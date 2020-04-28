Log in
OKEA ASA

(OKEA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 04/28 03:50:22 am
8.2 NOK   +0.49%
04:23aOKEA : Q1 2020 Presentation
PU
04:23aOKEA : Q1 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
01:01aOKEA : first quarter results 2020
AQ
OKEA : Q1 2020 Quarterly Report

04/28/2020 | 04:23am EDT

2020

Q1Quarterly Report

okea.no

First quarter 2020 summary

Highlights

  • No serious incidents at operated operations
  • Production of 19,099 (19,498) boepd
  • Operating income of NOK 551 (764) million
  • Impairments of NOK 634 (54) million largely related to adverse market developments during the quarter
  • Loss from operating activities of NOK 503 (profit of 179) million
  • Net loss on financial items of NOK-423(-37) million mainly due to unrealised FX-loss on bonds
  • Net profit / loss(-) before tax was NOK -926 (142) million
  • Cash flow from operations of NOK 21 (494) million

(Amounts in parentheses refer to corresponding period previous year)

Financial and operational summary

Unit

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q1 2019*

Full year

2019

Revenue from crude oil and gas sales

NOKm

504

534

748

2 936

EBITDA 1)

NOKm

312

226

413

1 636

EBITDAX 1)

NOKm

340

378

425

1 936

Profit/loss (-) before income tax

NOKm

-926

-35

142

419

Profit/loss (-) before tax per share

NOK/share

-9.07

-0.34

1.73

4.52

Net profit / loss (-)

NOKm

-785

-2

-9

-71

Cash flow from operations

NOKm

21

238

494

2 111

Cash flow from investments

NOKm

-333

-244

-266

-847

Net interest-bearing debt 1)

NOKm

1 752

893

1 920

893

Draugen

Boepd 2)

8,922

8,835

8,637

9,092

Gjøa

Boepd 2)

9,812

7,842

10,488

9,230

Ivar Aasen

Boepd 2)

365

343

373

341

Total net production

Boepd 2)

19,099

17,020

19,498

18,663

Over/underlift/inventory adjustments

Boepd 2)

-3,289

-3,185

767

818

Net Sold volume

Boepd 2)

15,810

13,835

20,265

19,481

Production expense per boe 1)

NOK/boe

87.3

120.7

82.1

95.7

Realised liquids price

USD/boe

48.4

61.2

56.2

56.6

Realised gas price

USD/scm

0.10

0.13

0.29

0.16

  1. Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures refer to the last section of the Quarterly Report
  2. Boepd is defined as barrels of oil equivalents per day
  • Restated

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

2

Financial review

Statement of comprehensive income

Total operating income in the first quarter was NOK 551 (764) million. The decrease from previous year was mainly due to reduced volumes sold from Gjøa and Draugen and lower oil and gas prices.

Other operating income / loss (-) amounted to NOK 47 (-6) million. The income in the first quarter mainly relates to gain from value adjustments of put options for oil and tariff income from Gjøa, while the loss last year relates to costs and value adjustments of put options for oil.

Production expenses amounted to NOK 167 (144) million, corresponding to NOK 87.3 (82.1) per boe. Net OKEA produced volumes were 19,099 (19,498) boepd in the quarter. The reduction was due to general field decline and the shut-in of the D-2 well at Draugen, partly offset by very high uptime at Draugen.

Changes in over-/under-lift positions and production inventory amounted to NOK -33(-165) million. As over- /under-lift and inventory positions are recognised at the lower of production cost and market value at balance sheet date, the low oil price at the end of the quarter adversely impacted the valuation of inventory. Produced volumes exceeded sold volumes by 3,289 boepd in the quarter while sold volumes exceeded produced by 767 boepd last year.

Exploration expenses amounted to NOK 27 (12) million for the quarter which mainly relates to various field evaluation activities on Hasselmus in the Draugen licence, PL974 (Storskrymten) and PL038D (Grevling).

Total impairments amounted to NOK 634 (54) million and relate to technical goodwill on Draugen, Gjøa and Ivar Aasen as well as impairment of ordinary goodwill and asset under development (Yme). Impairments recognised in the quarter were primarily driven by the significant adverse development in in oil and gas prices in the quarter. Reference is made to note 10 for further information.

Depreciation in the first quarter of 2020 was NOK 182, compared to NOK 180 million in the first quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses amounted to NOK 11 (30) million and represent OKEA's share of costs after allocations to licence activities. The reduction was mainly due to reduced costs on corporate activities.

Net financial items amounted to NOK -423(-37) million. The financial loss in the quarter was mainly due to a significant increase in the NOK/USD exchange rate which led to unrealised FX losses on bond loans of approximately NOK -518 (gain of 27) million in the quarter, partly offset by exchange rate gains on receivables and bank deposits in foreign currencies of NOK 136 (loss of 3) million. Interest expenses amounted to NOK 45 (59) million following deduction of capitalised borrowing cost of NOK -27 (0) million.

Profit / loss (-) before income tax amounted to NOK -926 (142) million for the quarter.

Tax expenses (-) / tax income (+) for the quarter amounted to NOK 142 (-151) million representing an effective tax income rate of 15% (107%). The deviation from the expected 78% was mainly caused by impairments that are not tax deductible and financial items which are tax deductible by approximately 30%. These effects were partly offset by the effect of uplift.

