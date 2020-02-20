Oklo Resources : Investor Presentation 0 02/20/2020 | 05:31pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EXPLORING AMONG THE GOLDEN GIANTS SCHROEDER EQUITIES CONFERENCE PRESENTATION ZURICH - 21st FEBRUARY 2020 DISCLAIMER This presentation has been prepared by Oklo Resources Limited ("OKU"). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. The material in this presentation ("material") is not and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any security in OKU, nor does it form the basis of any contract or commitment. OKU makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this material. OKU, its directors, employees, agents and consultants shall have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of negligence or negligent misstatement, for any statements, opinions, information or matters, express or implied, arising out of, contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from, this material, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded. Statements contained in this material, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, costs, dividends, production levels or rates, prices, resources, reserves or potential growth of OKU, industry growth or other trend projections are, or may be, forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of, and may be unknown to, OKU. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Recipients of this presentation are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. OKU does not take responsibility to release publicly any revisions or updates to any forward looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this presentation except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority. This presentation is a visual aid and is not intended to be read as a stand alone document. The material contains selected and abbreviated summary information about OKU and its subsidiaries and their activities current as at the date of this presentation. The material is of general background and does not purport to be complete. OKU does not take responsibility for updating any information or correcting any error or omission which may become apparent after the date of this presentation. Compliance Statement This presentation contains information extracted from ASX market announcements reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" ("2012 JORC Code") and available for viewing at www.okloresources.com. OKU confirms that in respect of these announcements dated 21 December 2016, 30 January 2017, 21 February 2017, 3 March 2017, 7 March 2017, 15 March 2017, 30 March 2017, 6 April 2017, 26 April 2017, 29 May 2017, 21 June 2017, 12 July 2017, 25 July 2017, 14 August 2017, 16 August 2017, 4 September 2017, 28 November 2017, 5 December 2017, 20 December 2017, 5 February 2018, 22 February 2018, 8 March 2018, 28 March 2018, 3 May 2018, 16 May 2018, 22 May 2018, 2 July 2018, 6 August 2018, 28 August 2018, 3 September 2018, 12 September 2018, 19 September 2018, 30 January 2019, 19 February 2019, 6 March 2019, 11 April 2019, 17 April 2019, 27 May 2019, 15 August 2019, 14 Oct 2019, 20 November 2019, 10 December 2019, 17 December 2019, 14th January 2020, 20th January 2020, 29th January 2020 and 13th February . The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any original ASX market announcement. The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by geologists employed in Africa Mining (a wholly owned subsidiary of OKU) and reviewed by Mr Simon Taylor, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Taylor is the Managing Director of OKU. Mr Taylor is considered to have sufficient experience deemed relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 JORC Code. Mr Taylor consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. GOLDEN FOOTPRINT 1,400KM2 STRATEGIC LANDHOLDING IN PROLIFIC GOLD BELT EXPLORING FOR LARGE GOLD SYSTEMS. 12KM DANDOKO GOLD CORRIDOR INC SEKO, 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1 Moz Fekola mine. Drilling has included: 33m at 4.97g/t gold 45m at 4.38g/t gold 62m at 5.26g/t gold 31m at 6.27g/t gold 46m at 4.03g/t gold 49m at 12.83g/t gold 29m at 12.27g/t gold 42m at 6.14g/t gold 76m at 1.65g/t gold 40m at 3.85g/t gold WIDTHS + GRADES + ALTERATION = LARGE SYSTEM POTENTIAL EXCELLENT RESULTS FROM 2020 RESOURCE DRILLING 47m at 10.95g/t gold 65m at 7.11g/t gold 55m at 7.65g/t gold 51m at 4.28g/t gold 31m at 7.12g/t gold 30m at 8.54g/t gold NEWSFLOW - 9,000m DRILL RESULTS PENDING EXPLORATION PROGRAMS led by experienced management team, involved in > 40Moz of gold discoveries in West Africa. 3 STRONG FOUNDATION CORPORATE OVERVIEW CAPITAL STRUCTUREMAJOR SHAREHOLDERS A$90.8M A$83.6M BlackRock Group 13.38% MARKET CAP AT ENTERPRISE Resolute Mining Ltd  9.11% A$0.22/SHARE VALUE 1832 Asset Management 6.75% ~A$7.2M 412.8M Hawkestone Group 6.58% Ruffer LLP 5.75% CASH BALANCE SHARES ON (FEB 2020) ISSUE Directors & Management 3.76% Unlisted Options 10.5M TOP 20 average exercise A$0.39 67% SHAREHOLDERS Performance Rights (ZEPOs) 15.9M BOARD & MANAGEMENT MARK CONNELLY NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience across multiple jurisdictions. Track record for deal making in Africa includes merger of Papillon Resources with B2Gold in 2014 and Adamus with Endeavour Mining in 2011.

NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN SIMON TAYLOR MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO Resource executive with over 25 years experience in geology, management at CEO and Board levels and in the finance sector. DR MADANI DIALLO DIRECTOR - COUNTRY MANAGER Geochemist with outstanding track record as team member in the discovery of Sadiola (13Moz), Morila (8.5Moz), Syama (7.9Moz), Essakane (5.3Moz) and others. Strong relationship with Mali Govt, awarded a "Knighthood" as a pioneer to the

Mali gold industry.

DIRECTOR - COUNTRY MANAGER Mali gold industry. ANDREW BOYD GM - EXPLORATION Former GM - Geoscience for ASX companies Papillon Resources and Mantra Resources. Geophysicist with over 20 years of exploration and mining experience. 4 LARGE PROJECT PORTFOLIO MULTI-MILLION OUNCE REGION ~500km2 strategic land holding Priority Dandoko Project 5 AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBOURHOOD Good Access Infrastructure Existing mines 6 THE RIGHT CHARACTERISTICS GEOLOGICAL PROCESSES IN PLACE... …SIMILARITIES TO LARGE SYSTEMS FEKOLA GOUNKOTO SEKO 7 DANDOKO PROJECT UNDEREXPLORED OUTSTANDING RESULTS 12km long Dandoko gold corridor defined by shallow auger (av hole depth 12m)

Dandoko gold corridor THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - SEKO

Shallow gold from surface excellent grades favourable metallurgy open cut potential

NEW DISCOVERY CONFIRMED AT KOKO

Limited shallow drilling to date

Over 80% of drilling <100m 14% tested between 100m -150m 6% tested below 150m

Lots of targets to add volume (ounces) 8 SEKO DISCOVERY SK 1-5 PLAN VIEW - NEW 2020 RESOURCE PROGRAM RESULTS 9 SEKO DISCOVERY PLAN VIEW SK1 NORTH Old drilling to east New drilling to northwest 10 SEKO DISCOVERY SK1 CROSS SECTION 11 SEKO DISCOVERY - SK1 DIAMOND CORE 12 SEKO DISCOVERY - SK1 DIAMOND CORE 13 SEKO DISCOVERY SK 1-5 PLAN VIEW - OLD EASTERLY DRILLED HOLES - TARGETS 14 SEKO DISCOVERY - SK2 LONG SECTION 15 SEKO DISCOVERY SK2 CROSS SECTION - 1396360mN 16 KOKO DISCOVERY PLAN VIEW 5,000m drill program underway 17 PRELIMINARY METALLURGICAL TESTWORK FAVOURABLE RESULTS FROM SEKO 86 samples (20 oxide and 66 primary) collected from RC and DD holes at SK 1-3 submitted 24 hour bottle roll cyanide leach analysis

1-3 submitted 24 hour bottle roll cyanide leach analysis Further metallurgical studies underway SUMMARY - FIRE ASSAY AND BOTTLE ROLL CYANIDE LEACH GOLD RESULTS OXIDE FRESH ALL FIRE ASSAY - GOLD (PPM) 4.03 3.64 3.73 BOTTLE ROLL - GOLD (PPM) 3.96 3.43 3.55 RECOVERY* (leach % of fire assay) 98.2% 94.2% 95.2% HOLE NUMBERS, SAMPLE INTERVALS AND FIRE ASSAY V BOTTLE ROLL CYANIDE LEACH GOLD RESULTS HOLE ID FROM TO FIRE ASSAY BOTTLE-ROLL RECOVERY* TYPE NO. LOCATION (leach % of fire GOLD (PPM) GOLD (PPM) SAMPLES assay) RCSK17-026 40 52 3.45 3.40 98.6% Oxide 52 SK1 RCSK17-015 5 13 4.90 4.79 97.8% Oxide 8 SK2 RCSK17-012 100 127 2.87 2.87 100% Fresh 27 SK2 RCSK17-019 110 131 3.05 2.80 91.8% Fresh 21 SK3 RDSK18-020 137 155 5.48 4.98 90.9% Fresh 18 SK2 18 SEKO DISCOVERY LOCATION 19 EXPLORATION STRATEGY DANDOKO - TIMELINE & NEWSFLOW Q2 2020 OUTLINE RESOURCE 10,000m RESOURCE DRILLING PROGRAM AT SEKO EXTENDED TO ~ 18,000m DUE TO HIGH GRADE DISCOVERY AT SK1 NORTH AND KOKO DISCOVERY ~ 9,000m ASSAYS PENDING METALLURGICAL TESTWORK UNDERWAY AND FURTHER SAMPLES FROM HIGH GRADE GOSSAN AT SK1 NORTH TO BE SUBMITTED ONGOING MULTIPLE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FURTHER DRILLING IN 2020 TO ADD VOLUME test for source of oxide gold mineralisation, chase high grade shoots in fresh rock CONTINUED DRILLING OVER DANDOKO GOLD CORRIDOR drill test south from Seko to Koko with reconnaissance AC, RC and DD 20 DANDOKO PROJECT MULTIPLE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES DISSE

