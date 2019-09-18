Log in
OJI HOLDINGS CORP

(3861)
Oji : Adoption of Oji Group's paper product by Nestlé

09/18/2019

19th Aug, 2019

Oji Holdings

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/english/

Adoption of Oji Group's paper product by Nestlé

Oji Holdings (CEO: Masatoshi Kaku, Head Office: Tokyo) announces that Oji Group's paper was adopted by Nestlé in Thailand for replacement of plastic bag to paper bag as a solution to reduce plastic for one of the biggest sustainability issues the world is facing today.

We highly appreciate Nestlé's considerate commitment towards creation of sustainable society. At the same time we will maintain supporting Nestlé's action as a packaging material supplier.

As environmental statements were made at G20 summit which was held in Osaka in June 2019, the need to replace plastic with paper for the purpose of environment protection is increasing all over the world. Oji Group would like to engage in SDGs by supply of environmental friendly products together with our clients' actions. We are expecting expansion of the market followed by Thailand.

Note: Read more about Nestlé's commitments in recyclable or reusable packaging at

https://www.nestle.com/media/pressreleases/allpressreleases/nestle-recyclable-reusable-packaging-by-2025

Contact

Oji Holdings

Email：oji-holdings@oji-gr.com

PR & IR department

TEL：03-3563-4523

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 02:31:06 UTC
