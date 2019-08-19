Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
6.5 AUD   +3.01%
Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery

08/19/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search Ltd.'s (OSH.AU) half-year profit rebounded strongly as operations in Papua New Guinea recovered from forced outages last year.

Oil Search, based in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby and listed on the Australian exchange, said its net profit jumped to US$161.9 million in the first half of 2019 from US$79.2 million a year earlier.

The company's production for the six months was 38% higher at 14.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, after being held back in 2018 by a severe earthquake in Papua New Guinea's Highlands region, and Oil Search said total revenue for the period was up 39% at US$776.9 million from US$557.8 million previously.

The energy company plans to pay an interim dividend of US$0.05 a share, after halvinh it a year ago to A$0.02.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.10% 59.6 Delayed Quote.7.76%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 3.01% 6.5 End-of-day quote.-11.87%
WTI -0.05% 55.93 Delayed Quote.20.64%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 413 M
EBIT 2019 1 148 M
Net income 2019 600 M
Debt 2019 4 196 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,84x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
Capitalization 9 904 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,94  AUD
Last Close Price 6,50  AUD
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-11.87%6 519
CNOOC LTD-5.76%64 786
CONOCOPHILLIPS-17.45%57 139
EOG RESOURCES INC.-12.95%44 061
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.39%39 867
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.71%27 777
