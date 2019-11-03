Log in
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/01
0.14 AUD   --.--%
06:23pOKLO RESOURCES : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor
PU
10/23OKLO RESOURCES : GAIC Conference Presentation - Sydney
PU
10/21OKLO RESOURCES : Drilling and Metallurgical Testwork Underway at Dandoko
PU
Oklo Resources : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor

11/03/2019 | 06:23pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of D irector's Interest N otice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OKLO Resources Limited

ABN

121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name

of

Director

Mr Simon Taylor

Date

of

last notice

19 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct

or

indirect

interest

(A).

Indirect

(B).

Indirect

Nature

of

indirect

interest

(A). Jimzbal Pty Ltd

(including

registered

(B).

Jimbzal Pty Ltd

holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

29/10/2019 and 31/10/2019

No. of securities held

(A) 2,593,333 Ordinary Shares

prior

to change

(B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares

(B) 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 11/08/2020

(B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019

(B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number

acquired

200,000 Ordinary Shares

Number

disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$26,039.44

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held

(A) 2,793,333 Ordinary Shares

after

change

(B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares

(B) 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 11/08/2020

(B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019

(B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of D irector's Interest N otice

Nature of change

On-Market Purchases

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of

securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the No securities or contracts detailed

above traded during a +closed

period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 23:22:08 UTC
