Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
7.34 AUD   -0.81%
11:06pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Earnings Reports
DJ
10:06pOil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update
DJ
09:30pOil Search Quarterly Revenue, Output Slips
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 10:06pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search tweaked its annual production target after a slip in second-quarter output and lowered guidance for spending this year because of a rescheduling of the expansion of gas-export operations in Papua New Guinea.

The oil and gas producer said Tuesday it now anticipates production in 2019 of between 28 million and 31 million barrels of oil equivalent, where it previously saw the top of the range at 31.5 million barrels.

That followed a 5.1% quarter-over-quarter drop in output to 6.9 million barrels in the second quarter after planned plant maintenance dented volumes. Still, production for the first half was up 38% at 14.1 million barrels as Oil Search seeks to more than double production by the middle of the next decade with the expansion in Papua New Guinea and its foray into Alaska.

For the second quarter, Oil Search's sales revenue was down 4.8% on-quarter at US$378.9 million, but up 39% for the first half at US$777 million.

Oil Search operates all of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields, though these are dwarfed by output from the Exxon Mobil-led US$19 billion PNG LNG operation, in which Oil Search has a 29% interest.

Oil Search, with partners Exxon and Total SA, earlier this year signed a deal with Papua New Guinea's government that paves the way for a final investment decision on the expansion of liquefied natural gas output in the country. Late last month, the company agreed to exercise a US$450 million option to double its stakes in prospective oil fields in Alaska, where it has been drilling, and expects to lift the estimated resource.

The company, based in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby and listed in Australia, said it now expects investment spending at between US$500 million and US$610 million this year, a drop from its earlier target of US$545 million to US$655 million.

In June, James Marape was sworn in as Papua New Guinea's prime minister following the resignation of Peter O'Neill. The companies are moving toward front-end engineering and design work on the expansion of LNG production in the country, though the new government has said it wants to review the gas agreement signed for Total's proposed Papua LNG project that would make use of the PNG LNG operation's infrastructure. The deal is a prerequisite for beginning the engineering phase on Papua LNG, and a separate gas agreement for another field is needed to launch engineering on three proposed LNG production lines by the companies.

Oil Search Managing Director Peter Botten said his company and its partners had in recent weeks met with the new leader and members of his government to brief them on the LNG expansion plans. He added the company's marketing team continued to talk with potential buyers regarding an equity share of fuel produced in the Papua New Guinea expansion, which would help underpin a decision to go ahead with the development.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.71% 77.08 Delayed Quote.13.04%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -0.81% 7.34 End-of-day quote.3.35%
TOTAL 0.44% 50.09 Real-time Quote.8.47%
TOTAL -0.10% 50.2125 Delayed Quote.8.03%
WTI 0.07% 59.49 Delayed Quote.33.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
11:06pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Earnings Report..
DJ
10:06pOil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update
DJ
09:30pOil Search Quarterly Revenue, Output Slips
DJ
07/03ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Trade-deal Uncertainty Returns
DJ
07/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As U.S., China Agree To Go Back To The Negot..
DJ
06/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As U.S., China Agree To Go Back To The Negot..
DJ
06/30CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) appoints Julian Fowles as new director
AQ
06/27Oil Search Doubles Stakes in Big Alaska Oil Find
DJ
06/27Indus Energy NL - Indus to Acquire New Era Oil and Gas
AQ
06/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting At G-20
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 504 M
EBIT 2019 1 257 M
Net income 2019 685 M
Debt 2019 3 966 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 6,05x
EV / Sales2020 5,88x
Capitalization 11 183 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,34  AUD
Last Close Price 7,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED3.35%7 603
CNOOC LTD11.02%76 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS-0.95%69 461
EOG RESOURCES INC.4.23%52 717
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.74%37 744
ANADARKO PETROLEUM66.77%36 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About