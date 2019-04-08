Log in
Oji Holdings Corp    3861   JP3174410005

OJI HOLDINGS CORP

(3861)
My previous session
News 
News

Oji : Announcement Regarding Commercialization of Cellulose Nano-Fiber for Cosmetic Ingredients as “AUROVISCO CS”

04/08/2019 | 12:28am EDT

April 08, 2019

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department

Corporate Governance Division

Oji Holdings Corporation

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/english

Announcement Regarding Commercialization of Cellulose Nano-Fiber

for Cosmetic Ingredients as "AUROVISCO CS"

Oji Holdings Corporation ("Oji", Director of the Board/President: Masatoshi Kaku, Head Office: Tokyo) and Nikkol Group - Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Director of the Board/President: Sizuo Ukaji, Head Office: Tokyo) have been jointly developing Cellulose Nano-Fiber (CNF) for cosmetic ingredients, and announce to commercialize it as "AUROVISCO CS."

We won the Silver Award with "AUROVISCO CS" in "Functional Ingredients" division of "Innovation Zone Best Ingredient Awards" at one of the largest exhibitions for cosmetic ingredients, "in-cosmetics Global 2018" in Amsterdam (term: Apr. 17-19, 2018). Being highly evaluated as a thickening/dispersing agent with unprecedented function by a large number of experts in cosmetics industry, and consumers all over the world have been waiting for its commercialization.

This product has large thixotropic property, while its viscosity is extremely high: 100 times higher than that of naturally-derived thickeners such as carboxymethyl cellulose. It also has a non-sticky and moist feel. In addition, due to its excellent dispersing ability, this product is expected to be applied to a wider range of cosmetic products. Another feature is that the raw material, wood fiber, is sustainable and renewable resource derived from forest.

Brand Name :

AUROVISCO CS

Feature :

high viscosity, high dispersant ability / high transparency /

thixotropy (*1) / natural resource derived

Manufacturer:

Oji Holdings Corporation

Distributor:

Nikkol Group - Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd.

(*1) Thixotropy : Property of becoming less viscous by applying stress, but regaining its viscosity when left to rest.

(*2) The Project is executed by practical development phase "technology innovation program for strategic energy conservation" offered by NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization).

(*3) We will utilize natural resources effectively by our own technology and contribute to SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

[Profile: Nikkol - Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd]

(1)Company name: Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd.

(2)Head Office: 1-4-8,Nihonbashi-Bakurocho, Chuoku, Tokyo 103-0002, Japan

(3)Representative: Shizuo Ukaji, President

(4)Capital: 120,000,000 yen

Leading company in cosmetic ingredients industry. Main business includes sales and import/export of ingredients for cosmetic, toiletry, pharmaceutical, food, and industrial applications, commissioned business for safety evaluation, and total coordination of cosmetic business.

[Contact]

CNF R&D Center, Innovation Promotion Division, Oji Holdings Corporation

Phone: +81-3-3533-7006 Email： OJI_CNF@oji-gr.com

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department, Corporate Governance Division, Oji Holdings Corporation Phone: +81-3-3563-4523 Email： oji-holdings@oji-gr.com

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 04:27:04 UTC
