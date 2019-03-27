Oil Search : Quarterly report to 31 December 2017 0 03/27/2019 | 08:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FOURTH QUARTER REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 23 JANUARY 2018 ASX: OSH | ADR: OISHY | POMSOX: OSH FOURTH QUARTER PRODUCTION OF 7.6 MMBOE TAKES 2017 FULL YEAR PRODUCTION TO A RECORD 30.3 MMBOE HIGHLIGHTS 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 % CHANGE FY 2017 FY 2016 % CHANGE Total production (mmboe) 7.59 7.91 -4% 30.31 30.25 - Total sales (mmboe) 7.67 8.19 -6% 30.04 30.59 -2% Total revenue (US$m) 389.0 380.8 +2% 1,446.0 1,235.9 +17% HIGHLIGHTS Strong fourth quarter production takes 2017 full year production to 30.31 mmboe, the highest in the Company's history Total production in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 7.59 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). This took 2017 full year production to 30.31 mmboe, a record for Oil Search and at the upper end of the 2017 guidance range. PNG LNG Project delivers another solid quarterly performance Fourth quarter PNG LNG production net to Oil Search was 6.08 mmboe. The Project operated at an annualised rate of approximately 8.3 MTPA, despite a short rate reduction in October related to the second phase of LNG plant compressor upgrades. The Oil Search-operated PNG oil and gas fields also performed well, contributing 1.51 mmboe net to Oil Search. Higher realised oil and gas prices drive revenue Total revenue for the quarter was US$389.0 million, 2% higher than in the previous quarter, reflecting a strong improvement in hydrocarbon prices, partially offset by lower product sales. The average realised oil and condensate price was US$63.05 per barrel while the average realised gas and LNG price was US$7.86/mmBtu. Revenues for the full year totaled US$1.446 billion, up 17% on 2016. Net debt reduced by nearly US$0.5 billion over 2017, to US$2.61 billion Over 2017, Oil Search's cash balance increased from US$863 million to just over US$1 billion. Over the same period, the Company repaid US$314 million of PNG LNG project finance debt, with net debt at the end of 2017 of US$2.61 billion, compared to US$3.08 billion at the beginning of the year. Including US$850 million of undrawn corporate credit facilities, Oil Search had total liquidity of nearly US$1.9 billion at the end of 2017. Progress on LNG expansion development options The results of engineering studies on the various integrated downstream development options for processing gas from the Elk-Antelope fields in PRL 15 and P'nyang in PRL 3 were provided to the joint venture participants in December. Discussions between Oil Search, Total and ExxonMobil progressed on core project financing and marketing arrangements, with key project definition expected in early 2018, prior to presenting a preferred development option to the PNG Government. 2017 FOURTH QUARTER REPORT | 23 JANUARY 2018 | page 1 P'nyang South 2 ST1 well encounters gas, confirming extension of field to the south-east P'nyang South 2 ST1 encountered good-quality,gas-bearing Toro and Digimu sands, confirming the presence of gas in the south-eastern part of the field. Recertification of the field's gas resources will be completed in the second quarter of 2018 and is expected to result in the addition of 1C contingent resources that can be used to underpin marketing and financing discussions for LNG expansion. Preparations to appraise Muruk gas discovery underway Site preparation for the Muruk 2 appraisal well continued during the quarter and, subject to weather conditions, drilling is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018. Muruk 2 will help define the potential volumes in the field. Announcement of acquisition of world class, Tier 1 oil assets in Alaska In November, Oil Search announced the proposed acquisition of a 25.5% interest in the Pikka Unit and adjacent acreage and 37.5% in the Horseshoe Block, on the Alaska North Slope, for US$400 million, with the option to double its interests by mid-2019 for an additional US$450 million. The acquisition was made on the basis that the Pikka Unit contains a discovered resource of 500 million barrels, compared to an estimate of 1.2 billion barrels by the existing JV partners. Oil Search will take over operatorship in the first quarter of 2018 and plans to undertake an active appraisal campaign ahead of a planned FID in late 2019. The acquisition, which is expected to be completed within the next month, represents an entry into Tier 1 assets that have potential to generate material growth with high returns and complements the Company's existing high-quality gas assets in PNG. COMMENTING ON THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE 2017 FULL YEAR, OIL SEARCH MANAGING DIRECTOR, PETER BOTTEN, SAID: "Oil Search finished 2017 strongly, with fourth quarter production of 7.59 mmboe taking full year production to 30.31 mmboe, which was at the upper end of our guidance range and an all-time record for the Company. In October, the second phase of scheduled compressor upgrades at the PNG LNG Project plant site took place. Production rates picked up following this work, with the plant averaging 8.6 MTPA in December. The upgrades to the compressors undertaken during 2017 should enable