Net profit / loss (-) for the period was NOK -785(-9) million and earnings per share were NOK -7.69(-0.11).

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

3

Statement of financial position

Goodwill amounted to NOK 827 (1 473) million. The reduction was caused by impairments as further described in note 10.

Right-of-use assets amounted to NOK 142 (190) million at the end of the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were NOK 1 259 (586) million. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was mainly due to positive cash flow from operations and proceeds from share issues executed in 2019, offset by cash spending on investment and financing activities.

Spare parts, equipment and inventory amounted to NOK 121 (228) million.

Equity amounted to NOK 900 (1 447) million at the end of first quarter. The reduction was caused by net losses, largely due to impairments and unrealised losses resulting from the weakened NOK compared to USD, offset by share issues.

Provisions for asset retirement obligations amounted to NOK 4 045 (3 888) million. The increase was caused by accretion effects and regular updates in assumptions in calculation of estimates.

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings were NOK 3 012 (2 506) million. The NOK amount of bond loans has increased due to the significantly weakened NOK compared to USD.

The lease liability relating to IFRS 16 is split into a non-current liability of NOK 113 (144) million and a current liability of NOK 29 (46) million.

Trade and other payables amounted to NOK 1 019 (1 088) million, which mainly consisted of working capital from joint licences, trade creditors and prepayments from customers.

Statement of cash flows

Net cash flows from operating activities in the quarter amounted to NOK 21 (494) million. Revenues for the quarter were NOK 551 (764) million. The reduction compared to last year, was due to lower sold volumes and lower prices. In addition, settlement of the final completion statement to Shell relating to the acquisition of the Draugen and Gjøa assets and other changes in working capital items reduced cash flows from operations.

Net cash flows from investment activities in the quarter amounted to NOK -333(-266) million, of which investments in Oil & Gas properties amounted to NOK -321(-165) million, mainly relating to the Yme New Development project and the P1 project at Gjøa.

Net cash flows from financing activities in the quarter amounted to NOK -92(-36) million, of which interest paid amounted to NOK -40(-36) million and purchase of own bonds (OKEA02) amounted to NOK -52 million.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

4

Operational review

OKEA produced 19,099 (19,498) boepd in the first quarter. The average realised liquid price was USD 48.4 (56.2) per barrel, while gas revenues were recognised at market value of USD 0.10 (0.29) per standard cubic metre (scm).

Draugen (Operator, 44.56%)

Production from Draugen was 8,922 (8,637) boepd net to OKEA for the quarter, representing an increase of approximately three per cent. Regularity was as high as 97% (78%).

The production increase was due to higher uptime. This effect was partly offset by shut-in of well D-2 due to a failed downhole safety valve and general production decline. OKEA is planning for an efficient and safe well intervention campaign to secure continued production from well D-2.

Production level at Draugen is as normal, despite reduced manning level onboard due to the Covid-19 situation.

  • There are no project activities ongoing, and the focus is on safe and normal operation as well as ordinary maintenance

Gjøa (Partner, 12.00%)

Net production to OKEA from Gjøa in the quarter was 9,812 (10,488) boepd and production regularity was as high as 97% (90%). Both availability and reliability are above plan, mainly due to good planning and execution of operations and project work and avoidance of disruptions. The SEGAL gas export system was stable during the quarter.

The P1 appraisal well is currently being drilled. The well has taken more time than planned due to weather conditions and an additional sidetrack being required to obtain better reservoir data for placement of the planned producer wells. The P1 project Topside/Subsea is ahead of schedule and first oil from P1 is expected in Q1 2021.

The planned shutdown scope for maintenance in 2020 is being reviewed due to Covid-19 risk, with a target to reduce risk by postponing scope to 2021.

Ivar Aasen (Partner, 0.554%)

Net production to OKEA from Ivar Aasen during the quarter was 365 (373) boepd. Production remains on plateau but is expected to fall off during Q2 2020 until the new Increased Oil Recovery (IOR) wells are drilled and put in production.

Due to the current low oil price and Covid-19 restrictions, a review of activity plans is ongoing and actions are taken to ensure business continuity. The Increased Oil Recovery (IOR) campaign for 2020 has not yet been approved in the licence, but the target is to maintain the two well rig commitments due to low break-even price for the increased production volumes.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

5

Development projects

Grevling / Storskrymten (Operator, 35.00% / 60.00%)

Subsurface work and concept studies for the Grevling and Storskrymten licences has been matured to a concept selection level. Further studies for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) optionality for the jack-up Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) are planned during 2020.

Yme (Partner, 15.00%)

The Yme New Development project is ongoing with the upgrade of the jack-up rig Maersk Inspirer at Aker Solutions Yard in Egersund.

An additional rig campaign has been successfully executed, which completes the majority of the hook-up and carry-over scope for the wellhead module.

Availability of personnel at the yard, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, has adversely impacted the progress of upgrading the rig. The planned production start has therefore been pushed forward to year-end 2020. However, the timeline is uncertain due to the currentCovid-19situation in addition to inherent schedule risk of large modification projects.

Yme is expected to add a production of 7 500 boepd net to OKEA at plateau.

