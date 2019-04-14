Oil Search contributes millions to socio-economic development in PNG

Monday, 15 April 2019

Oil Search's sustainable development programmes play a vital role in the economic and social development of PNG while helping maintain operating stability and improving development outcomes for local people.

In 2018, we contributed US$451 million (K1.5 billion) to socio-economic development in PNG, including:

•US$115 million (K380 million) in payments to government;

•US$248 million (K818 million) in payments to PNG owned and operated suppliers and contractors;

•US$21 million (K69 million) in wages and benefits paid to PNG-based employees; and

•US$66 million (K218 million) in community investment.

Our business strategy recognises the importance of sustainable development and aims to improve the lives of people by undertaking sustainable development activities in our operating areas. Our US$66 million (K218 million) in community investment supports community development and collaboratively addresses several business and social development challenges in PNG including women's empowerment, community health, literacy and education, local enterprise and business development and climate change adaptation.

By providing employment, supporting local content, investing in sustainable development and making payments to governments, we are aligned with the interests of our project area communities and ensure the benefits of our success is shared.

More information on our socio-economic contribution to PNG can be found in our 2018 Transparency Reportand 2018 Social Responsibility Report.

