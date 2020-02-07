Oji : Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 2020 0 02/07/2020 | 12:33am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields February 7, 2020 Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 2020 Company Name: Oji Holdings Corporation (Code No. 3861 Tokyo Stock Exchange) URL: https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/ Representative: Masatoshi Kaku, President & Chief Executive Officer Contact: Yoshiaki Takeda, Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer Telephone: 03-3563-1111 +81-3-3563-1111(overseas) (All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen) 1. Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (Unaudited) Consolidated Business Results (Figures shown in percentage are ratios compared to the same period of the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % First Nine Months of FY2019 1,134,443 (3.1) 84,863 2.1 78,807 0.9 47,382 22.0 First Nine Months of FY2018 1,170,673 6.1 83,155 70.7 78,126 68.1 38,842 30.6 Note: Comprehensive income First Nine Months of FY2019 31,909 million yen First Nine Months of FY2018 27,406 million yen Profit per share Diluted profit per share Yen Yen First Nine Months of FY2019 47.87 47.84 First Nine Months of FY2018 39.25 39.22 (2) Consolidated Financial Condition Total assets Net assets Shareholders' Net assets per share equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen First Nine Months of FY2019 1,938,381 832,684 35.9 702.08 Year ended March 2019 1,951,369 815,406 34.7 684.50 Note: Shareholders' equity First Nine Months of FY2019 695,062 million yen FY2018 677,393 million yen 2. Dividend Conditions Dividend per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q End of FY Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2018 － 6.00 － 6.00 12.00 FY2019 － 7.00 － FY2019 (Forecast) 7.00 14.00 Note : Change in forecast of dividend … None 3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020) (Figures shown in percentage are ratios compared to the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 1,520,000 (2.0) 110,000 (0.2) 110,000 (7.1) 60,000 15.4 60.63 Note : Change in consolidated forecasts … Yes 1 / 10 4. In Addition Changes in important subsidiaries (changes regarding specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation) : None Application of simple accounting methods and quarterly peculiar accounting methods : None Changes in accounting methods compared with recent consolidated accounting periods (i) Changes due to accounting standard changes : Yes (ii) Changes besides (i) : None (iii) Accounting estimate change : None (iv) Restatement : None Outstanding balance of issued shares (common stock) Outstanding balance of issued shares at the end of fiscal year (Including treasury shares) First Nine Months of FY2019 1,014,381,817 FY2018 1,014,381,817 (ii) Outstanding balance of treasury shares at the end of fiscal year First Nine Months of FY2019 24,381,134 FY2018 24,762,066 (iii) Weighted average number of shares during fiscal year First Nine Months of FY2019 989,810,583 First Nine Months of FY2018 989,595,649 NOTICE This document is exempt from audit procedures required by Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Forecasts released are based on expectations of future economic conditions as of the date of publication. The actual results may differ drastically from these forecasts due to various factors that may arise in the future.

This document is an excerpt translation of the Japanese original and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. 2 / 10 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance and Financial Situation (1) Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance Business Performance for the First Nine Months of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit Attributable to Profit Per Share Owners of Parent Billions of yen Billions of yen Billions of yen Billions of yen Yen First Nine Months 1,134.4 84.9 78.8 47.4 47.87 of FY2019 First Nine Months 1,170.7 83.2 78.1 38.8 39.25 of FY2018 Increase (Decrease) (36.2) 1.7 0.7 8.5 Increase (Decrease) (3.1%) 2.1% 0.9% 22.0% The Oji Group aims to become a global corporate group which stably maintains consolidated operating profit of more than 100.0 billion in its FY2019-2021Medium-term Management Plan which sets forth the fundamental policies of "Profitability Improvement of Domestic Business", "Expansion of Overseas Business", "Promotion of Innovation", and "Contribution to a Sustainable Society". Based on the fundamental policies, in the domestic business, we have focused on restructuring our production system to respond to the structural changes in demand, and worked to improve capital efficiency while concentrating management resources on promising businesses to strengthen our ability to generate cash flow. In the overseas business, we have expanded organically from existing operations by expanding the number of overseas operations and developing new businesses utilizing existing infrastructure. We have also worked to create synergies between our businesses as well as operations. Under such initiatives, consolidated net sales for the nine months of FY2019 decreased by 36.2 billion to 1,134.