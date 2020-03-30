Oklo Resources : SK1 North Confirmed Over 500m includes 32m at 10.57g/t Gold

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
03/30/2020 | 06:38pm EDT

31st MARCH 2020

OKLO'S SK1 NORTH DISCOVERY CONFIRMED OVER

500m STRIKE

New results include

32m at 10.57g/t gold and 38m at 5.65g/t gold

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from the resource definition drilling program currently in progress at its flagship Dandoko Project located in west Mali, Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results received from a further 28 reverse circulation (RC) holes and one diamond
    1. hole from the SK1 North discovery at Seko.
  • Further wide zones of high-grade gold mineralisation returned from step-out drilling along strike and at depth. Significant intersections include:
    • 38m at 5.65g/t gold from 159m including;
      • 10m at 19.22g/t gold from 165m including;
      • 6m at 30.94g/t gold from 168m, and
      • 1m at 102.37g/t gold from 172m,
    • 32m at 10.57g/t gold* from 52m including;
      • 10m at 30.96g/t gold from 58m,
    • 26m at 7.54g/t gold* from 70m including;
      • 8m at 14.44g/t gold from 84m,
    • 20m at 3.32g/t gold* from 100m including;
      • 5m at 8.64g/t gold from 112m,
    • 8m at 9.25g/t gold from 22m including;
      • 2m at 31.85g/t gold from 24m

*hole ended in mineralisation

  • SK1 North successfully extended to 500m in strike length and to a vertical depth of up to 145m with returning individual grades of up to 102.37g/t gold (equivalent to ~3.3oz/t gold) over 1m.
  • The expanded RC and DD drilling program is ongoing both down dip and along strike to the north to accelerate the evaluation of this exciting discovery for incorporation into Oklo's maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) scheduled for completion in Q2 2020.
  • AC drilling south of Seko towards the Koko discovery is now complete with assay results pending.

31st MARCH 2020

"With SK1 North emerging as game-changer for Oklo, all efforts are currently being made to fast track its evaluation prior to finalising our maiden MRE. The step-out drilling has now confirmed the strike length over 500m, with the deeper diamond drilling continuing to extend the zone at depth. We are particularly delighted with the exceptional results returned from Section D in the north, including 32m at 10.57g/t gold and 26m at 7.54g/t gold, with several of these holes ending in mineralisation.

The northernmost traverse indicates that the zone is swinging towards the north and drill coverage is currently being extended over this area. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress at SK1 North in the weeks ahead, which so far remains unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic." - commented Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further outstanding assay results from its expanded drilling program over SK1 North at Seko within the Company's flagship Dandoko Project.

Oklo's Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick's 12.5Moz Loulo Project (Figure 1(a)). The Company currently holds ~500km2 of highly prospective ground in this emerging world-class gold region.

Extensive gold anomalies have previously been outlined by auger drilling along the 12km-long Dandoko gold corridor (Figure 1(b)). The potential of this corridor to host large, gold mineralised systems has been demonstrated by the recent drilling success at Seko and several other nearby prospect areas.

Figure 1(a): Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.

Figure 1(b): Location of Seko gold trends

within the Dandoko gold corridor

SEKO DRILLING

Oklo's current field program is focused on infill drilling and closing off previously defined zones of gold mineralisation at Seko and adjoining areas in advance of its maiden MRE. Seko comprises five coherent auger gold trends (SK1-5) with a combined strike length of ~7km.

All assay results have now been received and reported from the initial phases of aircore (AC), reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core (DD) resource definition drilling at SK1, SK2 and SK3 to depths averaging 85m and up to 184m. The evaluation of the emerging SK1 North discovery is ongoing with the latest round of results reported in this announcement.

PAGE 2 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

SK1 NORTH BACKGROUND

The initial phase of drilling at SK1 North, located at the northern end of SK1, returned a spectacular intersection of 47m at 10.95g/t gold from 48m1, following which Oklo's Board approved additional RC drilling to test this emerging zone of high-grade gold mineralisation.

The follow-up drilling returned further exceptional intersections including 55m at 7.65g/t gold from 54m, 51m at 4.28g/t gold from 63m, 31m at 7.12g/t gold from 30m and 29m at 2.46g/t gold from 51m.2

A series of step-out DD holes testing the down-dip continuity of the high-grade gold mineralisation successfully intersected 30m at 8.54g/t gold from 135m3 in the deepest hole and 34m at 4.07g/t gold from 83m4 along strike.

Assay results received from a further 28 RC holes and one DD hole are reported in this release. The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1 and Table 3 with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and graphically presented in Figures 2-9.

SK1 NORTH DRILL RESULTS

The latest batch of results has successfully extended the SK1 North mineralisation at depth and to 500m along strike. The zone remains open, with drilling ongoing down dip and along strike to the north.

Diamond hole RDSK20-062 is the deepest intersection returned to date from SK1 North, targeting depth extensions to the high-grade gold mineralisation previously reported from the discovery line (Section A, Figure 4). This hole confirmed high-grade mineralisation extending to at least 200m down dip (~145m vertically), returning 38m at 5.65g/t gold from 159m downhole, including, 6m at 30.94g/t gold that in turn included 1m at 102.37g/t gold (equivalent to ~3.3oz/t gold). The high-grade gold mineralisation is associated with locally brecciated, altered sediments with up to 30-40% weathered pyrite observed in transitional material (Figure 5). The pyrite zone correlates with the gossanous zones previously observed up-dip in hole RDSK20-060 (30m at 8.54g/t gold)4.

A further two step-out DD holes have since been drilled on Section A. Hole RDSK20-066 was completed to a downhole depth of 256m with all assay results pending. The hole intersected similar gossanous and altered sediments to hole RDSK20-062 at depths of 217m and 228m (Figure 6). The second deeper DD hole is currently in progress to a planned downhole depth of 280m.

The step-out RC drilling along strike continued to return further impressive gold intersections. In particular the five RC holes drilled along Section D (Figure 7), located ~100m north of Section A, intersected further significant widths of gold mineralisation including 32m at 10.57g/t gold from 52m (including 10m at 30.96g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-206,26m at 7.54g/t gold from 70m (including 8m at 14.44g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-207 and 20m at 3.32g/t gold from 100m (including 5m at 8.64g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-210. Holes RCSK20-207 and RCSK20-210 were abandoned in mineralisation short of their target depth due to drilling difficulties associated with groundwater. Infill diamond holes are planned to confirm these intersections.

Other significant intersections to the north of Section A included 24m at 1.21g/t gold from surface (including 2m at 5.27g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-216 and 10m at 1.15g/t gold from 14m and 3m at 6.28g/t gold from 90m in hole RCSK20-215.

The RC holes completed to the south of Section A returned the following significant intersections: 8m at 9.25g/t gold from 22m (including 2m at 31.85g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-199,4m at 3.08g/t gold from 9m in hole RCSK20-202 and 11m at 2.12g/t gold from 73m in hole RCSK20-201.

The drilling completed to date has confirmed the SK1 North mineralisation over a length of 500m, which strikes north to northeast and dips moderately to the east from surface. Drill coverage over the northernmost extent of the zone is currently being extended to investigate an interpreted change in strike towards the north.