production to be maintained sustainably at or above 8.5 MTPA, before factoring in normal levels of downtime. Our operated oil and gas fields in PNG also performed well during the quarter, with production of 1.51 mmboe, net to Oil Search, largely unchanged from the third quarter. Our realised oil and condensate price in the fourth quarter was US$63.05 per barrel, up 20% on the third quarter, reflecting the strength in global oil prices. This, together with a 5% increase in our realised LNG and gas price, helped lift fourth quarter revenue to US$389 million, driving total revenue for the year to US$1.45 billion, 17% higher than in 2017. In December, ExxonMobil, on behalf of the PNG LNG Project participants, completed its evaluation of proposals received for the additional 1.3 MTPA of LNG being marketed. Offers were received from a number of top-tier LNG buyers, including end users and traders, with strong interest in securing contracts for periods of up to five years. Oil Search expects the joint venture to sign binding contracts during the first half of 2018. In the first half of 2018, modifications to the Hides Gas Conditioning Plant are planned to further optimise production rates upstream. Oil Search expects to see production benefits from this in the second half of the year. Work on tying in the Angore A1 and A2 wells to existing Project processing facilities remains ongoing, with the wells expected to come online in 2019." 2017 FOURTH QUARTER REPORT | 23 JANUARY 2018 | page 2 LNG expansion "Discussions on LNG expansion between Oil Search, ExxonMobil and Total SA accelerated during the quarter. Results of engineering studies on potential downstream development options for processing Elk-Antelope and P'nyang gas, were provided to the joint venture participants in late December. These studies are primarily focused on the evaluation and comparison of the downstream configuration and capacity for potential PNG LNG expansion and the development of Papua LNG. The joint venture will use these findings to determine its preferred development option, which it intends to present to the PNG Government in early 2018. This will lead to the negotiation of a final gas agreement, prior to FEED entry in the second half of 2018, with FID targeted for 2019. LNG expansion will be underpinned by the more than 10 tcf of discovered undeveloped gas resource in the Elk-Antelope and P'nyang fields and potentially gas from the foundation project fields, which provides an option to front-end part of the new capacity with low cost gas. The joint venture remains aligned on pursuing an integrated development that will benefit all stakeholders through material construction and operational synergies." P'nyang South 2 results prove south-east extension "During the quarter, the P'nyang South 2 ST1 well encountered gas in good quality Toro and Digimu sands, confirming the extension of the field to the south-east. The well is expected to meet its primary objective of migrating 2C contingent gas resource to the 1C contingent category, to support further development planning of the P'nyang field for potential LNG expansion. In addition, while further evaluation is ongoing, Oil Search believes an uplift in the 2C gas resource estimate for the field is also possible. Recertification of the field's resources has commenced and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018." Proposed acquisition of world class oil assets with material growth potential in Alaska North Slope "In November 2017, Oil Search agreed to acquire a number of oil assets in the Alaska North Slope from privately-owned companies Armstrong Energy LLC and GMT Exploration Company LLC for US$400 million, subject to standard regulatory approvals, which are expected to be received shortly. The assets include a 25.5% interest in the Pikka Unit and adjacent exploration acreage and a 37.5% interest in the Horseshoe Block, which contain the discovered Nanushuk and satellite oil fields. We undertook significant due diligence prior to the acquisition, working in cooperation with Armstrong, and used conservative resource and development assumptions in our assessment of the opportunity. For example, for acquisition purposes, we estimate that these fields contain 500 million barrels of oil, while our partners, Armstrong and Repsol, expect that ultimate recoverable reserves could be more than 1.2 billion barrels. The acquisition provides Oil Search with world class oil assets, immediately adjacent to existing infrastructure, in an established, stable, prolific oil producing province with an attractive fiscal regime. We believe the entry price, at just over US$3 per barrel based on our resource numbers and approximately US$1.30 per barrel if the upside is proven, is highly competitive and the purchase has been made at the right time in the oil price cycle. Since the transaction price was agreed, the oil price has rallied substantially and value accretive US tax reforms have been passed, resulting in a decrease in the federal tax rate from 35% to 21%, increasing the value of the assets. The assets will complement the Company's existing world class, high returning PNG gas portfolio and there is significant upside potential in the leases. The option to acquire Armstrong's remaining interests in the Pikka Unit and Horseshoe Block, at a fixed price of US$450 million, provides us with an excellent mechanism to increase our interest and then on-sell to a strategic partner, if there is potential to add further value. 