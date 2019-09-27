Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Oji Holdings Corp    3861   JP3174410005

OJI HOLDINGS CORP

(3861)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oji : Notice of Change in Corporate Name of Mitsubishi Paper Sales Co., Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:15am EDT

September 27, 2019

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department

Corporate Governance Division

Oji Holdings Corporation

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/english

Notice of Change in Corporate Name of Mitsubishi Paper Sales Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation (President: Masatoshi Kaku, Head office: Tokyo, hereinafter, "Oji HD") announces a change in the corporate name of Mitsubishi Paper Sales Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Mitsubishi Paper Sales"), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Paper Mills Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Mitsubishi Paper Mills"), which is an equity-method affiliate of Oji HD.

1. Overview of Mitsubishi Paper Sales:

Location

2-10-14 Ryogoku, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative

President and Chief Executive Officer : Tsuneaki Handa

Main Business

Sales of pulp and paper-related products

Capital

600 million yen

2. New Corporate Name:

Mitsubishi Oji Paper Sales Co., Ltd.

3. Background to Change in Corporate Name:

Mitsubishi Paper Sales concluded an agency agreement with Oji Paper Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Oji Paper"), which mainly manufactures printing and information paper, and started selling Oji Paper products in January 2019. By adding the "Oji" brand products to its product lineup consisting mainly of "Mitsubishi" brand products, Mitsubishi Paper Sales aims to transform itself into an agency with a stronger purchasing base.

4. Date of Change in Corporate Name: November 1, 2019

Contact

Hiroyuki Iizuka,

General Manager, Corporate Administration Division, Oji Paper Co., Ltd.

Phone: +81-3-3563-7100

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department, Oji Holdings Corporation

Phone: +81-3-3563-4523 Email： oji-holdings@oji-gr.com

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OJI HOLDINGS CORP
02:15aOJI : Notice of Change in Corporate Name of Mitsubishi Paper Sales Co., Ltd.
PU
09/27OJI HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/18OJI : Adoption of Oji Group's paper product by Nestlé
PU
07/09OJI : selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index
PU
06/25OJI : Introduction of Water Production Facility to Myanmar's Largest Brewery Com..
PU
06/25OJI : Introduction of Water Treatment Facility to Multi-Purpose Complex in Myanm..
PU
06/13OJI : Partial Amendment to the NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SH..
PU
05/24OJI : Announcement of Start of Operations of Joint Household Products Business
PU
05/22OJI : Announcement Regarding Restructuring of Manufacturing System
PU
05/20OJI : Achieves high-precision pattern formation on Transparent Cellulose Nano-fi..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 566 B
EBIT 2020 111 B
Net income 2020 61 126 M
Debt 2020 519 B
Yield 2020 2,61%
P/E ratio 2020 8,53x
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 522 B
Technical analysis trends OJI HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 701,25  JPY
Last Close Price 527,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susumu Yajima Chairman
Masatoshi Kaku President, CEO & Representative Director
Kiyotaka Shindo Director
Hidehiko Aoyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuo Fuchigami Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-5.56%4 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group