Exploration licences

Planning work for the two exploration wells near Grevling in PL973 (Chrysaor operator, OKEA 30%) has progressed during the quarter. In March, however, the licensees decided to postpone the activity due to the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 situation. The two wells are now provisionally scheduled to be drilled in early 2021 and detailed well planning will continue throughout 2020.

The five new licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf awarded by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy under the Award in Pre-Defined Areas (APA) for 2019 were formally established in February and work programmes will commence in Q2.

Health, safety and the environment (HSE)

There have been no serious incidents in OKEA's operated assets in the first quarter of 2020, nor any recordable injuries. This is in accordance with OKEA's ambitions of a high HSE standard in our activities.

The first quarter of 2020 has been influenced by the world-wide situation related to the outbreak of Covid-19. OKEA has established a Business Continuity Team as a multi-discipline work group with the necessary resources and authority to ensure the right priorities, initiatives and plans to safeguard the health of the personnel as well as securing the business continuity in OKEA's operations and activities. Actions related to infection prevention and control have been implemented to limit the risk of infection, as well as establishing instructions for how to handle the situation if there should be an infection case, including upholding the high

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

6

HSE standard and ensuring the business continuity priorities. This also involves implementing actions recommended by the Norwegian health authorities and by the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association. The situation has been handled without significant impact on the Draugen operations.

The Draugen licence partners are working to strengthen ambitions and identify opportunities to improve the environmental footprint of the Draugen operations and activities. Environmental management and prioritisation of opportunities to improve energy efficiency and greenhouse gas intensity were key areas emphasised. In addition, initiatives related to produced water and disposal strategies were high on the agenda, emphasising possibilities to further improve the environmental impact factor to reduce the risk of harmful impact to the marine life.

Outlook

The oil industry is currently facing a challenging combination of a global pandemic coupled with a dramatic fall in oil prices. OKEA has put a series of mitigations in place to ensure that the company is able to withstand the current market conditions for an extended time period, including safety measures in offices and operations and cost-cutting initiatives. The company has a solid cash balance and does not face any bond maturities until 2023 or refinancing requirements in the short term.

OKEA's portfolio of producing assets had a production expense of 87.3 NOK/boe in the first quarter of 2020 and will therefore continue to remain a positive contributor to the company's financial position even at low oil prices. In addition, as operator of Draugen, the company has flexibility to reduce expenditure through focused cost reduction measures, together with the deferral of non-essential activities into 2021 or beyond. For the entire portfolio measures already implemented reduces 2020 spending with NOK 270 million. Potential further saving potentials of NOK 160 million is currently evaluated. The measures implemented to preserve capital include reduced overall activity level, postponing exploration wells in PL973 and suspension of the Hasselmus development project for 12 months.

Based on management estimates, and in a continuing low oil price scenario, certain bond covenants may become in temporary breach. The company intends to enter into discussions with bondholders to request a waiver and has engaged DNB Markets to act as financial advisor in this respect. The Board and management will continue to closely monitor the situation.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

7

Financial Statements with notes Q1 2020

Quarterly Report Q1 2020

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

2019

Amounts in NOK `000

Note

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Revenues from crude oil and gas sales

6

503 660

748 115

2 935 635

YME compensation contract breach

6

-

22 098

22 098

Other operating income / loss (-)

6

47 111

-5 985

61 833

Total operating income

550 770

764 228

3 019 566

Production expenses

-166 862

-144 106

-708 649

Changes in over/underlift positions and production inventory

-33 494

-164 585

-272 472

Exploration expenses

-27 440

-12 402

-299 446

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

8

-181 622

-180 210

-703 883

Impairment

8, 9, 10

-633 720

-53 648

-105 394

General and administrative expenses

-10 826

-30 151

-102 562

Total operating expenses

-1 053 964

-585 103

-2 192 406

Profit / loss (-) from operating activities

-503 194

179 125

827 160

Finance income

11

37 098

25 047

103 893

Finance costs

11

-77 807

-89 838

-444 880

Net exchange rate gain/loss (-)

11

-382 364

27 847

-66 777

Net financial items

-423 073

-36 944

-407 764

Profit / loss (-) before income tax

-926 268

142 181

419 396

Taxes (-) / tax income (+)

7

141 537

-151 456

-490 527

Net profit / loss (-)

-784 730

-9 275

-71 131

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Remeasurements pensions, actuarial gain/loss (-)

-

-

418

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

418

Total comprehensive income / loss (-)

-784 730

-9 275

-70 712

Weighted average no. of shares outstanding basic

102 068 870

82 204 500

92 848 011

Weighted average no. of shares outstanding diluted

102 068 870

82 204 500

92 848 011

Earnings per share (NOK per share) - Basic

-7,69

-0,11

-0,77

Earnings per share (NOK per share) - Diluted

-7,69

-0,11

-0,77

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

9

Statement of Financial Position

Amounts in NOK `000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

Exploration and evaluation assets Oil and gas properties Buildings

Furniture, fixtures and office equipment Right-of-use assets

Other non-current assets Total non-current assets

Current assets

Trade and other receivables Spareparts, equipment and inventory Restricted cash

Cash and cash equivalents Total current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

Share premium

Other paid in capital

Accumulated loss

Total equity

Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations Pension liabilities

Lease liability Deferred tax liabilities

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Income tax payable

Lease liability - current

Public dues payable

Provisions, current

Total current liabilities

Total liabilities

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

31.12.2019

Note

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

9, 10

826 908

1 472 721

1 425 568

17 653

9 320

15 927

8

4 038 361

3 767 080

3 885 889

8

86 719

91 344

87 875

8

10 267

7 511

11 250

3, 8

142 435

189 541

163 398

12

2 987 851

2 778 951

2 968 502

8 110 194

8 316 469

8 558 409

14

607 734

840 921

621 913

17

121 056

228 154

142 291

-

142 123

-

15

1 259 339

585 949

1 663 478

1 988 129

1 797 146

2 427 682

10 098 323

10 113 615

10 986 091

13

10 250

8 220

10 206

1 912 462

1 624 104

1 912 462

10 139

1 754

6 855

-1 032 824

-186 656

-248 094

900 027

1 447 423

1 681 430

16

4 044 547

3 888 000

4 024 420

3

27 591

-

26 857

3, 20

113 514

144 034

117 996

7

688 879

711 252

830 417

19

3 011 608

2 505 875

2 556 570

7 886 140

7 249 161

7 556 259

18

1 019 295

1 087 578

1 371 587

7

245 037

265 720

294 704

3, 20

28 632

45 544

45 544

19 191

15 311

32 798

-

2 878

3 769

1 312 155

1 417 031

1 748 402

9 198 295

8 666 193

9 304 661

10 098 323

10 113 615

10 986 091

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

10

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share

Other paid

Accumulated

Amounts in NOK `000

Share capital

premium

in capital

loss

Total equity

Equity at 1 January 2019

8 220

1 624 104

1 361

-177 381

1 456 304

Total comprehensive income/loss (-) for the period

-9 275

-9 275

Share based payment

394

394

Equity at 31 March 2019

8 220

1 624 104

1 754

-186 656

1 447 423

Equity at 1 April 2019

8 220

1 624 104

1 754

-186 656

1 447 423

Total comprehensive income/loss (-) for the period

-61 438

-61 438

Share issues, cash

1 986

288 358

290 344

Share based payment

5 101

5 101

Equity at 31 December 2019

10 206

1 912 462

6 855

-248 094

1 681 430

Equity at 1 January 2020

10 206

1 912 462

6 855

-248 094

1 681 430

Total comprehensive income/loss (-) for the period

-784 730

-784 730

Share issues, cash

44

44

Share based payment

3 284

3 284

Equity at 31 March 2020

10 250

1 912 462

10 139

-1 032 824

900 027

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

11

Statement of Cash Flows

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

2019

Amounts in NOK `000

Note

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit / loss (-) before income tax

-926 268

142 181

419 396

Income tax paid/received

7

-49 667

-

-171 671

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

8

181 622

180 210

703 883

Impairment

9, 10

633 720

53 648

105 394

Accretion asset retirement obligations

11

779

3 977

16 088

Gain from sales of licenses

6

-

-

-19 063

Interest expense

11

72 261

54 417

297 998

Loss on financial assets

10 615

-

-

Change in trade and other receivables, and inventory

-1 098

158 584

434 004

Change in trade and other payables

-394 583

-72 157

335 354

Change in foreign exchange bond loans and other

non-current items

493 754

-26 838

-10 267

Net cash flow from / used in (-) operating

activities

21 135

494 024

2 111 116

Cash flow from investment activities

Investment in exploration and evaluation assets

-1 726

-3 588

-10 195

Business combination, cash paid

-

-

-40 000

Investment in oil and gas properties

-320 577

-164 843

-852 611

Investment in buildings

-

-

-

Investment in furniture, fixtures and office machines

-251

-4 105

-11 628

Net investment in (-)/release of restricted cash

-

-93 796

48 327

Investment in financial assets

-10 615

-

-

Proceeds from sales of licenses

-

-

18 716

Net cash flow from / used in (-) investment

activities

-333 170

-266 332

-847 391

Cash flow from financing activities

Net proceeds from borrowings, bond loan

-

-

1 062 157

Repayment/buy-back of borrowings, bond loan

-51 690

-

-1 107 839

Interest paid

-40 458

-36 413

-232 412

Net proceeds from share issues

44

-

283 177

Net cash flow from / used in (-) financing

activities

-92 104

-36 413

5 083

Net increase/ decrease (-) in cash and cash

equivalents

-404 139

191 278

1 268 807

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period

1 663 478

394 670

394 670

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period

1 259 339

585 949

1 663 478

Restricted cash at the end of the period

0

142 123

0

Restricted and unrestricted cash at the end of

the period

1 259 339

728 071

1 663 478

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

12

Notes to the interim financial statements

0

Note 1 General and corporate information

These financial statements are the unaudited interim condensed financial statements of OKEA ASA for the first quarter of 2020. OKEA ASA ("OKEA" or the "company") is a public limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Norway, with its main office located in Trondheim. OKEA ASA's shares were listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 18 June 2019. The Company's ticker is OKEA.

The Company's overall vision is to be the leading company on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in terms of delivering safe and cost- effective field developments and operational excellence, while maintaining a competent organisation with direct management engagement in all projects and activities.

