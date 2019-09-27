Oji : Notice of Change in Corporate Name of Mitsubishi Paper Sales Co., Ltd.

September 27, 2019

Oji Holdings Corporation

Notice of Change in Corporate Name of Mitsubishi Paper Sales Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation (President: Masatoshi Kaku, Head office: Tokyo, hereinafter, "Oji HD") announces a change in the corporate name of Mitsubishi Paper Sales Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Mitsubishi Paper Sales"), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Paper Mills Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Mitsubishi Paper Mills"), which is an equity-method affiliate of Oji HD.

1. Overview of Mitsubishi Paper Sales:

Location 2-10-14 Ryogoku, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan Representative President and Chief Executive Officer : Tsuneaki Handa Main Business Sales of pulp and paper-related products Capital 600 million yen

2. New Corporate Name:

Mitsubishi Oji Paper Sales Co., Ltd.

3. Background to Change in Corporate Name:

Mitsubishi Paper Sales concluded an agency agreement with Oji Paper Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Oji Paper"), which mainly manufactures printing and information paper, and started selling Oji Paper products in January 2019. By adding the "Oji" brand products to its product lineup consisting mainly of "Mitsubishi" brand products, Mitsubishi Paper Sales aims to transform itself into an agency with a stronger purchasing base.

4. Date of Change in Corporate Name: November 1, 2019

