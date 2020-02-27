Oil Search : and landowner achieve milestone

Oil Search and landowner company achieve milestone

Media Release

Thursday, 27 February 2020

Oil Search has congratulated the PNG Mining and Petroleum Hospitality Services Ltd on the official ground- breaking ceremony of its new office complex outside Port Moresby, which took place on Tuesday, 25 February 2020.

PNG Mining and Petroleum Hospitality Services (PNGMPHS) is a great example of a collaborative business model built upon a consortium of landowner companies (LANCOs) from Hides in Hela to Kutubu in the Southern Highlands down to Kikori in the Gulf Province. They include Kutubu Catering Limited, Kutmor Limited, Gigira Camp Services Limited, Gobe Catering Limited and Kikori Oil Investment Limited. The company currently provides catering and hospitality camp requirement services to Oil Search.

On his last day as Managing Director of Oil Search, Peter Botten took part in the ceremony and praised the Board, management and staff of PNGMPHS for the outstanding achievement.

The proposed K20m construction will hold modern office facilities, industrial kitchen facilities, a training kitchen, a training centre, an industrial laundry, meeting rooms, a function area and a warehouse.

"The vision, passion and direction from the various leaders to form this great organisation has seen landowners from diverse backgrounds coming together to work cohesively under one banner for the future of their people back home and for the good of the country," Mr Botten said.

"You have a good operation, making profits, diversifying your investments and meeting world class standards and compliance requirements and so you are at the top of the LANCO contractors we work with.

"This is an outstanding example for all LANCOs and the future of LANCOs in PNG and so it is a real pleasure to be able to support you in that vision and to be able to witness this ground-breaking ceremony for your new office and training facilities that will expand and develop your business and your workforce."

Peter Heno, PNGMPHS Chairman commended Mr Botten for having the confidence in landowner companies like PNGMPHS and said the new office complex was a significant milestone and a dream come true.

"Our success would not have been possible without the support of Oil Search Limited. We value the tireless efforts of its management and staff including their advice and for allowing LANCOs to make a difference in our communities and in PNG. We are humbled to be associated with Oil Search as your caterer of choice," Mr Heno said.

"To Mr Peter Botten, thank you for your faith in me. Today, you are here with us to celebrate. Thank you to you and Oil Search for making this dream a reality but it is also your dream that we landowner companies