Note 2 Basis of preparation

The interim accounts have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim accounts do not include all the information required in the annual accounts and should therefore be read in conjunction with the annual accounts for 2019. The annual accounts for 2019 were prepared in accordance with EU`s approved International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The interim financial statements were approved for issue by the company's Board of Directors on 27 April 2020.

Note 3 Accounting policies

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim accounts are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the annual accounts for 2019. New standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards effective from 1 January 2020 did not have any significant impact on the financial statements.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

13

Note 4 Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The preparation of the interim accounts entails the use of judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the amounts recognised as assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates, and associated assumptions, are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered as reasonable under the circumstances. The actual results may deviate from these estimates. The material assessments underlying the application of the company's accounting policies, and the main sources of uncertainty, are the same for the interim accounts as for the annual accounts for 2019.

Note 5 Business segments

The Company's only business segment is development and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Note 6 Income

Breakdown of petroleum revenues

Amounts in NOK `000

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

2019

Sale of liquids

418 517

570 161

2 486 165

Sale of gas

85 143

177 954

449 470

Total petroleum revenues

503 660

748 115

2 935 635

Sale of liquids (boe*)

907 496

1 259 259

5 024 339

Sale of gas (boe)

531 196

584 954

2 086 178

Total Sale of petroleum in boe

1 438 692

1 844 213

7 110 517

*Barrels of oil equivalents

Other operating income

Yme compensation contract breach

-

22 098

22 098

Gain / loss (-) from put options, oil

30 886

-5 985

-14 819

Tariff income Gjøa

15 182

-

56 681

Sale of licenses

-

-

19 971

Joint utilisation of logistics resources

1 043

-

-

Total other operating income/loss (-)

47 111

16 113

83 931

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

14

Note 7 Taxes

Income taxes recognised in the income statement

Amounts in NOK `000

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

2019

Change in deferred taxes current year

141 537

-40 865

-72 117

Taxes payable current year

-

-110 591

-430 778

Tax payable adjustment previous year

-

-

117 251

Change in deferred taxes previous year

-

-

-106 476

Tax refund adjustment previous year

-

-

1 592

Total taxes (-) / tax income (+) recognised in

the income statement

141 537

-151 456

-490 527

Reconciliation of income taxes

Amounts in NOK `000

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

2019

Profit / loss (-) before income taxes

-926 268

142 181

419 396

Expected income tax at nominal tax rate, 22%

203 779

-31 280

-92 267

Expected petroleum tax, 56%

518 710

-79 622

-234 862

Permanent differences, including impairment of

goodwill

-469 059

-40 140

-61 583

Effect of uplift

15 068

6 314

47 993

Financial and onshore items

-126 961

-6 729

-162 177

Effect of new tax rates

-

-

-

Change valuation allowance

-

-

-

Adjustments previous year and other

-

-

12 368

Total income taxes recognised in the

income statement

141 537

-151 456

-490 527

Effective income tax rate

15 %

107 %

117 %

Specification of tax effects on temporary differences, tax losses and uplift carried forward

Amounts in NOK `000

Tangible and intangible non-current assets

Provisions (net ARO), lease liability, pensions and gain/loss account Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

Current items

Tax losses carried forward, onshore 22% Tax losses carried forward, offshore 22% Tax losses carried forward, offshore 56% Uplift, offshore 56%

Valuation allowance (uncapitalised deferred tax asset)

Total deferred tax assets / liabilities (-) recognised

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

31.12.2019

-1 916 953

-1 779 762

-1 945 367

1 150 727

1 160 580

1 163 869

-13 989

-30 197

-14 661

-9 128

-99 328

-47 346

1 198

449

1 190

64 884

-

-

25 070

-

-

9 311

37 006

11 898

-

-

-

-688 879

-711 252

-830 417

Deferred tax is calculated based on tax rates applicable on the balance sheet date. Ordinary income tax is 22%, to which is added a special tax for oil and gas companies at the rate of 56%, giving a total tax rate of 78%.

Companies operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf under the offshore tax regime can claim the tax value of any unused tax losses or other tax credits related to its offshore activities to be paid in cash (including interest) from the tax authorities when operations cease. Deferred tax assets that are based on offshore tax losses carried forward are therefore normally recognised in full.

There is no time limit on the right to carry tax losses forward in Norway.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

15

Note 8 Tangible assets and right-of-use assets

Amounts in NOK `000

Cost at 1 January 2020 Additions Reclassification from inventory

Removal and decommissioning asset

Cost at 31 March 2020

Accumulated depreciation and impairment at

1 January 2020 Depreciation Impairment

IFRS 16 Right-of-use assets presented gross related to leasing contracts entered into as licence operator

