Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search Ltd.'s (OSH.AU) half-year profit rebounded strongly as operations in Papua New Guinea recovered from forced outages last year.

Oil Search, based in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby and listed on the Australian exchange, said its net profit jumped to US$161.9 million in the first half of 2019 from US$79.2 million a year earlier.

The company's production for the six months was 38% higher at 14.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, after being held back in 2018 by a severe earthquake in Papua New Guinea's Highlands region, and Oil Search said total revenue for the period was up 39% at US$776.9 million from US$557.8 million previously.

The energy company plans to pay an interim dividend of US$0.05 a share, after halvinh it a year ago to A$0.02.

