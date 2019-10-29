Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  OKEA ASA    OKEA   NO0010816895

OKEA ASA

(OKEA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OKEA : Result of Draugen well Infill Ø 6407/9-11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 15 October 2019 regarding OKEA ASA's ('OKEA') live-streaming of logs from the Draugen drilling campaign.

OKEA has now completed drilling of the reservoir section of the Infill Ø well (6407/9-11) in the Draugen Field. The well targeted a possible unswept oil accumulation in the producing reservoir which could potentially be drained by a future oil producer well. The log data from the well, as published on okea.no during the drilling operation, confirm the presence of an oil column at the well location.

Depth conversion of the seismic data was the principal pre-drill uncertainty for this well and the reservoir was encountered 5 m deeper than prognosed, but despite this, OKEA interprets that there is still a 2.5 m column of oil remaining at the top of the Rogn Formation reservoir at this location. The data indicate that this area of the field is already being drained efficiently by existing wells and that it is therefore not necessary to invest in a new oil producer well to drain the remaining attic oil volume. The well results will be important to the further assessment of the drainage strategy of Draugen and OKEA will use the data to optimize future production from the field.

The well was drilled with a highly cost-effective, slim design, with the top-hole section being 'batch-drilled' together with the Skumnisse well to further reduce costs. This efficiency enabled reservoir data to be acquired on the 5th day of operations and demonstrates the ability of OKEA's drilling and subsurface teams to maximum the value from each drilling campaign without compromising safety. The well has now been plugged and will be abandoned before the rig returns to the Skumnisse location to continue drilling that appraisal well (6407/9-12) through the reservoir section.

The live-stream of logs from the Draugen drilling campaign will continue and can be found at www.okea.no.

OKEA ASA is operator of the Draugen licence PL093 with a 44.56% share. Partner companies are Petoro AS (47.88%) and Neptune Energy Norge AS (7.56%).

For further information please contact

Andrew McCann, SVP Subsurface, + +47 415 07 726

Ståle Myhre, VP Investor Relation, +47 917 51 878

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The materials presented through the live stream at www.okea.no are live data from the drilling operation currently being carried out by OKEA on Draugen. The data when presented have not been verified by OKEA or any other party, and may contain errors and inaccuracies. The data presented should under no circumstances be relied upon as information on, or an indication of, the potential results of the remaining drilling operation to be carried out by OKEA. The final results of the remaining drilling operation including commerciality will, when available, be published through a stock exchange notice at https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and will also be made available at www.okea.no.

About OKEA

OKEA ASA is an Exploration and Production (E&P) company and operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with production of ~20 000 boe per day. The company aims to grow through low-cost field developments of discoveries with reserves up to 100 million boe and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The operating organisation is built on the acquisition of the producing field Draugen in 2018.

OKEA ASA is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'OKEA'.

More information on www.okea.no

Disclaimer

Okea ASA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKEA ASA
04:17aOKEA : Result of Draugen well Infill Ø 6407/9-11
PU
10/26OKEA : Start of reservoir section on Infill Ø, well 6407/9-11
PU
10/18DRAUGEN DRILLING CAMPAIGN : drilling sequence and log description
PU
10/16OKEA : New share capital registered
AQ
10/15OKEA : to start drilling on Draugen
AQ
10/15OKEA : Completion of wildcat well 9/2-12
AQ
10/11OKEA : Invitation to presentation of OKEA's third quarter results 2019
AQ
07/18OKEA : End of stabilisation period
AQ
07/17OKEA : Second quarter 2019 results
AQ
07/05OKEA : ABB and OKEA to accelerate value creation using innovative business model..
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 422 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 1 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 1 878 M
Chart OKEA ASA
Duration : Period :
OKEA ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKEA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,50  NOK
Last Close Price 18,40  NOK
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKEA ASA0.00%204
CNOOC LIMITED0.16%68 815
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.62%62 346
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.89%41 768
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.71%37 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.28%30 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group