Accumulated depreciation and impairment at

31 March 2020

Carrying amount at 31 March 2020

Oil and gas

Oil and gas

properties

Furniture,

properties in

under

fixtures and

Right-of-use

production

development

Buildings

office machines

assets

Total

3 176 835

1 505 913

92 501

15 056

199 051

4 989 357

144 067

176 511

-

251

-

320 829

36 511

36 511

-

-

-

-

-

-

3 357 414

1 682 424

92 501

15 308

199 051

5 346 697

-796 860

-

-4 625

-3 806

-35 653

-840 944

-169 557

-

-1 156

-1 235

-9 674

-181 622

-

-35 060

-35 060

-

-

-

-

-11 289

-11 289

-966 416

-35 060

-5 781

-5 041

-56 617

-1 068 915

2 390 997

1 647 364

86 719

10 267

142 435

4 277 782

Note 9 Goodwill

Technical

Ordinary

Amounts in NOK `000

goodwill

goodwill

Total goodwill

Cost at 1 January 2020

1 114 547

416 415

1 530 962

Additions through business

combination

-

-

-

Cost at 31 March 2020

1 114 547

416 415

1 530 962

Accumulated impairment at 1 January 2020

-105 394

-

-105 394

Impairment

-345 462

-253 198

-598 660

Accumulated impairment at 31 March 2020

-450 856

-253 198

-704 054

Carrying amount at 31 March 2020

663 690

163 217

826 908

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

16

Note 10 Impairment

Tangible and intangible assets are tested for impairment whenever impairment indicators are identified and at least on an annual basis. Impairment is recognised when the book value of an asset or cash generating unit exceeds the recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of the asset's fair value less costs to sell and value in use. The recoverable amount is estimated based on discounted future after tax cash flows. The expected future cash flows are discounted to net present value by applying a discount rate after tax that reflects the weighted average cost of capital (WACC).

Technical goodwill arises as an offsetting account to the deferred tax recognised in business combinations and is allocated to each Cash Generating Unit (CGU). When deferred tax from the initial recognition decreases, more goodwill is as such exposed for impairments.

Below is an overview of the key assumptions applied in the impairment test as of 31 March 2020:

Oil

Gas

Currency rates

Year

USD/BOE*

GBP/therm*

USD/NOK

2020 Q2-Q4

36,1

0,3

10,5

2021

39,9

0,3

10,5

2022

42,0

0,4

10,5

2023

48,8

0,4

10,5

2024

58,8

0,4

10,6

From 2025

65,0

0,4

8,0

* Prices in real terms

Other assumptions

For oil and gas reserves future cash flows are calculated on the basis of expected production profiles and estimated proven and probable remaining reserves.

Future capex, opex and abandonment cost are calculated based on the expected production profiles and the best estimate of the related cost. For fair value testing the discount rate applied is 10.0% post tax.

The long-term inflation rate is assumed to be 2.0%.

Impairment testing of technical goodwill, ordinary goodwill and fixed assets

In the testing of impairment, fair value of the company is based on its market capitalisation around the balance sheet date. The fair value of the company is compared to the carrying value of the company's net assets.

Based on the impairment test, NOK 634 million in impairment charge has been recognised during the first quarter of 2020 and relates to technical goodwill on Draugen, Gjøa and Ivar Aasen in addition to impairment of asset under development at Yme and ordinary goodwill.

Sensitivity analysis

The principles applied for impairment testing of ordinary goodwill, as described above, ultimately sets a floor to the book value of the equity. Consequently, any worsened assumptions for market conditions, WACC or inflation rate will as such not lead to higher total company impairment values for Q1 2020 as changes in assumptions would initially impact the carrying value of Oil and Gas properties.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

17

Note 11 Financial items

Amounts in NOK `000

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

2019

Interest income

2 431

333

5 037

Unwinding of discount asset retirement

receivable (indemnification asset)

19 349

24 714

98 856

Gain on buy-back bond loan

15 318

-

-

Finance income

37 098

25 047

103 893

Interest expense bond loans

-72 261

-59 093

-297 882

Capitalised borrowing cost, development projects

27 107

-

-

Interest expense shareholder loan

-

-

-116

Other interest expense

-549

-89

-12 300

Unwinding of discount asset retirement obligations

-20 127

-28 691

-114 944

Other financial expense

-11 976

-1 964

-19 639

Finance costs

-77 807

-89 838

-444 880

Put/call options, foreign exchange*

-

3 514

-42 171

Exchange rate gain/loss (-), bond loans

-518 442

27 390

-3 396

Net exchange rate gain/loss (-), other

136 078

-3 057

-21 210

Net exchange rate gain/loss (-)

-382 364

27 847

-66 777

Net financial items

-423 073

-36 944

-407 764

*Refer to note 21 for more information about derivatives.

Note 12 Other non-current assets

Amounts in NOK `000

Other non-current assets at 1 January 2019 (Indemnification asset)

2 754 237

Changes in estimates

-327 243

Effect of change in the discount rate

442 651

Unwinding of discount

98 856

Total other non-current assets at 31 December 2019

2 968 502

Other non-current assets at 1 January 2020 (Indemnification asset)

2 968 502

Changes in estimates

-

Effect of change in the discount rate

-

Unwinding of discount

19 349

Total other non-current assets at 31 March 2020

2 987 851

The amount consists of a receivable from seller Shell from the acquisition of Draugen and Gjøa assets in 2018. The parties have agreed that the seller Shell will cover 80% of the actual abandonment expenses for the Draugen and Gjøa fields up to a predefined after-tax cap amount of NOK 638 million (2018 value) subject to Consumer Price Index adjustment. The present value of the expected payments is recognised as a pre-tax receivable on seller.

In addition, the seller has agreed to pay OKEA an amount of NOK 375 million (2018 value) subject to CPI adjustment according to a schedule based on the percentage of completion of the decommissioning of the Draugen and Gjøa fields.

