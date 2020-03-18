Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil falls for third day as coronavirus travel bans escalate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland

Oil prices fell for a third session on Wednesday to be down about 17% so far this week as the outlook for fuel demand darkened amid travel and social lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus epidemic.

Brent crude was trading down 43 cents, or 1.5%, at $28.30 a barrel by 0650 GMT, after dropping to $28.26 the lowest since early 2016. The international benchmark fell 4.3% on Tuesday.

U.S. crude was down 47 cents, or 1.7%, at $26.48 a barrel, after falling as low as $26.20, also the lowest in more than four years. West Texas Intermediate fell 6% on Tuesday.

A drop in U.S. inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates, as reported by an industry group, provided some support to prices, but the demand outlook remains grim amid a price war among major producers.

"The oil demand collapse from the spreading coronavirus looks increasingly sharp," Goldman Sachs said in a note forecasting a fall in the price of Brent to as low as $20 a barrel in the second quarter, a level not seen since early 2002.

The bank also expects a demand contraction of 8 million barrels per day (bpd) by late March due to the pandemic and an annual decline in 2020 of 1.1 million bpd, which it said would be the most on record.

In efforts to support economies, the world's richest nations prepared to unleash trillions of dollars of spending to lessen the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as imposing social restrictions not seen since World War Two.

The impact on oil demand is starting to show in official statistics with Japan's trade bureau saying on Wednesday that crude imports into the world's third-biggest economy fell 9% from a year earlier in February.

Virgin Australia became the latest airline to shut down its international network with the suspension of all overseas flights, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the situation could last six months or more.

Also in Australia, Oil Search joined other energy explorers in slashing expenditure and new activity to cope with the fall in prices.

Elsewhere, Iraq's oil minister pleaded for an emergency meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers to discuss immediate action to help balance the oil market.

A price war has broken out amid the evaporation of demand after the collapse of an agreement on withholding supply between OPEC and major producers including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+.

Iraqi oil minister, Thamer al-Ghadhban, asked OPEC to help "urgently achieve" extraordinary meetings of the OPEC+ group to "discuss all possible ways" to rebalance the oil market.

"A deeply imbalanced supply and demand relationship will keep putting oil prices under pressure," said Margaret Yang, analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore.

"Major oil producers are ramping up oil supply in a time when global demand is dampened by border controls and traffic bans."

By Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
03:10aOil falls for third day as coronavirus travel bans escalate
RE
01:42aAsian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSE..
RE
12:17aGlobal oil, gas producers slash spending after price rout
RE
03/17OIL SEARCH : Capex and Balance Sheet Update
PU
03/10OIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice – E Doyle
PU
03/10OIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y - CHange of Director's Interest Notice - Dr Agu Kantsle..
PU
03/09OIL SEARCH : Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
03/04OIL SEARCH : Drilling Report - February 2020
PU
03/03OIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice - P Botten
PU
03/03OIL SEARCH : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice - K Wulff
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 016 M
EBIT 2020 685 M
Net income 2020 240 M
Debt 2020 4 331 M
Yield 2020 3,03%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,15x
EV / Sales2021 4,08x
Capitalization 4 041 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,70  AUD
Last Close Price 2,65  AUD
Spread / Highest target 194%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kieran Wulff Managing Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED-52.00%2 418
CNOOC LIMITED2.17%43 219
CONOCOPHILLIPS-59.63%28 196
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-63.12%18 102
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-52.74%12 210
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-70.83%10 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group