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 3.1%) mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market in the overseas business, despite product price adjustment effects in the domestic business. Overseas sales ratio decreased by 2.9 points from the previous year to 29.3%. Consolidated operating profit increased by 1.7 billion to 84.9 billion (year-on-year increase of 2.1%) despite decreased operating profit of the overseas business, thanks to increased operating profit of the domestic business. Non-operating profit and loss decreased by 1.0 billion year-on-year mainly due to an increase in exchange loss. Ordinary profit increased by 0.7 billion to 78.8 billion (year-on-year increase of 0.9%). Extraordinary profit and loss increased by 3.8 billion year-on-year due in part to a gain on sales of investment securities accompanying the sale of strategically-held shares. As a result, profit before taxes increased by 4.5 billion to 78.5 billion (year-on-year increase of 6.0%), and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 8.5 billion to 47.4 billion (year-on-year increase of 22.0%). 3 / 10 Overview of Business Performance for the First Nine Months of FY2019 by Segment (i) Business Performance by Segment (Unit: Billions of yen) Net Sales Operating Profit First Nine Months First Nine Months Increase First Nine Months First Nine Months Increase of FY2018 of FY2019 (Decrease) of FY2018 of FY2019 (Decrease) Reporting Household & 514.0 514.8 0.2% 15.5 31.7 104.4% Segment Industrial Materials Functional Materials 169.2 160.4 (5.2%) 13.9 11.0 (20.9%) Forest Resources & 248.4 219.2 (11.8%) 51.0 26.7 (47.6%) Environment Marketing Printing & 227.2 222.4 (2.1%) (5.2) 7.9 - Communications Media Total 1,158.8 1,116.9 (3.6%) 75.2 77.3 2.8% Others 219.4 218.1 (0.6%) 7.4 6.9 (7.3%) Total 1,378.3 1,334.9 (3.1%) 82.6 84.2 1.9% Adjustment (*) (207.6) (200.5) 0.5 0.7 Consolidated total 1,170.7 1,134.4 (3.1%) 83.2 84.9 2.1% *Adjustment is mainly those concerning internal transactions. (ii) Overview of Business Performance by Segment The Oji Group's four reporting segments are: "Household and Industrial Materials", "Functional Materials", "Forest Resources and Environment Marketing", and "Printing and Communications Media". Each of the reporting segment consists of those that are recognized to be similar in terms of economic characteristics, manufacturing methods or processes of products, markets in which products are sold, and types of customers, among the constituent units of the Oji Group. Business segments that are not included in the reporting segments are classified as "Others". Major business lineup for the segments are as follows. - Household and Industrial Materials: Containerboard/corrugated containers, boxboard/folding cartons, packing paper/paper bags, household paper, disposable diapers, etc. - Functional Materials: Specialty paper, thermal paper, adhesive materials, film, etc. - Forest Resources and Environment Marketing: Pulp, energy, forest plantation/lumber processing, etc. - Printing and Communications Media: Newsprint, printing/publication/communication paper, etc. - Others: Real estate, engineering, trading business, logistics, etc. ○Household and Industrial Materials In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥514.8 billion (year-on-year increase of 0.2%); and operating profit was ¥31.7 billion (year-on-year increase of 104.4%) as a result of product price adjustment effects. Regarding domestic business, sales volume of containerboard and corrugated containers increased from the previous year due to steady sales mainly to vegetables, food, and e-commerce customers. As for boxboard, sales volume in both domestic and export sales decreased from the previous year. As for packing paper, domestic sales volume decreased from the previous year due to a decline in demand for export-related products and the impact of the mill suspension caused by the Kasugai Mill fire, while export sales volume increased from the previous year. As for disposable diapers, domestic sales volume of both baby and adult disposable diapers decreased from the previous year, while export sales volume increased from the previous year. As for household paper which comprises tissue paper and toilet rolls, sales volume decreased from the previous year due in part to the impact of the mill suspension caused by the Kasugai Mill fire, but sales amount increased from the previous year due to product price adjustment effects. 