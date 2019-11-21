Log in
Oklo Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting

11/21/2019 | 09:17pm EST

22 November 2019

ASX Announcement

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with listing Rule 3.13.2, it is confirmed that all Resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of Oklo Resources Limited (ASX: OKU) held earlier today were passed without amendment on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in respect of the proxies received:

1)

Adoption of Remuneration Report - Non-binding Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

200,380,699

5,948,570

71,334

161,169

97.04%

2.88%

N/a

0.08%

2)

Election of Director - Mr Mark Connelly - Ordinary Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

213,287,597

5,664,596

71,334

109,600

97.36%

2.59%

N/a

0.05%

3)

Re-Election of Director - Dr Madani Diallo - Ordinary Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

218,172,346

784,447

71,334

105,000

99.59%

0.36%

N/a

0.05%

4)

Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares Under Placement - Ordinary Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

83,632,074

5,779,696

39,287,059

105,000

93.42%

6.46%

N/a

0.12%

5)

Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares Under Placement - Ordinary Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

83,622,274

5,789,496

39,287,059

105,000

93.41%

6.47%

N/a

0.12%

6)

Issue of Related Party Options to Executive Director - Mr Simon Taylor - Ordinary Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

204,970,848

1,419,755

12,637,524

105,000

99.26%

0.69%

N/a

0.05%

7)

Issue of Related Party Options to Executive Director - Dr Madani Diallo - Ordinary Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

201,067,098

1,419,755

7,177,524

4,008,750

97.37%

0.69%

N/a

1.94%

8)

Issue of Related Party Options to Mr Mark Connelly - Ordinary Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

200,204,181

6,186,422

7,177,524

105,000

96.95%

3.00%

N/a

0.05%

9)

Proportional Takeover Provisions - Special Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

218,056,046

661,342

70,000

345,739

99.54%

0.30%

N/a

0.16%

10)

Approval of 10% Placement Capacity - Special Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Proxy's Discretion

213,197,297

5,550,091

40,000

345,739

97.31%

2.53%

N/a

0.16%

* Percentages are calculated only on votes cast (excludes abstained votes).

Mr Simon O'Loughlin, who did not stand for re-election at this year's Annual General Meeting, has retired as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr O'Loughlin for his contribution and service, and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Yours faithfully

Louisa Martino

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:16:02 UTC
