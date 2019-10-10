Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.    6703   JP3194000000

OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(6703)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oki Electric Industry : The Governor of Texas visits OKI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

October 11, 2019

Back row, left to right: OKI Data Director Takasawa; OKI Vice President Hoshi; Matt Hirsch, Communications Director to the Governor; and Joseph Chapa of Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, who accompanied the Governor
Front row, left to right: OKI President Kamagami; Governor Abbott; and Robert Allen of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, who accompanied the Governor

On September 27, 2019, as part of an official visit to Japan to pay courtesy calls to Japanese firms with locations in Texas, Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited OKI's head office in Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo. OKI operates a printer sales facility (OKI Data Americas, or ODA) in Dallas.

At OKI, he was welcomed by President Kamagami, Vice President Hoshi, and OKI Data Director Takasawa, who took part in discussions with the Governor and his entourage. Gov. Abbott expressed gratitude for OKI's decision to relocate ODA's head office to Dallas in 2016 and spoke on various topics, including how Texas strives to differentiate itself from other states through the advantages of its business-friendly environment, particularly in aspects such as taxes and employment; its status as the leading US job-creating state with a current population growth of roughly 1,000 people per day; and its advantages as a base for advancing into the US market supported by high levels of foreign investment.

OKI communicated its view that the choice to relocate ODA to Dallas has proven to be correct in consideration of various factors, including improved employment conditions for staff and ready access to the markets of Central and South America. ODA plans to continue growing its business in the Americas by capitalizing on its advantageous location in Dallas, home to one of the world's largest airport hubs, and Texas's tax benefits.

Top of this page

Disclaimer

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 02:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO.,
10/10OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : The Governor of Texas visits OKI
PU
09/29OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Group Establishes AI Principles
PU
09/26OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : and Data Use Quantum Computer to Solve Real-World Optimi..
PU
07/26OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Q..
PU
07/22TECHNICAL JOURNAL --"OKI TECHNICAL R : No.233 Foreward for Special Issue on "AI ..
PU
06/26OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Wins Cash-Recycling ATM Contract for 3,500 Units, Larges..
BU
06/21OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Proxy Statments
CO
06/06NCR : acquiring Oki assets in Brazil
AQ
06/03OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/29OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Becomes TCFD Supporter
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 454 B
EBIT 2020 18 533 M
Net income 2020 12 867 M
Debt 2020 43 932 M
Yield 2020 3,47%
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 125 B
Technical analysis trends OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 616,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 442,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Kamagami President & Representative Director
Hideichi Kawasaki Chairman
Tetsuya Izaki GM-Information & Technology
Kiyoshi Yokota Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Minoru Morio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.12.22%1 167
CISCO SYSTEMS6.51%198 849
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.22.78%39 594
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.78%28 498
NOKIA OYJ-10.91%27 645
ERICSSON AB3.44%27 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group