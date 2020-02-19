Oil Search welcomes 2020 Apprentices

Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Oil Search has welcomed fifteen technical tradesmen and women into its 2020 Apprentice Programme.

The apprentices; seven females and eight males will join the production and maintenance departments within the business and be given the opportunity to further their training overseas.

The Oil Search apprentice program is a four-year programme which begins with a one-year technician training course at the Institut Teknologi Petroleum PETRONAS (INSTEP) campus in Malaysia. The technically intensive course is designed to give the trainees underpinning knowledge, skills and behaviours required to be safe and effective.

Upon returning to the field the trainees will be working under the supervision of trainers and other technicians. They will undergo on the job, role specific and trade qualification related training that is integrated with Oil Search's competency management system to enable them to be competent in their roles as they progress towards the end of the programme.

Darren Williams, Oil Search Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment and Security PNG Business Unit welcomed and congratulated the apprentices on being selected for the 2020 Apprentice Programme among 1,200 applications considered.

"Congratulations on joining Oil Search. We are a very dynamic and exciting organisation. As people move on, we need young people to come in and undergo training to take over. We are always looking for new people that are smart, sharp and intelligent and are ready to have a go and I can see you all here ready to seize that opportunity.

He also challenged the apprentices to make the most of the opportunity and to drive their own learning throughout the four-year programme.

"You are at the starting gate and it's now up to you to take the next step and take on the challenge. It is going to be an exciting business and you have the opportunity to own the new developments in the petroleum industry in the country and move the country and business forward."

Two apprentices Abraham Kepsie, 26, from Tagali, Hela Province and Elton Robbie Kora, 29, from Samberigi, Southern Highlands extended their gratitude to Oil Search for providing them an opportunity to continue to develop their skills and in return contribute to the development of the petroleum industry in the country.

"Oil Search is a company that assists young people like me and I very much appreciate this opportunity. I look forward to increasing my knowledge and skills in my technical discipline which I can then use for the benefit of the company, my family and community as a whole," said Abraham.

Elton added: "Back in my village there is scarcity of young people going into programmes like this and I am the first from my tribe to get into this programme and I see that it will be beneficial for myself and my tribe. I

