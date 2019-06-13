Oji : Partial Amendment to the NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Securities Code: 3861

June 14, 2019

Company Name: Oji Holdings Corporation

7-5, Ginza 4-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Masatoshi Kaku,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Partial Amendment to the

"NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS"

Please be advised that we have made a partial amendment to the "NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS," the details of which are as follows. Please accept our sincerest apologies for this error.

The amendment is indicated with underlines.

1. Amended Section

Note 6 on page 33 of "NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS" regarding the number of equity method affiliate companies.

2. Content of Amendment Before Amendment

6. The number of the Group's consolidated subsidiaries as of March 31, 2019 stood at 190, including significant subsidiaries whose names are listed above. The number of equity method affiliate companies totaled 23as of March 31, 2019.

After Amendment

6. The number of the Group's consolidated subsidiaries as of March 31, 2019 stood at 190, including significant subsidiaries whose names are listed above. The number of equity method affiliate companies totaled 24as of March 31, 2019.