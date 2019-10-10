Oki Electric Industry : The Governor of Texas visits OKI

October 11, 2019

Back row, left to right: OKI Data Director Takasawa; OKI Vice President Hoshi; Matt Hirsch, Communications Director to the Governor; and Joseph Chapa of Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, who accompanied the Governor

Front row, left to right: OKI President Kamagami; Governor Abbott; and Robert Allen of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, who accompanied the Governor

On September 27, 2019, as part of an official visit to Japan to pay courtesy calls to Japanese firms with locations in Texas, Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited OKI's head office in Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo. OKI operates a printer sales facility (OKI Data Americas, or ODA) in Dallas.

At OKI, he was welcomed by President Kamagami, Vice President Hoshi, and OKI Data Director Takasawa, who took part in discussions with the Governor and his entourage. Gov. Abbott expressed gratitude for OKI's decision to relocate ODA's head office to Dallas in 2016 and spoke on various topics, including how Texas strives to differentiate itself from other states through the advantages of its business-friendly environment, particularly in aspects such as taxes and employment; its status as the leading US job-creating state with a current population growth of roughly 1,000 people per day; and its advantages as a base for advancing into the US market supported by high levels of foreign investment.

OKI communicated its view that the choice to relocate ODA to Dallas has proven to be correct in consideration of various factors, including improved employment conditions for staff and ready access to the markets of Central and South America. ODA plans to continue growing its business in the Americas by capitalizing on its advantageous location in Dallas, home to one of the world's largest airport hubs, and Texas's tax benefits.