  1. Refer ASX announcement 20th November 2019, "Spectacular Hit of 47m at 10.97g/t Gold from Seko"
  2. Refer ASX announcement 29th January 2020, "New High-Grade Zone Confirmed at Seko - 55m at 7.65g/t Gold"
  3. Refer ASX announcement 5th February 2020, "High-Grade Continuity Confirmed at Depth at Seko"
  4. Refer ASX announcement 25th February 2020, "SK1 Continues to Grow Along Strike And At Depth"

PAGE 3 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

DRILL RESULTS PENDING

The drilling is continuing at SK1 North with a steady flow of results expected in coming weeks. Assay results are also pending from approximately 9,500m of reconnaissance AC drilling between Koko and SK1, with the samples from SK1 North currently being given priority.

Table 1: Summary of significant SK1 North intersections

HOLE NO.

FROM

TO

WIDTH

GOLD

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

RCSK20-194

14

15

1

12.40

41

47

6

2.77

RCSK20-195

50

55

5

1.62

RCSK20-197

45

48

3

1.07

RCSK20-198

7

15

8

2.43

includes

11

14

3

5.28

RCSK20-199

22

30

8

9.25

includes

24

26

2

31.85

includes

25

26

1

53.20

RCSK20-201

73

84

11

2.12

RCSK20-202

9

13

4

3.08

RCSK20-205

0

1

1

22.30

20

38

18

3.07

RCSK20-206

52

84

32

10.57*

includes

58

68

10

30.96

RCSK20-207

0

9

9

1.04

70

96

26

7.54*

includes

84

92

8

14.44

includes

84

85

1

52.70

RCSK20-208

36

43

7

2.73

RCSK20-209

14

22

8

3.42

includes

17

19

2

8.42

RCSK20-210

100

120

20

3.32*

includes

112

117

5

8.64

RCSK20-214

14

24

10

1.18

61

69

8

1.41

RCSK20-215

59

69

10

1.15

90

93

3

6.28

RCSK20-216

0

24

24

1.21

includes

7

9

2

5.27

39

40

1

3.51

RDSK20-062

159

197

38

5.65

includes

165

175

10

19.22

includes

168

174

6

30.94

includes

172

173

1

102.37

186

197

11

1.29

Intervals are reported using a threshold where the interval has a 0.3g/t Au average or greater over the sample interval and selects all material greater than 0.10g/t Au allowing for up to two samples of included dilution every 10m. Sampling was completed as 1m for DD/RC/AC drilling. * hole ended in mineralisation

PAGE 4 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Figure 2: Drill plan showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces from recent and previous drilling programs (AC, RC and DD) over Seko Anomalies SK1-5

PAGE 5 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Figure 3 (a): SK1 North Leapfrog gold isosurfaces, showing location of Sections D,

Figure 3 (b): SK1 North Drill Hole Location Plan

A and C

PAGE 6 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

200m

Figure 4: SK1 North Cross Section A-A'

Figure 5: Photo of diamond core from hole DDSK20-062 (10m at 19.22g/t gold 165m -175m) showing altered sediments hosting

gossanous zones

PAGE 7 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Figure 6: Photo of diamond core from hole DDSK20-066 (217m - 231m) showing altered sediments hosting gossanous zones,

assay results pending.

Figure 7: SK1 North Cross Section D-D'

PAGE 8 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Figure 8: SK1 North Cross Section C-C'

- ENDS -

This announcement is authorised for release by Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Taylor

Managing Director

T: +61 2 8319 9233

E: staylor@okloresources.com

PAGE 9 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Figure 9: SK1 Long Section showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces

PAGE 10 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Table 2: SK1 North RC & DD drill hole locations

HOLE ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

LENGTH

AZIMUTH

INCL

RCSK20-190

268944

1397116

179

90

315

-55

RCSK20-191

268964

1397152

180

108

315

-55

RCSK20-192

268720

1396811

187

40

315

-55

RCSK20-193

268732

1396798

188

54

315

-55

RCSK20-194

268747

1396784

188

60

315

-55

RCSK20-195

268761

1396770

188

72

315

-55

RCSK20-196

268853

1396695

190

54

315

-55

RCSK20-197

268866

1396679

190

78

315

-55

RCSK20-198

268783

1396866

186

30

315

-55

RCSK20-199

268797

1396852

186

48

315

-55

RCSK20-200

268812

1396838

186

66

315

-55

RCSK20-201

268859

1396832

187

102

315

-55

RCSK20-202

268805

1396888

185

30

315

-55

RCSK20-203

268778

1396974

182

48

315

-55

RCSK20-204

268836

1396949

182

42

315

-55

RCSK20-205

268850

1396936

183

66

315

-55

RCSK20-206

268915

1397144

178

84

315

-55

RCSK20-207

268929

1397131

179

96

315

-55

RCSK20-208

268901

1397160

178

74

315

-55

RCSK20-209

268888

1397174

177

66

315

-55

RCSK20-210

268958

1397103

180

120

315

-55

RCSK20-211

268936

1397180

178

72

315

-55

RCSK20-212

268922

1397195

178

60

315

-55

RCSK20-213

268950

1397166

179

102

315

-55

RCSK20-214

268902

1397100

179

84

315

-55

RCSK20-215

268916

1397085

179

102

315

-55

RCSK20-216

268890

1397060

179

96

315

-55

RDSK20-062

269017

1396873

188

216

315

-55

PAGE 11 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

ABOUT OKLO RESOURCES

Oklo Resources is an ASX listed gold exploration company with a total landholding of 1,405km2 covering highly prospective greenstone belts in Mali, West Africa. The Company's current focus is on its West Mali landholding (~405km2), and in particular its flagship Dandoko Project located east of the prolific Senegal-Mali Shear Zone and in close proximity to numerous world-class gold operations. The Company has a corporate office located in Sydney, Australia and an expert technical team based in Bamako, Mali, led by Dr Madani Diallo who has previously been involved in several significant discoveries totalling circa 30Moz gold.

Figure 10: Location of Oklo Projects in West and South Mali

Competent Person's Declaration

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by geologists employed by Africa Mining (a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklo Resources) and reviewed by Mr Simon Taylor, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Taylor is the Managing Director of Oklo Resources Limited. Mr Taylor is considered to have sufficient experience deemed relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr Taylor consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

This report contains information extracted from previous ASX market announcements reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and available for viewing at www.okloresources.com. Oklo Resources confirms that in respect of these announcements it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any original ASX market announcement. The announcements are as follows:

DANDOKO PROJECT:

Announcements dated 21st December 2016, 30th January 2017, 21st February 2017, 3rd March 2017, 7th March 2017, 15th March 2017, 30th March 2017, 6th April 2017, 26th April 2017, 29th May 2017, 21st June 2017, 12th July 2017, 25th July 2017, 14th August 2017, 16th August 2017, 4th September 2017, 28th November 2017, 5th December 2017, 20th December 2017, 5th February 2018, 22nd February 2018, 8th March 2018, 28th March 2018, 3rd May 2018, 16th May 2018, 22nd May 2018, 2nd July 2018, 6th August 2018, 28th August 2018, 3rd September 2018, 19th September 2018, 30th January 2019, 6th March 2019, 15th August 2019, 22nd October 2019, 20th November 2019,10th December 2019, 17th December 2019, 14th January 2020, 20th January 2020, 29th January 2020 and 25th February 2020.

