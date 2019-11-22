Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oklo Resources Limited    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/22
0.15 AUD   +3.45%
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Diallo
PU
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Taylor
PU
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice - S O'Loughlin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Diallo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:12am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Oklo Resources Limited

ABN: 53 121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dr Madani Diallo

Date of last notice

19 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

(a)

Direct

(b)

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(a)

Dr Madani Diallo

(including registered holder)

(b)

TT Capital Nominees Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

21 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(a)

1,188,938 Ordinary Shares

(a)

500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 22/6/2020

(a)

1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019

(a)

1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020

(b)

5,922,417 Ordinary Shares

Class

Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

(a)

1,188,938

Ordinary Shares

(a)

500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 22/6/2020

(b)

1,250,000

Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020

(c)

5,922,417

Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Expiry of unlisted options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has

changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 05:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Diallo
PU
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Taylor
PU
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice - S O'Loughlin
PU
11/21OKLO RESOURCES : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/19OKLO RESOURCES : Spectacular Hit of 47m at 10.97g/t Gold from Seko
PU
11/05OKLO RESOURCES : Director On Market Purchase - M Connelly
PU
11/03OKLO RESOURCES : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor
PU
10/23OKLO RESOURCES : GAIC Conference Presentation - Sydney
PU
10/21OKLO RESOURCES : Drilling and Metallurgical Testwork Underway at Dandoko
PU
10/16OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement
PU
More news
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED-52.00%41
BHP GROUP9.47%120 710
RIO TINTO PLC11.15%90 668
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.75%32 580
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.23%21 140
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-27.19%8 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group