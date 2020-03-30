Oklo Resources : SK1 North Confirmed Over 500m includes 32m at 10.57g/t Gold 0 03/30/2020 | 06:38pm EDT Send by mail :

31st MARCH 2020 OKLO'S SK1 NORTH DISCOVERY CONFIRMED OVER 500m STRIKE New results include 32m at 10.57g/t gold and 38m at 5.65g/t gold Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from the resource definition drilling program currently in progress at its flagship Dandoko Project located in west Mali, Africa. HIGHLIGHTS Assay results received from a further 28 reverse circulation (RC) holes and one diamond

hole from the SK1 North discovery at Seko.

Further wide zones of high-grade gold mineralisation returned from step-out drilling along strike and at depth. Significant intersections include:

high-grade gold mineralisation returned from step-out drilling along strike and at depth. Significant intersections include: 38m at 5.65g/t gold from 159m including; 10m at 19.22g/t gold from 165m including; 6m at 30.94g/t gold from 168m, and 1m at 102.37g/t gold from 172m, 32m at 10.57g/t gold* from 52m including; 10m at 30.96g/t gold from 58m, 26m at 7.54g/t gold* from 70m including; 8m at 14.44g/t gold from 84m, 20m at 3.32g/t gold* from 100m including; 5m at 8.64g/t gold from 112m, 8m at 9.25g/t gold from 22m including; 2m at 31.85g/t gold from 24m

*hole ended in mineralisation SK1 North successfully extended to 500m in strike length and to a vertical depth of up to 145m with returning individual grades of up to 102.37g/t gold ( equivalent to ~3.3oz/t gold) over 1m.

equivalent to over 1m. The expanded RC and DD drilling program is ongoing both down dip and along strike to the north to accelerate the evaluation of this exciting discovery for incorporation into Oklo's maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) scheduled for completion in Q2 2020.

