Oil Search STEM Roadshow attracts young talent

Monday, 17 February 2020

Oil Search has just completed its first ever Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Roadshow at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology (Unitech) engaging directly with technical talent to discover and explore potential career pathways.

With the support of the university's Heads of Departments, the Company was able to induct the first four Unitech recipients of its STEM Scholarship Programme and provide insight to students on their various talent development programmes.

Sabrina Lafanama, a final year Mechanical Engineering student is one recipient of the STEM Scholarship. She shared her internship experience at the roadshow and acknowledged Oil Search for its continuous support to young Papua New Guinea citizens.

"It is a privilege to be selected into this scholarship programme among others that applied," Ms Lafanama said.

As the only female out of the seven interns from Unitech, she also took the opportunity to challenge female engineers to apply.

"Always have an open mind and be driven by your passion."

The STEM Scholarship Programme underpins Oil Search's commitment to create career pathways in the oil and gas industry encouraging early attraction and entry of high-potential technical talent into its pipeline.

One of the value-add sessions was the meeting with Unitech Association of Women Engineers led by Serah Wakia Joseph, Oil Search Production Engineer, and Katherine Manus, Oil Search Graduate Mechanical Engineer, in support of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The two offered profound insights on female participation in a traditionally male-dominated sector and gave personal accounts of their own progression and development as women engineers.

"Over the past five to six years, I've witnessed the landscape changing. More females are being inspired to get into STEM fields and really achieving remarkable things," Ms Wakia said.

"Seeing the journey modelled by others they can identify with, can help to reassure our young talent that there's a path for everyone."

Students who attended the Unitech Roadshow also asked a lot of questions on a range of topics including environmental sustainability and the overall contribution of Oil Search to the socioeconomic development of PNG, demonstrating a positive interest as an employer of choice.

