Oklo Resources : Investor Presentation

Compliance Statement
This presentation contains information extracted from ASX market announcements reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" ("2012 JORC Code") and available for viewing at www.okloresources.com. OKU confirms that in respect of these announcements dated 21 December 2016, 30 January 2017, 21 February 2017, 3 March 2017, 7 March 2017, 15 March 2017, 30 March 2017, 6 April 2017, 26 April 2017, 29 May 2017, 21 June 2017, 12 July 2017, 25 July 2017, 14 August 2017, 16 August 2017, 4 September 2017, 28 November 2017, 5 December 2017, 20 December 2017, 5 February 2018, 22 February 2018, 8 March 2018, 28 March 2018, 3 May 2018, 16 May 2018, 22 May 2018, 2 July 2018, 6 August 2018, 28 August 2018, 3 September 2018, 12 September 2018, 19 September 2018, 30 January 2019, 19 February 2019, 6 March 2019, 11 April 2019, 17 April 2019, 27 May 2019, 15 August 2019, 14 Oct 2019, 20 November 2019, 10 December 2019, 17 December 2019, 14th January 2020, 20th January 2020, 29th January 2020 and 13th February . The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any original ASX market announcement.
The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by geologists employed in Africa Mining (a wholly owned subsidiary of OKU) and reviewed by Mr Simon Taylor, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Taylor is the Managing Director of OKU. Mr Taylor is considered to have sufficient experience deemed relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 JORC Code. Mr Taylor consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
GOLDEN FOOTPRINT
1,400KM2 STRATEGIC LANDHOLDING IN PROLIFIC GOLD BELT
EXPLORING FOR LARGE GOLD SYSTEMS.
12KM DANDOKO GOLD CORRIDOR INC SEKO,
30km east of B2Gold's 7.1 Moz Fekola mine. Drilling has included:
33m at 4.97g/t gold
45m at 4.38g/t gold
62m at 5.26g/t gold
31m at 6.27g/t gold
46m at 4.03g/t gold
49m at 12.83g/t gold
29m at 12.27g/t gold
42m at 6.14g/t gold
76m at 1.65g/t gold
40m at 3.85g/t gold
WIDTHS + GRADES + ALTERATION = LARGE SYSTEM POTENTIAL
EXCELLENT RESULTS FROM 2020
RESOURCE DRILLING
47m at 10.95g/t gold
65m at 7.11g/t gold
55m at 7.65g/t gold
51m at 4.28g/t gold
31m at 7.12g/t gold
30m at 8.54g/t gold
NEWSFLOW - 9,000m DRILL RESULTS PENDING
EXPLORATION PROGRAMS led by experienced management team, involved in > 40Moz of gold discoveries in West Africa.
3
STRONG FOUNDATION
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
CAPITAL STRUCTUREMAJOR SHAREHOLDERS
A$90.8M A$83.6M
BlackRock Group
13.38%
MARKET CAP AT
ENTERPRISE
Resolute Mining Ltd
9.11%
A$0.22/SHARE
VALUE
1832 Asset Management
6.75%
~A$7.2M
412.8M
Hawkestone Group
6.58%
Ruffer LLP
5.75%
CASH BALANCE
SHARES ON
(FEB 2020)
ISSUE
Directors & Management
3.76%
Unlisted Options
10.5M
TOP 20
average exercise A$0.39
67% SHAREHOLDERS
Performance Rights (ZEPOs)
15.9M
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
MARK CONNELLY NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience across multiple jurisdictions. Track record for deal making in Africa includes merger of Papillon Resources with B2Gold in 2014 and Adamus with Endeavour Mining in 2011.
SIMON TAYLOR MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO
Resource executive with over 25 years experience in geology, management at CEO and Board levels and in the finance sector.
DR MADANI DIALLO DIRECTOR - COUNTRY MANAGER Geochemist with outstanding track record as team member in the discovery of Sadiola (13Moz), Morila (8.5Moz), Syama (7.9Moz), Essakane (5.3Moz) and others. Strong relationship with Mali Govt, awarded a "Knighthood" as a pioneer to the
Mali gold industry.
