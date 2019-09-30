Log in
Oji : Selling of New Mail-order Packaging System (Automatic Sealing Machine with Adjustable Height)

09/30/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

October 1, 2019

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department

Corporate Governance Division

Oji Holdings Corporation

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/english

Selling of New Mail-order Packaging System (Automatic Sealing Machine with Adjustable Height)

Oji Container Co., Ltd. (president: Yutaka Fushino; head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo), a subsidiary of Oji Holdings

Corporation (president: Masatoshi Kaku; head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo), today announces that it will sell Vario558, a new packaging system (an automatic sealing machine with adjustable height manufactured by OPITZ Packaging Systems GmbH) to the mail-order logistics center of a major retail manufacturer.

Vario558 allows for the automatic height adjustment of a box to its content, eliminating wasted space in terms of height. This leads to the reduction of buffer materials and transportation costs. Characteristically, Vario558 can randomly seal about 20 different sizes of boxes in length and width with a single system and can save energy used for packaging.

Exterior of Vario558 (1)

Exterior of Vario558 (2)

Process of operation for Vario558

Oji Holdings has also concluded a license agreement on Vario558 with OPITZ Packaging Systems GmbH. Based on this agreement, Oji Group will undertake the manufacturing and sale of Vario558 in Japan. It has manufactured and marketed cardboard packaging machines and film packaging machines for almost 50 years. Drawing on that experience, Oji Group will offer comprehensive solutions to

customers, including maintenance for installed machinery.

Contact

Packaging Promotion Center, Innovation Promotion Division, Oji Holdings Corporation Phone: +81-3-3533-7131E-mail：oji-flexpackage@oji-gr.com

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department, Corporate Governance Division, Oji Holdings Corporation Phone: +81-3-3563-4523 Email： oji-holdings@oji-gr.com

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:07:05 UTC
