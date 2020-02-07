Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Oji Holdings Corporation    3861   JP3174410005

OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3861)
Oji : Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 2020

02/07/2020 | 12:33am EST

February 7, 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial and Business Results

for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 2020

Company Name:

Oji Holdings Corporation

(Code No. 3861 Tokyo Stock Exchange)

URL:

https://www.ojiholdings.co.jp/

Representative:

Masatoshi Kaku, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Yoshiaki Takeda, Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer

Telephone:

03-3563-1111

+81-3-3563-1111(overseas)

(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)

1. Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (Unaudited)

  1. Consolidated Business Results

(Figures shown in percentage are ratios compared to the same period of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

First Nine Months of FY2019

1,134,443

(3.1)

84,863

2.1

78,807

0.9

47,382

22.0

First Nine Months of FY2018

1,170,673

6.1

83,155

70.7

78,126

68.1

38,842

30.6

Note: Comprehensive income

First Nine Months of FY2019

31,909 million yen

First Nine Months of FY2018

27,406 million yen

Profit per share

Diluted profit per

share

Yen

Yen

First Nine Months of FY2019

47.87

47.84

First Nine Months of FY2018

39.25

39.22

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets per share

equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First Nine Months of FY2019

1,938,381

832,684

35.9

702.08

Year ended March 2019

1,951,369

815,406

34.7

684.50

Note: Shareholders' equity

First Nine Months of FY2019

695,062 million yen

FY2018

677,393 million yen

2. Dividend Conditions

Dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of FY

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

6.00

6.00

12.00

FY2019

7.00

FY2019 (Forecast)

7.00

14.00

Note : Change in forecast of dividend None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020)

(Figures shown in percentage are ratios compared to the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,520,000

(2.0)

110,000

(0.2)

110,000

(7.1)

60,000

15.4

60.63

Note : Change in consolidated forecasts Yes

1 / 10

4. In Addition

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries

(changes regarding specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation) : None

  1. Application of simple accounting methods and quarterly peculiar accounting methods : None
  2. Changes in accounting methods compared with recent consolidated accounting periods

(i)

Changes due to accounting standard changes :

Yes

(ii)

Changes besides (i) :

None

(iii)

Accounting estimate change :

None

(iv)

Restatement :

None

  1. Outstanding balance of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Outstanding balance of issued shares at the end of fiscal year (Including treasury shares)

First Nine Months of FY2019

1,014,381,817

FY2018

1,014,381,817

(ii) Outstanding balance of treasury shares at the end of fiscal year

First Nine Months of FY2019

24,381,134

FY2018

24,762,066

(iii) Weighted average number of shares during fiscal year

First Nine Months of FY2019

989,810,583

First Nine Months of FY2018

989,595,649

NOTICE

  • This document is exempt from audit procedures required by Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
  • Forecasts released are based on expectations of future economic conditions as of the date of publication. The actual results may differ drastically from these forecasts due to various factors that may arise in the future.
  • This document is an excerpt translation of the Japanese original and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2 / 10

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance and Financial Situation

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Business Performance

Business Performance for the First Nine Months of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Profit Per Share

Owners of Parent

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Yen

First Nine Months

1,134.4

84.9

78.8

47.4

47.87

of FY2019

First Nine Months

1,170.7

83.2

78.1

38.8

39.25

of FY2018

Increase (Decrease)

(36.2)

1.7

0.7

8.5

Increase (Decrease)

(3.1%)

2.1%

0.9%

22.0%

The Oji Group aims to become a global corporate group which stably maintains consolidated operating profit of more than 100.0 billion in its FY2019-2021Medium-term Management Plan which sets forth the fundamental policies of "Profitability Improvement of Domestic Business", "Expansion of Overseas Business", "Promotion of Innovation", and "Contribution to a Sustainable Society".

Based on the fundamental policies, in the domestic business, we have focused on restructuring our production system to respond to the structural changes in demand, and worked to improve capital efficiency while concentrating management resources on promising businesses to strengthen our ability to generate cash flow. In the overseas business, we have expanded organically from existing operations by expanding the number of overseas operations and developing new businesses utilizing existing infrastructure. We have also worked to create synergies between our businesses as well as operations.

