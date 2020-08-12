Oklo Resources : Change in substantial holding from RSG 0 08/12/2020 | 02:53am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 604 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Oklo Resources Limited (ASX:OKU) ACN/ARSN ACN 121 582 607 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Resolute Mining Limited (ASX: RSG) and its related bodies corporate as listed below ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 097 088 689 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 11/08/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 03/08/2020 The previous notice was dated 03/08/2020 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power Person's votes Voting power (5) (5) Ordinary shares 49,286,384 9.79% 54,322,752 10.79% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration Class and number Person's change relevant interest changed given in relation to of securities votes change (7) affected affected 11/08/2020 Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd On market purchase $1,498,319.48 Ordinary shares 5,036,368 Resolute Mining Limited 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and Person's interest holder of registered as holder interest (6) number of votes securities (8) securities Resolute (Treasury) Pty Resolute Resolute (Treasury) Relevant interest under (Treasury) section 608(1)(a) of the 54,322,752 54,322,752 Ltd Pty Ltd Pty Ltd Corporations Act. Relevant interest under section 608(3)(b) of the Resolute Resolute (Treasury) Corporations Act. Resolute Mining Limited (Treasury) Resolute Mining 54,322,752 54,322,752 Pty Ltd Pty Ltd Limited owns 100% of Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd. 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association See Annexure A 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address See Annexure B Signature print name John Welborn capacity Managing Director sign here date 12 / 08 / 2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. 604 page 2/2 15 July 2001 Annexure A Associates This is Annexure A of 3 page(s) referred to in Form 604. Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of Association Resolute Mining Limited Resolute Mining Limited is an associate of each of the other entities to ACN 097 088 689 the left (and vice versa) because they are ultimately controlled by Resolute Treasury UK Limited Resolute Mining Limited. The entities to the left other than Resolute Mining Limited are also Resolute UK 2 Limited associates of each other because they are each ultimately controlled by Resolute Mining Limited (they are subsidiaries of Resolute Mining Resolute UK 1 Limited Limited). Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd ACN 120 794 603 Resolute Corporate Services Pty Ltd ACN 009 047 581 Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd ACN 010 706 966 Resolute Canada Pty Ltd ACN 626 300 981 Resolute Canada 2 Pty Ltd ACN 626 301 200 ACN 627 384 098 Pty Ltd ACN 627 384 098 RSG Tanzania Pty Ltd ACN 625 151 135 RSG Tanzania 2 Pty Ltd ACN 626 221 574 Resolute Sudan Pty Ltd ACN 623 529 859 Resolute Sudan 2 Pty Ltd ACN 624 155 273 Resolute Burkina Faso Pty Ltd ACN 623 531 224 Resolute (CDI Holdings) Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 119 Geb and Nut Resources SARL Amber Gold CDI SARL Nimba Resources SARL Resolute CDI SARL Excalibur CDI SARL Resolute Egypt (Australia) Pty Ltd ACN 618 535 014 Resolute Egypt (Australia) 2 Pty Ltd ACN 619 333 345 Resolute Egypt Pty Ltd Resolute (SOMISY) Pty Ltd ACN 616 378 468 Resolute Mali SA Société des Mines de Syama SA Resolute (Finkolo) Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 093 Resolute Exploration SARL Société des Mines de Finkolo SA Resolute (Bibiani) Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 173 Drilling and Mining Services Limited Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited Noble Mining Ghana Limited Resolute (Ghana) Limited Resolute Burkina SARL Toro Gold Limited ORCA SA Bambuk Minerals Limited Petowal Mining Company SA Bambuk Minerals Senegal SARL Toro Technical Services Toro Gold Pty Ltd ACN 604 832 528 Toro Gold Gabon Ltd Toro Gold Gabon SARL Toro Gold Equatorial Ltd Predictive Discovery CI SARL Toro Gold Guinée Signature Print Name: John Welborn Capacity: Managing Director Sign Here: Date: 12 August 2020 Annexure B Addresses This is Annexure B of 3 page(s) referred to in Form 604. Name Address Resolute UK 2 Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute UK 1 Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute Mining Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 ACN 097 088 689 Resolute Treasury UK Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd ACN 120 794 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 603 Resolute Corporate Services Pty Ltd ACN Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 009 047 581 Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd ACN 010 706 966 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute Canada Pty Ltd ACN 626 300 981 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute Canada 2 Pty Ltd ACN 626 301 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 200 ACN 627 384 098 Pty Ltd ACN 627 384 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 098 RSG Tanzania Pty Ltd ACN 625 151 135 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 RSG Tanzania 2 Pty Ltd ACN 626 221 574 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute Sudan Pty Ltd ACN 623 529 859 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute Sudan 2 Pty Ltd ACN 624 155 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 273 Resolute Burkina Faso Pty Ltd ACN 623 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 531 224 Resolute (CDI Holdings) Pty Ltd ACN 616 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 380 119 Geb and Nut Resources SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Amber Gold CDI SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Nimba Resources SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute CDI SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Excalibur CDI SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute Egypt (Australia) Pty Ltd ACN Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 618 535 014 Resolute Egypt (Australia) 2 Pty Ltd ACN Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 619 333 345 Resolute Egypt Pty Ltd Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute (SOMISY) Pty Ltd ACN 616 378 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 468 Resolute Mali SA Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Société des Mines de Syama SA Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute (Finkolo) Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 093 Resolute Exploration SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Société des Mines de Finkolo SA Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute (Bibiani) Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 173 Drilling and Mining Services Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Noble Mining Ghana Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute (Ghana) Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Resolute Burkina SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Toro Gold Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 ORCA SA Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Bambuk Minerals Limited Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Petowal Mining Company SA Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Bambuk Minerals Senegal SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Toro Technical Services Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Toro Gold Pty Ltd ACN 604 832 528 Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Toro Gold Gabon Ltd Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Toro Gold Gabon SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Toro Gold Equatorial Ltd Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Predictive Discovery CI SARL Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Toro Gold Guinée Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000 Signature Print Name: John Welborn Capacity: Managing Director Sign Here: Date: 12 August 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 06:52:16 UTC 0 Latest news on OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED 02:53a OKLO RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding from RSG PU 08/06 OKLO RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding PU 08/05 OKLO RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding from RSG PU 07/30 OKLO RESOURCES : Section 708A Cleansing Statement PU 07/26 OKLO RESOURCES : $10 Million Placement to Accelerate Drilling at Dandoko PU 07/26 OKLO RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - OKU PU 07/22 OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt PU 04/06 OKLO RESOURCES : Positive Metallurgical Results From Seko PU 03/30 OKLO RESOURCES : SK1 North Confirmed Over 500m includes 32m at 10.57g/t Gold PU 03/23 OKLO RESOURCES : Drilling Continues to Extend Mineralisation at Seko PU