2017 FOURTH QUARTER REPORT | 23 JANUARY 2018 | page 3 ConocoPhillips, which operates the adjacent leases to the Pikka Unit, has announced it will be drilling two wells (Putu 1 and Stony Hill 1) during the 2018 drilling season, to test the extension of the Nanushuk reservoir into its acreage. The Putu 1 well is only two miles (3.2 kilometres) from the proposed Pikka 2 well location and, based on an earlier data trading agreement, the Putu results will be traded with the Pikka Unit JV. Consequently, the Pikka Unit JV has decided not to drill the planned Pikka well in 2018 and concentrate on developing a comprehensive appraisal programme for next year. Oil Search will assume operatorship in early 2018 and will incorporate the results of the ConocoPhillips wells into an appraisal plan, with Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) expected to begin in early 2019 and a Final Investment Decision (FID) in late 2019. Planning has already begun for the drilling of a number of wells in the first quarter of 2019 (subject to stakeholder and government approvals), to further appraise the Pikka and Horseshoe resource and explore for additional resources." GUIDANCE FOR THE 2017 FULL YEAR "The Company's financial results for the year to 31 December 2017 will be released to the market on 20 February 2018. Production costs for 2017 are expected to be at the lower end of the previously advised guidance range of US$8.50 - 9.50/boe while depreciation and amortisation charges are expected to be towards the midpoint of the US$11.50 - 12.50/boe guidance range. Other operating costs (including Hides GTE gas purchase costs, royalties and levies, selling and distribution costs, rig operating costs, inventory movements, corporate and business development, power and other costs) are expected to be slightly above the US$125 - 135 million guidance range, mainly due to higher than expected sales from hydrocarbon inventories on hand and a provision for redundant warehouse stock. Net financing charges, consisting primarily of PNG LNG Project borrowing costs, are expected to be between US$193 - 197 million. US$35.9 million of exploration and evaluation expenditure will be expensed for the full year, mainly related to Antelope Deep, seismic acquisition in Alaska and PNG as well as geological, geophysical and general and administration activities. The effective tax rate for the 2017 full year is expected to be in the range of 31 - 34%. This is substantially lower than the effective tax rate for 2016 due to PNG legislative changes in late 2016, which included the reduction of the tax on oil projects from 45-50% to 30%, with effect from 1 January 2017. This resulted in a one-off reduction in deferred tax asset balances at the end of 2016. However, the lower oil field tax rate, together with lower non-deductible costs compared to the prior year, has benefited the effective tax rate in 2017. The above guidance is subject to the finalisation of the financial statements, Board review and the year-end audit currently underway." 2017 FOURTH QUARTER REPORT | 23 JANUARY 2018 | page 4 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 "Oil Search's 2018 full year production is anticipated to be in the range of 28.5 - 30.5 mmboe, with forecast contributions as follows: 2018 Production Guidance1 Oil Search-operated PNG oil and gas (mmboe)2,3 4.5 - 5.5 PNG LNG Project: LNG (bcf) 105 -109 Power (bcf) 0.6 - 0.7 Liquids (mmbbl) 3.3 - 3.5 Total PNG LNG Project (mmboe) 2 24.0 - 25.0 Total production (mmboe) 28.5 - 30.5 1.Numbers may not add due to rounding. 2.Gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent using an Oil Search specific conversion factor of 5,100 scf = 1 boe, which represents a weighted average, based on Oil Search's reserves portfolio, using the actual calorific value of each gas volume at its point of sale. 3.Includes SE Gobe gas sales. Lower operated production is expected to be offset by higher production from the PNG LNG Project, which continues to perform very well, contributing higher margin barrels of oil equivalent to the Company's production base. Operating and capital cost guidance for 2018 will be provided to the market on 20 February 2018, in the 2017 full year results release." 2017 FOURTH QUARTER REPORT | 23 JANUARY 2018 | page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oil Search Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 00:39:04 UTC 0 Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED 08:40p OIL SEARCH : Quarterly report to 31 December 2017 PU 07:40p OIL SEARCH : 2019 Proxy Form Sample PU 07:40p OIL SEARCH : Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting PU 07:40p OIL SEARCH : 2018 Annual Report - interactive PU 07:35p OIL SEARCH : 2018 Social Responsibility Report Microsite PU 03/25 ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain After Monday's Slide DJ 03/21 OIL SEARCH : Speech - Managing Director, Peter Botten, discusses responsible sus.. PU 03/20 OIL SEARCH : Responsible sustainable development PU 03/19 OIL SEARCH : Responsible sustainable development is critical as PNG approaches t.. PU 03/11 ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Worries Of A Global Slowdown Accelerate DJ