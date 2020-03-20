Okeanis Eco Tankers : Announces Disclosure of Trades

On March 20, 2020, a fund managed by Ironsides Partners ("Ironsides"), sold an aggregate 100,000 shares in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ("OET") at a price of NOK 56.61 per share.
Ironsides hereafter owns a total of 1,648,558 shares in OET, or 5.01% of the registered share capital. Ironsides's CIO and founder, Robert Knapp, is a member of the board of directors of OET.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 20:03:05 UTC