ANDREW BOYD GM - EXPLORATION
Former GM - Geoscience for ASX companies Papillon Resources and Mantra Resources. Geophysicist with over 20 years of exploration and mining experience.
4
LARGE PROJECT PORTFOLIO
MULTI-MILLION OUNCE REGION
~500km2 strategic land holding
Priority Dandoko Project
5
AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBOURHOOD
Good Access
Infrastructure
Existing mines
6
THE RIGHT CHARACTERISTICS
GEOLOGICAL PROCESSES IN PLACE...
…SIMILARITIES TO LARGE SYSTEMS
FEKOLA
GOUNKOTO
SEKO
7
DANDOKO PROJECT
UNDEREXPLORED OUTSTANDING RESULTS
12km long Dandoko gold corridor defined by shallow auger (av hole depth 12m)
THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - SEKO
Shallow gold from surface
excellent grades
favourable metallurgy
open cut potential
NEW DISCOVERY CONFIRMED AT KOKO
Limited shallow drilling to date
Over80% of drilling <100m
14%tested between 100m -150m
6%tested below 150m
Lots of targets to add volume (ounces)
8
SEKO DISCOVERY SK 1-5
PLAN VIEW - NEW 2020 RESOURCE PROGRAM RESULTS
9
SEKO DISCOVERY
PLAN VIEW SK1 NORTH
Old drilling to east
New drilling to northwest
10
SEKO DISCOVERY SK1
CROSS SECTION
11
SEKO DISCOVERY - SK1
DIAMOND CORE
12
SEKO DISCOVERY - SK1
DIAMOND CORE
13
SEKO DISCOVERY SK 1-5
PLAN VIEW - OLD EASTERLY DRILLED HOLES - TARGETS
14
SEKO DISCOVERY - SK2
LONG SECTION
15
SEKO DISCOVERY SK2
CROSS SECTION - 1396360mN
16
KOKO DISCOVERY
PLAN VIEW
5,000m drill program underway
17
PRELIMINARY METALLURGICAL TESTWORK
FAVOURABLE RESULTS FROM SEKO
86 samples (20 oxide and 66 primary) collected from RC and DD holes at SK 1-3 submitted 24 hour bottle roll cyanide leach analysis
Further metallurgical studies underway
SUMMARY - FIRE ASSAY AND BOTTLE ROLL
CYANIDE LEACH GOLD RESULTS
OXIDE
FRESH
ALL
FIRE ASSAY - GOLD (PPM)
4.03
3.64
3.73
BOTTLE ROLL - GOLD (PPM)
3.96
3.43
3.55
RECOVERY* (leach % of fire assay)
98.2%
94.2%
95.2%
HOLE NUMBERS, SAMPLE INTERVALS AND FIRE ASSAY V BOTTLE ROLL
CYANIDE LEACH GOLD RESULTS
HOLE ID
FROM
TO
FIRE ASSAY
BOTTLE-ROLL
RECOVERY*
TYPE NO.
