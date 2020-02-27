Oil Search : and landowner achieve milestone

Oil Search and landowner company achieve milestone
Media Release
Thursday, 27 February 2020
Oil Search has congratulated the PNG Mining and Petroleum Hospitality Services Ltd on the official ground- breaking ceremony of its new office complex outside Port Moresby, which took place on Tuesday, 25 February 2020.
PNG Mining and Petroleum Hospitality Services (PNGMPHS) is a great example of a collaborative business model built upon a consortium of landowner companies (LANCOs) from Hides in Hela to Kutubu in the Southern Highlands down to Kikori in the Gulf Province. They include Kutubu Catering Limited, Kutmor Limited, Gigira Camp Services Limited, Gobe Catering Limited and Kikori Oil Investment Limited. The company currently provides catering and hospitality camp requirement services to Oil Search.
On his last day as Managing Director of Oil Search, Peter Botten took part in the ceremony and praised the Board, management and staff of PNGMPHS for the outstanding achievement.
The proposed K20m construction will hold modern office facilities, industrial kitchen facilities, a training kitchen, a training centre, an industrial laundry, meeting rooms, a function area and a warehouse.
"The vision, passion and direction from the various leaders to form this great organisation has seen landowners from diverse backgrounds coming together to work cohesively under one banner for the future of their people back home and for the good of the country," Mr Botten said.
"You have a good operation, making profits, diversifying your investments and meeting world class standards and compliance requirements and so you are at the top of the LANCO contractors we work with.
"This is an outstanding example for all LANCOs and the future of LANCOs in PNG and so it is a real pleasure to be able to support you in that vision and to be able to witness this ground-breaking ceremony for your new office and training facilities that will expand and develop your business and your workforce."
Peter Heno, PNGMPHS Chairman commended Mr Botten for having the confidence in landowner companies like PNGMPHS and said the new office complex was a significant milestone and a dream come true.
"Our success would not have been possible without the support of Oil Search Limited. We value the tireless efforts of its management and staff including their advice and for allowing LANCOs to make a difference in our communities and in PNG. We are humbled to be associated with Oil Search as your caterer of choice," Mr Heno said.
"To Mr Peter Botten, thank you for your faith in me. Today, you are here with us to celebrate. Thank you to you and Oil Search for making this dream a reality but it is also your dream that we landowner companies
Oil Search Limited
Incorporated in Papua New Guinea
ARBN 055 079 868
have come to realise. I can assure you that from the cleaner all the way to the management, PNGMPHS has the capability and we are open to the possibilities."
Stephen Curry, PNGMPHS Chief Operations Manager said the new office complex will drive sustainable growth and enable them to train and transfer skills sets to other citizens and businesses in PNG. It will also help the organisation diversify its business outside of its current footprint and sustain it well into the future.
Ends.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Ruth Waram
PNG Communications Manager
Tel: 71906078
Email: ruth.waram@oilsearch.com
About Oil Search
Established in January 1929, Oil Search has grown into PNG's largest Company and investor, operating all the country's producing oil fields and holding an extensive appraisal and exploration portfolio. Its 29 per cent interest in the ExxonMobil-operated PNG LNG Project has transformed Oil Search into a regionally significant oil and gas producer. The Company also hold material interests in the Elk-Antelope and P'nyang gas fields and is undertaking a range of activities to support further LNG expansion in PNG. Oil Search also holds world class oil assets in Alaska's prolific North Slope.
Oil Search operates in a socially responsible manner. Respectful, open relationships with local landowners and government are at the heart of its current and future success. The Company is committed to addressing important social issues and aspires to set the standard for private sector contribution to sustainable development.
Oil Search is listed on the Australian (ASX:OSH) and Papua New Guinea (PNGX:OSH) security exchanges and its ADRs trade on the US Over the Counter market (ADR:OISHY). For more information, please visit www.oilsearch.com.
Photos courtesy of Oil Search
|
Oil Search and landowner company achieve milestone - 27 February 2020
|
2
OSH 1: Oil Search former Managing Director Peter Botten (second from right) and Peter Heno, PNG Mining and Petroleum Hospitality Services (PNGMPHS) Chairman (far right) officiate during the ground-breaking ceremony of PNGMPHS' new office complex. They are joined by PNGMPHS Board Directors.
OSH 2: Oil Search former Managing Director Peter Botten congratulates PNG Mining and Petroleum Hospitality Services on the official ground-breaking ceremony of its new office complex outside Port Moresby.
|
Oil Search and landowner company achieve milestone - 27 February 2020
|
3
OSH 3: Oil Search former Managing Director Peter Botten (second from right) and Peter Heno, PNG Mining and Petroleum Hospitality Services (PNGMPHS) Chairman (far right) are joined by PNGMPHS Board Directors during the ground-breaking ceremony of PNGMPHS' new office complex.
|
Oil Search and landowner company achieve milestone - 27 February 2020
|
4
Disclaimer
Oil Search Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:45:01 UTC