The net present value of the receivable is calculated using a discount rate of 2.6% and recognised in the financial statements.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

18

Note 13 Share capital

Number of shares

Ordinary shares

Outstanding shares at 1.1.2020

102 064 050

New shares issued during 2020

438 600

Number of outstanding shares at 31 March 2020

102 502 650

Nominal value NOK per share at 31 March 2020

0,1

Share capital NOK at 31 March 2020

10 250 265

As per 31 March 2020 1,235,000 equity-settled warrants are still outstanding. See note 10 to the 2019 Annual Statements for further description.

Note 14 Trade and other receivables

Amounts in NOK `000

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

31.12.2019

Accounts receivable and receivables from operated licences

70 777

108 544

254 626

Accrued revenue

43 191

178 024

73 211

Prepayments

37 579

53 304

9 883

Working capital and overcall, joint operations/licences

202 178

138 802

17 249

Escrow receivable, Yme removal

-

-1 316

-

Underlift of petroleum products

216 401

323 140

262 095

VAT receivable

3 930

6 797

4 063

Other short term receivables

-

30 035

-

Fair value put options, oil

33 679

3 590

786

Total trade and other receivables

607 734

840 921

621 913

Note 15 Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents:

Amounts in NOK `000

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

31.12.2019

Bank deposits, unrestricted

1 250 164

577 511

1 647 436

Bank deposit, employee taxes

9 175

8 437

16 041

Total cash and cash equivalents

1 259 339

585 949

1 663 478

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

19

Note 16 Asset retirement obligations

Total non-

Amounts in NOK `000

current

Provision at 1 January 2019

3 859 308

Additions and adjustments

-

Changes in estimates

-536 803

Effects of change in the discount rate

586 971

Unwinding of discount

114 944

Total provisions at 31 December 2019

4 024 420

Provision at 1 January 2020

4 024 420

Additions and adjustments

-

Changes in estimates

-

Effects of change in the discount rate

-

Unwinding of discount

20 127

Total provisions at 31 March 2020

4 044 547

Asset retirement obligations

Provisions for asset retirement obligations represent the future expected costs for close-down and removal of oil equipment and production facilities. The provision is based on the company's best estimate. The net present value of the estimated obligation is calculated using a discount rate of 2%. The assumptions are based on the economic environment around the balance sheet date. Actual asset retirement costs will ultimately depend upon future market prices for the necessary works which will reflect market conditions at the relevant time. Furthermore, the timing of the close-down is likely to depend on when the field ceases to produce at economically viable rates. This in turn will depend upon future oil and gas prices, which are inherently uncertain.

For recovery of costs of decommissioning related to assets acquired from Shell, see note 12.

Note 17 Spareparts, equipment and inventory

Amounts in NOK `000

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

31.12.2019

Inventory of petroleum products

35 110

99 549

22 909

Spare parts and equipment

85 946

128 605

119 381

Total spareparts, equipment and inventory

121 056

228 154

142 291

Note 18 Trade and other payables

Amounts in NOK `000

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

31.12.2019

Trade creditors

8 651

34 721

339 909

Accrued holiday pay and other employee benefits

49 166

32 012

69 294

Working capital, joint operations/licences

516 441

471 100

613 329

Accrued interest bond loans

34 319

28 921

6 120

Accrued consideration from acquisitions of interests in licenses

-

164 782

-0

Prepayments from customers

284 427

183 769

174 324

Fair value put options, foreign exchange

-

12 050

-

Loan from shareholder OKEA Holdings Ltd

1 257

1 141

1 257

Other accrued expenses

125 034

159 083

167 354

Total trade and other payables

1 019 295

1 087 578

1 371 587

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

20

Note 19 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

Amounts in NOK `000

OKEA02

OKEA03

Total

Bond loans at 1 January 2020

1 540 153

1 016 417

2 556 570

Amortisation of transaction costs

2 439

1 166

3 605

Buy-back OKEA02

-67 008

-

-67 008

Foreign exchange movement

311 394

207 048

518 442

Bond loans at 31 March 2020

1 786 977

1 224 631

3 011 608

During 2019 and Q1 2020 the company was in compliance with the covenants under the bond agreements.

The oil industry is currently facing a challenging combination of a global pandemic coupled with a dramatic fall in oil prices. OKEA has put a series of mitigations in place to ensure that the company is able to withstand the current market conditions for an extended time period, including safety measures in offices and operations and cost-cutting initiatives. The company has a solid cash balance and does not face any bond maturities until 2023 or refinancing requirements in the short term.

OKEA's portfolio of producing assets had a production expense of 87.3 NOK/boe in the first quarter of 2020 and will therefore continue to remain a positive contributor to the company's financial position even at low oil prices. In addition, as operator of Draugen, the company has flexibility to reduce expenditure through focused cost reduction measures, together with the deferral of non-essential activities into 2021 or beyond. For the entire portfolio measures already implemented reduces 2020 spending with NOK 270 million. Potential further saving potentials of NOK 160 million is currently evaluated. The measures implemented to preserve capital include reduced overall activity level, postponing exploration wells in PL973 and suspension of the Hasselmus development project for 12 months.

