OKEA ASA    OKEA   NO0010816895

OKEA ASA

(OKEA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 10/25 10:25:22 am
18 NOK   -0.77%
03:47pOKEA : Start of reservoir section on Infill Ø, well 6407/9-11
10/18DRAUGEN DRILLING CAMPAIGN : drilling sequence and log description
10/16OKEA : New share capital registered
OKEA : Start of reservoir section on Infill Ø, well 6407/9-11

10/26/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

The 8 1/2' BHA will be run in hole at approximately 22.00 hours tonight. New formation will be drilled during the night. The reservoir section is planned drilled in the morning hours of 27 October.

As illustrated in the well schematic published on 18 October, this 8 ½' hole section will be drilled down to and through the Rogn Formation reservoir to assess the size of any remaining oil accumulation in this part of the Draugen Field. The reservoir is prognosed to be encountered at approximately 1635m TVD and the well will be drilled approximately a further 100m deeper into the Garn Formation.

Following the completion of the well, it will be plugged and abandoned, and the rig will return to the Skumnisse location for continued drilling of that appraisal well (6407/9-12), which was commenced prior to drilling of the Infill Ø well.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The materials presented through the live stream at www.okea.noare live data from the drilling operation currently being carried out by OKEA on Draugen. The data presented has not been verified by OKEA or any other party, and may contain errors and inaccuracies. The data presented should under no circumstances be relied upon as information on, or an indication of, the potential results of the drilling operation currently being carried out by OKEA. The final results of the drilling operation including commerciality will, when available, be published through a stock exchange notice at https://newsweb.oslobors.no/and will also be made available at www.okea.no.

Disclaimer

Okea ASA published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 19:46:01 UTC
