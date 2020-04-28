OKEA : Q1 2020 Presentation 0 04/28/2020 | 04:23am EDT Send by mail :

General and disclaimer This presentation is prepared solely for information purposes, and does not constitute or form part of, and is not prepared or made in connection with, an offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities. Investors and prospective investors in securities of any issuer mentioned herein are required to make their own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of such company and the nature of the securities. The contents of this presentation have not been independently verified, and no reliance should be placed for any purposes on the information contained in this presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. The presentation speaks as of the date sets out on its cover, and the information herein remains subject to change. Certain statements and information included in this presentation constitutes "forward-looking information" and relates to future events, including the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions and could include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration, development and production activities. Forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such risks include but are not limited to operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. Neither the Company or any officers or employees of the Company provides any warranty or other assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information are free from errors, nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments and activities. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. This presentation contains non-IFRS measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures and ratios may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS. Non-IFRS measures and ratios are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit or profit from continuing operations or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), and are offered and sold only outside the United States in accordance with an exemption from registration provided by Regulation S of the US Securities Act. The presentation is subject to Norwegian law. 2 Highlights 1st quarter 2020 Operations No serious incidents at operated operations

Production 19 099 boepd

High availability at Draugen and Gjøa Financial Revenues from oil and gas of NOK 504 million

EBITDA of NOK 312 million

Non-cash one off effects

one off effects NOK 634 million in impairments NOK 518 million unrealised FX-losses on USD bonds

Impacts from Covid-19 Measures implemented reducing 2020 spending of NOK 270 million, further NOK 160 million pending

Reducing operating cost

Postponement of projects including all exploration wells 3 Financials Birte Norheim, CFO Oil and gas production, sales and revenues Solid production, but revenue decrease due to lower sold volumes and lower realised prices Oil and gas volume (boepd) Production Sales -2% -22% 19 498 19 099 20 265 15 810 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Realised prices (USD/boe) Liquids Natural gas -14% -56% 56.2 48.4 40.0 17.8 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Petroleum revenues (NOK million) -33% 748 504 Q1 19 Q1 20 5 Income statement 1st quarter Full year Figures in NOK million 2020 2019 2019 Total operating income 551 764 3 020 Production expenses -167 -144 -709 Changes in over/underlift positions and inventory -33 -165 -272 Depreciation -182 -180 -704 Impairment -634 -54 -105 Exploration and operating expenses -38 -43 -402 Profit / loss (-) from operating activities -503 179 827 Net financial items -423 -37 -408 Profit / loss (-) before income tax -926 142 419 Income taxes 142 -151 -491 Net profit / loss (-) -785 -9 -71 EBITDA 312 413 1 636 Q1 Comments Income :

Reduced volumes sold from Gjøa and Draugen

Lower oil and gas prices compared to Q1 '19

Production expenses :

NOK/boe of 87.3

Impairments :

Driven by market conditions

Exploration expenses :

Field evaluation activities on Hasselmus, Storskrymten and Grevling

Financials :

Weakened NOK during the quarter resulted in significant unrealised FX-losses on USD nominated bond loans; partly offset by USD nominated bank accounts

Taxes :

Effective tax rate of 15% Deviation from 78% due to impairment, financial items and uplift

6 Impairment Stressed macro conditions Impairment indicators Q1 •Significant drop in oil and gas prices Methodology applied •Forward curve per 31 March applied for NPV calculations until 2022 •Bottom-up calculation per asset •Mainly intangible asset (technical and ordinary goodwill) subject to impairment NOK Million -634 5 500 5 472 346 5 000 253 35 4 838 4 500 4 000 3 500 3 000 2 500 2 000 1 500 1 000 500 0 Book values Technical Ordinary Oil & Gas Book tested goodwill goodwill properties values after impairment 7 Cash development Q1 2020 NOK Million 1 800 -404 1 700 1 663 71 50 1 600 1 500 333 1 400 1 300 52 40 1 259 1 200 1 100 1 000 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Cash 01.01.20 Operating activities Taxes paid Investment activities Buy-back OKEA02 Interest paid Cash 31.03.20 8 Managing the business during the market turmoil OKEA in a good position to handle the downturn •Solid cash balance; no maturities until 2023 •Production expense 87.3 NOK/boe (~8.3 USD/boe1) •100 000 bbl2of May lifting from Draugen hedged at 57 USD/bbl •Preserve cash and cut cost Risk of temporary breach of bond covenants •Financial forecasts impacted by market turmoil •Risk of breach of bond covenants during 2020; intention to approach bondholders to seek a waiver •Engaged DNB Markets as financial advisor in the waiver process 1) Based on USD/NOK pr 31 March 2020 2) Barrels 3) Compared to 2020 budget Cash and covenants forecast Cash Balance (USD Million) 200 160 120 80 40 Leverage ratio 2020 2021 2022 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 8 2020 2021 2022 Yme start up Q2 2021 Yme start up YE 2020 Covenant Yme start up Q2 2021 Yme start up YE 2020 Covenant Solid cash position and long-term cash generation

long-term cash generation Risk of temporary breach of leverage ratio covenant during 2020