AC drilling south of Seko towards the Koko discovery is now complete with assay results pending. 31st MARCH 2020 "With SK1 North emerging as game-changer for Oklo, all efforts are currently being made to fast track its evaluation prior to finalising our maiden MRE. The step-out drilling has now confirmed the strike length over 500m, with the deeper diamond drilling continuing to extend the zone at depth. We are particularly delighted with the exceptional results returned from Section D in the north, including 32m at 10.57g/t gold and 26m at 7.54g/t gold, with several of these holes ending in mineralisation. The northernmost traverse indicates that the zone is swinging towards the north and drill coverage is currently being extended over this area. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress at SK1 North in the weeks ahead, which so far remains unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic." - commented Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor. Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further outstanding assay results from its expanded drilling program over SK1 North at Seko within the Company's flagship Dandoko Project. Oklo's Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick's 12.5Moz Loulo Project (Figure 1(a)). The Company currently holds ~500km2 of highly prospective ground in this emerging world-class gold region. Extensive gold anomalies have previously been outlined by auger drilling along the 12km-long Dandoko gold corridor (Figure 1(b)). The potential of this corridor to host large, gold mineralised systems has been demonstrated by the recent drilling success at Seko and several other nearby prospect areas. Figure 1(a): Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali. Figure 1(b): Location of Seko gold trends within the Dandoko gold corridor SEKO DRILLING Oklo's current field program is focused on infill drilling and closing off previously defined zones of gold mineralisation at Seko and adjoining areas in advance of its maiden MRE. Seko comprises five coherent auger gold trends (SK1-5) with a combined strike length of ~7km. All assay results have now been received and reported from the initial phases of aircore (AC), reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core (DD) resource definition drilling at SK1, SK2 and SK3 to depths averaging 85m and up to 184m. The evaluation of the emerging SK1 North discovery is ongoing with the latest round of results reported in this announcement. PAGE 2 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 SK1 NORTH BACKGROUND The initial phase of drilling at SK1 North, located at the northern end of SK1, returned a spectacular intersection of 47m at 10.95g/t gold from 48m1, following which Oklo's Board approved additional RC drilling to test this emerging zone of high-grade gold mineralisation. The follow-up drilling returned further exceptional intersections including 55m at 7.65g/t gold from 54m, 51m at 4.28g/t gold from 63m, 31m at 7.12g/t gold from 30m and 29m at 2.46g/t gold from 51m.2 A series of step-out DD holes testing the down-dip continuity of the high-grade gold mineralisation successfully intersected 30m at 8.54g/t gold from 135m3 in the deepest hole and 34m at 4.07g/t gold from 83m4 along strike. Assay results received from a further 28 RC holes and one DD hole are reported in this release. The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1 and Table 3 with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and graphically presented in Figures 2-9. SK1 NORTH DRILL RESULTS The latest batch of results has successfully extended the SK1 North mineralisation at depth and to 500m along strike. The zone remains open, with drilling ongoing down dip and along strike to the north. Diamond hole RDSK20-062 is the deepest intersection returned to date from SK1 North, targeting depth extensions to the high-grade gold mineralisation previously reported from the discovery line (Section A, Figure 4). This hole confirmed high-grade mineralisation extending to at least 200m down dip (~145m vertically), returning 38m at 5.65g/t gold from 159m downhole, including, 6m at 30.94g/t gold that in turn included 1m at 102.37g/t gold (equivalent to ~3.3oz/t gold). The high-grade gold mineralisation is associated with locally brecciated, altered sediments with up to 30-40% weathered pyrite observed in transitional material (Figure 5). The pyrite zone correlates with the gossanous zones previously observed up-dip in hole RDSK20-060 (30m at 8.54g/t gold)4. A further two step-out DD holes have since been drilled on Section A. Hole RDSK20-066 was completed to a downhole depth of 256m with all assay results pending. The hole intersected similar gossanous and altered sediments to hole RDSK20-062 at depths of 217m and 228m (Figure 6). The second deeper DD hole is currently in progress to a planned downhole depth of 280m. The step-out RC drilling along strike continued to return further impressive gold intersections. In particular the five RC holes drilled along Section D (Figure 7), located ~100m north of Section A, intersected further significant widths of gold mineralisation including 32m at 10.57g/t gold from 52m (including 10m at 30.96g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-206,26m at 7.54g/t gold from 70m (including 8m at 14.44g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-207 and 20m at 3.32g/t gold from 100m (including 5m at 8.64g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-210. Holes