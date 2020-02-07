Oji : Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 2020

Masatoshi Kaku, President & Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Yoshiaki Takeda, Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer
Telephone:
03-3563-1111
+81-3-3563-1111(overseas)
(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)
1. Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (Unaudited)
Consolidated Business Results
(Figures shown in percentage are ratios compared to the same period of the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
First Nine Months of FY2019
1,134,443
(3.1)
84,863
2.1
78,807
0.9
47,382
22.0
First Nine Months of FY2018
1,170,673
6.1
83,155
70.7
78,126
68.1
38,842
30.6
Note: Comprehensive income
First Nine Months of FY2019
31,909 million yen
First Nine Months of FY2018
27,406 million yen
Profit per share
Diluted profit per
share
Yen
Yen
First Nine Months of FY2019
47.87
47.84
First Nine Months of FY2018
39.25
39.22
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets per share
equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First Nine Months of FY2019
1,938,381
832,684
35.9
702.08
Year ended March 2019
1,951,369
815,406
34.7
684.50
Note: Shareholders' equity
First Nine Months of FY2019
695,062 million yen
FY2018
677,393 million yen
2. Dividend Conditions
Dividend per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of FY
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2018
－
6.00
－
6.00
12.00
FY2019
－
7.00
－
FY2019 (Forecast)
7.00
14.00
Note : Change in forecast of dividend … None
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020)
(Figures shown in percentage are ratios compared to the previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
1,520,000
(2.0)
110,000
(0.2)
110,000
(7.1)
60,000
15.4
60.63
Note : Change in consolidated forecasts … Yes
4. In Addition
Changes in important subsidiaries
(changes regarding specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation) : None
Application of simple accounting methods and quarterly peculiar accounting methods : None
Changes in accounting methods compared with recent consolidated accounting periods
(i)
Changes due to accounting standard changes :
Yes
(ii)
Changes besides (i) :
None
(iii)
Accounting estimate change :
None
(iv)
Restatement :
None
Outstanding balance of issued shares (common stock)
Outstanding balance of issued shares at the end of fiscal year (Including treasury shares)
First Nine Months of FY2019
1,014,381,817
FY2018
1,014,381,817
(ii) Outstanding balance of treasury shares at the end of fiscal year
First Nine Months of FY2019
24,381,134
FY2018
24,762,066
(iii) Weighted average number of shares during fiscal year
First Nine Months of FY2019
989,810,583
First Nine Months of FY2018
989,595,649
NOTICE
This document is exempt from audit procedures required by Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Forecasts released are based on expectations of future economic conditions as of the date of publication. The actual results may differ drastically from these forecasts due to various factors that may arise in the future.
This document is an excerpt translation of the Japanese original and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance and Financial Situation
(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance
Business Performance for the First Nine Months of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Profit Per Share
Owners of Parent
Billions of yen
Billions of yen
Billions of yen
Billions of yen
Yen
First Nine Months
1,134.4
84.9
78.8
47.4
47.87
of FY2019
First Nine Months
1,170.7
83.2
78.1
38.8
39.25
of FY2018
Increase (Decrease)
(36.2)
1.7
0.7
8.5
Increase (Decrease)
(3.1%)
2.1%
0.9%
22.0%
The Oji Group aims to become a global corporate group which stably maintains consolidated operating profit of more than 100.0 billion in its FY2019-2021Medium-term Management Plan which sets forth the fundamental policies of "Profitability Improvement of Domestic Business", "Expansion of Overseas Business", "Promotion of Innovation", and "Contribution to a Sustainable Society".
Based on the fundamental policies, in the domestic business, we have focused on restructuring our production system to respond to the structural changes in demand, and worked to improve capital efficiency while concentrating management resources on promising businesses to strengthen our ability to generate cash flow. In the overseas business, we have expanded organically from existing operations by expanding the number of overseas operations and developing new businesses utilizing existing infrastructure. We have also worked to create synergies between our businesses as well as operations.
