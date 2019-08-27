Oil Search Temporarily Reduces Papua New Guinea Production

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Oil Search said it has temporarily curtailed production from oil fields in Papua new Guinea and output has been reduced from the flagship PNG LNG gas-export venture due to likely damage on account of bad weather.

A mooring system at one of its operated offshore loading facilities in the Gulf of Papua may have been damaged, but poor weather and rough seas meant it hadn't been able to complete inspections, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

As a precautionary measure, Oil Search said it had temporarily suspended scheduled liquids loading last week and production was restricted from its oil fields and at the PNG LNG liquefied natural gas project. It was working to ramp-up production back to normal rates as soon as possible, the statement said.

The company also said it was not yet clear if the temporary measure would affect its annual guidance.

Oil Search and its partners have developed a temporary solution to berth and load vessels at the facilities, enabling loading to resume at a reduced rate from last Sunday, the company said.

Established in 1929, Oil Search operates all of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields and has interests in several big natural-gas fields on the island as well as a 29% interest in the Exxon Mobil-led PNG LNG project that exports to Asia.

