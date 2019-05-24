Log in
Oji : Announcement of Start of Operations of Joint Household Products Business

05/24/2019 | 01:08am EDT

May 24, 2019

Oji Holdings Corporation

Oji Nepia Co., Ltd

Announcement of Start of Operations of Joint Household Products Business

MPM Oji Home Products Co., Ltd., a joint company between Oji Nepia Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroyuki Yomei,

Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo), a subsidiary of Oji Holdings Corporation (President: Masatoshi Kaku,

Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo), and Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited (hereinafter "Mitsubishi Paper"), had proceeded with the construction of a household products facility in the area of Hachinohe Mill of Mitsubishi Paper and completed construction as planned. The facility has started operation.

In the newly established household products facility, approximately 18,000 tons of facial tissue and toilet tissue will be produced per year utilizing pulp and infrastructure of Hachinohe Mill. Our company and Mitsubishi Paper will sell these products mainly in the Tohoku region.

We are expanding our household products business, which is expected to have stable demand and continue to enhance our corporate value.

[Production machine]

[Appearance of the building]

Outline of "MPM Oji Home Products Co., Ltd."

  1. CEO: Keiichi Sato (Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Paper, Manager of Hachinohe Mill )
  2. Main business: Manufacturing and sales of household products
  3. Address: Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture (in the area of Hachinohe mill of Mitsubishi Paper)
  4. Investment ratio: Mitsubishi Paper 70%, Oji Nepia 30%

Contact

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department, Oji Holdings Corporation

Phone: +81-3-3563-4523,E-mail:oji-holdings@oji-gr.com

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 05:07:03 UTC
