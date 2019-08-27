Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report  
08/27
6.43 AUD   -0.31%
10:51pOil Search Temporarily Reduces Papua New Guinea Production
DJ
08/19Oil Search 1st Half Profit Jumps on Production Recovery -- Update
DJ
08/19Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
DJ
Oil Search Temporarily Reduces Papua New Guinea Production

08/27/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search said it has temporarily curtailed production from oil fields in Papua new Guinea and output has been reduced from the flagship PNG LNG gas-export venture due to likely damage on account of bad weather.

A mooring system at one of its operated offshore loading facilities in the Gulf of Papua may have been damaged, but poor weather and rough seas meant it hadn't been able to complete inspections, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

As a precautionary measure, Oil Search said it had temporarily suspended scheduled liquids loading last week and production was restricted from its oil fields and at the PNG LNG liquefied natural gas project. It was working to ramp-up production back to normal rates as soon as possible, the statement said.

The company also said it was not yet clear if the temporary measure would affect its annual guidance.

Oil Search and its partners have developed a temporary solution to berth and load vessels at the facilities, enabling loading to resume at a reduced rate from last Sunday, the company said.

Established in 1929, Oil Search operates all of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields and has interests in several big natural-gas fields on the island as well as a 29% interest in the Exxon Mobil-led PNG LNG project that exports to Asia.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.97% 67.19 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.12% 59.88 Delayed Quote.11.52%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -0.31% 6.43 End-of-day quote.-9.92%
WTI -0.22% 55.44 Delayed Quote.23.28%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 459 M
EBIT 2019 1 155 M
Net income 2019 570 M
Debt 2019 4 548 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,84x
EV / Sales2020 5,51x
Capitalization 9 804 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,77  AUD
Last Close Price 6,43  AUD
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-9.92%6 673
CNOOC LTD-10.03%62 260
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.24%57 028
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.83%41 931
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.36%37 684
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-7.44%27 303
