Oji : Introduction of Water Treatment Facility to Multi-Purpose Complex in Myanmar

June 26, 2019

Oji Holdings Corporation

Introduction of Water Treatment Facility to Multi-Purpose Complex in Myanmar

Oji Myanmar Packaging Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "OMPC"), a group company of Oji Holdings Corporation (CEO: Masatoshi Kaku, Head office: Tokyo) announces that the domestic water treatment facility, incorporated with our ultrafiltration equipment (OJI-MEMBRANE) and the remote monitoring system, and the wastewater treatment facility have been adopted for a multi-purpose complex which is being developed in Yangon City, Myanmar*1.

While our ultrafiltration equipment (OJI-MEMBRANE) has mainely been applied to wastewater treatment and industrial water production, we will expand its application to domestic water treatment as well.

As we have already started the remote support service for maintenance of water treatment facilities using IoT technology, we also aim to expand this service in Myanmar.

Oji group will propose innovative technologies to meet the needs of society and customers in both Japan and overseas, especially in Southeast Asia through the water treatment facilities that lead to the effective use of water resource and the reduction of environmental impact*2.

【Outline of Multi-Purpose Complex】

(1) Location ：Central Yangon City, Myanmar (2) Usage ：Offices, Hotels, and Commercial Facilities

Total Budget ：Approx. 37.7 Billion JPY Construction ：Scheduled for completion in 2020

【Outline of Water Treatment Facility】

(1) Domestic Water ：Water Volume: 900 ㎥/day

Method: Ultrafiltration

(2) Wastewater ：Water Volume: 500 ㎥/daySimulation of Multi-PurposeComplex Method: Biological Treatment

Remote Support Service System

*1 A project of a Japanese special purpose company jointly funded by Fujita Corporation, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development to develop the multi-purpose complex including business offices, hotels, commercial facilities in cooperation with a local corporation (Ayeyar Hinthar Holding Co., Ltd.) in Myanmar. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2020.

*2 We aim to contribute SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) with our unique technologies considering environment.