RCSK20-207 and RCSK20-210 were abandoned in mineralisation short of their target depth due to drilling difficulties associated with groundwater. Infill diamond holes are planned to confirm these intersections. Other significant intersections to the north of Section A included 24m at 1.21g/t gold from surface (including 2m at 5.27g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-216 and 10m at 1.15g/t gold from 14m and 3m at 6.28g/t gold from 90m in hole RCSK20-215. The RC holes completed to the south of Section A returned the following significant intersections: 8m at 9.25g/t gold from 22m (including 2m at 31.85g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-199,4m at 3.08g/t gold from 9m in hole RCSK20-202 and 11m at 2.12g/t gold from 73m in hole RCSK20-201. The drilling completed to date has confirmed the SK1 North mineralisation over a length of 500m, which strikes north to northeast and dips moderately to the east from surface. Drill coverage over the northernmost extent of the zone is currently being extended to investigate an interpreted change in strike towards the north. Refer ASX announcement 20 th November 2019, "Spectacular Hit of 47m at 10.97g/t Gold from Seko" Refer ASX announcement 29 th January 2020, "New High-Grade Zone Confirmed at Seko - 55m at 7.65g/t Gold" Refer ASX announcement 5 th February 2020, "High-Grade Continuity Confirmed at Depth at Seko" Refer ASX announcement 25 th February 2020, "SK1 Continues to Grow Along Strike And At Depth" PAGE 3 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 DRILL RESULTS PENDING The drilling is continuing at SK1 North with a steady flow of results expected in coming weeks. Assay results are also pending from approximately 9,500m of reconnaissance AC drilling between Koko and SK1, with the samples from SK1 North currently being given priority. Table 1: Summary of significant SK1 North intersections HOLE NO. FROM TO WIDTH GOLD (m) (m) (m) (g/t) RCSK20-194 14 15 1 12.40 41 47 6 2.77 RCSK20-195 50 55 5 1.62 RCSK20-197 45 48 3 1.07 RCSK20-198 7 15 8 2.43 includes 11 14 3 5.28 RCSK20-199 22 30 8 9.25 includes 24 26 2 31.85 includes 25 26 1 53.20 RCSK20-201 73 84 11 2.12 RCSK20-202 9 13 4 3.08 RCSK20-205 0 1 1 22.30 20 38 18 3.07 RCSK20-206 52 84 32 10.57* includes 58 68 10 30.96 RCSK20-207 0 9 9 1.04 70 96 26 7.54* includes 84 92 8 14.44 includes 84 85 1 52.70 RCSK20-208 36 43 7 2.73 RCSK20-209 14 22 8 3.42 includes 17 19 2 8.42 RCSK20-210 100 120 20 3.32* includes 112 117 5 8.64 RCSK20-214 14 24 10 1.18 61 69 8 1.41 RCSK20-215 59 69 10 1.15 90 93 3 6.28 RCSK20-216 0 24 24 1.21 includes 7 9 2 5.27 39 40 1 3.51 RDSK20-062 159 197 38 5.65 includes 165 175 10 19.22 includes 168 174 6 30.94 includes 172 173 1 102.37 186 197 11 1.29 Intervals are reported using a threshold where the interval has a 0.3g/t Au average or greater over the sample interval and selects all material greater than 0.10g/t Au allowing for up to two samples of included dilution every 10m. Sampling was completed as 1m for DD/RC/AC drilling. * hole ended in mineralisation PAGE 4 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Figure 2: Drill plan showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces from recent and previous drilling programs (AC, RC and DD) over Seko Anomalies SK1-5 PAGE 5 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Figure 3 (a): SK1 North Leapfrog gold isosurfaces, showing location of Sections D, Figure 3 (b): SK1 North Drill Hole Location Plan A and C PAGE 6 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 200m Figure 4: SK1 North Cross Section A-A' Figure 5: Photo of diamond core from hole DDSK20-062 (10m at 19.22g/t gold 165m -175m) showing altered sediments hosting gossanous zones PAGE 7 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Figure 6: Photo of diamond core from hole DDSK20-066 (217m - 231m) showing altered sediments hosting gossanous zones, assay results pending. Figure 7: SK1 North Cross Section D-D' PAGE 8 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Figure 8: SK1 North Cross Section C-C' - ENDS - This announcement is authorised for release by Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor. For further information, please contact: Simon Taylor Managing Director T: +61 2 8319 9233 E: staylor@okloresources.com PAGE 9 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Figure 9: SK1 Long Section showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces PAGE 10 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Table 2: SK1 North RC & DD drill hole locations HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING RL LENGTH AZIMUTH INCL RCSK20-190 268944 1397116 179 90 315 -55 RCSK20-191 268964 1397152 180 108 315 -55 RCSK20-192 268720 1396811 187 40 315 -55 RCSK20-193 268732 1396798 188 54 315 -55 RCSK20-194 268747 1396784 188 60 315 -55 RCSK20-195 268761 1396770 188 72 315 -55 RCSK20-196 268853 1396695 190 54 315 -55 RCSK20-197 268866 1396679 190 78 315 -55 RCSK20-198 268783 1396866 186 30 315 -55 RCSK20-199 268797 1396852 186 48 315 -55 RCSK20-200 268812 1396838 186 66 315 -55 RCSK20-201 268859 1396832 187 102 315 -55 RCSK20-202 268805 1396888 185 30 315 -55 RCSK20-203 268778 1396974 182 48 315 -55 RCSK20-204 268836 1396949 182 42 315 -55 RCSK20-205 268850 1396936 183 66 315 -55 RCSK20-206 268915 1397144 178 84 315 -55 RCSK20-207 268929 1397131 179 96 315 -55 RCSK20-208 268901 1397160 178 74 315 -55 RCSK20-209 268888 1397174 177 66 315 -55 RCSK20-210 