AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
0.23 AUD   --.--%
05:31pOKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
02/17OKLO RESOURCES : Section 708A Cleansing Statement
PU
02/04OKLO RESOURCES : High-Grade Continuity Confirmed at Depth at Seko
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Investor Presentation

02/20/2020 | 05:31pm EST

EXPLORING AMONG THE

GOLDEN GIANTS

SCHROEDER EQUITIES CONFERENCE PRESENTATION

ZURICH - 21st FEBRUARY 2020

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Oklo Resources Limited ("OKU"). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. The material in this presentation ("material") is not and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any security in OKU, nor does it form the basis of any contract or commitment. OKU makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this material. OKU, its directors, employees, agents and consultants shall have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of negligence or negligent misstatement, for any statements, opinions, information or matters, express or implied, arising out of, contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from, this material, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded. Statements contained in this material, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, costs, dividends, production levels or rates, prices, resources, reserves or potential growth of OKU, industry growth or other trend projections are, or may be, forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of, and may be unknown to, OKU. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Recipients of this presentation are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. OKU does not take responsibility to release publicly any revisions or updates to any forward looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this presentation except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

This presentation is a visual aid and is not intended to be read as a stand alone document. The material contains selected and abbreviated summary information about OKU and its subsidiaries and their activities current as at the date of this presentation. The material is of general background and does not purport to be complete. OKU does not take responsibility for updating any information or correcting any error or omission which may become apparent after the date of this presentation.

Compliance Statement

This presentation contains information extracted from ASX market announcements reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" ("2012 JORC Code") and available for viewing at www.okloresources.com. OKU confirms that in respect of these announcements dated 21 December 2016, 30 January 2017, 21 February 2017, 3 March 2017, 7 March 2017, 15 March 2017, 30 March 2017, 6 April 2017, 26 April 2017, 29 May 2017, 21 June 2017, 12 July 2017, 25 July 2017, 14 August 2017, 16 August 2017, 4 September 2017, 28 November 2017, 5 December 2017, 20 December 2017, 5 February 2018, 22 February 2018, 8 March 2018, 28 March 2018, 3 May 2018, 16 May 2018, 22 May 2018, 2 July 2018, 6 August 2018, 28 August 2018, 3 September 2018, 12 September 2018, 19 September 2018, 30 January 2019, 19 February 2019, 6 March 2019, 11 April 2019, 17 April 2019, 27 May 2019, 15 August 2019, 14 Oct 2019, 20 November 2019, 10 December 2019, 17 December 2019, 14th January 2020, 20th January 2020, 29th January 2020 and 13th February . The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any original ASX market announcement.

The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by geologists employed in Africa Mining (a wholly owned subsidiary of OKU) and reviewed by Mr Simon Taylor, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Taylor is the Managing Director of OKU. Mr Taylor is considered to have sufficient experience deemed relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012 JORC Code. Mr Taylor consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

GOLDEN FOOTPRINT

1,400KM2 STRATEGIC LANDHOLDING IN PROLIFIC GOLD BELT

EXPLORING FOR LARGE GOLD SYSTEMS.

12KM DANDOKO GOLD CORRIDOR INC SEKO,

30km east of B2Gold's 7.1 Moz Fekola mine. Drilling has included:

33m at 4.97g/t gold

45m at 4.38g/t gold

62m at 5.26g/t gold

31m at 6.27g/t gold

46m at 4.03g/t gold

49m at 12.83g/t gold

29m at 12.27g/t gold

42m at 6.14g/t gold

76m at 1.65g/t gold

40m at 3.85g/t gold

WIDTHS + GRADES + ALTERATION = LARGE SYSTEM POTENTIAL

EXCELLENT RESULTS FROM 2020

RESOURCE DRILLING

47m at 10.95g/t gold

65m at 7.11g/t gold

55m at 7.65g/t gold

51m at 4.28g/t gold

31m at 7.12g/t gold

30m at 8.54g/t gold

NEWSFLOW - 9,000m DRILL RESULTS PENDING

EXPLORATION PROGRAMS led by experienced management team, involved in > 40Moz of gold discoveries in West Africa.

3

STRONG FOUNDATION

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

CAPITAL STRUCTUREMAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

A$90.8M A$83.6M

BlackRock Group

13.38%

MARKET CAP AT

ENTERPRISE

Resolute Mining Ltd

9.11%

A$0.22/SHARE

VALUE

1832 Asset Management

6.75%

~A$7.2M

412.8M

Hawkestone Group

6.58%

Ruffer LLP

5.75%

CASH BALANCE

SHARES ON

(FEB 2020)

ISSUE

Directors & Management

3.76%

Unlisted Options

10.5M

TOP 20

average exercise A$0.39

67% SHAREHOLDERS

Performance Rights (ZEPOs)

15.9M

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

  • MARK CONNELLY NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience across multiple jurisdictions. Track record for deal making in Africa includes merger of Papillon Resources with B2Gold in 2014 and Adamus with Endeavour Mining in 2011.
  • SIMON TAYLOR MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

Resource executive with over 25 years experience in geology, management at CEO and Board levels and in the finance sector.