LOCATION
(leach % of fire
GOLD (PPM)
GOLD (PPM)
SAMPLES
assay)
RCSK17-026
40
52
3.45
3.40
98.6%
Oxide 52
SK1
RCSK17-015
5
13
4.90
4.79
97.8%
Oxide 8
SK2
RCSK17-012
100
127
2.87
2.87
100%
Fresh 27
SK2
RCSK17-019
110
131
3.05
2.80
91.8%
Fresh 21
SK3
RDSK18-020
137
155
5.48
4.98
90.9%
Fresh 18
SK2
18
SEKO DISCOVERY LOCATION
19
EXPLORATION STRATEGY
DANDOKO - TIMELINE & NEWSFLOW
Q2 2020 OUTLINE RESOURCE
10,000m RESOURCE DRILLING PROGRAM AT SEKO EXTENDED TO ~ 18,000m DUE TO HIGH GRADE DISCOVERY AT SK1 NORTH AND KOKO DISCOVERY ~ 9,000m ASSAYS PENDING
METALLURGICAL TESTWORK UNDERWAY AND FURTHER SAMPLES FROM HIGH GRADE GOSSAN AT SK1 NORTH TO BE SUBMITTED
ONGOING
MULTIPLE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
FURTHER DRILLING IN 2020 TO ADD
VOLUME test for source of oxide gold mineralisation, chase high grade shoots in fresh rock
CONTINUED DRILLING OVER DANDOKO
GOLD CORRIDOR drill test south from Seko to Koko with reconnaissance AC, RC and DD
20
DANDOKO PROJECT
MULTIPLE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
DISSE
21m @ 5.67g/tfrom 33m
13m @ 4.69g/tfrom 163m
16m @ 2.3g/tfrom 158m
DIABOROU
28m @ 3.9g/tfrom 88m
6m @ 53.77g/tfrom 36m
21m @ 2.0g/tfrom 45m
SELINGOUMA
12m @ 1.21g/tfrom 2m
6m @ 2.85g/tfrom 72m
4m @ 4.07g/tfrom 74m
LOMONA
2m @ 15.8g/tfrom 14m
2m @ 5.42g/tfrom 10m
21
PURSUING OPPORTUNITY
INVESTING IN OKLO RESOURCES
BUILDING ON A STRONG 2018-19significant
potential to host a large gold system at Dandoko with excellent drilling results from the 2019 field season.
KEY FOCUS TO OUTLINE RESOURCE
via aggressive drilling programs, with priority exploration over the Seko discovery
EXTENSIVE LAND POSITION IN MAJOR
GOLD REGION large landholding covering over 1,400 km2 in Mali, West Africa with strong exploration potential.
HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT
TEAM involved in over 40Moz of gold discoveries in West Africa.
22
APPENDIX
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
PROGESSING EXPLORATION
?
POSITIVE SCOPING
SEKO 1-5
UNDERSTANDING SCALE
DABIA DISSE
KOKO DIABAROU
DISCOVERIES
GOMBALYSELINGOUMA
BEMBALAKOUROUFING
DRILL TARGET DEFINITION
SARI
KOSSAYA
KANDIOLE
KOLENDIEBA
SOLABOUGADA
MOUSSALA
QUALITY ASSETS
JV NEGOTIATIONS / LICENCE PURCHASE
24
KOUROUFING PROJECT
LARGE AUGER GOLD TARGETS
Two large gold systems identified from shallow auger,average hole depth 15m
KOUROUFING CENTRAL TARGET6km long gold corridor
KOME TARGET 4km long gold corridor
First shallow AC drilling returned wide zones of gold mineralisation including:
34m at 1.12 g/t goldfrom 2m
40m at 1.02 g/t goldfrom surface
34m at 1.06 g/t goldfrom surface; inc 2m at 7.31 g/t gold from 24m
8m at 10.58 g/t goldfrom 2m;
inc 2m at 39.7 g/t gold from 6m
6m at 29.41 g/t goldfrom 2m; inc 2m at 77.40 g/t gold from 6m
2m at 18.20 g/t goldfrom 45m;
25
SEKO DISCOVERY
ALREADY INDICATIONS FOR
HIGH GRADE GOLD FEKOLA STYLE SHOOTS
60m
125m
Source - Boyd, Dahl, Dorling 2013. The Fekola Gold Deposit: A new multi-million ounce gold discovery in the Kenieba District of Western Mali. Newgen Gold Conference 2013.
26
SEKO DISCOVERY
DRILL TEST FOR PLUNGING FEKOLA STYLE SHOOTS
Source - Boyd, Dahl, Dorling 2013. The Fekola Gold Deposit: A new multi-million ounce gold discovery in the Kenieba District of Western Mali. Newgen Gold Conference 2013.