PAGE 12 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Table 3: SK1 North RC and DD assay results ≥0.10g/t Au

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-184

1

2

1.59

RCSK20-184

2

3

0.11

RCSK20-184

5

6

0.61

RCSK20-184

9

10

0.35

RCSK20-184

12

13

0.10

RCSK20-184

16

17

0.10

RCSK20-184

42

43

0.12

RCSK20-184

80

81

0.20

RCSK20-184

82

83

0.24

RCSK20-184

83

84

0.24

RCSK20-184

84

85

0.29

RCSK20-184

92

93

0.27

RCSK20-184

93

94

0.11

RCSK20-184

94

95

2.90

RCSK20-184

99

100

0.16

RCSK20-184

100

101

0.78

RCSK20-184

102

103

0.15

RCSK20-184

105

106

0.67

RCSK20-184

106

107

0.26

RCSK20-184

107

108

1.31

RCSK20-184

108

109

0.19

RCSK20-184

109

110

0.36

RCSK20-184

110

111

0.74

RCSK20-184

111

112

0.60

RCSK20-184

112

113

0.37

RCSK20-184

113

114

0.36

RCSK20-184

114

115

0.38

RCSK20-184

115

116

0.62

RCSK20-184

116

117

0.16

RCSK20-184

118

119

0.20

RCSK20-184

119

120

0.14

RCSK20-184

120

121

0.15

RCSK20-184

122

123

1.86

RCSK20-185

4

5

0.13

RCSK20-185

9

10

0.11

RCSK20-185

15

16

0.60

RCSK20-185

17

18

1.86

RCSK20-185

18

19

0.80

RCSK20-185

19

20

3.25

RCSK20-185

20

21

0.75

RCSK20-185

21

22

0.37

RCSK20-185

22

23

0.14

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-185

23

24

0.33

RCSK20-185

24

25

1.56

RCSK20-185

25

26

1.74

RCSK20-185

26

27

0.13

RCSK20-185

27

28

0.16

RCSK20-185

29

30

0.15

RCSK20-185

30

31

0.32

RCSK20-185

32

33

0.11

RCSK20-185

34

35

0.55

RCSK20-185

39

40

0.17

RCSK20-185

50

51

0.24

RCSK20-185

51

52

0.37

RCSK20-185

52

53

0.54

RCSK20-185

53

54

0.25

RCSK20-185

57

58

0.40

RCSK20-185

58

59

0.12

RCSK20-185

70

71

1.59

RCSK20-185

71

72

0.62

RCSK20-185

72

73

3.61

RCSK20-185

73

74

0.57

RCSK20-185

74

75

0.56

RCSK20-185

75

76

0.49

RCSK20-185

76

77

0.87

RCSK20-185

77

78

0.64

RCSK20-185

78

79

0.81

RCSK20-185

79

80

0.51

RCSK20-185

80

81

0.10

RCSK20-185

83

84

0.18

RCSK20-185

84

85

0.66

RCSK20-185

85

86

1.44

RCSK20-185

86

87

1.67

RCSK20-185

102

103

0.19

RCSK20-190

61

62

0.91

RCSK20-190

62

63

0.38

RCSK20-190

63

64

1.47

RCSK20-190

71

72

0.26

RCSK20-190

72

73

0.15

RCSK20-190

74

75

0.12

RCSK20-190

75

76

0.22

RCSK20-190

76

77

0.10

RCSK20-190

80

81

0.13

RCSK20-190

81

82

0.36

RCSK20-190

82

83

0.20

PAGE 13 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-190

83

84

0.16

RCSK20-190

84

85

0.41

RCSK20-190

85

86

0.17

RCSK20-190

86

87

0.13

RCSK20-190

87

88

0.13

RCSK20-190

88

89

0.40

RCSK20-190

89

90

0.71

RCSK20-191

1

2

0.14

RCSK20-191

50

51

0.22

RCSK20-191

58

59

0.24

RCSK20-191

61

62

0.10

RCSK20-191

63

64

0.20

RCSK20-191

64

65

0.16

RCSK20-191

70

71

0.24

RCSK20-191

71

72

0.20

RCSK20-191

75

76

0.11

RCSK20-191

82

83

0.13

RCSK20-192

4

5

0.13

RCSK20-192

5

6

0.21

RCSK20-192

6

7

0.26

RCSK20-192

7

8

0.17

RCSK20-192

8

9

0.25

RCSK20-192

9

10

1.29

RCSK20-192

10

11

0.81

RCSK20-192

11

12

0.11

RCSK20-192

12

13

0.16

RCSK20-192

13

14

0.11

RCSK20-192

15

16

0.25

RCSK20-192

36

37

0.14

RCSK20-193

8

9

0.14

RCSK20-193

9

10

0.17

RCSK20-193

10

11

0.22

RCSK20-193

11

12

0.20

RCSK20-193

12

13

0.35

RCSK20-193

13

14

0.21

RCSK20-193

14

15

0.18

RCSK20-193

16

17

0.26

RCSK20-193

17

18

0.17

RCSK20-193

20

21

0.12

RCSK20-193

22

23

0.70

RCSK20-193

23

24

1.06

RCSK20-193

24

25

0.36

RCSK20-193

27

28

0.47

RCSK20-193

28

29

0.53

RCSK20-193

29

30

0.44

RCSK20-193

31

32

0.10

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-193

36

37

0.19

RCSK20-193

37

38

0.14

RCSK20-193

40

41

0.18

RCSK20-193

42

43

0.14

RCSK20-194

0

1

1.64

RCSK20-194

1

2

0.15

RCSK20-194

2

3

0.14

RCSK20-194

3

4

0.17

RCSK20-194

4

5

0.22

RCSK20-194

5

6

0.21

RCSK20-194

6

7

0.14

RCSK20-194

7

8

0.14

RCSK20-194

8

9

0.13

RCSK20-194

14

15

12.40

RCSK20-194

15

16

0.61

RCSK20-194

16

17

0.38

RCSK20-194

19

20

0.17

RCSK20-194

22

23

2.49

RCSK20-194

23

24

0.12

RCSK20-194

28

29

0.12

RCSK20-194

29

30

0.41

RCSK20-194

33

34

0.47

RCSK20-194

34

35

0.26

RCSK20-194

35

36

0.88

RCSK20-194

36

37

0.48

RCSK20-194

37

38

0.48

RCSK20-194

38

39

0.12

RCSK20-194

39

40

0.31

RCSK20-194

40

41

0.19

RCSK20-194

41

42

0.71

RCSK20-194

42

43

1.10

RCSK20-194

43

44

4.09

RCSK20-194

44

45

4.60

RCSK20-194

45

46

5.42

RCSK20-194

46

47

0.72

RCSK20-194

48

49

0.11

RCSK20-195

1

2

0.18

RCSK20-195

2

3

0.34

RCSK20-195

3

4

0.37

RCSK20-195

4

5

0.23

RCSK20-195

5

6

0.13

RCSK20-195

6

7

0.18

RCSK20-195

7

8

0.15

RCSK20-195

8

9

0.17

RCSK20-195

27

28

0.11

RCSK20-195

32

33

0.12

PAGE 14 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-195

38

39

0.21

RCSK20-195

41

42

0.11

RCSK20-195

42

43

1.14

RCSK20-195

43

44

0.13

RCSK20-195

44

45

2.83

RCSK20-195

45

46

0.33

RCSK20-195

46

47

0.30

RCSK20-195

48

49

0.17

RCSK20-195

49

50

0.49

RCSK20-195

50

51

3.34

RCSK20-195

51

52

2.43

RCSK20-195

52

53

0.61

RCSK20-195

53

54

0.69

RCSK20-195

54

55

1.05

RCSK20-195

55

56

0.38

RCSK20-195

56

57

0.38

RCSK20-195

57

58

0.15

RCSK20-196

19

20

0.74

RCSK20-196

28

29

0.47

RCSK20-196

29

30

0.37

RCSK20-196

33

34

0.11

