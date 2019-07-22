Technical Journal --"OKI Technical Review (Current Issue:No.233 Foreward for Special Issue on "AI for Human-centric Society")" -- is updated.

Kohei Yamamoto, Motoko Tachibana, Kurato Maeno

The deep learning model, which is a core AI technology, has been difficult to implement in small devices due to its high operational complexity. This article introduces current status and problems associated with the compression technologies used to reduce operation while maintaining the original accuracy, and presents OKI's own unique technology.

Kazuki Kobayashi, Masatoshi Sekine

OKI has developed an anomaly detection method applicable to a multi-function machine that is difficult to handle with conventional vibration analysis method. This article provides an overview of the developed method and the results of an evaluation experiment conducted on an actual machine, which OKI produces.

Reiko Kishi, Phan Trong Huy, Kazuma Yamamoto, Makoto Masuda

Possible applications of abnormal behavior detection using image sensing are presented, and as an actual example, OKI's effort in developing a technology that combines abnormal behavior detection with information obtained from an ATM is introduced.

