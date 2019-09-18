Oji : Adoption of Oji Group's paper product by Nestlé

19th Aug, 2019

Oji Holdings

Adoption of Oji Group's paper product by Nestlé

Oji Holdings (CEO: Masatoshi Kaku, Head Office: Tokyo) announces that Oji Group's paper was adopted by Nestlé in Thailand for replacement of plastic bag to paper bag as a solution to reduce plastic for one of the biggest sustainability issues the world is facing today.

We highly appreciate Nestlé's considerate commitment towards creation of sustainable society. At the same time we will maintain supporting Nestlé's action as a packaging material supplier.

As environmental statements were made at G20 summit which was held in Osaka in June 2019, the need to replace plastic with paper for the purpose of environment protection is increasing all over the world. Oji Group would like to engage in SDGs by supply of environmental friendly products together with our clients' actions. We are expecting expansion of the market followed by Thailand.