  • DR MADANI DIALLO DIRECTOR - COUNTRY MANAGER Geochemist with outstanding track record as team member in the discovery of Sadiola (13Moz), Morila (8.5Moz), Syama (7.9Moz), Essakane (5.3Moz) and others. Strong relationship with Mali Govt, awarded a "Knighthood" as a pioneer to the
    Mali gold industry.
  • ANDREW BOYD GM - EXPLORATION

Former GM - Geoscience for ASX companies Papillon Resources and Mantra Resources. Geophysicist with over 20 years of exploration and mining experience.

4

LARGE PROJECT PORTFOLIO

MULTI-MILLION OUNCE REGION

~500km2 strategic land holding

Priority Dandoko Project

5

AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBOURHOOD

Good Access

Infrastructure

Existing mines

6

THE RIGHT CHARACTERISTICS

GEOLOGICAL PROCESSES IN PLACE...

…SIMILARITIES TO LARGE SYSTEMS

FEKOLA

GOUNKOTO

SEKO

7

DANDOKO PROJECT

UNDEREXPLORED OUTSTANDING RESULTS

  • 12km long Dandoko gold corridor defined by shallow auger (av hole depth 12m)
  • THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - SEKO
    • Shallow gold from surface
      • excellent grades
      • favourable metallurgy
        • open cut potential
  • NEW DISCOVERY CONFIRMED AT KOKO
  • Limited shallow drilling to date
    • Over 80% of drilling <100m
      • 14% tested between 100m -150m
      • 6% tested below 150m
  • Lots of targets to add volume (ounces)

8

SEKO DISCOVERY SK 1-5

PLAN VIEW - NEW 2020 RESOURCE PROGRAM RESULTS

9

SEKO DISCOVERY

PLAN VIEW SK1 NORTH

Old drilling to east

New drilling to northwest

10

SEKO DISCOVERY SK1

CROSS SECTION

11

SEKO DISCOVERY - SK1

DIAMOND CORE

12

SEKO DISCOVERY - SK1

DIAMOND CORE

13

SEKO DISCOVERY SK 1-5

PLAN VIEW - OLD EASTERLY DRILLED HOLES - TARGETS

14

SEKO DISCOVERY - SK2

LONG SECTION

15

SEKO DISCOVERY SK2

CROSS SECTION - 1396360mN

16

KOKO DISCOVERY

PLAN VIEW

5,000m drill program underway

17

PRELIMINARY METALLURGICAL TESTWORK

FAVOURABLE RESULTS FROM SEKO

  • 86 samples (20 oxide and 66 primary) collected from RC and DD holes at SK 1-3 submitted 24 hour bottle roll cyanide leach analysis
  • Further metallurgical studies underway

SUMMARY - FIRE ASSAY AND BOTTLE ROLL

CYANIDE LEACH GOLD RESULTS

OXIDE

FRESH

ALL

FIRE ASSAY - GOLD (PPM)

4.03

3.64

3.73

BOTTLE ROLL - GOLD (PPM)

3.96

3.43

3.55

RECOVERY* (leach % of fire assay)

98.2%

94.2%

95.2%

HOLE NUMBERS, SAMPLE INTERVALS AND FIRE ASSAY V BOTTLE ROLL

CYANIDE LEACH GOLD RESULTS

HOLE ID

FROM

TO

FIRE ASSAY

BOTTLE-ROLL

RECOVERY*

TYPE NO.

LOCATION

(leach % of fire

GOLD (PPM)

GOLD (PPM)

SAMPLES

assay)

RCSK17-026

40

52

3.45

3.40

98.6%

Oxide 52

SK1

RCSK17-015

5

13

4.90

4.79

97.8%

Oxide 8

SK2

RCSK17-012

100

127

2.87

2.87

100%

Fresh 27

SK2

RCSK17-019

110

131

3.05

2.80

91.8%

Fresh 21

SK3

RDSK18-020

137

155

5.48

4.98

90.9%

Fresh 18

SK2

18

SEKO DISCOVERY LOCATION

19

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

DANDOKO - TIMELINE & NEWSFLOW

Q2 2020 OUTLINE RESOURCE

10,000m RESOURCE DRILLING PROGRAM AT SEKO EXTENDED TO ~ 18,000m DUE TO HIGH GRADE DISCOVERY AT SK1 NORTH AND KOKO DISCOVERY ~ 9,000m ASSAYS PENDING

