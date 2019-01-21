Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Oil Search Production Set to Jump After Quake Hits 2018 Output

01/21/2019

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search has flagged a rebound in production this year after a massive quake in Papua New Guinea devastated parts of the country and contributed to a 17% slump in output in 2018.

Despite the drop in production, increased prices for natural gas boosted the energy company's sales revenue for the past year and it forecast output costs for 2018 would be at the lower end of its previous guidance.

On Tuesday, Oil Search said it produced 7.4 million barrels of oil equivalent in the final quarter of last year, a dip of 1.2% on the prior quarter that took production for the year to 25.2 million barrels, at the bottom end of the company's guidance.

For the coming year, Oil Search said it expected output to jump to between 28 million and 31.5 million barrels.

An earthquake and series of aftershocks struck the Highlands region of Papua New Guinea last February, forcing the temporary shutdown of oil and gas operations including the flagship PNG LNG liquefied natural gas operation.

Oil Search operates all of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields, though these are dwarfed by output from Exxon Mobil US$19 billion PNG LNG operation, in which Oil Search has a 29% interest. The liquefied natural gas plant returned to full operation by late April.

The company, based in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby and listed in Australia, said sales revenue in the fourth quarter totalled US$503.1 million, an increase of 5.9% quarter-over-quarter, and for the full year rose by 6.2% to US$1.54 billion.

"Despite the first half of 2018 being one of the most challenging in Oil Search's history due to the devastating PNG Highlands earthquake in February, the company has recovered well," Managing Director Peter Botten said.

He noted the PNG project produced at an average annualized rate of 8.8 million metric tons in the second half of 2018, its highest half-yearly rate ever.

With a push into Alaska's oil fields and a proposed expansion of gas-export activities in Papua New Guinea with partners including Exxon Mobil and France's Total SA, Oil Search has forecast more than doubling its production to 67 million barrels in 2025, with the Pikka block in Alaska accounting for about 15 million barrels of growth.

In 2017, Oil Search signed a US$400 million deal with privately owned Armstrong Energy LLC and GMT Exploration Co. to buy stakes in three oil prospects in Alaska's North Slope that lie between assets run by ConocoPhillips. The deal included an option to raise its stake in the assets for another US$450 million, and Oil Search said it was preparing to exercise the option.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

