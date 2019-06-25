Oji : Introduction of Water Production Facility to Myanmar's Largest Brewery Company

June 26, 2019

Oji Holdings Corporation

Introduction of Water Production Facility to Myanmar's Largest Brewery Company

Oji Myanmar Packaging Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "OMPC"), a group company of Oji Holdings Corporation (CEO: Masatoshi Kaku, Head office: Tokyo) announces that the water production facility has been introduced and the operation has been commenced at the beer factory of Myanmar Brewery Limited (Managing Director: Hideki Mihashi, Head office: Yangon, Myanmar), which is the largest brewery company in Myanmar where we have been carrying out the water environmental business.

For Myanmar Brewery Limited, the subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Corporation, there was a demand to expand its water production facilities due to the increase in water usage associated with the beer production expansion. Since the strict water standards are applied to the industrial and brewing water for the beer production management, our company's experience and technology were capitalized on for the design and expansion of the water production facility.

The introduction of the water production facility has achieved the increase in water production by up to 740 ㎥ /day for the industrial water and up to 840 ㎥/day for the brewing water, contributing the beer production expansion.

Oji group will propose innovative technologies to meet the needs of society and customers in both Japan and overseas, especially in Southeast Asia through the water treatment facilities that lead to the effective use of water resource and the reduction of environmental impact.

【Outline of Water Treatment Facility】

(1) Industrial Water Treatment ：Water Volume: Plant Max. 740 ㎥/day (2)Brewing Water Treatment ：Water Volume: Plant Max. 840 ㎥/day

Introduced Water Treatment Facility

Oji group contributes SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and will continue to meet the customer's needs regarding water environment.

