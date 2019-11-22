Oklo Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Diallo

Appendix 3Y
Name of entity: Oklo Resources Limited
ABN: 53 121 582 607
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Dr Madani Diallo
Date of last notice
19 June 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
(a)
Direct
(b)
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
(a)
|
Dr Madani Diallo
(including registered holder)
(b)
|
TT Capital Nominees Pty Ltd
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Date of change
21 November 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
(a)
|
1,188,938 Ordinary Shares
|
(a)
|
500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 22/6/2020
|
(a)
|
1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019
|
(a)
|
1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020
|
(b)
|
5,922,417 Ordinary Shares
|
Class
Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019
|
Number acquired
|
Nil
|
Number disposed
|
1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
|
(a)
|
1,188,938
|
Ordinary Shares
(a)
|
500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 22/6/2020
(b)
|
1,250,000
Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020
(c)
|
5,922,417
Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
|
Expiry of unlisted options
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
|
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
|
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest
related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has
changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No
detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