4 / 10 Regarding overseas business, in containerboard business, in Southeast Asia, sales volume increased from the previous year, while sales amount decreased from the previous year mainly due to the effects of weakening market conditions. In Oceania, sales volume decreased from the previous year. As for corrugated container business, in Southeast Asia, sales mainly to beverages and processed food customers steadily performed. In Oceania, sales volume increased from the previous year mainly due to improved capacity utilization at a new plant in Australia. As for disposable diaper business, in Malaysia, sales volume decreased from the previous year. In Indonesia, sales volume decreased from the previous year due in part to a customer's desire to increase inventory for initial delivery in the previous year, despite our continual efforts for sales expansion in preparation for the operation commencement of our own plant. In China, sales volume increased significantly from the previous year due to strong sales on online shopping sites. Total sales volume of disposable diapers in the three countries increased from the previous year. ○Functional Materials In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥160.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 5.2%); and operating profit was ¥11.0 billion (year-on-year decrease of 20.9%) mainly due to the impact of reduced sales of some products. Regarding domestic business, sales volume of specialty paper decreased from the previous year mainly due to sluggish sales to electronic components/semiconductors customers, despite efforts for developing new products and cultivating new customers. In export sales, sales volume decreased from the previous year due to the impact of the slowdown in Chinese and South Korean economies. Sales volume of thermal paper increased from the previous year due to steady performance of sales. Regarding overseas business, sales volume of thermal paper decreased in Europe and Southeast Asia but increased in North America and South America from the previous year. ○Forest Resources and Environment Marketing In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥219.2 billion (year-on-year decrease of 11.8%); and operating profit was ¥26.7 billion (year-on-year decrease of 47.6%) mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market. Regarding domestic business, sales volume of pulp business remained almost at the same level as the previous year. Sales volume of energy business increased from the previous year due to the operation commencement of biomass power generation facilities by MPM Oji Eco-Energy Co., Ltd. in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture. Regarding overseas business, sales volume of pulp business increased from the previous year, but sales amount decreased mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market. ○Printing and Communications Media In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥222.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 2.1%); and operating profit was ¥7.9 billion (year-on-year increase of 13.1 billion) mainly due to product price adjustment effects. Regarding domestic business, sales volume of newsprint decreased from the previous year due to reduced circulation and total number of pages. As for printing and communication paper, although sales volume decreased from the previous year, sales amount increased from the previous year due to product price adjustment effects. Regarding overseas businesses, sales amount of printing paper decreased from the previous year mainly due to effects of weakening market conditions, despite an increase in the sales volume of printing paper by Jiangsu Oji Paper Co., Ltd. 5 / 10 (2) FY2019 Forecast and Future Outlook Regarding the full-year forecast of consolidated business results for FY2019, net sales are expected to fall below the previous forecast (announced on November 5, 2019), mainly for the domestic business, due to the effects of US-China trade friction and unseasonable weather. Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable Profit per share to owners of parent Billions of yen Billions of yen Billions of yen Billions of yen Yen Previous Forecast [A] 1,600.0 110.0 110.0 60.0 60.63 Revised Forecast [B] 1,520.0 110.0 110.0 60.0 60.63 Increase (Decrease) [B-A] (80.0) - - - Increase (Decrease) (%) (5.0%) - - - (Reference) 1,551.0 110.2 118.4 52.0 52.52 FY2018 Results 6 / 10 Consolidated quarterly balance sheets (Unit : Millions of yen) First Nine Months / FY2018 FY2019 Mar 31,2019 Dec 31,2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 78,756 84,680 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 334,852 324,848 Securities 9,471 14,939 Merchandise and finished goods 101,940 98,572 Work in process 20,094 22,684 Raw materials and supplies 94,758 95,419 Other 35,429 45,439 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,838) (1,787) Total current assets 673,465 684,797 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 188,861 188,489 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 318,702 295,470 Land 235,975 235,560 Other, net 241,218 280,169 Total property, plant and equipment 984,759 999,689 Intangible assets Goodwill 6,682 4,739 Other 9,903 