Under such initiatives, consolidated net sales for the nine months of FY2019 decreased by 36.2 billion to 1,134.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 3.1%) mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market in the overseas business, despite product price adjustment effects in the domestic business. Overseas sales ratio decreased by 2.9 points from the previous year to 29.3%.

Consolidated operating profit increased by 1.7 billion to 84.9 billion (year-on-year increase of 2.1%) despite decreased operating profit of the overseas business, thanks to increased operating profit of the domestic business.

Non-operating profit and loss decreased by 1.0 billion year-on-year mainly due to an increase in exchange loss. Ordinary profit increased by 0.7 billion to 78.8 billion (year-on-year increase of 0.9%).

Extraordinary profit and loss increased by 3.8 billion year-on-year due in part to a gain on sales of investment securities accompanying the sale of strategically-held shares. As a result, profit before taxes increased by 4.5 billion to 78.5 billion (year-on-year increase of 6.0%), and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 8.5 billion to 47.4 billion (year-on-year increase of 22.0%).

3 / 10

Overview of Business Performance for the First Nine Months of FY2019 by Segment

(i) Business Performance by Segment

(Unit: Billions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

First Nine Months

First Nine Months

Increase

First Nine Months

First Nine Months

Increase

of FY2018

of FY2019

(Decrease)

of FY2018

of FY2019

(Decrease)

Reporting

Household &

514.0

514.8

0.2%

15.5

31.7

104.4%

Segment

Industrial Materials

Functional Materials

169.2

160.4

(5.2%)

13.9

11.0

(20.9%)

Forest Resources &

248.4

219.2

(11.8%)

51.0

26.7

(47.6%)

Environment Marketing

Printing &

227.2

222.4

(2.1%)

(5.2)

7.9

-

Communications Media

Total

1,158.8

1,116.9

(3.6%)

75.2

77.3

2.8%

Others

219.4

218.1

(0.6%)

7.4

6.9

(7.3%)

Total

1,378.3

1,334.9

(3.1%)

82.6

84.2

1.9%

Adjustment (*)

(207.6)

(200.5)

0.5

0.7

Consolidated total

1,170.7

1,134.4

(3.1%)

83.2

84.9

2.1%

*Adjustment is mainly those concerning internal transactions.

(ii) Overview of Business Performance by Segment

The Oji Group's four reporting segments are: "Household and Industrial Materials", "Functional Materials", "Forest Resources and Environment Marketing", and "Printing and Communications Media". Each of the reporting segment consists of those that are recognized to be similar in terms of economic characteristics, manufacturing methods or processes of products, markets in which products are sold, and types of customers, among the constituent units of the Oji Group.

Business segments that are not included in the reporting segments are classified as "Others".

Major business lineup for the segments are as follows. - Household and Industrial Materials:

Containerboard/corrugated containers, boxboard/folding cartons, packing paper/paper bags, household paper, disposable diapers, etc.

- Functional Materials:

Specialty paper, thermal paper, adhesive materials, film, etc.

- Forest Resources and Environment Marketing:

Pulp, energy, forest plantation/lumber processing, etc.

- Printing and Communications Media:

Newsprint, printing/publication/communication paper, etc.

- Others:

Real estate, engineering, trading business, logistics, etc.

Household and Industrial Materials

In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥514.8 billion (year-on-year increase of 0.2%); and operating profit was ¥31.7 billion (year-on-year increase of 104.4%) as a result of product price adjustment effects.

Regarding domestic business, sales volume of containerboard and corrugated containers increased from the previous year due to steady sales mainly to vegetables, food, and e-commerce customers.

As for boxboard, sales volume in both domestic and export sales decreased from the previous year. As for packing paper, domestic sales volume decreased from the previous year due to a decline in demand for export-related products and the impact of the mill suspension caused by the Kasugai Mill fire, while export sales volume increased from the previous year.

As for disposable diapers, domestic sales volume of both baby and adult disposable diapers decreased from the previous year, while export sales volume increased from the previous year. As for household paper which comprises tissue paper and toilet rolls, sales volume decreased from the previous year due in part to the impact of the mill suspension caused by the Kasugai Mill fire, but sales amount increased from the previous year due to product price adjustment effects.

