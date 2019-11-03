Oklo Resources : Director On Market Purchase - S Taylor

Appendix 3Y

Change of D irector's Interest N otice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OKLO Resources Limited

ABN

121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Simon Taylor Date of last notice 19 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest (A). Indirect (B). Indirect Nature of indirect interest (A). Jimzbal Pty Ltd (including registered (B). Jimbzal Pty Ltd holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 29/10/2019 and 31/10/2019 No. of securities held (A) 2,593,333 Ordinary Shares prior to change (B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares (B) 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 11/08/2020 (B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019 (B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020 Class Ordinary Fully Paid Shares Number acquired 200,000 Ordinary Shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $26,039.44 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held (A) 2,793,333 Ordinary Shares after change (B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares (B) 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 11/08/2020 (B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019 (B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020