9,968 Total intangible assets 16,586 14,708 Investments and other assets Investment securities 186,287 167,440 Other 91,390 72,859 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,119) (1,114) Total investments and other assets 276,558 239,185 Total non-current assets 1,277,904 1,253,583 Total assets 1,951,369 1,938,381 7 / 10 (Unit : Millions of yen) First Nine Months / FY2018 FY2019 Mar 31,2019 Dec 31,2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 253,929 233,510 Short-term borrowings 193,175 208,497 Commercial papers 3,000 － Current portion of bonds 20,000 20,000 Income taxes payable 17,941 23,635 Provisions 5,056 3,840 Other 83,267 83,897 Total current liabilities 576,369 573,383 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 70,000 80,000 Long-term borrowings 334,402 300,118 Provisions 5,503 4,791 Retirement benefit liability 52,874 54,112 Other 96,813 93,291 Total non-current liabilities 559,593 532,314 Total liabilities 1,135,963 1,105,697 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 103,880 103,880 Capital surplus 110,474 110,627 Retained earnings 413,023 447,425 Treasury shares (13,753) (13,584) Total shareholders' equity 613,625 648,349 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 32,981 33,357 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 317 297 Revaluation reserve for land 5,816 5,816 Foreign currency translation adjustment 13,223 (3,190) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 11,428 10,431 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 63,767 46,712 Share acquisition rights 222 222 Non-controlling interests 137,790 137,399 Total net assets 815,406 832,684 Total liabilities and net assets 1,951,369 1,938,381 8 / 10 Consolidated quarterly statements of income (Unit : Millions of yen) First Nine Months / First Nine Months / FY2018 FY2019 Apr '18 - Dec '18 Apr '19 - Dec '19 Net sales 1,170,673 1,134,443 Cost of sales 886,335 857,246 Gross profit 284,338 277,196 Selling, general and administrative expenses Freight and incidental costs 112,869 106,142 Employees' salaries 39,615 38,787 Other 48,697 47,402 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 201,183 192,332 Operating profit 83,155 84,863 Non-operating income Interest income 1,347 1,636 Dividend income 2,489 2,806 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method 192 963 Other 5,177 4,079 Total non-operating income 9,206 9,486 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 4,671 5,147 Foreign exchange losses 3,188 5,139 Other 6,375 5,256 Total non-operating expenses 14,235 15,543 Ordinary profit 78,126 78,807 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 812 4,941 Other 409 842 Total extraordinary income 1,221 5,783 Extraordinary losses Loss on disaster 3,168 2,299 Business restructuring expenses 318 2,248 Other 1,808 1,531 Total extraordinary losses 5,296 6,079 Profit before income taxes 74,052 78,511 Income taxes - current 22,048 27,838 Income taxes - deferred 2,021 (3,318) Total income taxes 24,070 24,520 Profit 49,981 53,991 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 11,139 6,608 Profit attributable to owners of parent 38,842 47,382 9 / 10 Consolidated quarterly statements of comprehensive income (Unit : Millions of yen) First Nine Months / First Nine Months / FY2018 FY2019 Apr '18 - Dec '18 Apr '19 - Dec '19 Profit 49,981 53,991 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (7,664) 251 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 90 (12) Foreign currency translation adjustment (13,318) (21,090) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (789) (1,015) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for (894) (213) using equity method Total other comprehensive income (22,575) (22,081) Comprehensive income 27,406 31,909 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 18,280 30,419 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 9,125 1,490 (Change in accounting policies) The Oji Group's IFRS-compliant subsidiaries have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020. Accordingly, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognized at the commencement date for all leases. In applying this accounting standard, The Oji Group's IFRS-compliant subsidiaries have adopted a method of recognizing cumulative effects at the commencement date, the method recognized as a transitional measure. As a result, the quarterly balance sheet for the First Nine Months of the year ending March 31, 2020 shows increases of "Other, net" in "Property, plant and equipment" of ¥17,365 million, "Other" in "Current liabilities" of ¥2,175 million, and "Other" in "Non-current liabilities" of ¥15,854 million. In addition, land-use rights of ¥16,146 million, which were previously included in "Other" in "Investment and other assets", are included in "Other, net" in "Property, plant and equipment" as right-of-use assets. The effect of this change on the Consolidated quarterly statements of income is immaterial. 10 / 10 Attachments Original document

