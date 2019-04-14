Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
04/12
7.99 AUD   --.--%
08:03pOIL SEARCH : contributes millions to socio-economic development in PNG
PU
04/08OIL SEARCH : Papua LNG Project Gas Agreement signed
PU
04/08Oil Search, Partners Sign Gas Deal for Papua LNG Project
DJ
Oil Search : contributes millions to socio-economic development in PNG

04/14/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

Oil Search contributes millions to socio-economic development in PNG

Media release

Monday, 15 April 2019

Oil Search's sustainable development programmes play a vital role in the economic and social development of PNG while helping maintain operating stability and improving development outcomes for local people.

In 2018, we contributed US$451 million (K1.5 billion) to socio-economic development in PNG, including:

US$115 million (K380 million) in payments to government;

US$248 million (K818 million) in payments to PNG owned and operated suppliers and contractors;

US$21 million (K69 million) in wages and benefits paid to PNG-based employees; and

US$66 million (K218 million) in community investment.

Our business strategy recognises the importance of sustainable development and aims to improve the lives of people by undertaking sustainable development activities in our operating areas. Our US$66 million (K218 million) in community investment supports community development and collaboratively addresses several business and social development challenges in PNG including women's empowerment, community health, literacy and education, local enterprise and business development and climate change adaptation.

By providing employment, supporting local content, investing in sustainable development and making payments to governments, we are aligned with the interests of our project area communities and ensure the benefits of our success is shared.

More information on our socio-economic contribution to PNG can be found in our 2018 Transparency Reportand 2018 Social Responsibility Report.

Ends

Media enquiries

Ann Diamant

General Manager, Investor Relations & Communications ann.diamant@oilsearch.com

+61 407 483 128

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea

ARBN 055 079 868

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 00:02:03 UTC