METALLURGICAL TESTWORK UNDERWAY AND FURTHER SAMPLES FROM HIGH GRADE GOSSAN AT SK1 NORTH TO BE SUBMITTED

ONGOING

MULTIPLE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

FURTHER DRILLING IN 2020 TO ADD

VOLUME test for source of oxide gold mineralisation, chase high grade shoots in fresh rock

CONTINUED DRILLING OVER DANDOKO

GOLD CORRIDOR drill test south from Seko to Koko with reconnaissance AC, RC and DD

20

DANDOKO PROJECT

MULTIPLE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

  • DISSE
    • 21m @ 5.67g/t from 33m
    • 13m @ 4.69g/t from 163m
    • 16m @ 2.3g/t from 158m
  • DIABOROU
    • 28m @ 3.9g/t from 88m
    • 6m @ 53.77g/t from 36m
    • 21m @ 2.0g/t from 45m
  • SELINGOUMA
    • 12m @ 1.21g/t from 2m
    • 6m @ 2.85g/t from 72m
    • 4m @ 4.07g/t from 74m
  • LOMONA
    • 2m @ 15.8g/t from 14m
    • 2m @ 5.42g/t from 10m

21

PURSUING OPPORTUNITY

INVESTING IN OKLO RESOURCES

BUILDING ON A STRONG 2018-19significant

potential to host a large gold system at Dandoko with excellent drilling results from the 2019 field season.

KEY FOCUS TO OUTLINE RESOURCE

via aggressive drilling programs, with priority exploration over the Seko discovery

EXTENSIVE LAND POSITION IN MAJOR

GOLD REGION large landholding covering over 1,400 km2 in Mali, West Africa with strong exploration potential.

HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT

TEAM involved in over 40Moz of gold discoveries in West Africa.

22

APPENDIX

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

PROGESSING EXPLORATION

?

POSITIVE SCOPING

SEKO 1-5

UNDERSTANDING SCALE

DABIA DISSE

KOKO DIABAROU

DISCOVERIES

GOMBALYSELINGOUMA

BEMBALAKOUROUFING

DRILL TARGET DEFINITION

SARI

KOSSAYA

KANDIOLE

KOLENDIEBA

SOLABOUGADA

MOUSSALA

QUALITY ASSETS

JV NEGOTIATIONS / LICENCE PURCHASE

24

KOUROUFING PROJECT

LARGE AUGER GOLD TARGETS

  • Two large gold systems identified from shallow auger, average hole depth 15m
  • KOUROUFING CENTRAL TARGET 6km long gold corridor
  • KOME TARGET 4km long gold corridor
  • First shallow AC drilling returned wide zones of gold mineralisation including:
    • 34m at 1.12 g/t gold from 2m
    • 40m at 1.02 g/t gold from surface
    • 34m at 1.06 g/t gold from surface; inc 2m at 7.31 g/t gold from 24m
    • 8m at 10.58 g/t gold from 2m;

inc 2m at 39.7 g/t gold from 6m

  • 6m at 29.41 g/t gold from 2m; inc 2m at 77.40 g/t gold from 6m
  • 2m at 18.20 g/t gold from 45m;

25

SEKO DISCOVERY

ALREADY INDICATIONS FOR

HIGH GRADE GOLD FEKOLA STYLE SHOOTS

60m

125m

Source - Boyd, Dahl, Dorling 2013. The Fekola Gold Deposit: A new multi-million ounce gold discovery in the Kenieba District of Western Mali. Newgen Gold Conference 2013.

26

SEKO DISCOVERY

DRILL TEST FOR PLUNGING FEKOLA STYLE SHOOTS

Source - Boyd, Dahl, Dorling 2013. The Fekola Gold Deposit: A new multi-million ounce gold discovery in the Kenieba District of Western Mali. Newgen Gold Conference 2013.

27

SIMON TAYLOR

AUSTRALIAN OFFICE

MALI OFFICE

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Level 5, 56 Pitt St

Operating as Africa Mining Sarl

M: + 61 409 367 460

Sydney NSW 2000

Rue 841, Porte 57,

E: staylor@okloresources.com

T: + 61 2 8319 9233

BP 366 Faladje Sema Bamako

okloresources.com

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:29:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED57.14%63
BHP GROUP-0.36%121 937
RIO TINTO PLC-6.70%91 926
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.91%33 196
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.87%21 431
SOUTH32-3.70%8 428
