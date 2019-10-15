Log in
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/15
0.105 AUD   --.--%
06:48pOKLO RESOURCES : Grant of Highly Prospective Kandiole Project
PU
09/29OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/16OKLO RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding from RSG
PU
Oklo Resources : Grant of Highly Prospective Kandiole Project

10/15/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

16th OCTOBER 2019

GRANT OF HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE KANDIOLE PROJECT

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has been registered as the 100% owner of the Kandiole Permit by the Malian Minister of Mines. The permit covering 100km2 is strategically located within 10km of B2Gold's operating Fekola Mine (7.1Moz) and IAMGold's Boto Gold Project (2.6Moz) (Figure 1).

The Kandiole Project covers a largely unexplored tract of prospective Birimian greenstones within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali to the immediate east of the regionally significant Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ"). The SMSZ and associated northeast-trending splay structures are spatially related to several major gold deposits, including: Fekola (7.1Moz), Loulo (12.5Moz), Gounkoto (5.4Moz) and Yatela (3Moz).

Figure 1: Location of Oklo's Kandiole Project in west Mali.

PAGE 1 OF 3

16th OCTOBER 2019

Figure 2: Location of Kandiole Project in relation to Oklo's other projects and neighbouring mines and resources.

PAGE 2 OF 3

16th OCTOBER 2019

The entire project covers an area of 110km2 with 100km2 now granted and a smaller permit of 10km2 in Oklo's name pending approval. (Figure 2)

Desktop studies by Oklo have identified numerous targets within the Project which will be evaluated by low cost auger geochemical drilling in the upcoming field season. Similar reconnaissance auger bedrock geochemistry was instrumental in the identification of the significant bedrock gold discoveries at the Company's nearby Dandoko and Kouroufing Projects.

As part of the Acquisition Agreement of May 2018, Oklo will issue the Project vendor, Sarama Investments Limited, 791,557 shares in the Company to complete the transaction. The shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Simon Taylor

Managing Director

T: +61 2 8319 9233

E: staylor@okloresources.com

PAGE 3 OF 3

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 22:47:01 UTC
