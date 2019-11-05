Log in
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
0.15 AUD   +7.14%
05:40pOKLO RESOURCES : Director On Market Purchase - M Connelly
PU
11/03OKLO RESOURCES : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor
PU
10/23OKLO RESOURCES : GAIC Conference Presentation - Sydney
PU
Oklo Resources : Director On Market Purchase - M Connelly

11/05/2019 | 05:40pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Oklo Resources Limited

ABN

121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Mark Connelly

Date of last notice

16 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/a

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

1 November 2019 and 4 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number acquired

150,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$21,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

150,000 Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-Market Purchases

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/a

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:39:04 UTC
