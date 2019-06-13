Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Oji Holdings Corp    3861   JP3174410005

OJI HOLDINGS CORP

(3861)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oji : Partial Amendment to the NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

Securities Code: 3861

June 14, 2019

Company Name: Oji Holdings Corporation

7-5, Ginza 4-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Masatoshi Kaku,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Partial Amendment to the

"NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS"

Please be advised that we have made a partial amendment to the "NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS," the details of which are as follows. Please accept our sincerest apologies for this error.

The amendment is indicated with underlines.

1. Amended Section

Note 6 on page 33 of "NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" regarding the number of equity method affiliate companies.

2. Content of Amendment Before Amendment

6. The number of the Group's consolidated subsidiaries as of March 31, 2019 stood at 190, including significant subsidiaries whose names are listed above. The number of equity method affiliate companies totaled 23as of March 31, 2019.

After Amendment

6. The number of the Group's consolidated subsidiaries as of March 31, 2019 stood at 190, including significant subsidiaries whose names are listed above. The number of equity method affiliate companies totaled 24as of March 31, 2019.

END

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 02:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OJI HOLDINGS CORP
10:19pOJI : Partial Amendment to the NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SH..
PU
05/24OJI : Announcement of Start of Operations of Joint Household Products Business
PU
05/22OJI : Announcement Regarding Restructuring of Manufacturing System
PU
05/20OJI : Achieves high-precision pattern formation on Transparent Cellulose Nano-fi..
PU
05/13OJI HOLDINGS CORP : Annual results
CO
04/08OJI : Announcement Regarding Commercialization of Cellulose Nano-Fiber for Cosme..
PU
04/02OJI : First forestry approval under new overseas investment rules
AQ
03/29OJI : Announcement of Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares of Mitsub..
PU
03/27OJI HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/08OJI HOLDINGS CORP : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 592 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 65 300 M
Debt 2020 486 B
Yield 2020 2,37%
P/E ratio 2020 8,68
P/E ratio 2021 7,86
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Capitalization 578 B
Chart OJI HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Oji Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OJI HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 851  JPY
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susumu Yajima President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyotaka Shindo Chairman
Hidehiko Aoyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuo Fuchigami Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Ryoji Watari Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OJI HOLDINGS CORP7.35%5 271
UPM-KYMMENE3.30%13 471
SUZANO SA-20.54%10 950
STORA ENSO OYJ-6.75%9 047
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 680
SVENSKA CELLULOSA6.26%5 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About