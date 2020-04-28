Log in
OKEA : Q1 2020 Presentation

04/28/2020 | 04:23am EDT

Presentation of first quarter 2020

OKEA ASA

28 April 2020

General and disclaimer

This presentation is prepared solely for information purposes, and does not constitute or form part of, and is not prepared or made in connection with, an offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities. Investors and prospective investors in securities of any issuer mentioned herein are required to make their own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of such company and the nature of the securities. The contents of this presentation have not been independently verified, and no reliance should be placed for any purposes on the information contained in this presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

The presentation speaks as of the date sets out on its cover, and the information herein remains subject to change.

Certain statements and information included in this presentation constitutes "forward-looking information" and relates to future events, including the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions and could include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration, development and production activities. Forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such risks include but are not limited to operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. Neither the Company or any officers or employees of the Company provides any warranty or other assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking information are free from errors, nor does any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments and activities. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

This presentation contains non-IFRS measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures and ratios may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS. Non-IFRS measures and ratios are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS and should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit or profit from continuing operations or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities.

The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), and are offered and sold only outside the United States in accordance with an exemption from registration provided by Regulation S of the US Securities Act.

The presentation is subject to Norwegian law.

2

Highlights 1st quarter 2020

Operations

  • No serious incidents at operated operations
  • Production 19 099 boepd
  • High availability at Draugen and Gjøa

Financial

  • Revenues from oil and gas of NOK 504 million
  • EBITDA of NOK 312 million
  • Non-cashone off effects
    • NOK 634 million in impairments
    • NOK 518 million unrealisedFX-losses on USD bonds

Impacts from Covid-19

  • Measures implemented reducing 2020 spending of NOK 270 million, further NOK 160 million pending
  • Reducing operating cost
  • Postponement of projects including all exploration wells

3

Financials

Birte Norheim, CFO

Oil and gas production, sales and revenues

Solid production, but revenue decrease due to lower sold volumes and lower realised prices

Oil and gas volume (boepd)

Production

Sales

-2%

-22%

19 498

19 099

20 265

15 810

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Realised prices (USD/boe)

Liquids

Natural gas

-14%

-56%

56.2

48.4

40.0

17.8

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Petroleum revenues (NOK million)

-33%

748

504

Q1 19

Q1 20

5

Income statement

1st quarter

Full year

Figures in NOK million

2020

2019

2019

Total operating income

551

764

3 020

Production expenses

-167

-144

-709

Changes in over/underlift positions and inventory

-33

-165

-272

Depreciation

-182

-180

-704

Impairment

-634

-54

-105

Exploration and operating expenses

-38

-43

-402

Profit / loss (-) from operating activities

-503

179

827

Net financial items

-423

-37

-408

Profit / loss (-) before income tax

-926

142

419

Income taxes

142

-151

-491

Net profit / loss (-)

-785

-9

-71

EBITDA

312

413

1 636

Q1 Comments

  • Income:
  • Reduced volumes sold from Gjøa and Draugen
    • Lower oil and gas prices compared to Q1 '19
  • Production expenses:
    • NOK/boe of 87.3
  • Impairments:
    • Driven by market conditions
  • Exploration expenses:
    • Field evaluation activities on Hasselmus, Storskrymten and Grevling
  • Financials:
    • Weakened NOK during the quarter resulted in significant unrealisedFX-losses on USD nominated bond loans; partly offset by USD nominated bank accounts
  • Taxes:
    • Effective tax rate of 15%
    • Deviation from 78% due to impairment, financial items and uplift

6

Impairment

Stressed macro conditions

Impairment indicators Q1

Significant drop in oil and gas prices

Methodology applied

Forward curve per 31 March applied for NPV calculations until 2022

Bottom-up calculation per asset

Mainly intangible asset (technical and ordinary goodwill) subject to impairment

NOK Million

-634

5 500

5 472

346

5 000

253

35

4 838

4 500

4 000

3 500

3 000

2 500

2 000

1 500

1 000

500

0

Book values

Technical

Ordinary

Oil & Gas

Book

tested

goodwill

goodwill

properties

values after

impairment

7

Cash development Q1 2020

NOK Million

1 800

-404

1 700

1 663

71

50

1 600

1 500

333

1 400

1 300

52

40

1 259

1 200

1 100

1 000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Cash 01.01.20

Operating activities

Taxes paid

Investment activities

Buy-back OKEA02

Interest paid

Cash 31.03.20

8

Managing the business during the market turmoil

OKEA in a good position to handle the downturn

Solid cash balance; no maturities until 2023

Production expense 87.3 NOK/boe (~8.3 USD/boe1)

100 000 bbl2of May lifting from Draugen hedged at 57 USD/bbl

Preserve cash and cut cost

Risk of temporary breach of bond covenants

Financial forecasts impacted by market turmoil

Risk of breach of bond covenants during 2020; intention to approach bondholders to seek a waiver

