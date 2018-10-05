Oil Search : graduates help ensure safe operations

Oil Search graduates to help ensure safe production operations

PNG Media Release

3 October, 2018

Oil Search's inaugural group of graduate engineers under its Customised Petroleum Technology Program at the INSTEP Petronas training facility in Malaysia have returned to PNG for a brief visit.

While in Port Moresby, the graduates undertook additional training that will help enable continued safe production operations for Oil Search. It included Technical Management of Change, Engineering Document Management, Process Safety and Risk Assessment training.

Oil Search Risk Engineer, Janthea Andersen, said every technical change is reviewed by Subject Matter Experts who have specialised knowledge in the area of change.

"The graduates will be assisting us over the next few weeks to ensure these changes are safely implemented in the field and ensure our documents are updated," she said.

Oil Search engineers cover several engineering disciplines such as petroleum, electrical, process and mechanical. It is very important for them to have a common inter-disciplinary base in order to understand each other's specialities as well as the production and maintenance disciplines. This holistic understanding will enable them to integrate well with the engineering and production teams.

The Customised Petroleum Technology Program is an extension of the Oil Search Graduate Development Program. Since 2006, Oil Search has hired and trained local graduates in PNG from various technical disciplines, including oil and gas production, maintenance engineering, environmental management, applied science, ICT, communications and finance. Over the past decade, the retention rate among graduates has averaged more than 84 per cent.

Oil Search works closely with PNG education institutions to ensure it continues to attract the highest calibre of new recruits.

End.

For further information, please contact:

Ruth Waram

Manager, PNG Communications Mobile: 71906078

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Photo

PORT MORESBY: Oil Search graduate engineers, Katherine Manus, Joshua Molli, Goshen Kili, Rex Nii, Joshua Giyomatala and Ryan Alo attending Technical Management of Change, Engineering Document

Management, Process Safety and Risk Assessment training recently.

Photo courtesy of Janthea Andersen, Oil Search Risk Engineer.

Oil Search graduates to help ensure safe production operations - 3 October 2018

2