Yme start-up impacting low-point of cash and leverage ratio Management estimates assuming Brent and NBP forward prices per 24 April 2020 10 Operations Tor Bjerkestrand, SVP Operations Production volumes Q1 High production from both Draugen and Gjøa Daily average production (boepd) 25 000 19 498 20 045 19 099 20 000 18 125 17 020 15 000 10 488 10 496 8 135 9 812 7 842 10 000 5 000 8 637 9 241 9 648 8 835 8 922 0 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Ivar Aasen Draugen Gjøa Total •High availability •Production optimisation 12 Draugen operations - OKEA operated Safe operations and stable production despite Covid-19 Net production (boepd) 12 000 10 000 8 000 6 000 4 000 8 637 9 241 9 648 8 835 8 922 2 000 0 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Production availability 100% 80% 60% 40% 86% 97% 95% 97% 78% 20% 0% Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 operations No serious incidents or leaks

97% availability and production optimisation

Covid-19 situation managed

situation managed Reduced activity level and low manning offshore

Q1 actions to r educe OPEX/CAPEX Next steps Keep safety performance

Keep high availability

D2 well intervention

OKEA lifting in May

Manage Covid-19 situation

Covid-19 situation Maintenance turnaround HASSELMUS Draugen partners: OKEA (44.56%, Op.), Petoro / Norway State DFI (47.88%) and Neptune (7.56%) 13 Gjøa operations - OKEA non-operated asset High availability and production ahead of plan Net production (boepd) 12 000 10 000 8 000 6 000 10 496 10 488 9 812 4 000 8 135 7 842 2 000 0 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Production availability 100% 80% 60% 40% 90% 95% 97% 97% 75% 20% 0% Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 operations One incident - dropped object on drilling rig

No leaks

97% availability and production above target

Covid-19 situation managed

situation managed Cost actions OPEX/CAPEX Next steps Ensure safety performance

Keep high availability •Manage Covid-19 situation Nova P1Duva Gjøa Gjøa partners: Neptune (30%, Op.), Petoro /Norway State DFI (30%), Wintershall Dea (28%), OKEA (12%) 14 Development Projects Knut Gjertsen, SVP Projects and Technology Yme Planned production start is year-end 2020, effects of Covid-19 still uncertain Status Offshore campaign for wellhead module is successfully completed, and Rowan Viking is demobilised. Well head scope reduced to 5 000 hours.

Offshore campaign for replacement of well plugs for two gas injector wells completed.

Progress on modification of Maersk Inspirer has been lower than planned. Restrictions due to Corona situation has further reduced yard progress. Mitigation measures implemented Yard manning up with Norwegian workers demobilised from other operations

Yard actively sourcing foreign workers within the Covid-19 regulations Outlook Planned production start is year-end 2020, effects of Covid-19 on timeline still uncertain

year-end 2020, effects of Covid-19 on timeline still uncertain At plateau approx. 7 500 boepd net to OKEA, reserves unchanged 16 Development Projects P1/Gjøa (Neptune op.) Geopilot well drilling completed

Two additional sidetracks increases CAPEX

Production start Q1 2021 Grevling/Storskrymten Grevling Matured Grevling/Storskrymten towards concept selection

PL973 exploration wells postponed to 2021

Substantial reduction in 2020 spendings Hasselmus Suspended for 12 months

Substantial reduced CAPEX exposure 17 Outlook & concluding remarks Outlook •Manage operations through the downturn Postpone all investments that do not support short term cashflow

Push forward maintenance turnaround on Draugen •Protecting financial position Control spend in own operated assets

Waiver process towards bond holders •Guiding 2020 Production: 14 000 -15 000 boepd 1

-15 000 boepd Capex: NOK 900 - 1 000 million 2 •M&A opportunities OKEA, one of few NCS oil companies with production operating capabilities 1) Assuming start-up of Yme year-end 2020, turnaround at Draugen, shut-down due to tie-ins at Gjøa 2) Increase on Gjøa P1 and Yme delay, partly offset by reductions on new projects Attachments Original document

