OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/22
0.15 AUD   +3.45%
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Diallo
PU
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Taylor
PU
12:12aOKLO RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice - S O'Loughlin
PU
Oklo Resources : Final Director's Interest Notice - S O'Loughlin

11/22/2019 | 12:12am EST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Oklo Resources Limited

ABN: 53 121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Mr Simon O'Loughlin

Date of last notice

29 April 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

22 November 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Mr Simon O'Loughlin + Mr Steven White - trustee and beneficiaryMr Simon O'Loughlin - trusteeMs Lucille O'Loughlin & Ms Alice O'Loughlin - beneficiary

Number & class of securities

250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

13,200 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

100,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 05:11:00 UTC