Based on management estimates, and in a continuing low oil price scenario, certain bond covenants may become in temporary breach. The company intends to enter into discussions with bondholders to request a waiver and has engaged DNB Markets to act as financial advisor in this respect. The Board and management will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Note 20 Leasing

The Company has entered into operating leases for office facilities. In addition, the Company has entered into operating leases as an operator of the Draugen field for platform supply vessel and associated Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) upgrade, together with office and warehouse Draugen.

Amounts in NOK `000

Lease debt 1 January 2020

163 540

Additions lease contracts

Accretion lease liability

2 505

Payments of lease debt

-23 899

Total lease debt at 31 March 2020

142 145

Break down of lease debt

Short-term

28 632

Long-term

113 514

Total lease debt

142 145

Future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable lease agreements

Amounts in NOK `000

31.03.2020

Within 1 year

28 632

1 to 5 years

110 815

After 5 years

53 918

Total

193 364

Future lease payments related to leasing contracts entered into as an operator of the Draugen field are presented gross.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

21

Note 21 Derivatives

Amounts in NOK `000

31.03.2020

31.03.2019

31.12.2019

Premium commodity contracts

6 721

5 528

4 785

Unrealised gain/loss (-) commodity contracts

26 958

-1 938

-4 000

Short-term derivatives included in assets

33 679

3 590

786

Premium currency contracts

-

-

Unrealised gain/loss (-) currency contracts

-

-12 050

-

Short-term derivatives included in assets/liabilities (-)

-

-12 050

-

Note 22 Fair value of financial instruments

It is assessed that the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities, except for interest-bearing loans and borrowings, is approximately equal to its fair values. For interest-bearing loans and borrowings, the fair value is estimated to be NOK 2 591 840 thousand at 31 March 2020. The OKEA02 bond loan is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the fair value is based on the latest quoted market price of 84,00 (level 1 in the fair value hierarchy according to IFRS 13). The OKEA03 bond loan is not yet listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the fair value is based on the latest quoted market price of OKEA02.

Fair values of put options oil are based on quoted market prices at the balance sheet date (level 2 in the fair value hierarchy). The fair values of the put options are equal to their carrying amounts.

Note 23 Events after the balance sheet date

The challenges caused by the combination of the global pandemic Covid-19 coupled with dramatic fall in oil prices continues. Reference is made to note 19 for the challenges related to potential breach of bond covenants.

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

22

Reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures

EBITDA

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Year 2019

Amounts in NOK `000

3 months

3 months

12 months

Profit / loss (-) from operating activities

-503 194

179 125

827 160

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

181 622

180 210

703 883

Add: impairment

633 720

53 648

105 394

EBITDA

312 148

412 984

1 636 437

EBITDAX

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Year 2019

Amounts in NOK `000

3 months

3 months

12 months

Profit / loss (-) from operating activities

-503 194

179 125

827 160

Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization

181 622

180 210

703 883

Add: impairment

633 720

53 648

105 394

Add: exploration expenses

27 440

12 402

299 446

EBITDAX

339 588

425 386

1 935 883

Production expense per boe

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Year 2019

Amounts in NOK `000

3 months

3 months

12 months

Productions expense

166 862

144 106

708 649

Minus: tariff income

-15 182

-

-56 681

Divided by: produced volumes (boe)

1 738 009

1 774 318

6 811 995

Production expense NOK per boe

87,3

82,1

95,7

Profit/loss (-) before tax per share

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Year 2019

Amounts in NOK `000

3 months

3 months

12 months

Profit / loss (-) before income tax

-926 268

142 181

419 396

Divided by: weigh. average no. of shares

102 064 050

82 204 500

92 848 011

Result before tax per share (NOK per share)

-9,08

1,73

4,52

Earnings per share

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Year 2019

Amounts in NOK `000

3 months

3 months

12 months

Net profit / loss (-)

-784 730

-9 275

-71 131

Calculated interest on preference capital (8%)

-

-

-

Calculated net profit / loss (-) attributable to ordinary shares

-784 730

-9 275

-71 131

Divided by: weigh. ave. no. of shares - Basic

102 064 050

82 204 500

92 848 011

or. Div. by: weigh. average no. of shares - Diluted

102 064 050

82 204 500

92 848 011

Earnings per share (NOK per share) - Basic

-7,69

-0,11

-0,77

Earnings per share (NOK per share) - Diluted

-7,69

-0,11

-0,77

Net interest-bearing debt

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Year 2019

Amounts in NOK `000

3 months

3 months

12 months

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

3 011 608

2 505 875

2 556 570

Minus: Cash and cash equivalents

1 259 339

585 949

1 663 478

Net interest-bearing debt

1 752 270

1 919 927

893 092

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

23

Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other financial items, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairments

EBITDAX is defined as earnings before interest and other financial items, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, impairments and exploration expenses

Net interest-bearing debt is book value of current and non-currentinterest-bearing debt excluding lease liability (IFRS 16) less cash and cash equivalents

Production expense per boe is defined as production expense less tariff income divided by produced volumes

Profit/loss (-) before tax per share is profit/loss (-) before income tax divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding

OKEA ASA Q1 2020

24

OKEA is an oil company contributing to the value creation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with cost effective development and operation systems.

OKEA ASA

Ferjemannsveien 10

7042 Trondheim

www.okea.no

Disclaimer

Okea ASA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:22:06 UTC
