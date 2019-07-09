Oji : selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index

July 9, 2019

Oji Holdings selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Oji Holdings (CEO: Masatoshi Kaku, Head office: Tokyo) proudly announces that it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

The FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index were designed by FTSE Russell, a globally recognized index provider, and consist of the companies that demonstrate strong ESG (Environment, Society and Governance) performance.

On the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, we earned a score of 4.3 out of 5.0, which is the 5th highest among all 179 constituents and the highest among the constituents in manufacturing. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is selected by GPIF (Government Pension Investment Fund) as one of their ESG investment indices.

We will continue striving to achieve "Harmony with Nature and Society", one of our management philosophies, and contribute to a sustainable society through our ESG initiatives.

