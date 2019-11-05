Oji : Announcement of investment in new packaging operation in New Zealand

November 5, 2019

Announcement of investment in new packaging operation in New Zealand

Oji Fibre Solutions (CEO: Jon Ryder, Headquarters: Auckland, New Zealand), a subsidiary of Oji Holdings

Corporation (President: Masatoshi Kaku, Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) has decided to establish and relocate a new cardboard box plant in Christchurch, the third largest city in New Zealand.

1. The purpose of the investment

OjiFS produces cardboard products in 4 sites in New Zealand and 4 sites in Australia. We will relocate from the existing Christchurch plant, whose building and equipment are aging, to a new site nearby with a new building and the latest equipment. With the new plant, we will be able to supply more sustainable packaging products, utilising more efficient and modern manufacturing systems.

The new plant will allow OjiFS to expand its business and meet the growing demand for packaging products in the South Island of New Zealand from its main industries, such as dairy, meat, horticulture etc.

2.Overview of the New Plant

Planned Location Hornby, Christchurch Planned land size 70,000 ㎡ (approximately) Planned investment NZD 105million (JPY 7.2 billion) (approximately) Planned commencement of operation January 2021

