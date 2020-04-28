OKEA : Q1 2020 Presentation

Presentation of first quarter 2020
OKEA ASA
28 April 2020
Highlights 1st quarter 2020
Operations
-
No serious incidents at operated operations
-
Production 19 099 boepd
-
High availability at Draugen and Gjøa
Financial
-
Revenues from oil and gas of NOK 504 million
-
EBITDA of NOK 312 million
-
Non-cashone off effects
-
-
NOK 634 million in impairments
-
NOK 518 million unrealisedFX-losses on USD bonds
Impacts from Covid-19
-
Measures implemented reducing 2020 spending of NOK 270 million, further NOK 160 million pending
-
Reducing operating cost
-
Postponement of projects including all exploration wells
Financials
Birte Norheim, CFO
Oil and gas production, sales and revenues
Solid production, but revenue decrease due to lower sold volumes and lower realised prices
Oil and gas volume (boepd)
|
Production
|
Sales
|
|
-2%
|
-22%
|
|
|
|
19 498
|
19 099
|
20 265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 810
|
Q1 19
|
Q1 20
|
Q1 19
|
Q1 20
Realised prices (USD/boe)
|
Liquids
|
Natural gas
|
-14%
|
|
|
|
|
-56%
|
56.2
|
48.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
|
17.8
|
Q1 19
|
Q1 20
|
Q1 19
|
Q1 20
Petroleum revenues (NOK million)
|
|
1st quarter
|
Full year
|
Figures in NOK million
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Total operating income
|
551
|
764
|
3 020
|
Production expenses
|
-167
|
-144
|
-709
|
Changes in over/underlift positions and inventory
|
-33
|
-165
|
-272
|
Depreciation
|
-182
|
-180
|
-704
|
Impairment
|
-634
|
-54
|
-105
|
Exploration and operating expenses
|
-38
|
-43
|
-402
|
Profit / loss (-) from operating activities
|
-503
|
179
|
827
|
Net financial items
|
-423
|
-37
|
-408
|
Profit / loss (-) before income tax
|
-926
|
142
|
419
|
Income taxes
|
142
|
-151
|
-491
|
Net profit / loss (-)
|
-785
|
-9
|
-71
|
EBITDA
|
312
|
413
|
1 636
|
|
|
|
Q1 Comments
-
Income:
-
Reduced volumes sold from Gjøa and Draugen
-
-
Lower oil and gas prices compared to Q1 '19
-
Production expenses:
-
-
Impairments:
-
-
Driven by market conditions
-
Exploration expenses:
-
-
Field evaluation activities on Hasselmus, Storskrymten and Grevling
-
Financials:
-
-
Weakened NOK during the quarter resulted in significant unrealisedFX-losses on USD nominated bond loans; partly offset by USD nominated bank accounts
-
Taxes:
-
-
Effective tax rate of 15%
-
Deviation from 78% due to impairment, financial items and uplift
Impairment
Stressed macro conditions
Impairment indicators Q1
•Significant drop in oil and gas prices
Methodology applied
•Forward curve per 31 March applied for NPV calculations until 2022
•Bottom-up calculation per asset
•Mainly intangible asset (technical and ordinary goodwill) subject to impairment
|
NOK Million
|
|
-634
|
|
|
5 500
|
5 472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
5 000
|
|
|
253
|
35
|
4 838
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Book values
|
Technical
|
Ordinary
|
Oil & Gas
|
Book
|
|
|
tested
|
goodwill
|
goodwill
|
properties
|
values after
|
|
|
|
|
|
impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash development Q1 2020
NOK Million
|
1 800
|
|
|
|
-404
|
|
|
|
1 700
|
1 663
|
71
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
1 600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 500
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
1 400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 300
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
40
|
1 259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Cash 01.01.20
|
Operating activities
|
Taxes paid
|
Investment activities
|
Buy-back OKEA02
|
Interest paid
|
Cash 31.03.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing the business during the market turmoil
OKEA in a good position to handle the downturn
•Solid cash balance; no maturities until 2023
•Production expense 87.3 NOK/boe (~8.3 USD/boe1)
•100 000 bbl2of May lifting from Draugen hedged at 57 USD/bbl
•Preserve cash and cut cost
Risk of temporary breach of bond covenants
•Financial forecasts impacted by market turmoil
•Risk of breach of bond covenants during 2020; intention to approach bondholders to seek a waiver
•Engaged DNB Markets as financial advisor in the waiver process
1) Based on USD/NOK pr 31 March 2020
2) Barrels
3) Compared to 2020 budget
Cash and covenants forecast
Cash Balance (USD Million)
200
160
120
80
40
Leverage ratio
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
Yme start up Q2 2021
|
|
Yme start up YE 2020
|
|
Covenant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yme start up Q2 2021
|
|
Yme start up YE 2020
|
|
|
Covenant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Solid cash position andlong-term cash generation
-