RCSK20-197

9

10

0.20

RCSK20-197

39

40

0.14

RCSK20-197

41

42

0.56

RCSK20-197

42

43

0.11

RCSK20-197

43

44

0.18

RCSK20-197

44

45

0.27

RCSK20-197

45

46

0.65

RCSK20-197

46

47

2.14

RCSK20-197

47

48

0.43

RCSK20-197

50

51

0.10

RCSK20-198

0

1

0.23

RCSK20-198

1

2

0.20

RCSK20-198

2

3

0.14

RCSK20-198

3

4

0.21

RCSK20-198

4

5

0.21

RCSK20-198

5

6

0.19

RCSK20-198

6

7

0.37

RCSK20-198

7

8

0.55

RCSK20-198

8

9

0.53

RCSK20-198

9

10

0.66

RCSK20-198

10

11

0.74

RCSK20-198

11

12

3.10

RCSK20-198

12

13

3.78

RCSK20-198

13

14

8.97

RCSK20-198

14

15

1.09

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-198

15

16

0.23

RCSK20-198

19

20

0.10

RCSK20-199

2

3

0.15

RCSK20-199

3

4

0.24

RCSK20-199

4

5

0.41

RCSK20-199

5

6

0.15

RCSK20-199

6

7

0.17

RCSK20-199

7

8

0.12

RCSK20-199

8

9

0.62

RCSK20-199

9

10

0.85

RCSK20-199

10

11

0.40

RCSK20-199

11

12

0.11

RCSK20-199

15

16

0.14

RCSK20-199

17

18

0.14

RCSK20-199

22

23

1.29

RCSK20-199

23

24

1.34

RCSK20-199

24

25

10.50

RCSK20-199

25

26

53.20

RCSK20-199

26

27

2.72

RCSK20-199

27

28

0.42

RCSK20-199

28

29

4.01

RCSK20-199

29

30

0.54

RCSK20-199

31

32

0.33

RCSK20-199

32

33

0.18

RCSK20-199

33

34

0.48

RCSK20-199

34

35

0.52

RCSK20-199

35

36

0.64

RCSK20-199

36

37

0.72

RCSK20-199

37

38

0.53

RCSK20-199

38

39

0.12

RCSK20-199

40

41

0.89

RCSK20-199

42

43

0.15

RCSK20-199

43

44

0.14

RCSK20-200

1

2

0.26

RCSK20-200

2

3

0.12

RCSK20-200

3

4

0.14

RCSK20-200

4

5

0.12

RCSK20-200

5

6

0.29

RCSK20-200

6

7

0.15

RCSK20-200

7

8

0.14

RCSK20-200

8

9

0.14

RCSK20-200

9

10

0.15

RCSK20-200

15

16

0.10

RCSK20-200

16

17

0.42

RCSK20-200

36

37

0.33

RCSK20-200

37

38

0.10

PAGE 15 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-200

38

39

0.13

RCSK20-200

39

40

0.78

RCSK20-200

41

42

0.14

RCSK20-201

0

1

0.11

RCSK20-201

1

2

0.10

RCSK20-201

3

4

0.10

RCSK20-201

4

5

0.12

RCSK20-201

5

6

0.14

RCSK20-201

6

7

0.17

RCSK20-201

24

25

0.11

RCSK20-201

46

47

0.22

RCSK20-201

47

48

0.81

RCSK20-201

72

73

0.25

RCSK20-201

73

74

0.56

RCSK20-201

74

75

2.90

RCSK20-201

75

76

5.13

RCSK20-201

76

77

2.57

RCSK20-201

77

78

0.49

RCSK20-201

78

79

0.80

RCSK20-201

79

80

0.61

RCSK20-201

80

81

2.87

RCSK20-201

81

82

6.44

RCSK20-201

82

83

0.40

RCSK20-201

83

84

0.52

RCSK20-201

84

85

0.24

RCSK20-202

1

2

0.13

RCSK20-202

2

3

0.15

RCSK20-202

3

4

0.22

RCSK20-202

4

5

0.26

RCSK20-202

5

6

0.21

RCSK20-202

6

7

0.47

RCSK20-202

7

8

0.70

RCSK20-202

8

9

0.79

RCSK20-202

9

10

1.00

RCSK20-202

10

11

1.29

RCSK20-202

11

12

7.62

RCSK20-202

12

13

2.42

RCSK20-202

13

14

0.29

RCSK20-202

14

15

0.27

RCSK20-202

15

16

0.29

RCSK20-203

6

7

0.10

RCSK20-203

13

14

0.11

RCSK20-203

14

15

0.12

RCSK20-203

33

34

0.18

RCSK20-204

7

8

0.25

RCSK20-204

8

9

0.15

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-204

9

10

0.20

RCSK20-204

10

11

0.12

RCSK20-204

14

15

1.19

RCSK20-204

15

16

0.60

RCSK20-204

16

17

0.80

RCSK20-204

17

18

1.04

RCSK20-204

18

19

0.11

RCSK20-204

27

28

0.11

RCSK20-204

28

29

0.24

RCSK20-204

29

30

0.68

RCSK20-204

30

31

0.85

RCSK20-204

31

32

1.02

RCSK20-204

33

34

0.11

RCSK20-204

34

35

0.13

RCSK20-204

36

37

0.10

RCSK20-205

0

1

22.30

RCSK20-205

1

2

0.35

RCSK20-205

17

18

0.31

RCSK20-205

18

19

0.42

RCSK20-205

20

21

18.90

RCSK20-205

21

22

1.56

RCSK20-205

22

23

0.93

RCSK20-205

23

24

0.88

RCSK20-205

24

25

12.40

RCSK20-205

25

26

3.81

RCSK20-205

26

27

1.22

RCSK20-205

27

28

1.13

RCSK20-205

28

29

0.79

RCSK20-205

29

30

0.55

RCSK20-205

30

31

3.30

RCSK20-205

31

32

3.77

RCSK20-205

32

33

1.84

RCSK20-205

33

34

0.94

RCSK20-205

34

35

0.58

RCSK20-205

35

36

0.82

RCSK20-205

36

37

0.99

RCSK20-205

37

38

0.82

RCSK20-205

38

39

0.28

RCSK20-205

39

40

0.33

RCSK20-205

41

42

0.14

RCSK20-205

42

43

0.19

RCSK20-205

44

45

0.12

RCSK20-205

48

49

0.11

RCSK20-205

50

51

0.29

RCSK20-205

51

52

0.72

RCSK20-205

52

53

0.38

PAGE 16 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-205

53

54

0.42

RCSK20-205

54

55

0.16

RCSK20-205

56

57

0.12

RCSK20-205

60

61

0.24

RCSK20-206

0

1

0.12

RCSK20-206

1

2

0.14

RCSK20-206

2

3

0.68

RCSK20-206

3

4

0.13

RCSK20-206

4

5

0.18

RCSK20-206

5

6

0.14

RCSK20-206

6

7

0.17

RCSK20-206

7

8

0.17

RCSK20-206

8

9

0.23

RCSK20-206

9

10

0.22

RCSK20-206

10

11

0.15

RCSK20-206

11

12

0.21

RCSK20-206

16

17

0.28

RCSK20-206

17

18

0.33

RCSK20-206

19

20

0.10

RCSK20-206

27

28

0.31

RCSK20-206

28

29

0.16

RCSK20-206

29

30

0.18

RCSK20-206

42

43

0.19

RCSK20-206

43

44

0.10

RCSK20-206

45

46

0.13

RCSK20-206

46

47

0.19

RCSK20-206

47

48

0.22

RCSK20-206

48

49

0.11

RCSK20-206

49

50

0.14

RCSK20-206

50

51

0.20

RCSK20-206

51

52

0.41

RCSK20-206

52

53

0.63

RCSK20-206

53

54

1.18

RCSK20-206

54

55

0.35

RCSK20-206

55

56

1.50

RCSK20-206

56

57

1.10

RCSK20-206

57

58

5.35

RCSK20-206

58

59

10.60

RCSK20-206

59

60

6.97

RCSK20-206

60

61

40.00

RCSK20-206

61

62

82.40

RCSK20-206

62

63

29.00

RCSK20-206

63

64

45.60

RCSK20-206

64

65

45.90

RCSK20-206

