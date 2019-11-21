Oklo Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting
0
11/21/2019 | 09:17pm EST
22 November 2019
ASX Announcement
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS
In accordance with listing Rule 3.13.2, it is confirmed that all Resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of Oklo Resources Limited (ASX: OKU) held earlier today were passed without amendment on a show of hands.
In accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in respect of the proxies received:
1)
Adoption of Remuneration Report - Non-binding Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
200,380,699
5,948,570
71,334
161,169
97.04%
2.88%
N/a
0.08%
2)
Election of Director - Mr Mark Connelly - Ordinary Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
213,287,597
5,664,596
71,334
109,600
97.36%
2.59%
N/a
0.05%
3)
Re-Election of Director - Dr Madani Diallo - Ordinary Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
218,172,346
784,447
71,334
105,000
99.59%
0.36%
N/a
0.05%
4)
Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares Under Placement - Ordinary Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
83,632,074
5,779,696
39,287,059
105,000
93.42%
6.46%
N/a
0.12%
5)
Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares Under Placement - Ordinary Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
83,622,274
5,789,496
39,287,059
105,000
93.41%
6.47%
N/a
0.12%
6)
Issue of Related Party Options to Executive Director - Mr Simon Taylor - Ordinary Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
204,970,848
1,419,755
12,637,524
105,000
99.26%
0.69%
N/a
0.05%
7)
Issue of Related Party Options to Executive Director - Dr Madani Diallo - Ordinary Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
201,067,098
1,419,755
7,177,524
4,008,750
97.37%
0.69%
N/a
1.94%
8)
Issue of Related Party Options to Mr Mark Connelly - Ordinary Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
200,204,181
6,186,422
7,177,524
105,000
96.95%
3.00%
N/a
0.05%
9)
Proportional Takeover Provisions - Special Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
218,056,046
661,342
70,000
345,739
99.54%
0.30%
N/a
0.16%
10)
Approval of 10% Placement Capacity - Special Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Proxy's Discretion
213,197,297
5,550,091
40,000
345,739
97.31%
2.53%
N/a
0.16%
* Percentages are calculated only on votes cast (excludes abstained votes).
Mr Simon O'Loughlin, who did not stand for re-election at this year's Annual General Meeting, has retired as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr O'Loughlin for his contribution and service, and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.
Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:16:02 UTC