Risk of temporary breach of leverage ratio covenant during 2020
-
Ymestart-up impacting low-point of cash and leverage ratio
|
Management estimates assuming Brent and NBP forward prices per 24 April 2020
|
|
Operations
Tor Bjerkestrand, SVP Operations
Production volumes Q1
High production from both Draugen and Gjøa
Daily average production (boepd)
25 000
|
|
19 498
|
20 045
|
|
|
|
|
|
19 099
|
20 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18 125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17 020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 000
|
10 488
|
10 496
|
8 135
|
|
|
|
9 812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 842
|
|
10 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 000
|
8 637
|
9 241
|
9 648
|
|
|
8 835
|
8 922
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 19
|
|
Q2 19
|
|
Q3 19
|
Q4 19
|
Q1 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ivar Aasen
|
|
Draugen
|
|
Gjøa
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•High availability
•Production optimisation
Draugen operations - OKEA operated
Safe operations and stable production despite Covid-19
Net production (boepd)
|
12 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 000
|
8 637
|
9 241
|
9 648
|
8 835
|
8 922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 19
|
Q2 19
|
Q3 19
|
Q4 19
|
Q1 20
Production availability
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
86%
|
97%
|
95%
|
97%
|
78%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 19
|
Q2 19
|
Q3 19
|
Q4 19
|
Q1 20
Q1 operations
-
No serious incidents or leaks
-
97% availability and production optimisation
-
Covid-19situation managed
-
Reduced activity level and low manning offshore
-
Q1 actions to reduce OPEX/CAPEX
Next steps
-
Keep safety performance
-
Keep high availability
-
D2 well intervention
-
OKEA lifting in May
-
ManageCovid-19 situation
-
Maintenance turnaround
|
Draugen partners: OKEA (44.56%, Op.), Petoro / Norway State DFI (47.88%) and Neptune (7.56%)
|
|
Gjøa operations - OKEA non-operated asset
High availability and production ahead of plan
Net production (boepd)
|
12 000
|
|
|
|
|
10 000
|
|
|
|
|
8 000
|
|
|
|
|
6 000
|
10 496
|
|
|
|
10 488
|
|
|
9 812
|
4 000
|
|
8 135
|
|
|
7 842
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 19
|
Q2 19
|
Q3 19
|
Q4 19
|
Q1 20
Production availability
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
90%
|
95%
|
97%
|
|
97%
|
|
|
75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 19
|
Q2 19
|
Q3 19
|
Q4 19
|
Q1 20
Q1 operations
-
One incident - dropped object on drilling rig
-
No leaks
-
97% availability and production above target
-
Covid-19situation managed
-
Cost actions OPEX/CAPEX
Next steps
-
Ensure safety performance
-
Keep high availability
|
•Manage Covid-19 situation
|
Nova
|
Gjøa partners: Neptune (30%, Op.), Petoro /Norway State DFI (30%), Wintershall Dea (28%), OKEA (12%)
|
|
Development Projects
Knut Gjertsen, SVP Projects and Technology
Yme
Planned production start is year-end 2020, effects of Covid-19 still uncertain
Status
-
Offshore campaign for wellhead module is successfully completed, and Rowan Viking is demobilised. Well head scope reduced to 5 000 hours.
-
Offshore campaign for replacement of well plugs for two gas injector wells completed.
-
Progress on modification of Maersk Inspirer has been lower than planned. Restrictions due to Corona situation has further reduced yard progress.
Mitigation measures implemented
-
Yard manning up with Norwegian workers demobilised from other operations
-
Yard actively sourcing foreign workers within theCovid-19 regulations
Outlook
-
Planned production start isyear-end 2020, effects of Covid-19 on timeline still uncertain
-
At plateau approx. 7 500 boepd net to OKEA, reserves unchanged
Development Projects
P1/Gjøa (Neptune op.)
-
Geopilot well drilling completed
-
Two additional sidetracks increases CAPEX
-
Production start Q1 2021
Grevling/Storskrymten
Grevling
-
Matured Grevling/Storskrymten towards concept selection
-
PL973 exploration wells postponed to 2021
-
Substantial reduction in 2020 spendings
Hasselmus
-
Suspended for 12 months
-
Substantial reduced CAPEX exposure
Outlook & concluding remarks
Outlook
•Manage operations through the downturn
-
Postpone all investments that do not support short term cashflow
-
Push forward maintenance turnaround on Draugen
•Protecting financial position
-
Control spend in own operated assets
-
Waiver process towards bond holders
•Guiding 2020
-
Production: 14 000-15 000 boepd1
-
Capex: NOK 900 - 1 000 million2
•M&A opportunities
-
OKEA, one of few NCS oil companies with production operating capabilities
1) Assuming start-up of Yme year-end 2020, turnaround at Draugen, shut-down due to tie-ins at Gjøa
2) Increase on Gjøa P1 and Yme delay, partly offset by reductions on new projects