Engaged DNB Markets as financial advisor in the waiver process

1) Based on USD/NOK pr 31 March 2020

2) Barrels

3) Compared to 2020 budget

Cash and covenants forecast

Cash Balance (USD Million)

200

160

120

80

40

Leverage ratio

2020

2021

2022

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

0

8

2020

2021

2022

Yme start up Q2 2021

Yme start up YE 2020

Covenant

Yme start up Q2 2021

Yme start up YE 2020

Covenant

  • Solid cash position andlong-term cash generation
  • Risk of temporary breach of leverage ratio covenant during 2020
  • Ymestart-up impacting low-point of cash and leverage ratio

Management estimates assuming Brent and NBP forward prices per 24 April 2020

10

Operations

Tor Bjerkestrand, SVP Operations

Production volumes Q1

High production from both Draugen and Gjøa

Daily average production (boepd)

25 000

19 498

20 045

19 099

20 000

18 125

17 020

15 000

10 488

10 496

8 135

9 812

7 842

10 000

5 000

8 637

9 241

9 648

8 835

8 922

0

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Ivar Aasen

Draugen

Gjøa

Total

High availability

Production optimisation

12

Draugen operations - OKEA operated

Safe operations and stable production despite Covid-19

Net production (boepd)

12 000

10 000

8 000

6 000

4 000

8 637

9 241

9 648

8 835

8 922

2 000

0

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Production availability

100%

80%

60%

40%

86%

97%

95%

97%

78%

20%

0%

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 operations

  • No serious incidents or leaks
  • 97% availability and production optimisation
  • Covid-19situation managed
  • Reduced activity level and low manning offshore
  • Q1 actions to reduce OPEX/CAPEX

Next steps

  • Keep safety performance
  • Keep high availability
  • D2 well intervention
  • OKEA lifting in May
  • ManageCovid-19 situation
  • Maintenance turnaround

HASSELMUS

Draugen partners: OKEA (44.56%, Op.), Petoro / Norway State DFI (47.88%) and Neptune (7.56%)

13

Gjøa operations - OKEA non-operated asset

High availability and production ahead of plan

Net production (boepd)

12 000

10 000

8 000

6 000

10 496

10 488

9 812

4 000

8 135

7 842

2 000

0

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Production availability

100%

80%

60%

40%

90%

95%

97%

97%

75%

20%

0%

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 operations

  • One incident - dropped object on drilling rig
  • No leaks
  • 97% availability and production above target
  • Covid-19situation managed
  • Cost actions OPEX/CAPEX

Next steps

  • Ensure safety performance
  • Keep high availability

Manage Covid-19 situation

Nova

P1Duva

Gjøa

Gjøa partners: Neptune (30%, Op.), Petoro /Norway State DFI (30%), Wintershall Dea (28%), OKEA (12%)

14

Development Projects

Knut Gjertsen, SVP Projects and Technology

Yme

Planned production start is year-end 2020, effects of Covid-19 still uncertain

Status

  • Offshore campaign for wellhead module is successfully completed, and Rowan Viking is demobilised. Well head scope reduced to 5 000 hours.
  • Offshore campaign for replacement of well plugs for two gas injector wells completed.
  • Progress on modification of Maersk Inspirer has been lower than planned. Restrictions due to Corona situation has further reduced yard progress.

Mitigation measures implemented

  • Yard manning up with Norwegian workers demobilised from other operations
  • Yard actively sourcing foreign workers within theCovid-19 regulations

Outlook

  • Planned production start isyear-end 2020, effects of Covid-19 on timeline still uncertain
  • At plateau approx. 7 500 boepd net to OKEA, reserves unchanged

16

Development Projects

P1/Gjøa (Neptune op.)

  • Geopilot well drilling completed
  • Two additional sidetracks increases CAPEX
  • Production start Q1 2021

Grevling/Storskrymten

Grevling

  • Matured Grevling/Storskrymten towards concept selection
  • PL973 exploration wells postponed to 2021
  • Substantial reduction in 2020 spendings

Hasselmus

  • Suspended for 12 months
  • Substantial reduced CAPEX exposure

17

Outlook & concluding remarks

Outlook

Manage operations through the downturn

  • Postpone all investments that do not support short term cashflow
  • Push forward maintenance turnaround on Draugen

Protecting financial position

  • Control spend in own operated assets
  • Waiver process towards bond holders

Guiding 2020

  • Production: 14 000-15 000 boepd1
  • Capex: NOK 900 - 1 000 million2

M&A opportunities

  • OKEA, one of few NCS oil companies with production operating capabilities

1) Assuming start-up of Yme year-end 2020, turnaround at Draugen, shut-down due to tie-ins at Gjøa

2) Increase on Gjøa P1 and Yme delay, partly offset by reductions on new projects

Disclaimer

Okea ASA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:22:06 UTC