65

66

6.06

RCSK20-206

66

67

25.50

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-206

67

68

17.60

RCSK20-206

68

69

4.51

RCSK20-206

69

70

1.35

RCSK20-206

70

71

0.51

RCSK20-206

71

72

0.56

RCSK20-206

72

73

4.06

RCSK20-206

73

74

0.41

RCSK20-206

74

75

0.40

RCSK20-206

75

76

0.35

RCSK20-206

76

77

0.44

RCSK20-206

77

78

0.58

RCSK20-206

78

79

0.62

RCSK20-206

79

80

0.49

RCSK20-206

80

81

0.62

RCSK20-206

81

82

0.71

RCSK20-206

82

83

1.32

RCSK20-206

83

84

1.49

RCSK20-207

0

1

0.93

RCSK20-207

1

2

0.97

RCSK20-207

2

3

0.90

RCSK20-207

3

4

1.03

RCSK20-207

4

5

1.28

RCSK20-207

5

6

0.69

RCSK20-207

6

7

1.54

RCSK20-207

7

8

0.95

RCSK20-207

8

9

1.07

RCSK20-207

9

10

0.24

RCSK20-207

12

13

0.52

RCSK20-207

14

15

0.11

RCSK20-207

36

37

0.29

RCSK20-207

39

40

0.11

RCSK20-207

40

41

0.16

RCSK20-207

41

42

0.14

RCSK20-207

42

43

0.53

RCSK20-207

43

44

0.37

RCSK20-207

44

45

0.33

RCSK20-207

45

46

0.34

RCSK20-207

46

47

0.28

RCSK20-207

47

48

0.95

RCSK20-207

54

55

0.22

RCSK20-207

55

56

0.11

RCSK20-207

57

58

0.12

RCSK20-207

58

59

0.17

RCSK20-207

63

64

0.19

RCSK20-207

64

65

0.43

RCSK20-207

65

66

0.28

PAGE 17 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-207

66

67

0.31

RCSK20-207

67

68

0.18

RCSK20-207

68

69

0.19

RCSK20-207

69

70

0.25

RCSK20-207

70

71

0.74

RCSK20-207

71

72

0.70

RCSK20-207

72

73

2.10

RCSK20-207

73

74

2.02

RCSK20-207

74

75

0.81

RCSK20-207

75

76

2.85

RCSK20-207

76

77

3.42

RCSK20-207

77

78

11.20

RCSK20-207

78

79

19.70

RCSK20-207

79

80

7.00

RCSK20-207

80

81

4.62

RCSK20-207

81

82

8.26

RCSK20-207

82

83

2.43

RCSK20-207

83

84

3.57

RCSK20-207

84

85

52.70

RCSK20-207

85

86

4.40

RCSK20-207

86

87

7.77

RCSK20-207

87

88

7.41

RCSK20-207

88

89

5.30

RCSK20-207

89

90

4.91

RCSK20-207

90

91

26.90

RCSK20-207

91

92

6.15

RCSK20-207

92

93

3.37

RCSK20-207

93

94

3.53

RCSK20-207

94

95

3.20

RCSK20-207

95

96

1.01

RCSK20-208

0

1

1.27

RCSK20-208

1

2

1.17

RCSK20-208

2

3

0.80

RCSK20-208

3

4

0.66

RCSK20-208

4

5

0.72

RCSK20-208

5

6

0.22

RCSK20-208

6

7

1.19

RCSK20-208

7

8

0.41

RCSK20-208

8

9

0.46

RCSK20-208

9

10

0.31

RCSK20-208

10

11

0.25

RCSK20-208

11

12

0.21

RCSK20-208

12

13

1.21

RCSK20-208

13

14

0.16

RCSK20-208

14

15

0.10

RCSK20-208

18

19

0.12

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-208

21

22

0.22

RCSK20-208

22

23

0.23

RCSK20-208

27

28

0.19

RCSK20-208

28

29

0.17

RCSK20-208

29

30

0.79

RCSK20-208

30

31

0.34

RCSK20-208

31

32

0.18

RCSK20-208

32

33

0.10

RCSK20-208

33

34

0.10

RCSK20-208

34

35

0.47

RCSK20-208

35

36

0.44

RCSK20-208

36

37

1.61

RCSK20-208

37

38

3.86

RCSK20-208

38

39

3.76

RCSK20-208

39

40

4.40

RCSK20-208

40

41

2.75

RCSK20-208

41

42

1.19

RCSK20-208

42

43

1.52

RCSK20-208

43

44

0.13

RCSK20-208

48

49

0.13

RCSK20-208

49

50

0.22

RCSK20-208

60

61

0.10

RCSK20-209

3

4

0.13

RCSK20-209

4

5

0.25

RCSK20-209

5

6

0.23

RCSK20-209

6

7

0.20

RCSK20-209

7

8

0.15

RCSK20-209

8

9

0.18

RCSK20-209

9

10

0.14

RCSK20-209

10

11

0.12

RCSK20-209

11

12

0.18

RCSK20-209

12

13

0.18

RCSK20-209

13

14

0.27

RCSK20-209

14

15

0.99

RCSK20-209

15

16

0.56

RCSK20-209

16

17

0.71

RCSK20-209

17

18

8.20

RCSK20-209

18

19

8.65

RCSK20-209

19

20

3.86

RCSK20-209

20

21

3.13

RCSK20-209

21

22

1.28

RCSK20-209

22

23

0.12

RCSK20-209

23

24

0.11

RCSK20-209

24

25

0.29

RCSK20-209

25

26

0.12

RCSK20-209

26

27

0.53

PAGE 18 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-209

27

28

0.35

RCSK20-209

40

41

0.12

RCSK20-209

42

43

0.38

RCSK20-209

43

44

0.14

RCSK20-209

44

45

0.64

RCSK20-209

50

51

0.30

RCSK20-209

51

52

0.15

RCSK20-210

86

87

0.11

RCSK20-210

98

99

0.81

RCSK20-210

99

100

0.20

RCSK20-210

100

101

2.20

RCSK20-210

101

102

1.84

RCSK20-210

102

103

1.12

RCSK20-210

103

104

1.64

RCSK20-210

104

105

1.71

RCSK20-210

105

106

2.17

RCSK20-210

106

107

2.36

RCSK20-210

107

108

1.45

RCSK20-210

108

109

1.37

RCSK20-210

109

110

2.38

RCSK20-210

110

111

3.47

RCSK20-210

112

113

5.23

RCSK20-210

113

114

9.00

RCSK20-210

114

115

7.79

RCSK20-210

115

116

14.20

RCSK20-210

116

117

7.00

RCSK20-210

117

118

1.03

RCSK20-210

118

119

0.16

RCSK20-210

119

120

0.30

RCSK20-211

23

24

0.21

RCSK20-211

24

25

0.24

RCSK20-211

27

28

0.11

RCSK20-211

34

35

0.62

RCSK20-211

35

36

0.26

RCSK20-211

36

37

0.13

RCSK20-211

37

38

0.13

RCSK20-211

38

39

0.96

RCSK20-211

39

40

0.18

RCSK20-211

40

41

0.12

RCSK20-211

41

42

0.13

RCSK20-211

49

50

0.12

RCSK20-212

1

2

0.30

RCSK20-212

2

3

0.11

RCSK20-212

3

4

0.12

RCSK20-212

7

8

0.12

RCSK20-212

9

10

0.20

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-212

10

11

0.14

RCSK20-212

11

12

0.29

RCSK20-212

12

13

0.10

RCSK20-212

16

17

0.13

RCSK20-212

17

18

1.85

RCSK20-212

18

19

0.65

RCSK20-212

19

20

0.14

RCSK20-212

20

21

0.10

RCSK20-212

22

23

0.14

RCSK20-212

54

55

0.12

RCSK20-213

36

37

0.23

RCSK20-213

37

38

0.33

RCSK20-213

41

42

0.22

RCSK20-213

42

43

0.70

RCSK20-213

43

44

0.17

RCSK20-213

44

45

0.36

RCSK20-213

45

46

