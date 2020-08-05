Oklo Resources : Change in substantial holding from RSG
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Oklo Resources Limited (ASX:OKU)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 121 582 607
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
Resolute Mining Limited (ASX: RSG) and its related bodies corporate as listed below
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 097 088 689
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
03/08/2020
The previous notice was given to the company
on
06/03/2020
The previous notice was dated
06/03/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate
had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
(5)
Ordinary shares
37,596,176
7.96%
49,286,384
9.79%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration
Class and number
Person's
change
relevant interest changed
given in relation to
of securities
votes
change (7)
affected
affected
29/07/2020
Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd
On market purchase
$1,557,745.38
Ordinary shares
4,515,204
Resolute Mining Limited
30/07/2020
Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd
Share placement
$796,001.28
Ordinary shares
2,487,504
Resolute Mining Limited
03/08/2020
Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd
On market purchase
$1,500,000.00
Ordinary shares
4,687,500
Resolute Mining Limited
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and
Person's
interest
holder of
registered as holder
interest (6)
number of
votes
securities
(8)
securities
Resolute (Treasury) Pty
Resolute
Resolute (Treasury)
Relevant interest under
(Treasury)
section 608(1)(a) of the
49,286,384
49,286,384
Ltd
Pty Ltd
Pty Ltd
Corporations Act.
Relevant interest under
section 608(3)(b) of the
Resolute
Resolute (Treasury)
Corporations Act.
Resolute Mining Limited
(Treasury)
Resolute Mining
49,286,384
49,286,384
Pty Ltd
Pty Ltd
Limited owns 100% of
Resolute (Treasury)
Pty Ltd.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
See Annexure A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
See Annexure B
Signature
print name
John Welborn
capacity Managing Director
sign here
date 05 / 08 / 2020
Annexure A
Associates
This is Annexure A of 3 page(s) referred to in Form 604.
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of Association
Resolute Mining Limited
Resolute Mining Limited is an associate of each of the other entities to
ACN 097 088 689
the left (and vice versa) because they are ultimately controlled by
Resolute Treasury UK Limited
Resolute Mining Limited.
The entities to the left other than Resolute Mining Limited are also
Resolute UK 2 Limited
associates of each other because they are each ultimately controlled by
Resolute Mining Limited (they are subsidiaries of Resolute Mining
