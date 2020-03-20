Okeanis Eco Tankers : Announces Disclosure of Trades

On March 20, 2020, a fund managed by Ironsides Partners ("Ironsides"), sold an aggregate 100,000 shares in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ("OET") at a price of NOK 56.61 per share.

Ironsides hereafter owns a total of 1,648,558 shares in OET, or 5.01% of the registered share capital. Ironsides's CIO and founder, Robert Knapp, is a member of the board of directors of OET.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.