Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/19
8.56 AUD   +0.94%
06:23aOIL SEARCH : delivers APEC Haus
PU
10/09OIL SEARCH : Kaiam woman thanks Oil Search
PU
10/08OIL SEARCH : a finalist in global energy awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oil Search : delivers APEC Haus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 06:23am CEST

Oil Search delivers APEC Haus

PNG Media Release

18 October, 2018

Papua New Guinea is set to host the 21 Pacific Rim member economies when they gather for the

APEC 2018 Leaders' Summit in November with the successful completion of the APEC Haus by Oil Search on behalf of the Government of Papua New Guinea under the National Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

The APEC Haus was handed over officially today to the PNG Government and the people of PNG by Peter Botten, Oil Search Managing Director.

Mr Botten said: "This building has been created from the vision and passion of our Prime Minister, not just to provide a world class, iconic venue for the APEC Leaders' meetings but to provide a legacy for its use by the PNG people through a museum and conference centre that highlights the stunning Papua New Guinea cultures for our people and the world to see, well past the events in November.

"The building highlights the strength of our commitment to Papua New Guinea and working with the Government to help them deliver on their vision for this country. The partnership leverages our respective strengths, with Oil Search using its project management and governance skills to deliver the building in time for APEC.

"It has been a true partnership driven by the Prime Minister and his Government in providing the vision, guidance, leadership and passion to make this building happen. The artworks and fabrication I believe, truly captures PNG's unique cultures in the most stunning way.

"Building on the vision of the PM, architect Jim Fitzpatrick and his Team religiously followed the philosophy to showcase to the world the beauty and diversity of this country. Wherever possible, we have tried to use materials and designs that highlight the cultures and skills of the craftsmen and women of this country.

"The tight time line to complete design and construction was a major challenge for our Team and all stakeholders involved in this project. The design concept was developed with the Prime Minister in October 2016, land reclamation started in December of that year and groundworks commenced in June 2017. Just over 12 months later we reached practical completion in July 2018 and the first APEC events took place in August and September. I am pleased to say the place works. To meet the timetable and to do it safely, is a real tribute to the focus and professionalism of all our people, our contractors, our friends in Government and

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

the NCD working in a true Public Private Partnership. Things like this can be done, if we work together in this way.

"From the Leaders' meeting room to the various dining and administration areas, this partnership has created a truly world class venue of which the whole of PNG should be proud."

APEC Haus is the 3rd National Infrastructure Tax Credit Project that Oil Search has worked with the Government to deliver. The first was the refurbishment of Sir Manasupe Haus, providing a modern and efficient building for Government to improve efficiency and coordination whilst saving money from office rentals. The second project was the National Football Stadium, which has provided a world class facility for players and spectators, facilitating involvement in the national game.

APEC Haus is the third and largest project for us to deliver and today marks our handover of the keys to the owner, the PNG Government and the people of PNG.

As well as these major projects, Oil Search has delivered 284 tax credit projects across the country involving roads, schools, housing projects, aid posts, administration buildings, police stations, hospitals and libraries. Over the past 20 years this has totalled over K1bn of expenditures, with projects efficiently, cost effectively delivered on time, with the highest level of governance.

We are proud of this contribution to nation building and doing our part to use our skills to help Government develop this wonderful country.

Oil Search has a long-standing commitment to operating responsibly and making a tangible difference in our communities, achieved both directly and through the Oil Search Foundation in a number of areas, including health, education, women's empowerment, power and infrastructure delivery through the PNG Government's Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

To find out more about APEC Haus, read the Fact Sheet.

Brief APEC Haus Overview

  • August 2016: Concepts being developed

  • November 2016: Reclaim underway adjacent / on top of edges of old Ela Beach waterpark

  • PNG Prime Minister taken through a virtual tour of the planned layouts in order to guide the design development

  • Construction began immediately behind staged design development

  • June 2017: Piling started

  • July 2017: Above ground works started

  • 11,000 square metre building has been completed in 12 months

  • July 2018: Practical Completion.

  • October 2018 handover to PNG Government

  • November 2018: Host APEC 2018 Leaders' Summit

  • Converted to a museum to celebrate PNG's rich culture and history

  • The project manhours have been over 80% PNG citizen (780,000 manhours LTI free); spend has been over 50% to PNG companies

End.

For further information, please contact:

Ruth Waram

Manager, PNG Communications Mobile: 71906078

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 04:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
06:23aOIL SEARCH : delivers APEC Haus
PU
10/09OIL SEARCH : Kaiam woman thanks Oil Search
PU
10/08OIL SEARCH : a finalist in global energy awards
PU
10/05OIL SEARCH : graduates help ensure safe operations
PU
10/03OIL SEARCH : Kutubu Kundu & Digaso Festival - preserving culture and rebuilding ..
PU
09/26OIL SEARCH : Technicians Move Up
PU
09/21OIL SEARCH : continues support for Kutubu Kundu and Digaso Festival
PU
09/07OIL SEARCH : Update - Dividend/Distribution - OSH
PU
09/06OIL SEARCH : Drilling Report for August 2018
PU
09/06OIL SEARCH : funds vital health infrastructure in Central Province
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04What Is Behind Oil Search Ltd's H1 Results? 
09/11Oil Search (OISHY) Presents At 25th CLSA Investors' Forum - Slideshow 
08/21Oil Search Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/21Oil Search reports 1H results 
08/17BP inks five-year supply deal with Papua New Guinea gas project 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 559 M
EBIT 2018 760 M
Net income 2018 381 M
Debt 2018 3 027 M
Yield 2018 2,06%
P/E ratio 2018 23,10
P/E ratio 2019 13,88
EV / Sales 2018 7,76x
EV / Sales 2019 5,93x
Capitalization 9 065 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED7.32%9 065
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.49%84 229
CNOOC LTD29.95%82 781
EOG RESOURCES13.59%69 585
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.48%55 763
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.74%35 341
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.