Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.

OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.

(OET ME)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Okeanis Eco Tankers : Announces Disclosure of Trades

03/20/2020 | 04:04pm EDT

On March 20, 2020, a fund managed by Ironsides Partners ("Ironsides"), sold an aggregate 100,000 shares in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ("OET") at a price of NOK 56.61 per share.

Ironsides hereafter owns a total of 1,648,558 shares in OET, or 5.01% of the registered share capital. Ironsides's CIO and founder, Robert Knapp, is a member of the board of directors of OET.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 20:03:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 98,1 M
EBIT 2019 43,9 M
Net income 2019 9,59 M
Debt 2019 713 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales2019 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 4,18x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,41  $
Last Close Price 5,13  $
Spread / Highest target 266%
Spread / Average Target 201%
Spread / Lowest Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Aristidis Alafouzos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aristidis Alafouzos Chief Operating Officer
John Papaioannou Chief Financial Officer
John Kittmer Independent Director
Charlotte Stratos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP.-46.26%165
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-61.36%841
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-32.37%822
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-36.19%556
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-45.12%385
DORIAN LPG LTD.-54.33%378