4 / 10

Regarding overseas business, in containerboard business, in Southeast Asia, sales volume increased from the previous year, while sales amount decreased from the previous year mainly due to the effects of weakening market conditions. In Oceania, sales volume decreased from the previous year. As for corrugated container business, in Southeast Asia, sales mainly to beverages and processed food customers steadily performed. In Oceania, sales volume increased from the previous year mainly due to improved capacity utilization at a new plant in Australia.

As for disposable diaper business, in Malaysia, sales volume decreased from the previous year. In Indonesia, sales volume decreased from the previous year due in part to a customer's desire to increase inventory for initial delivery in the previous year, despite our continual efforts for sales expansion in preparation for the operation commencement of our own plant. In China, sales volume increased significantly from the previous year due to strong sales on online shopping sites. Total sales volume of disposable diapers in the three countries increased from the previous year.

Functional Materials

In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥160.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 5.2%); and operating profit was ¥11.0 billion (year-on-year decrease of 20.9%) mainly due to the impact of reduced sales of some products.

Regarding domestic business, sales volume of specialty paper decreased from the previous year mainly due to sluggish sales to electronic components/semiconductors customers, despite efforts for developing new products and cultivating new customers. In export sales, sales volume decreased from the previous year due to the impact of the slowdown in Chinese and South Korean economies. Sales volume of thermal paper increased from the previous year due to steady performance of sales.

Regarding overseas business, sales volume of thermal paper decreased in Europe and Southeast Asia but increased in North America and South America from the previous year.

Forest Resources and Environment Marketing

In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥219.2 billion (year-on-year decrease of 11.8%); and operating profit was ¥26.7 billion (year-on-year decrease of 47.6%) mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market.

Regarding domestic business, sales volume of pulp business remained almost at the same level as the previous year. Sales volume of energy business increased from the previous year due to the operation commencement of biomass power generation facilities by MPM Oji Eco-Energy Co., Ltd. in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture.

Regarding overseas business, sales volume of pulp business increased from the previous year, but sales amount decreased mainly due to effects of weakening pulp market.

Printing and Communications Media

In the first nine months of FY2019, net sales amounted to ¥222.4 billion (year-on-year decrease of 2.1%); and operating profit was ¥7.9 billion (year-on-year increase of 13.1 billion) mainly due to product price adjustment effects.

Regarding domestic business, sales volume of newsprint decreased from the previous year due to reduced circulation and total number of pages.

As for printing and communication paper, although sales volume decreased from the previous year, sales amount increased from the previous year due to product price adjustment effects.

Regarding overseas businesses, sales amount of printing paper decreased from the previous year mainly due to effects of weakening market conditions, despite an increase in the sales volume of printing paper by Jiangsu Oji Paper Co., Ltd.

5 / 10

(2) FY2019 Forecast and Future Outlook

Regarding the full-year forecast of consolidated business results for FY2019, net sales are expected to fall below the previous forecast (announced on November 5, 2019), mainly for the domestic business, due to the effects of US-China trade friction and unseasonable weather.

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Profit per share

to owners of parent

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Yen

Previous Forecast [A]

1,600.0

110.0

110.0

60.0

60.63

Revised Forecast [B]

1,520.0

110.0

110.0

60.0

60.63

Increase (Decrease) [B-A]

(80.0)

-

-

-

Increase (Decrease) (%)

(5.0%)

-

-

-

(Reference)

1,551.0

110.2

118.4

52.0

52.52

FY2018 Results

6 / 10

Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Unit : Millions of yen)

First Nine Months /

FY2018

FY2019

Mar 31,2019

Dec 31,2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

78,756

84,680

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

334,852

324,848

Securities

9,471

14,939

Merchandise and finished goods

101,940

98,572

Work in process

20,094

22,684

Raw materials and supplies

94,758

95,419

Other

35,429

45,439

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,838)

(1,787)

Total current assets

673,465

684,797

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

188,861

188,489

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

318,702

295,470

Land

235,975

235,560

Other, net

241,218

280,169

Total property, plant and equipment

984,759

999,689

Intangible assets

Goodwill

6,682

4,739

Other

9,903

9,968

Total intangible assets

16,586

14,708

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

186,287

167,440

Other

91,390

72,859

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,119)

