January.

The objective of both appraisal wells, which will allow four reservoir penetrations, is to confirm the presence, volume, thickness and quality of the Nanushuk reservoir at the Pikka B and C locations. Well testing, which will feed into the selection of the well design that will be used in the Pikka development, is planned for March and April."

Participants in the Pikka Unit

Oil Search (Alaska) LLC 25.5%

Repsol E&P USA, Inc. 49.0%

Armstrong Energy, LLC 19.1%

GMT Exploration Company, LLC 6.4%Total

100.0%

Nanushuk Fairway

ALASKA

A NCHORA GE

PIKKA

UNIT

KUPARUK

RIVER

ALPINE

Pikka B

OSH DevelopmentOSH Exploration

Oil Search Limited

Head office

Sydney office

Mailing address

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400

Incorporated in

Port Moresby

1 Bligh Street

GPO Box 2442

Fax: +61 2 8207 8500

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney NSW 2001

www.oilsearch.com

ARBN 055 079 868

Australia

PETER BOTTEN, CBE

Managing Director

For more information regarding this report, please contact:

Investors and International Media:

Ann Diamant

General Manager, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel:

Mob:

+612 8207 8440 +61 407 483 128

U.S. Media

Amy Burnett

Manager, U.S. Media & Communications

Mob: +1 907 529 1594

Investors:

Stephanie Chu

Investor Relations Manager

Tel:

Mob:

+612 8207 8542 +61 481 038 179

2

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 23:38:01 UTC
