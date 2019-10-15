Oklo Resources : Grant of Highly Prospective Kandiole Project

16th OCTOBER 2019

The entire project covers an area of 110km2 with 100km2 now granted and a smaller permit of 10km2 in Oklo's name pending approval. (Figure 2)

Desktop studies by Oklo have identified numerous targets within the Project which will be evaluated by low cost auger geochemical drilling in the upcoming field season. Similar reconnaissance auger bedrock geochemistry was instrumental in the identification of the significant bedrock gold discoveries at the Company's nearby Dandoko and Kouroufing Projects.

As part of the Acquisition Agreement of May 2018, Oklo will issue the Project vendor, Sarama Investments Limited, 791,557 shares in the Company to complete the transaction. The shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.

