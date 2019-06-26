Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.    6703   JP3194000000

OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(6703)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oki Electric Industry : Wins Cash-Recycling ATM Contract for 3,500 Units, Largest to Date with State Bank of India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

-Seamless cash recycling services to State Bank of India-

OKI (TOKYO: 6703) today announced that it has won the contract to supply 3,500 cash-recycling machines and associated services for the State Bank of India (“SBI” hereinafter), India’s largest bank. Marking OKI’s 5th year anniversary of initial operations in India, the ATM contract is OKI’s largest to date with SBI and will provide ATM-Recycler G8, the latest state-of-the-art cash-recycling ATMs.

In the last few years, many public and private banks in India have deployed Cash Recycling ATMs to efficiently manage customer cash deposits and withdrawals through the same machine. The initial response saw migrations of cash deposits from teller counters to these advanced ATMs, significantly reducing teller operation loads and automating the cash deposit process. Following sustained adoption by the customers and acceptable of the technological stability of these machines, banks have moved these ATMs outside the branches to provide 24/7 convenience to their customers.

“India is an important market for OKI, and we’re excited by the opportunities available for cash-recycling ATMs,” says Kenichi Tamura, Senior Vice President & Head of Mechatronics Systems Business Group of OKI. “We’re committed to providing excellent customer service to SBI and building on this strategic relationship for years to come. OKI will continue to aggressively expand its footprint in the country.”
The deployment of ATMs and CDs (cash dispensers) in India reached 220,000 units in 2019, making it the fourth largest market in Asia, following China, Japan, and Korea. Against the backdrop of economic growth and based on channel expansion strategies, this figure is expected to exceed 270,000 units by 2022.
For banks, reducing cash handling costs is a primary driver for deploying cash recyclers. Another significant motive for moving to cash-recycling ATMs is the ability for interbank deposit transactions it confers.

Designed as a strategic model for the global market, OKI’s ATM-Recycler G8, has gained a strong track record and established itself in India’s burgeoning cash economy. A single ATM-Recycler G8 can handle up to 18,000 notes, a world-leading capacity for products in its category. The machine features high security, including encryption in key modules, the latest operating systems, and advanced features meeting latest regulatory requirements. It uses deposited banknotes for withdrawals, leveraging its cash-recycling functions to reduce banknote management and operational costs compared to cash dispensers and non-cash-recycling ATMs.

About State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI) the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees; is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. As on March 31, 2019, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 29 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 45.74% and advances of over Rs. 22 lakh crore. SBI commands around 35% of market share in home loans and auto loans. The Bank has the largest network of 22,010 branches in India and an ATM / CDM network of over 58,000. The number of customers using internet banking facility are more than 6 crore and mobile banking services stand at 1.41 crore. Downloads for YONO - an integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - are over 2 ore, with more than 15 lakh logins per day. On social media platforms, SBI has the highest number of followers on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest. The Bank tops the list of followers on Facebook and YouTube across all banks worldwide.

About OKI Electric Industry (OKI)

Founded in 1881, OKI Electric Industry (OKI) is Japan's leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its info-telecom systems and printer operations. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/.

Notes:
- The names of the companies and products mentioned in this document are the trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies and organizations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO.,
06/26OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Wins Cash-Recycling ATM Contract for 3,500 Units, Larges..
BU
06/06NCR : acquiring Oki assets in Brazil
AQ
05/29OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Becomes TCFD Supporter
BU
05/22OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Europe launches smallest A3 printer
AQ
05/12OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Europe to highlight creativity and colour at FESPA 2019
AQ
05/06OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Europe push the boundaries of creativity and colour at F..
AQ
04/26OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : Records Extraordinary Loss and Revises Full-year Consoli..
PU
04/10OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : AIST, OKI, NS Solutions and Mitsubishi Electric to Form ..
PU
04/02OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : expands revenue streams for customers of Pro8432WT White..
AQ
04/02OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : updates white toner printer with interchangeable black t..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 450 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 12 300 M
Debt 2020 35 101 M
Yield 2020 3,80%
P/E ratio 2020 9,26
P/E ratio 2021 9,95
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 450  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Kamagami President & Representative Director
Hideichi Kawasaki Chairman
Tetsuya Izaki GM-Information & Technology
Kiyoshi Yokota Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Minoru Morio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.79%1 067
CISCO SYSTEMS29.43%240 064
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD4.49%34 738
ERICSSON AB16.61%32 727
NOKIA OYJ-13.03%28 076
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.72%27 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About