0.42

RCSK20-213

46

47

0.99

RCSK20-213

47

48

0.19

RCSK20-213

48

49

0.11

RCSK20-213

54

55

0.35

RCSK20-213

55

56

0.33

RCSK20-213

56

57

0.26

RCSK20-213

57

58

0.48

RCSK20-213

58

59

0.87

RCSK20-213

59

60

0.13

RCSK20-213

67

68

0.30

RCSK20-213

68

69

0.11

RCSK20-213

69

70

0.10

RCSK20-214

1

2

0.26

RCSK20-214

2

3

0.23

RCSK20-214

3

4

0.18

RCSK20-214

4

5

0.23

RCSK20-214

5

6

0.21

RCSK20-214

6

7

0.29

RCSK20-214

7

8

0.29

RCSK20-214

8

9

0.32

RCSK20-214

9

10

0.60

RCSK20-214

10

11

0.38

RCSK20-214

11

12

0.51

RCSK20-214

12

13

0.69

RCSK20-214

13

14

0.46

RCSK20-214

14

15

1.65

RCSK20-214

15

16

1.48

RCSK20-214

16

17

0.98

RCSK20-214

17

18

1.05

PAGE 19 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-214

18

19

1.08

RCSK20-214

19

20

0.71

RCSK20-214

20

21

0.71

RCSK20-214

21

22

0.83

RCSK20-214

22

23

0.60

RCSK20-214

23

24

2.75

RCSK20-214

24

25

0.53

RCSK20-214

25

26

0.39

RCSK20-214

26

27

0.17

RCSK20-214

27

28

0.56

RCSK20-214

28

29

1.46

RCSK20-214

29

30

0.90

RCSK20-214

30

31

0.59

RCSK20-214

31

32

0.76

RCSK20-214

32

33

0.10

RCSK20-214

36

37

0.16

RCSK20-214

37

38

0.20

RCSK20-214

38

39

0.18

RCSK20-214

39

40

0.42

RCSK20-214

40

41

0.16

RCSK20-214

41

42

0.17

RCSK20-214

42

43

0.19

RCSK20-214

43

44

0.42

RCSK20-214

44

45

0.81

RCSK20-214

45

46

0.33

RCSK20-214

46

47

0.33

RCSK20-214

47

48

0.17

RCSK20-214

48

49

0.29

RCSK20-214

49

50

1.91

RCSK20-214

50

51

0.43

RCSK20-214

51

52

0.68

RCSK20-214

52

53

0.57

RCSK20-214

53

54

0.84

RCSK20-214

54

55

0.22

RCSK20-214

55

56

0.39

RCSK20-214

56

57

0.30

RCSK20-214

57

58

0.34

RCSK20-214

58

59

0.36

RCSK20-214

59

60

0.21

RCSK20-214

60

61

0.41

RCSK20-214

61

62

2.32

RCSK20-214

62

63

1.20

RCSK20-214

63

64

1.07

RCSK20-214

64

65

0.68

RCSK20-214

65

66

0.80

RCSK20-214

66

67

1.98

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-214

67

68

2.58

RCSK20-214

68

69

0.61

RCSK20-214

69

70

0.34

RCSK20-214

70

71

0.26

RCSK20-214

71

72

0.12

RCSK20-215

0

1

0.14

RCSK20-215

2

3

0.17

RCSK20-215

4

5

0.18

RCSK20-215

5

6

0.17

RCSK20-215

6

7

0.26

RCSK20-215

7

8

0.18

RCSK20-215

8

9

0.18

RCSK20-215

13

14

0.14

RCSK20-215

16

17

0.53

RCSK20-215

28

29

0.12

RCSK20-215

29

30

0.37

RCSK20-215

30

31

0.31

RCSK20-215

31

32

0.30

RCSK20-215

32

33

0.62

RCSK20-215

33

34

1.52

RCSK20-215

34

35

0.39

RCSK20-215

35

36

0.34

RCSK20-215

36

37

0.60

RCSK20-215

37

38

0.62

RCSK20-215

38

39

0.41

RCSK20-215

39

40

0.40

RCSK20-215

40

41

0.47

RCSK20-215

41

42

1.50

RCSK20-215

42

43

0.36

RCSK20-215

43

44

0.10

RCSK20-215

44

45

0.41

RCSK20-215

45

46

0.61

RCSK20-215

46

47

0.78

RCSK20-215

47

48

0.73

RCSK20-215

48

49

0.28

RCSK20-215

49

50

0.27

RCSK20-215

50

51

0.50

RCSK20-215

51

52

0.10

RCSK20-215

56

57

0.19

RCSK20-215

58

59

0.23

RCSK20-215

59

60

2.70

RCSK20-215

60

61

0.39

RCSK20-215

61

62

1.17

RCSK20-215

62

63

0.53

RCSK20-215

63

64

0.83

RCSK20-215

64

65

1.24

PAGE 20 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-215

65

66

0.41

RCSK20-215

66

67

0.53

RCSK20-215

67

68

1.65

RCSK20-215

68

69

2.01

RCSK20-215

69

70

0.14

RCSK20-215

70

71

0.22

RCSK20-215

71

72

2.28

RCSK20-215

72

73

0.19

RCSK20-215

73

74

0.21

RCSK20-215

74

75

0.34

RCSK20-215

75

76

0.13

RCSK20-215

77

78

0.10

RCSK20-215

78

79

0.14

RCSK20-215

79

80

0.11

RCSK20-215

81

82

0.10

RCSK20-215

82

83

0.14

RCSK20-215

83

84

0.14

RCSK20-215

84

85

0.19

RCSK20-215

85

86

0.25

RCSK20-215

86

87

0.47

RCSK20-215

87

88

0.34

RCSK20-215

88

89

0.43

RCSK20-215

89

90

0.43

RCSK20-215

90

91

2.74

RCSK20-215

91

92

9.23

RCSK20-215

92

93

6.88

RCSK20-215

93

94

0.44

RCSK20-215

94

95

0.39

RCSK20-215

95

96

0.21

RCSK20-215

96

97

0.39

RCSK20-215

97

98

0.14

RCSK20-216

0

1

0.30

RCSK20-216

1

2

0.19

RCSK20-216

2

3

0.71

RCSK20-216

3

4

0.82

RCSK20-216

4

5

1.35

RCSK20-216

5

6

1.95

RCSK20-216

6

7

2.63

RCSK20-216

7

8

4.17

RCSK20-216

8

9

6.37

RCSK20-216

9

10

0.96

RCSK20-216

10

11

0.45

RCSK20-216

11

12

0.51

RCSK20-216

12

13

1.23

RCSK20-216

13

14

2.33

RCSK20-216

14

15

0.44

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RCSK20-216

15

16

0.53

RCSK20-216

16

17

0.23

RCSK20-216

17

18

0.32

RCSK20-216

18

19

0.43

RCSK20-216

19

20

1.79

RCSK20-216

20

21

0.14

RCSK20-216

21

22

0.19

RCSK20-216

22

23

0.55

RCSK20-216

23

24

0.56

RCSK20-216

24

25

0.21

RCSK20-216

25

26

0.14

RCSK20-216

30

31

0.16

RCSK20-216

31

32

0.14

RCSK20-216

33

34

0.20

RCSK20-216

34

35

0.27

RCSK20-216

35

36

0.49

RCSK20-216

36

37

0.11

RCSK20-216

38

39

0.11

RCSK20-216

39

40

3.51

RCSK20-216

40

41

0.27

RCSK20-216

41

42

0.33

RCSK20-216

43

44

0.19

RCSK20-216

44

45

0.20

RCSK20-216

45

46

0.11

RCSK20-216

58

59

0.11

RCSK20-216

59

60

0.20

RCSK20-216

60

61

0.36

RCSK20-216

61

62

0.68

RCSK20-216

62

63

1.77

RCSK20-216

63

64

1.02

RCSK20-216

64

65

0.12

RCSK20-216

65

66

0.51

RCSK20-216

66

67

0.74

RCSK20-216

67

68

0.91

RCSK20-216

68

69

1.19

RCSK20-216

69

70

0.55

RCSK20-216

70

71

0.37

RCSK20-216

71

72

0.53