Under such initiatives, consolidated net sales for the nine months of FY2019 decreased by 36.2 billion to 1,134.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 3.1%) mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market in the overseas business, despite product price adjustment effects in the domestic business. Overseas sales ratio decreased by 2.9 points from the previous year to 29.3%.
Consolidated operating profit increased by 1.7 billion to 84.9 billion (year-on-year increase of 2.1%) despite decreased operating profit of the overseas business, thanks to increased operating profit of the domestic business.
Non-operating profit and loss decreased by 1.0 billion year-on-year mainly due to an increase in exchange loss. Ordinary profit increased by 0.7 billion to 78.8 billion (year-on-year increase of 0.9%).
Extraordinary profit and loss increased by 3.8 billion year-on-year due in part to a gain on sales of investment securities accompanying the sale of strategically-held shares. As a result, profit before taxes increased by 4.5 billion to 78.5 billion (year-on-year increase of 6.0%), and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 8.5 billion to 47.4 billion (year-on-year increase of 22.0%).
Overview of Business Performance for the First Nine Months of FY2019 by Segment
(i) Business Performance by Segment
(Unit: Billions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
First Nine Months
First Nine Months
Increase
First Nine Months
First Nine Months
Increase
of FY2018
of FY2019
(Decrease)
of FY2018
of FY2019
(Decrease)
Reporting
Household &
514.0
514.8
0.2%
15.5
31.7
104.4%
Segment
Industrial Materials
Functional Materials
169.2
160.4
(5.2%)
13.9
11.0
(20.9%)
Forest Resources &
248.4
219.2
(11.8%)
51.0
26.7
(47.6%)
Environment Marketing
Printing &
227.2
222.4
(2.1%)
(5.2)
7.9
-
Communications Media
Total
1,158.8
1,116.9
(3.6%)
75.2
77.3
2.8%
Others
219.4
218.1
(0.6%)
7.4
6.9
(7.3%)
Total
1,378.3
1,334.9
(3.1%)
82.6
84.2
1.9%
Adjustment (*)
(207.6)
(200.5)
0.5
0.7
Consolidated total
1,170.7
1,134.4
(3.1%)
83.2
84.9
2.1%
*Adjustment is mainly those concerning internal transactions.
(ii) Overview of Business Performance by Segment
The Oji Group's four reporting segments are: "Household and Industrial Materials", "Functional Materials", "Forest Resources and Environment Marketing", and "Printing and Communications Media". Each of the reporting segment consists of those that are recognized to be similar in terms of economic characteristics, manufacturing methods or processes of products, markets in which products are sold, and types of customers, among the constituent units of the Oji Group.
Business segments that are not included in the reporting segments are classified as "Others".
Major business lineup for the segments are as follows. - Household and Industrial Materials:
Specialty paper, thermal paper, adhesive materials, film, etc.
- Forest Resources and Environment Marketing:
Pulp, energy, forest plantation/lumber processing, etc.
- Printing and Communications Media:
Newsprint, printing/publication/communication paper, etc.
- Others:
Real estate, engineering, trading business, logistics, etc.
○Household and Industrial Materials
In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥514.8 billion (year-on-year increase of 0.2%); and operating profit was ¥31.7 billion (year-on-year increase of 104.4%) as a result of product price adjustment effects.
Regarding domestic business, sales volume of containerboard and corrugated containers increased from the previous year due to steady sales mainly to vegetables, food, and e-commerce customers.
As for boxboard, sales volume in both domestic and export sales decreased from the previous year. As for packing paper, domestic sales volume decreased from the previous year due to a decline in demand for export-related products and the impact of the mill suspension caused by the Kasugai Mill fire, while export sales volume increased from the previous year.
As for disposable diapers, domestic sales volume of both baby and adult disposable diapers decreased from the previous year, while export sales volume increased from the previous year. As for household paper which comprises tissue paper and toilet rolls, sales volume decreased from the previous year due in part to the impact of the mill suspension caused by the Kasugai Mill fire, but sales amount increased from the previous year due to product price adjustment effects.
