Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Oji Holdings Corp    3861   JP3174410005

OJI HOLDINGS CORP

(3861)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oji : selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:13am EDT

July 9, 2019

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department

Corporate Governance Division

Oji Holdings Corporation

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/english

Oji Holdings selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Oji Holdings (CEO: Masatoshi Kaku, Head office: Tokyo) proudly announces that it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

The FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index were designed by FTSE Russell, a globally recognized index provider, and consist of the companies that demonstrate strong ESG (Environment, Society and Governance) performance.

On the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, we earned a score of 4.3 out of 5.0, which is the 5th highest among all 179 constituents and the highest among the constituents in manufacturing. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is selected by GPIF (Government Pension Investment Fund) as one of their ESG investment indices.

We will continue striving to achieve "Harmony with Nature and Society", one of our management philosophies, and contribute to a sustainable society through our ESG initiatives.

Contact

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department, Corporate Governance Division, Oji Holdings Corporation Phone: +81-3-3563-4523 Email oji-holdings@oji-gr.com

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 05:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OJI HOLDINGS CORP
01:13aOJI : selected for the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index
PU
06/25OJI : Introduction of Water Production Facility to Myanmar's Largest Brewery Com..
PU
06/25OJI : Introduction of Water Treatment Facility to Multi-Purpose Complex in Myanm..
PU
06/13OJI : Partial Amendment to the NOTICE OF THE 95TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SH..
PU
05/24OJI : Announcement of Start of Operations of Joint Household Products Business
PU
05/22OJI : Announcement Regarding Restructuring of Manufacturing System
PU
05/20OJI : Achieves high-precision pattern formation on Transparent Cellulose Nano-fi..
PU
05/13OJI HOLDINGS CORP : Annual results
CO
04/08OJI : Announcement Regarding Commercialization of Cellulose Nano-Fiber for Cosme..
PU
04/02OJI : First forestry approval under new overseas investment rules
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 586 B
EBIT 2020 118 B
Net income 2020 65 850 M
Debt 2020 510 B
Yield 2020 2,32%
P/E ratio 2020 9,08x
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 598 B
Chart OJI HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Oji Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OJI HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 791  JPY
Last Close Price 604  JPY
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susumu Yajima President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyotaka Shindo Chairman
Hidehiko Aoyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuo Fuchigami Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Ryoji Watari Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OJI HOLDINGS CORP8.24%5 552
UPM-KYMMENE5.78%14 010
STORA ENSO OYJ4.96%9 965
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 753
SVENSKA CELLULOSA SCA AB (ADR)--.--%6 291
SVENSKA CELLULOSA21.10%6 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About