RCSK20-216

72

73

1.27

RCSK20-216

73

74

0.15

RCSK20-216

74

75

0.10

RCSK20-216

75

76

0.12

RDSK20-062

32

33

0.11

RDSK20-062

39

40

0.10

RDSK20-062

45

46

0.10

RDSK20-062

159

160

1.61

PAGE 21 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

Hole ID

From

To

Grade

RDSK20-062

160

161

0.71

RDSK20-062

161

162

0.60

RDSK20-062

162

163

0.10

RDSK20-062

163

164

0.18

RDSK20-062

164

165

0.29

RDSK20-062

165

166

0.82

RDSK20-062

166

167

0.72

RDSK20-062

167

168

4.03

RDSK20-062

168

169

15.00

RDSK20-062

169

170

24.50

RDSK20-062

170

171

0.41

RDSK20-062

171

172

19.90

RDSK20-062

172

173

102.37

RDSK20-062

173

174

23.50

RDSK20-062

174

175

0.99

RDSK20-062

175

176

0.35

RDSK20-062

176

177

0.46

RDSK20-062

177

178

0.32

RDSK20-062

178

179

0.21

RDSK20-062

179

180

0.34

RDSK20-062

181

182

0.12

RDSK20-062

182

183

0.52

RDSK20-062

183

184

2.00

RDSK20-062

184

185

0.29

RDSK20-062

185

186

0.28

RDSK20-062

186

187

0.93

RDSK20-062

187

188

3.62

RDSK20-062

188

189

1.24

RDSK20-062

189

190

0.83

RDSK20-062

190

191

0.96

RDSK20-062

191

192

1.21

RDSK20-062

192

193

0.82

RDSK20-062

193

194

1.09

RDSK20-062

194

195

0.71

RDSK20-062

195

196

2.22

RDSK20-062

196

197

0.52

RDSK20-062

213

214

0.18

NB: All gold assays ≥0.1g/t are listed.

PAGE 22 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling, measures taken to

All holes have been routinely sampled on a 1m

techniques

ensure sample representivity and the appropriate

interval for gold

calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

1 metre samples are preserved for future assay as

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

required.

are Material to the Public Report.

RC Samples were collected in situ at the drill site

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

and are split collecting 2 to 3 kg per sample.

done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

Certified reference material and sample duplicates

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

were inserted at regular intervals.

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

DD samples are cut to half core on 1m intervals.

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

All samples were submitted SGS, Bamako Mali

explanation may be required, such as where there

using a 50g Fire Assay gold analysis with a 10ppb

is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Au detection level.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open<>

RC drilling was carried out by AMS drilling

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)

DD drilling was undertaken by AMS drilling and

and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

utilised PQ and HQ triple tube drilling

tube, depth of diamond tails, face

other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

An initial visual estimate of RC sample recovery

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

was undertaken at the drill rig for each sample

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

metre collected.

ensure representative nature of the samples.

Collected samples were weighed to ensure

Whether a relationship exists between sample

consistency of sample size and monitor sample

recoveries.

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

For DD core recovery and RQD observations are

fine/coarse material.

made.

A number of zones of poor recovery were

encountered in drilling. Where recovery has been

deemed to be poor or was null it has been treated

as having a 0ppm grade in any compositing

undertaken.

No systematic sampling issue, recovery issue or

bias was picked up and it is therefore considered

that both sample recovery and quality is adequate

for the drilling technique employed

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

All drill samples were geologically logged by Oklo

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

Resources subsidiary Africa Mining geologists.

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

Geological logging used a standardised logging

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

system.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,

RC samples were split utilizing a 3 tier riffle splitter

techniques

half or all core taken.

with a 1m sample being taken.

and sample

If non<_core2c_ whether="" _riffled2c_="" tube="" _sampled2c_="">

Duplicates were taken to evaluate

preparation

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

representativeness

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

Further sample preparation was undertaken at the

appropriateness of the sample preparation

SGS laboratories by SGS laboratory staff

technique.

All DD core was ½ cut and ¼ cut when a duplicate

Quality control procedures adopted for all

sample was taken.

sub

Duplicates were taken to evaluate

samples.

representativeness

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

At the laboratory, samples were weighed, dried and

representative of the in situ material collected,

fine crushed to 70% <2mm (jaw crusher),

including for instance results for field

pulverized and split to 85 %< 75 um. Gold is

duplicate/second

assayed by fire assay (50g charge) with an AAS

PAGE 23 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain

Finish.

size of the material being sampled.

