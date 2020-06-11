Log in
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OIS)
Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Virtual Investor Conference

06/11/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) announced today that Cindy B. Taylor, Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  Oil States’ presentation can be heard via a live webcast.  A copy of the slides from Oil States’ presentation will be posted to Oil States’ investor relations website prior to the webcast and can be accessed at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com.

To listen to a live webcast or audio replay of Oil States’ presentation, please go to the following URL:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/epr20/sessions/31573-oil-states-international-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global products and services company predominantly serving the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company’s manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Company Contact:
Lloyd A. Hajdik
Oil States International, Inc.
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
713-652-0582

© GlobeNewswire 2020
