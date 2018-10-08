Log in
10/08/2018 | 02:03am CEST

Oil Search a finalist in global energy awards

Media release 8 October 2018

Oil Search has been selected as a finalist in the annual S&P Platts Global Energy Awards in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The announcement recognises of our efforts following the February earthquake that struck the Papua New Guinea highlands - affecting an estimated 544,000 people. As a first responder to the unfolding crisis, we offered our facilities, people and aircraft to help alleviate the critical shortage of relief supplies to stranded communities in the highlands.

Foreign aid and supplies were flown to our Moro base where our helicopters and people were instrumental in distributing donated food, water, shelter, medicine, cooking utensils, bedding and other supplies across Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.

Our engineering and construction teams were sent to open important roads for supplying food, fuel and restoration equipment to earthquake-affected areas. In addition to significant efforts to restore vital infrastructure and provide much needed supplies to communities, we:

  • Donated US$5 million in cash and in-kind support to disaster relief efforts in the Hela and Southern Highlands provinces;

  • Delivered more than 200 tonnes of food and supplies directly to villages reaching more than 200,000 people; and

  • Treated almost 2,500 medical cases and performed 70 medical evacuations.

The UN estimates that we delivered about 80 per cent of total food supplies to affected areas in the first four weeks following the earthquake.

Established in 1999, the Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and performance in 19 categories. This year, energy companies from 37 countries were selected as finalists. S&P Global Platts is the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

Winners will be announced in December

Ends.

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 00:02:05 UTC
