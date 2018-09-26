Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Oil Search : Technicians Move Up

09/26/2018 | 03:21am CEST

Oil Search Technicians Move Up

PNG Media Release

26 September, 2018

Eight process technicians have arrived at the INSTEP Petronas training facility in Malaysia to begin the Oil Search Control Room Operator Training Program.

The Oil Search Control Room Operator (CRO) Training Program is a block training program designed to provide the training necessary to transition current Oil Search process technicians into future control room operator roles.

The inaugural group of trainees departed for Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia over the weekend to begin their training at the specialised 200-acre oil and gas technical training facility which consists of six academies with training plants covering drilling, oil and gas upstream and downstream facilities.

Process technicians within Oil Search were selected for their demonstration of Oil Search behaviours, technical competence and aptitude. This technically intensive course consists of:

  • Distributed Control System Training

  • Process Control System Training

  • Process Safety

  • Process Troubleshooting

  • Plant Operation Practice

  • Practical Exercises in Plant Operations, Start-up and Shutdown using the Upstream Training Plant.

The CRO training course is an established course that is the closely matched to Oil Search requirements in terms of process units, control system in use, content and approach.

Oil Search has implemented a Competency Assurance Program. As part of this we have associated the necessary external, internal and on-the-job training necessary for each of the technician positions. This provides a set path for our people to progress through the competencies required for their current and higher-level positions. We then use these defined training requirements to source the best-in-class training to move our technicians forward.

In addition to these training initiatives, the Company has arranged for training in the field and at its facilities in Port Moresby utilising a local training provider. We have also sent personnel for specialist and state-of-the-art training in Australia, Philippines and Singapore as required.

Oil Search also intends to support and utilise the Kumul Petroleum Academy to deliver technical training to its workforce.

Peter Botten, Oil Search Managing Director said: "We are proud of our workforce who have come through our Process Technician and Apprenticeship Programs and we continue to provide them the best opportunities to excel in their respective fields. This group of candidates were selected for their experience level as production technicians and their consistent demonstration of Oil Search behaviours. In addition, everyone nominated had to pass a stringent simulation-based aptitude test specific to control room operators. I have every confidence in their abilities to progress through as control room operators."

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

The pioneering group of technicians under the Oil Search Control Room Operator Training Program are Manyandi Kenja, Tony Masueng, Mollie Tilon, Murray Holland, George Chimi, Freddy Lavapo, John Kaiape and Winston Morris.

End.

For further information, please contact:

Ruth Waram

Manager, PNG Communications Mobile: 71906078

Photo

The pioneering group of trainees under the Oil Search Control Room Operator Training Program at the INSTEP Petronas training facility in Malaysia are (from left to right): George Chimi, Mollie Tilon, Winston Morris, Manyandi Kenja, Freddy Lavapo, Tony Masueng, John Kaiape and Murray Holland.

Photo courtesy of Oil Search.

Oil Search Technicians Move Up - 26 September 2018

2

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 01:20:06 UTC
