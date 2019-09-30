Oji : Selling of New Mail-order Packaging System (Automatic Sealing Machine with Adjustable Height)

October 1, 2019

Oji Holdings Corporation

Selling of New Mail-order Packaging System (Automatic Sealing Machine with Adjustable Height)

Oji Container Co., Ltd. (president: Yutaka Fushino; head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo), a subsidiary of Oji Holdings

Corporation (president: Masatoshi Kaku; head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo), today announces that it will sell Vario558, a new packaging system (an automatic sealing machine with adjustable height manufactured by OPITZ Packaging Systems GmbH) to the mail-order logistics center of a major retail manufacturer.

Vario558 allows for the automatic height adjustment of a box to its content, eliminating wasted space in terms of height. This leads to the reduction of buffer materials and transportation costs. Characteristically, Vario558 can randomly seal about 20 different sizes of boxes in length and width with a single system and can save energy used for packaging.

Exterior of Vario558 (1)

Exterior of Vario558 (2) Process of operation for Vario558

Oji Holdings has also concluded a license agreement on Vario558 with OPITZ Packaging Systems GmbH. Based on this agreement, Oji Group will undertake the manufacturing and sale of Vario558 in Japan. It has manufactured and marketed cardboard packaging machines and film packaging machines for almost 50 years. Drawing on that experience, Oji Group will offer comprehensive solutions to