Sample pulps were returned from the SGS

laboratory under secure ''chain of custody''

procedure by Africa Mining staff and are being

stored in a secure location for possible future

analysis.

Sample sizes and laboratory preparation

techniques are considered to be appropriate for this

early stage exploration and the commodity being

targeted.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Analysis for gold on AC, RC and diamond samples

assay data

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

is undertaken at SGS Bamako by 50g Fire Assay

and

whether the technique is considered partial or total.

with an AAS finish to a lower detection limit of

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld

10ppb Au.

tests

XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in

Fire assay is considered a "total" assay technique.

determining the analysis including instrument make

No field non assay analysis instruments were used

and model, reading times, calibrations factors

in the analyses reported.

applied and their derivation, etc.

A review of certified reference material and sample

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

blanks inserted by the Company indicated no

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

significant analytical bias or preparation errors in

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy

the reported analyses.

(ie lack of bias) and precision have been

Results of analyses for field sample duplicates are

established.

consistent with the style of mineralisation evaluated

and considered to be representative of the

geological zones which were sampled.

Internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by

the laboratory and a review of the QAQC reports

suggests the laboratory is performing within

acceptable limits.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

All drill hole data is paper logged at the drill site and

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

then digitally entered by Company geologists at the

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

site office.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

All digital data is verified and validated by the

Company's database consultant in Paris before

procedures, data verification, data storage

loading into the drill hole database.

(physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No twinning of holes was undertaken in this

program.

Reported drill results were compiled by the

company's geologists, verified by the Company's

database administrator and exploration manager.

No adjustments to assay data were made.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

AC, RC and diamond drill hole collars are

data points

holes (collar and down

positioned using differential GPS (DGPS).

mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

Accuracy of the DGPS < +/< 0.1m and is

Resource estimation.

considered appropriate for this level of exploration

Specification of the grid system used.

The grid system is UTM Zone 29N

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

RC and DD drilling is now being undertaken on a

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

~20x40m spacing as infill undertaken in areas of

distribution

identified higher grade zones.

sufficient to establish the degree of geological and

grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Drilling reported in this program is being designed

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

to infill or extend known mineralisation to a

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

sufficient density of drilling to enable the estimation

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

of a maiden resource.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

Exploration is at an early stage and, as such,

data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

knowledge on exact location of mineralisation and

relation to

extent to which this is known, considering the

its relation to lithological and structural boundaries

geological

deposit type.

is not accurately known. However, the current hole

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation

orientation is considered appropriate for the

program to reasonably assess the prospectivity of

and the orientation of key mineralised structures is

known structures interpreted from other data

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

sources.

should be assessed and reported if material.

PAGE 24 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

RC and diamond samples were collected from the

security

company camp by SGS and taken to the SGS

laboratory in Bamako under secure ''chain of

custody'' procedure by Africa Mining staff.

Sample pulps were returned from the SGS

laboratory under secure ''chain of custody''

procedure by Africa Mining staff and have been

stored in a secure location.

The AC samples remaining after splitting are

removed from the site and trucked to the

exploration camp where they are stored under

security for future reference for a minimum of 6

months

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

There have been no external audit or review of the

reviews

techniques and data.

Company's sampling techniques or data at this

early exploration stage.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

CRITERIA

Mineral

► Type, reference name/number, location and

The results reported in this report are all contained

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material issues

within the Dandoko Exploration Permit, Gombaly

land tenure

with third parties such as joint ventures,

Exploration Permit which are held 100% by Africa

status

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

Mining SARL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklo

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park

Resources Limited.

and environmental settings.

The Dandoko permit (100km2 ) which was renewed

► The security of the tenure held at the time of

on the 10/8/17, for a period of 3 years and renewable

reporting along with any known impediments to

twice, each for a period of 2 years:

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

The Gombaly permit (34km2 ) which was granted

on the 10/8/17, for a period of 3 years and

renewable twice, each for a period of 2 years

Exploration

► Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

The area that is presently covered by the Dandoko

done by other

other parties.

permit was explored intermittently by Compass

parties

Gold Corporation between 2010 and 2013.

Exploration consisted of aeromagnetic surveys,

gridding, soil sampling and minor reconnaissance

(RC) drilling.

The area that is presently covered by the Mousalla

permit was explored intermittently by Compass

Gold Corporation between 2010 and 2013.

Exploration consisted of aeromagnetic surveys,

gridding, soil sampling.

Ashanti Mali undertook reconnaissance soil

sampling surveys over part of the license area.

Geology

► Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The deposit style targeted for exploration is

mineralisation.

orogenic lode gold.

This style of mineralisation can occur as veins or

disseminations in altered (often silicified) host rock

or as pervasive alteration over a broad zone.

Deposit are often found in close proximity to linear

geological structures (faults & shears) often

associated with deep

Lateritic weathering is common within the project

area. The depth to fresh rock is variable and may

extend up to 50-70m below surface and in this drill

program weathering of >150m was encountered

Drill hole

► A summary of all information material to the

Locations are tabulated within the report and are

Information

understanding of the exploration results including a

how on plans and sections within the main body of

tabulation of the following information for all Material

this announcement.

drill holes:

Dip of lithologies and/or mineralisation are not

currently known. Drilling was oriented based on

PAGE 25 OF 26

31st MARCH 2020

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

CRITERIA

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

dips of lithologies observed ~5km to the north of

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above

the prospect and may not reflect the actual dip.

sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

► If the exclusion of this information is justified on the

basis that the information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the understanding

of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

► In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

Intervals are reported using a threshold where the

aggregation

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade

interval has a 0.3 g/t Au average or greater over

methods

truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut<>

the sample interval and selects all material greater

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

than 0.10 g/t Au allowing for up to 2 samples of

► Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths

included dilution every 10m.

No grade top cut off has been applied to full

of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade

results, the procedure used for such aggregation

results presented in Significant Intersection Table.

should be stated and some typical examples of such

No metal equivalent reporting is used or applied

aggregations should be shown in detail.

► The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

► These relationships are particularly important in the

The results reported in this announcement are

between

reporting of Exploration Results.

considered to be of an early stage in the

mineralisation

► If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to

exploration of the project.

widths and

Mineralisation geometry is not accurately known

the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be

intercept

reported.

as the exact orientation and extent of known

lengths

mineralised structures are not yet determined.

► If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

Mineralisation results are reported as "downhole"

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

widths as true widths are not yet known

effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

► Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Drill hole location plans are provided in earlier

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

releases with new holes tabulated within this

significant discovery being reported These should

release.

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

► Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

Drill hole locations are provided in earlier reports.

reporting

Results is not practicable, representative reporting

All assays received of >=0.1ppm have been

of both low and high grades and/or widths should

reported.

be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

No high cuts to reported data have been made.

Exploration Results.

Other

► Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

No other exploration data that is considered

substantive

should be reported including (but not limited to):

meaningful and material has been omitted from

exploration

geological observations; geophysical survey results;

this report

data

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size

and method of treatment; metallurgical test results;

bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

► The nature and scale of planned further work (eg

AC, RC and diamond drilling is ongoing on the

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

Company's SK1 North prospect with a view to

large

completing a resource estimate for the Seko

► Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

prospect in Q2, 2020.

extensions, including the main geological

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided

this information is not commercially sensitive.

PAGE 26 OF 26

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 22:37:09 UTC