(1,114)

Total investments and other assets

276,558

239,185

Total non-current assets

1,277,904

1,253,583

Total assets

1,951,369

1,938,381

7 / 10

(Unit : Millions of yen)

First Nine Months /

FY2018

FY2019

Mar 31,2019

Dec 31,2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

253,929

233,510

Short-term borrowings

193,175

208,497

Commercial papers

3,000

Current portion of bonds

20,000

20,000

Income taxes payable

17,941

23,635

Provisions

5,056

3,840

Other

83,267

83,897

Total current liabilities

576,369

573,383

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

70,000

80,000

Long-term borrowings

334,402

300,118

Provisions

5,503

4,791

Retirement benefit liability

52,874

54,112

Other

96,813

93,291

Total non-current liabilities

559,593

532,314

Total liabilities

1,135,963

1,105,697

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

103,880

103,880

Capital surplus

110,474

110,627

Retained earnings

413,023

447,425

Treasury shares

(13,753)

(13,584)

Total shareholders' equity

613,625

648,349

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

32,981

33,357

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

317

297

Revaluation reserve for land

5,816

5,816

Foreign currency translation adjustment

13,223

(3,190)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

11,428

10,431

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

63,767

46,712

Share acquisition rights

222

222

Non-controlling interests

137,790

137,399

Total net assets

815,406

832,684

Total liabilities and net assets

1,951,369

1,938,381

8 / 10

Consolidated quarterly statements of income

(Unit : Millions of yen)

First Nine Months /

First Nine Months /

FY2018

FY2019

Apr '18 - Dec '18

Apr '19 - Dec '19

Net sales

1,170,673

1,134,443

Cost of sales

886,335

857,246

Gross profit

284,338

277,196

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Freight and incidental costs

112,869

106,142

Employees' salaries

39,615

38,787

Other

48,697

47,402

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

201,183

192,332

Operating profit

83,155

84,863

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,347

1,636

Dividend income

2,489

2,806

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

192

963

Other

5,177

4,079

Total non-operating income

9,206

9,486

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4,671

5,147

Foreign exchange losses

3,188

5,139

Other

6,375

5,256

Total non-operating expenses

14,235

15,543

Ordinary profit

78,126

78,807

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

812

4,941

Other

409

842

Total extraordinary income

1,221

5,783

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disaster

3,168

2,299

Business restructuring expenses

318

2,248

Other

1,808

1,531

Total extraordinary losses

5,296

6,079

Profit before income taxes

74,052

78,511

Income taxes - current

22,048

27,838

Income taxes - deferred

2,021

(3,318)

Total income taxes

24,070

24,520

Profit

49,981

53,991

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

11,139

6,608

Profit attributable to owners of parent

38,842

47,382

9 / 10

Consolidated quarterly statements of comprehensive income

(Unit : Millions of yen)

First Nine Months /

First Nine Months /

FY2018

FY2019

Apr '18 - Dec '18

Apr '19 - Dec '19

Profit

49,981

53,991

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(7,664)

251

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

90

(12)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(13,318)

(21,090)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(789)

(1,015)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

(894)

(213)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(22,575)

(22,081)

Comprehensive income

27,406

31,909

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

18,280

30,419

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

9,125

1,490

(Change in accounting policies)

The Oji Group's IFRS-compliant subsidiaries have adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020. Accordingly, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognized at the commencement date for all leases. In applying this accounting standard, The Oji Group's IFRS-compliant subsidiaries have adopted a method of recognizing cumulative effects at the commencement date, the method recognized as a transitional measure.

As a result, the quarterly balance sheet for the First Nine Months of the year ending March 31, 2020 shows increases of "Other, net" in "Property, plant and equipment" of ¥17,365 million, "Other" in "Current liabilities" of ¥2,175 million, and "Other" in "Non-current liabilities" of ¥15,854 million. In addition, land-use rights of ¥16,146 million, which were previously included in "Other" in "Investment and other assets", are included in "Other, net" in "Property, plant and equipment" as right-of-use assets.

The effect of this change on the Consolidated quarterly statements of income is immaterial.

10 / 10

Disclaimer

Oji Holdings Corporation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 05:32:03 UTC
