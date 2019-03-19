Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search : Responsible sustainable development is critical as PNG approaches threshold of major new infrastructure projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

Responsible sustainable development is critical as PNG approaches threshold of major new infrastructure projects

Media Release

Tuesday, 19 March 2019

PNG is on the threshold of substantial new investment that could double its LNG production in the coming years.

Oil Search Managing Director, Peter Botten, made this forecast whilst advocating major new infrastructure must be developed in a responsible and sustainable way.

Speaking at the PNG Petroleum and Energy Summit in Port Moresby, Mr Botten said the global LNG market is highly competitive with other major new projects already moving to final investment decision.

"Consequently, the next phase in PNG's gas development and related project milestones must move forward in a timely and responsible way and must consider lessons learnt on optimising a sustainable, responsible process," he said.

"Good progress was made in 2018 on downstream pre-FEED studies to support new LNG capacity (3 x 2.7mtpa trains) with upstream pre-FEED on Elk-Antelope (PRL15) already well advanced.

"Development concepts for our Associated Gas Expansion (AGX) project planned for 2019 were also completed."

In 2018, an MOU was signed between Papua LNG and the PNG government, setting key terms and conditions for a gas agreement, including the equitable split of value between State and developers, Domestic Market Obligation and National Content.

"The Papua LNG Gas Agreement will likely be finalised in early April 2019 with a gas agreement between the State and P'nyang (PRL3) joint venture to be finalised soon after," Mr Botten said.

"Additionally, JV partners are progressing commercial agreements supporting integration, including site and facility access."

Global LNG demand grew 6% in 2018 with further growth of 4.5% per annum forecast to 2030. This is driven by government policies and north-east Asia markets prioritising gas over coal and nuclear power. This means that by 2030, a further 120mtpa of new supply will be required.

This has seen renewed global interest to fill the supply-demand gap into the next decade and buyers seeking to diversify LNG sources from new countries and new sellers.

Mr Botten said Oil Search would be prioritising its exploration and appraisal activities to ensure optimal use of capital.

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

"In the north-west Foldbelt, we are continuing to pursue opportunities for PNG LNG backfill and optimal gas field phasing to create value; whilst in the Forelands, we are investigating optimal commercialisation routes for Kimu, Barikewa and Uramu," he said.

"The onshore Gulf remains an attractive proposition, with many tcf-structures close to planned Papua LNG infrastructure."

Balancing this, Mr Botten emphasised the importance of maintaining operational stability through social initiatives and responsibility.

"Whilst our core business may be oil and gas exploration and production, we operate in a socially responsible manner with strong values and high standards guiding our work. Our vision and values make this clear," he said.

"Respectful, open relationships with local landowners and all levels of government are at the heart of our current and future success. We invest in, and deliver, ongoing social programmes including: support of Hela Provincial Hospital and health authority; and continued earthquake recovery, especially in public health and infrastructure.

"We are also promoting new partnerships targeting education and training, women's empowerment and gender-based violence, and youth engagement.

"Power projects, like the new Port Moresby power station, are aligned to the government's development aims as is our support on equitable benefits distribution to land owners."

In 2018, Oil Search released its Climate Change Resilience Report which demonstrates its resilience under range of scenarios, including 2°C pathway, and will releasing an updated human rights report in late-March.

In closing, Mr Botten reiterated responsible development, with balanced value sharing, is necessary to realise PNG's substantial LNG potential.

See Mr Botten's full presentation HERE.

End.

For further information, please contact: Ann Diamant

General Manager, Investor Relations & Communications ann.diamant@oilsearch.com +61 407 483 128

Photos

Oil Search Managing Director, Peter Botten, speaks at the 2019 PNG Petroleum and Energy Summit in Port Moresby.

Oil Search maintained a significant presence at the 2019 PNG Petroleum and Energy Summit in Port Moresby to discuss its approach to sustainable development as PNG approaches threshold of major new infrastructure projects.

Photos courtesy of Oil Search

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 00:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
08:55pOIL SEARCH : Responsible sustainable development is critical as PNG approaches t..
PU
03/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Worries Of A Global Slowdown Accelerate
DJ
03/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink On Trade-deal Worries, Weak China Export Dat..
DJ
03/08OIL SEARCH : 2019 Annual Meeting Notification
PU
03/08OIL SEARCH : 2018 Full Year Dividend FX Rates Notification
PU
03/05OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/04OIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice – Ko..
PU
03/03OIL SEARCH : Company Update - March 2019
PU
03/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On Trade-deal Hopes, MSCI Expansion
DJ
02/26ASIA MARKETS: China Gives Up Gains, Asia Markets Fall As Trade-deal Enthusias..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 723 M
EBIT 2019 865 M
Net income 2019 479 M
Debt 2019 2 704 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 18,22
P/E ratio 2020 16,20
EV / Sales 2019 6,59x
EV / Sales 2020 6,30x
Capitalization 8 649 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,56 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED11.87%8 649
CNOOC LTD13.98%79 694
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.44%76 697
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.40%53 318
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.66%50 227
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD13.51%33 709
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.