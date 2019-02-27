Technical Journal --"OKI Technical Review (Current Issue:No.232 "IoT of OKI" Contributing to Achivement of SDGs)" -- is updated.

Yuhiko Fujiwara
Japan is facing a variety of social problems such as natural disasters, environmental problems and aging population. In 2015, the United Nations agreed on a set of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to solve the various social problems affecting the world, and countries have started efforts toward achieving those goals. With the vision of 'Social infrastructure × IoT,' OKI is also working to resolve social problems. This article introduces specific examples of OKI's efforts and its relationship with the SDGs.
Top of this page
Shozo Sakane, Takamitsu Watanabe
Image IoT-GW is a gateway device that serves as the core of the image IoT system 'AISION.' This article introduces advanced image analysis, which is one of the gateway functions enabled by applying lightweight deep learning to the image IoT-GW.
Top of this page
Masayuki Kashima, Yoshihiro Nakahira, Masahiro Sarashina, Hiroyuki Saitou, Shunji Okamoto
OKI's answer to providing various communication services efficiently in the 5G/IoT era is the optical access network virtualization technology for mobile fronthaul/backhaul networks. This article introduces the technology along with OKI's international standardization efforts.
Top of this page
Disclaimer
Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 02:59:07 UTC