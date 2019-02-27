Technical Journal --"OKI Technical Review (Current Issue:No.232 "IoT of OKI" Contributing to Achivement of SDGs)" -- is updated.

Yuhiko Fujiwara

Japan is facing a variety of social problems such as natural disasters, environmental problems and aging population. In 2015, the United Nations agreed on a set of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to solve the various social problems affecting the world, and countries have started efforts toward achieving those goals. With the vision of 'Social infrastructure × IoT,' OKI is also working to resolve social problems. This article introduces specific examples of OKI's efforts and its relationship with the SDGs.

Shozo Sakane, Takamitsu Watanabe

Image IoT-GW is a gateway device that serves as the core of the image IoT system 'AISION.' This article introduces advanced image analysis, which is one of the gateway functions enabled by applying lightweight deep learning to the image IoT-GW.

Masayuki Kashima, Yoshihiro Nakahira, Masahiro Sarashina, Hiroyuki Saitou, Shunji Okamoto

OKI's answer to providing various communication services efficiently in the 5G/IoT era is the optical access network virtualization technology for mobile fronthaul/backhaul networks. This article introduces the technology along with OKI's international standardization efforts.

