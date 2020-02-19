Log in
Oil Search : welcomes 2020 Apprentices

02/19/2020

Oil Search welcomes 2020 Apprentices

Media Release

Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Oil Search has welcomed fifteen technical tradesmen and women into its 2020 Apprentice Programme.

The apprentices; seven females and eight males will join the production and maintenance departments within the business and be given the opportunity to further their training overseas.

The Oil Search apprentice program is a four-year programme which begins with a one-year technician training course at the Institut Teknologi Petroleum PETRONAS (INSTEP) campus in Malaysia. The technically intensive course is designed to give the trainees underpinning knowledge, skills and behaviours required to be safe and effective.

Upon returning to the field the trainees will be working under the supervision of trainers and other technicians. They will undergo on the job, role specific and trade qualification related training that is integrated with Oil Search's competency management system to enable them to be competent in their roles as they progress towards the end of the programme.

Darren Williams, Oil Search Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment and Security PNG Business Unit welcomed and congratulated the apprentices on being selected for the 2020 Apprentice Programme among 1,200 applications considered.

"Congratulations on joining Oil Search. We are a very dynamic and exciting organisation. As people move on, we need young people to come in and undergo training to take over. We are always looking for new people that are smart, sharp and intelligent and are ready to have a go and I can see you all here ready to seize that opportunity.

He also challenged the apprentices to make the most of the opportunity and to drive their own learning throughout the four-year programme.

"You are at the starting gate and it's now up to you to take the next step and take on the challenge. It is going to be an exciting business and you have the opportunity to own the new developments in the petroleum industry in the country and move the country and business forward."

Two apprentices Abraham Kepsie, 26, from Tagali, Hela Province and Elton Robbie Kora, 29, from Samberigi, Southern Highlands extended their gratitude to Oil Search for providing them an opportunity to continue to develop their skills and in return contribute to the development of the petroleum industry in the country.

"Oil Search is a company that assists young people like me and I very much appreciate this opportunity. I look forward to increasing my knowledge and skills in my technical discipline which I can then use for the benefit of the company, my family and community as a whole," said Abraham.

Elton added: "Back in my village there is scarcity of young people going into programmes like this and I am the first from my tribe to get into this programme and I see that it will be beneficial for myself and my tribe. I

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea

ARBN 055 079 868

will learn as much as I can from the opportunity at INSTEP and from my Oil Search trainers and supervisors."

The Oil Search apprentice program is an ongoing program and is part of Oil Search's continuing commitment to the development of its employees. Over the years the apprentices have featured prominently as the Apprentice of the Year or runners-up.

The 2020 apprentices are the second batch that will undergo a one year technically intensive course at INSTEP in Malaysia. The outcomes of the INSTEP program are well matched to the Company's future requirements, competency program and its vision to be the number one operator in PNG.

Oil Search also offers sponsorships to applicants who have potential but need relevant technical education to Kumul Petroleum Academy.

Oil Search has a long history of providing apprentices with the best opportunities to commence their career and offers excellent hands on technical experience, training and development paired with competitive salaries and benefits.

The Company focuses on creating a fair, equitable working environment that values diversity and promotes equal opportunity.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

Ruth Waram

PNG Communications Manager

Tel: 71906078

Email: ruth.waram@oilsearch.com

About Oil Search

Established in January 1929, Oil Search has grown into PNG's largest single investor and most active explorer, operating all the country's producing oil fields and holding an extensive appraisal and exploration portfolio. Its 29 per cent interest in the ExxonMobil-operated PNG LNG Project has transformed Oil Search into a regionally significant oil and gas producer. The Company also hold material interests in the Elk- Antelope and P'nyang gas fields and is undertaking a range of activities to support further LNG expansion in PNG. Oil Search also holds world class oil assets in Alaska's prolific North Slope.

Oil Search operates in a socially responsible manner. Respectful, open relationships with local landowners and government are at the heart of its current and future success. The Company is committed to addressing important social issues and aspires to set the standard for private sector contribution to sustainable development.

Oil Search is listed on the Australian (ASX:OSH) and Papua New Guinea (PNGX:OSH) security exchanges and its ADRs trade on the US Over the Counter market (ADR:OISHY). For more information, please visit www.oilsearch.com.

Oil Search welcomes 2020 Apprentices - 19 February 2020

2

Photos courtesy of Oil Search

OSH 1: The 2020 apprentices with Daren Williams (centre - back) Oil Search's Senior Vice President - HSES, PNG Business Unit at the Oil Search Port Moresby office.

OSH 2: Abraham Kepsie (first-right) and Elton Robbie Kora (second-right) along with other apprentices during their induction at the Oil Search Port Moresby office.

Oil Search welcomes 2020 Apprentices - 19 February 2020

3

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 06:32:01 UTC