Regarding overseas business, in containerboard business, in Southeast Asia, sales volume increased from the previous year, while sales amount decreased from the previous year mainly due to the effects of weakening market conditions. In Oceania, sales volume decreased from the previous year. As for corrugated container business, in Southeast Asia, sales mainly to beverages and processed food customers steadily performed. In Oceania, sales volume increased from the previous year mainly due to improved capacity utilization at a new plant in Australia.
As for disposable diaper business, in Malaysia, sales volume decreased from the previous year. In Indonesia, sales volume decreased from the previous year due in part to a customer's desire to increase inventory for initial delivery in the previous year, despite our continual efforts for sales expansion in preparation for the operation commencement of our own plant. In China, sales volume increased significantly from the previous year due to strong sales on online shopping sites. Total sales volume of disposable diapers in the three countries increased from the previous year.
○Functional Materials
In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥160.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 5.2%); and operating profit was ¥11.0 billion (year-on-year decrease of 20.9%) mainly due to the impact of reduced sales of some products.
Regarding domestic business, sales volume of specialty paper decreased from the previous year mainly due to sluggish sales to electronic components/semiconductors customers, despite efforts for developing new products and cultivating new customers. In export sales, sales volume decreased from the previous year due to the impact of the slowdown in Chinese and South Korean economies. Sales volume of thermal paper increased from the previous year due to steady performance of sales.
Regarding overseas business, sales volume of thermal paper decreased in Europe and Southeast Asia but increased in North America and South America from the previous year.
○Forest Resources and Environment Marketing
In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥219.2 billion (year-on-year decrease of 11.8%); and operating profit was ¥26.7 billion (year-on-year decrease of 47.6%) mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market.
Regarding domestic business, sales volume of pulp business remained almost at the same level as the previous year. Sales volume of energy business increased from the previous year due to the operation commencement of biomass power generation facilities by MPM Oji Eco-Energy Co., Ltd. in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture.
Regarding overseas business, sales volume of pulp business increased from the previous year, but sales amount decreased mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market.
○Printing and Communications Media
In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥222.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 2.1%); and operating profit was ¥7.9 billion (year-on-year increase of 13.1 billion) mainly due to product price adjustment effects.
Regarding domestic business, sales volume of newsprint decreased from the previous year due to reduced circulation and total number of pages.
As for printing and communication paper, although sales volume decreased from the previous year, sales amount increased from the previous year due to product price adjustment effects.
Regarding overseas businesses, sales amount of printing paper decreased from the previous year mainly due to effects of weakening market conditions, despite an increase in the sales volume of printing paper by Jiangsu Oji Paper Co., Ltd.
(2) FY2019 Forecast and Future Outlook
Regarding the full-year forecast of consolidated business results for FY2019, net sales are expected to fall below the previous forecast (announced on November 5, 2019), mainly for the domestic business, due to the effects of US-China trade friction and unseasonable weather.
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Profit per share
to owners of parent
Billions of yen
Billions of yen
Billions of yen
Billions of yen
Yen
Previous Forecast [A]
1,600.0
110.0
110.0
60.0
60.63
Revised Forecast [B]
1,520.0
110.0
110.0
60.0
60.63
Increase (Decrease) [B-A]
(80.0)
-
-
-
Increase (Decrease) (%)
(5.0%)
-
-
-
(Reference)
1,551.0
110.2
118.4
52.0
52.52
FY2018 Results
Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Unit : Millions of yen)
First Nine Months /
FY2018
FY2019
Mar 31,2019
Dec 31,2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
78,756
84,680
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
334,852
324,848
Securities
9,471
14,939
Merchandise and finished goods
101,940
98,572
Work in process
20,094
22,684
Raw materials and supplies
94,758
95,419
Other
35,429
45,439
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,838)
(1,787)
Total current assets
673,465
684,797
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
188,861
188,489
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
318,702
295,470
Land
235,975
235,560
Other, net
