Oklo Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting

22 November 2019

ASX Announcement

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with listing Rule 3.13.2, it is confirmed that all Resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of Oklo Resources Limited (ASX: OKU) held earlier today were passed without amendment on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in respect of the proxies received: