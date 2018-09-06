Log in
OIL SEARCH LIMITED (OSH)
Oil Search : funds vital health infrastructure in Central Province

09/06/2018 | 02:57am CEST

Oil Search funds vital Health Infrastructure in Central Province

PNG Media Release

5 September, 2018

The people of Abau District in Central Province are set to see an improved health service delivery with the redevelopment of Kupiano Rural Health Centre under the Oil Search Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (ITCS).

Initiated by Abau MP and Health Minister, Sir Puka Temu, the K18 million project has reached its mid-way point with new fully furnished non-clinical facilities such as the administration building, toilet and bathroom facilities and genset house in practical completion.

This latest ITCS will see the current health centre be upgraded to a level 4 District Hospital status when Phase 2 of the project is completed. It will include the outpatient and emergency department, general ward and maternity ward.

Kupiano Rural Health Centre is the only referral health centre in the district and the new hospital will fill a massive need for local people who rely mostly on facilities with limited capacity.

Construction work on the new hospital started last year after the ground-breaking ceremony by Sir Puka.

Sir Puka thanked Oil Search for undertaking the infrastructure tax credit scheme project which would benefit Abau.

"We really appreciate what the hospital will do for us. I know that Oil Search has assisted many Papua New Guineans and we want to say thank you for helping to make a difference in the lives of the people of Abau," he said during the ceremony.

A recent site visit by our ITCS team was warmly welcomed by the health workers and community leaders who expressed their gratitude with the Company's tax credit scheme.

Abau District Development Planner, Gali Bugave, thanked Oil Search for reaching out to remote areas and delivering valuable infrastructure such as the hospital.

"The community is very happy with Oil Search and the way it is able to reach out to the remote areas and deliver valuable infrastructure like the hospital. The scheme is a very good thing that helps the country," he said.

The redevelopment of the hospital will be completed by February 2019. It will be officially opened by Oil Search, Government and District representatives.

End.

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

For further information, please contact:

Ruth Waram

Manager, PNG Communications Mobile: 71906078

Photos courtesy of Oil Search

Oil Search Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (ITCS) team with construction and health workers from Kupiano Rural Health Centre and Abau District Development Authority in front of the completed administration building.

Oil Search ITCS team inspecting the construction site for the clinical buildings.

Oil Search funds vital health infrastructure in Central Province - 5 September 2018

2

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 00:56:07 UTC