21m @ 5.67g/t from 33m 13m @ 4.69g/t from 163m 16m @ 2.3g/t from 158m

DIABOROU

28m @ 3.9g/t from 88m 6m @ 53.77g/t from 36m 21m @ 2.0g/t from 45m

SELINGOUMA

12m @ 1.21g/t from 2m 6m @ 2.85g/t from 72m 4m @ 4.07g/t from 74m

LOMONA

2m @ 15.8g/t from 14m 2m @ 5.42g/t from 10m

21 PURSUING OPPORTUNITY INVESTING IN OKLO RESOURCES BUILDING ON A STRONG 2018-19significant potential to host a large gold system at Dandoko with excellent drilling results from the 2019 field season. KEY FOCUS TO OUTLINE RESOURCE via aggressive drilling programs, with priority exploration over the Seko discovery EXTENSIVE LAND POSITION IN MAJOR GOLD REGION large landholding covering over 1,400 km2 in Mali, West Africa with strong exploration potential. HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM involved in over 40Moz of gold discoveries in West Africa. 22 APPENDIX PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE PROGESSING EXPLORATION ? POSITIVE SCOPING SEKO 1-5 UNDERSTANDING SCALE DABIA DISSE KOKO DIABAROU DISCOVERIES GOMBALYSELINGOUMA BEMBALAKOUROUFING DRILL TARGET DEFINITION SARI KOSSAYA KANDIOLE KOLENDIEBA SOLABOUGADA MOUSSALA QUALITY ASSETS JV NEGOTIATIONS / LICENCE PURCHASE 24 KOUROUFING PROJECT LARGE AUGER GOLD TARGETS Two large gold systems identified from shallow auger, average hole depth 15m

KOUROUFING CENTRAL TARGET 6km long gold corridor

KOME TARGET 4km long gold corridor

4km long gold corridor First shallow AC drilling returned wide zones of gold mineralisation including:

34m at 1.12 g/t gold from 2m 40m at 1.02 g/t gold from surface 34m at 1.06 g/t gold from surface; inc 2m at 7.31 g/t gold from 24m 8m at 10.58 g/t gold from 2m;

inc 2m at 39.7 g/t gold from 6m 6m at 29.41 g/t gold from 2m; inc 2m at 77.40 g/t gold from 6m

2m at 77.40 g/t gold 2m at 18.20 g/t gold from 45m; 25 SEKO DISCOVERY ALREADY INDICATIONS FOR HIGH GRADE GOLD FEKOLA STYLE SHOOTS 60m 125m Source - Boyd, Dahl, Dorling 2013. The Fekola Gold Deposit: A new multi-million ounce gold discovery in the Kenieba District of Western Mali. Newgen Gold Conference 2013. 26 SEKO DISCOVERY DRILL TEST FOR PLUNGING FEKOLA STYLE SHOOTS Source - Boyd, Dahl, Dorling 2013. The Fekola Gold Deposit: A new multi-million ounce gold discovery in the Kenieba District of Western Mali. Newgen Gold Conference 2013. 27 SIMON TAYLOR AUSTRALIAN OFFICE MALI OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR Level 5, 56 Pitt St Operating as Africa Mining Sarl M: + 61 409 367 460 Sydney NSW 2000 Rue 841, Porte 57, E: staylor@okloresources.com T: + 61 2 8319 9233 BP 366 Faladje Sema Bamako okloresources.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:29:23 UTC 0 Latest news on OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED 05:31p OKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation PU 02/17 OKLO RESOURCES : Section 708A Cleansing Statement PU 02/04 OKLO RESOURCES : High-Grade Continuity Confirmed at Depth at Seko PU 02/02 OKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation PU 01/28 OKLO RESOURCES : New High-Grade Zone Confirmed at Seko - 55m at 7.65g/t Gold PU 01/23 OKLO RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report PU 01/19 OKLO RESOURCES : Resource Drilling at Seko Delivers Further Wide Gold Zones PU 01/13 OKLO RESOURCES : New Discovery Confirmed 2km South Of Seko PU 2019 OKLO RESOURCES : More Wide Zones of Gold From Seko PU 2019 OKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Diallo PU