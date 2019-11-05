Log in
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3861)
Oji : Announcement of investment in new packaging operation in New Zealand

11/05/2019 | 12:11am EST

November 5, 2019

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department

Corporate Governance Division

Oji Holdings Corporation

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/english

Announcement of investment in new packaging operation in New Zealand

Oji Fibre Solutions (CEO: Jon Ryder, Headquarters: Auckland, New Zealand), a subsidiary of Oji Holdings

Corporation (President: Masatoshi Kaku, Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) has decided to establish and relocate a new cardboard box plant in Christchurch, the third largest city in New Zealand.

1. The purpose of the investment

OjiFS produces cardboard products in 4 sites in New Zealand and 4 sites in Australia. We will relocate from the existing Christchurch plant, whose building and equipment are aging, to a new site nearby with a new building and the latest equipment. With the new plant, we will be able to supply more sustainable packaging products, utilising more efficient and modern manufacturing systems.

The new plant will allow OjiFS to expand its business and meet the growing demand for packaging products in the South Island of New Zealand from its main industries, such as dairy, meat, horticulture etc.

2.Overview of the New Plant

Planned Location

Hornby, Christchurch

Planned land size

70,000 ㎡ (approximately)

Planned investment

NZD 105million (JPY 7.2 billion) (approximately)

Planned commencement of operation

January 2021

[Corrugated container business sites in Oceania]

Contact

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department, Corporate Governance Division, Oji Holdings Corporation Phone: +81-3-3563-4523 Email： oji-holdings@oji-gr.com

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 05:09:04 UTC
