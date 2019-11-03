Oklo Resources : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor

Appendix 3Y
Change of D irector's Interest N otice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
OKLO Resources Limited
ABN
121 582 607
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name
|
of
|
Director
|
Mr Simon Taylor
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
of
|
last notice
|
19 August 2019
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
Direct
|
or
|
indirect
|
interest
|
(A).
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
(B).
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature
|
of
|
indirect
|
interest
|
(A). Jimzbal Pty Ltd
|
(including
|
registered
|
(B).
|
Jimbzal Pty Ltd
|
holder)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
29/10/2019 and 31/10/2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held
|
(A) 2,593,333 Ordinary Shares
|
prior
|
to change
|
|
(B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
(B) 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 11/08/2020
|
|
|
|
|
(B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019
|
|
|
|
|
(B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020
|
Class
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
acquired
|
|
200,000 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
disposed
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
$26,039.44
|
|
No. of securities held
|
(A) 2,793,333 Ordinary Shares
|
after
|
change
|
|
(B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
(B) 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 11/08/2020
|
|
|
|
|
(B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019
|
|
|
|
|
(B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of D irector's Interest N otice
|
Nature of change
|
On-Market Purchases