241,218
280,169
Total property, plant and equipment
984,759
999,689
Intangible assets
Goodwill
6,682
4,739
Other
9,903
9,968
Total intangible assets
16,586
14,708
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
186,287
167,440
Other
91,390
72,859
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,119)
(1,114)
Total investments and other assets
276,558
239,185
Total non-current assets
1,277,904
1,253,583
Total assets
1,951,369
1,938,381
(Unit : Millions of yen)
First Nine Months /
FY2018
FY2019
Mar 31,2019
Dec 31,2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
253,929
233,510
Short-term borrowings
193,175
208,497
Commercial papers
3,000
－
Current portion of bonds
20,000
20,000
Income taxes payable
17,941
23,635
Provisions
5,056
3,840
Other
83,267
83,897
Total current liabilities
576,369
573,383
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
70,000
80,000
Long-term borrowings
334,402
300,118
Provisions
5,503
4,791
Retirement benefit liability
52,874
54,112
Other
96,813
93,291
Total non-current liabilities
559,593
532,314
Total liabilities
1,135,963
1,105,697
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
103,880
103,880
Capital surplus
110,474
110,627
Retained earnings
413,023
447,425
Treasury shares
(13,753)
(13,584)
Total shareholders' equity
613,625
648,349
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
32,981
33,357
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
317
297
Revaluation reserve for land
5,816
5,816
Foreign currency translation adjustment
13,223
(3,190)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
11,428
10,431
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
63,767
46,712
Share acquisition rights
222
222
Non-controlling interests
137,790
137,399
Total net assets
815,406
832,684
Total liabilities and net assets
1,951,369
1,938,381
Consolidated quarterly statements of income
(Unit : Millions of yen)
First Nine Months /
First Nine Months /
FY2018
FY2019
Apr '18 - Dec '18
Apr '19 - Dec '19
Net sales
1,170,673
1,134,443
Cost of sales
886,335
857,246
Gross profit
284,338
277,196
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Freight and incidental costs
112,869
106,142
Employees' salaries
39,615
38,787
Other
48,697
47,402
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
201,183
192,332
Operating profit
83,155
84,863
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,347
1,636
Dividend income
2,489
2,806
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
192
963
Other
5,177
4,079
Total non-operating income
9,206
9,486
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
4,671
5,147
Foreign exchange losses
3,188
5,139
Other
6,375
5,256
Total non-operating expenses
14,235
15,543
Ordinary profit
78,126
78,807
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
812
4,941
Other
409
842
Total extraordinary income
1,221
5,783
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disaster
3,168
2,299
Business restructuring expenses
318
2,248
Other
1,808
1,531
Total extraordinary losses
5,296
6,079
Profit before income taxes
74,052
78,511
Income taxes - current
22,048
27,838
Income taxes - deferred
2,021
(3,318)
Total income taxes
24,070
24,520
Profit
49,981
53,991
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
11,139
6,608
Profit attributable to owners of parent
38,842
47,382
Consolidated quarterly statements of comprehensive income
(Unit : Millions of yen)
First Nine Months /
First Nine Months /
FY2018
FY2019
Apr '18 - Dec '18
Apr '19 - Dec '19
Profit
49,981
53,991
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(7,664)
251
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
90
(12)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(13,318)
(21,090)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(789)
(1,015)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
(894)
(213)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(22,575)
(22,081)
Comprehensive income
27,406
31,909
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
18,280
30,419
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
9,125
1,490
(Change in accounting policies)
The Oji Group's IFRS-compliant subsidiaries have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020. Accordingly, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognized at the commencement date for all leases. In applying this accounting standard, The Oji Group's IFRS-compliant subsidiaries have adopted a method of recognizing cumulative effects at the commencement date, the method recognized as a transitional measure.
As a result, the quarterly balance sheet for the First Nine Months of the year ending March 31, 2020 shows increases of "Other, net" in "Property, plant and equipment" of ¥17,365 million, "Other" in "Current liabilities" of ¥2,175 million, and "Other" in "Non-current liabilities" of ¥15,854 million. In addition, land-use rights of ¥16,146 million, which were previously included in "Other" in "Investment and other assets", are included in "Other, net" in "Property, plant and equipment" as right-of-use assets.
The effect of this change on the Consolidated quarterly statements of income is immaterial.
