Oil Search delivers APEC Haus

18 October, 2018

Papua New Guinea is set to host the 21 Pacific Rim member economies when they gather for the

APEC 2018 Leaders' Summit in November with the successful completion of the APEC Haus by Oil Search on behalf of the Government of Papua New Guinea under the National Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

The APEC Haus was handed over officially today to the PNG Government and the people of PNG by Peter Botten, Oil Search Managing Director.

Mr Botten said: "This building has been created from the vision and passion of our Prime Minister, not just to provide a world class, iconic venue for the APEC Leaders' meetings but to provide a legacy for its use by the PNG people through a museum and conference centre that highlights the stunning Papua New Guinea cultures for our people and the world to see, well past the events in November.

"The building highlights the strength of our commitment to Papua New Guinea and working with the Government to help them deliver on their vision for this country. The partnership leverages our respective strengths, with Oil Search using its project management and governance skills to deliver the building in time for APEC.

"It has been a true partnership driven by the Prime Minister and his Government in providing the vision, guidance, leadership and passion to make this building happen. The artworks and fabrication I believe, truly captures PNG's unique cultures in the most stunning way.

"Building on the vision of the PM, architect Jim Fitzpatrick and his Team religiously followed the philosophy to showcase to the world the beauty and diversity of this country. Wherever possible, we have tried to use materials and designs that highlight the cultures and skills of the craftsmen and women of this country.

"The tight time line to complete design and construction was a major challenge for our Team and all stakeholders involved in this project. The design concept was developed with the Prime Minister in October 2016, land reclamation started in December of that year and groundworks commenced in June 2017. Just over 12 months later we reached practical completion in July 2018 and the first APEC events took place in August and September. I am pleased to say the place works. To meet the timetable and to do it safely, is a real tribute to the focus and professionalism of all our people, our contractors, our friends in Government and

the NCD working in a true Public Private Partnership. Things like this can be done, if we work together in this way.

"From the Leaders' meeting room to the various dining and administration areas, this partnership has created a truly world class venue of which the whole of PNG should be proud."

APEC Haus is the 3rd National Infrastructure Tax Credit Project that Oil Search has worked with the Government to deliver. The first was the refurbishment of Sir Manasupe Haus, providing a modern and efficient building for Government to improve efficiency and coordination whilst saving money from office rentals. The second project was the National Football Stadium, which has provided a world class facility for players and spectators, facilitating involvement in the national game.

APEC Haus is the third and largest project for us to deliver and today marks our handover of the keys to the owner, the PNG Government and the people of PNG.

As well as these major projects, Oil Search has delivered 284 tax credit projects across the country involving roads, schools, housing projects, aid posts, administration buildings, police stations, hospitals and libraries. Over the past 20 years this has totalled over K1bn of expenditures, with projects efficiently, cost effectively delivered on time, with the highest level of governance.

We are proud of this contribution to nation building and doing our part to use our skills to help Government develop this wonderful country.

Oil Search has a long-standing commitment to operating responsibly and making a tangible difference in our communities, achieved both directly and through the Oil Search Foundation in a number of areas, including health, education, women's empowerment, power and infrastructure delivery through the PNG Government's Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

To find out more about APEC Haus, read the Fact Sheet.

Brief APEC Haus Overview

• August 2016: Concepts being developed

• November 2016: Reclaim underway adjacent / on top of edges of old Ela Beach waterpark

• PNG Prime Minister taken through a virtual tour of the planned layouts in order to guide the design development

• Construction began immediately behind staged design development

• June 2017: Piling started

• July 2017: Above ground works started

• 11,000 square metre building has been completed in 12 months

• July 2018: Practical Completion.

• October 2018 handover to PNG Government

• November 2018: Host APEC 2018 Leaders' Summit

• Converted to a museum to celebrate PNG's rich culture and history

• The project manhours have been over 80% PNG citizen (780,000 manhours LTI free); spend has been over 50% to PNG companies