268958 1397103 180 120 315 -55 RCSK20-211 268936 1397180 178 72 315 -55 RCSK20-212 268922 1397195 178 60 315 -55 RCSK20-213 268950 1397166 179 102 315 -55 RCSK20-214 268902 1397100 179 84 315 -55 RCSK20-215 268916 1397085 179 102 315 -55 RCSK20-216 268890 1397060 179 96 315 -55 RDSK20-062 269017 1396873 188 216 315 -55 PAGE 11 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 ABOUT OKLO RESOURCES Oklo Resources is an ASX listed gold exploration company with a total landholding of 1,405km2 covering highly prospective greenstone belts in Mali, West Africa. The Company's current focus is on its West Mali landholding (~405km2), and in particular its flagship Dandoko Project located east of the prolific Senegal-Mali Shear Zone and in close proximity to numerous world-class gold operations. The Company has a corporate office located in Sydney, Australia and an expert technical team based in Bamako, Mali, led by Dr Madani Diallo who has previously been involved in several significant discoveries totalling circa 30Moz gold. Figure 10: Location of Oklo Projects in West and South Mali Competent Person's Declaration The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by geologists employed by Africa Mining (a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklo Resources) and reviewed by Mr Simon Taylor, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Taylor is the Managing Director of Oklo Resources Limited. Mr Taylor is considered to have sufficient experience deemed relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr Taylor consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. This report contains information extracted from previous ASX market announcements reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and available for viewing at www.okloresources.com. Oklo Resources confirms that in respect of these announcements it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any original ASX market announcement. The announcements are as follows: DANDOKO PROJECT: Announcements dated 21st December 2016, 30th January 2017, 21st February 2017, 3rd March 2017, 7th March 2017, 15th March 2017, 30th March 2017, 6th April 2017, 26th April 2017, 29th May 2017, 21st June 2017, 12th July 2017, 25th July 2017, 14th August 2017, 16th August 2017, 4th September 2017, 28th November 2017, 5th December 2017, 20th December 2017, 5th February 2018, 22nd February 2018, 8th March 2018, 28th March 2018, 3rd May 2018, 16th May 2018, 22nd May 2018, 2nd July 2018, 6th August 2018, 28th August 2018, 3rd September 2018, 19th September 2018, 30th January 2019, 6th March 2019, 15th August 2019, 22nd October 2019, 20th November 2019,10th December 2019, 17th December 2019, 14th January 2020, 20th January 2020, 29th January 2020 and 25th February 2020. PAGE 12 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Table 3: SK1 North RC and DD assay results ≥0.10g/t Au Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-184 1 2 1.59 RCSK20-184 2 3 0.11 RCSK20-184 5 6 0.61 RCSK20-184 9 10 0.35 RCSK20-184 12 13 0.10 RCSK20-184 16 17 0.10 RCSK20-184 42 43 0.12 RCSK20-184 80 81 0.20 RCSK20-184 82 83 0.24 RCSK20-184 83 84 0.24 RCSK20-184 84 85 0.29 RCSK20-184 92 93 0.27 RCSK20-184 93 94 0.11 RCSK20-184 94 95 2.90 RCSK20-184 99 100 0.16 RCSK20-184 100 101 0.78 RCSK20-184 102 103 0.15 RCSK20-184 105 106 0.67 RCSK20-184 106 107 0.26 RCSK20-184 107 108 1.31 RCSK20-184 108 109 0.19 RCSK20-184 109 110 0.36 RCSK20-184 110 111 0.74 RCSK20-184 111 112 0.60 RCSK20-184 112 113 0.37 RCSK20-184 113 114 0.36 RCSK20-184 114 115 0.38 RCSK20-184 115 116 0.62 RCSK20-184 116 117 0.16 RCSK20-184 118 119 0.20 RCSK20-184 119 120 0.14 RCSK20-184 120 121 0.15 RCSK20-184 122 123 1.86 RCSK20-185 4 5 0.13 RCSK20-185 9 10 0.11 RCSK20-185 15 16 0.60 RCSK20-185 17 18 1.86 RCSK20-185 18 19 0.80 RCSK20-185 19 20 3.25 RCSK20-185 20 21 0.75 RCSK20-185 21 22 0.37 RCSK20-185 22 23 0.14 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-185 23 24 0.33 RCSK20-185 24 25 1.56 RCSK20-185 25 26 1.74 RCSK20-185 26 27 0.13 RCSK20-185 27 28 0.16 RCSK20-185 29 30 0.15 RCSK20-185 30 31 0.32 RCSK20-185 32 33 0.11 RCSK20-185 34 35 0.55 RCSK20-185 39 40 0.17 RCSK20-185 50 51 0.24 RCSK20-185 51 52 0.37 RCSK20-185 52 53 0.54 RCSK20-185 53 54 0.25 RCSK20-185 57 58 0.40 RCSK20-185 58 59 0.12 RCSK20-185 70 71 1.59 RCSK20-185 71 72 0.62 RCSK20-185 72 73 3.61 RCSK20-185 73 74 0.57 RCSK20-185 74 75 0.56 RCSK20-185 75 76 0.49 RCSK20-185 76 77 0.87 RCSK20-185 77 78 0.64 RCSK20-185 78 79 0.81 RCSK20-185 79 80 0.51 RCSK20-185 80 81 0.10 RCSK20-185 83 84 0.18 RCSK20-185 84 85 0.66 RCSK20-185 85 86 1.44 RCSK20-185 86 87 1.67 RCSK20-185 102 103 0.19 RCSK20-190 61 62 0.91 RCSK20-190 62 63 0.38 RCSK20-190 63 64 1.47 RCSK20-190 71 72 0.26 RCSK20-190 72 73 0.15 RCSK20-190 74 75 0.12 RCSK20-190 75 76 0.22 RCSK20-190 76 77 0.10 RCSK20-190 80 81 0.13 RCSK20-190 81 82 0.36 RCSK20-190 82 83 0.20 PAGE 13 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-190 83 84 0.16 RCSK20-190 84 85 0.41 RCSK20-190 85 86 0.17 RCSK20-190 86 87 0.13 RCSK20-190 87 88 0.13 RCSK20-190 88 89 0.40 RCSK20-190 89 90 0.71 RCSK20-191 1 2 0.14 RCSK20-191 50 51 0.22 RCSK20-191 58 59 0.24 RCSK20-191 61 62 0.10 RCSK20-191 63 64 0.20 RCSK20-191 64 65 0.16 RCSK20-191 70 71 0.24 RCSK20-191 71 72 0.20 RCSK20-191 75 76 0.11 RCSK20-191 82 83 0.13 RCSK20-192 4 5 0.13 RCSK20-192 5 6 0.21 RCSK20-192 6 7 0.26 RCSK20-192 7 8 0.17 RCSK20-192 8 9 0.25 RCSK20-192 9 10 1.29 RCSK20-192 10 11 0.81 RCSK20-192 11 12 0.11 RCSK20-192 12 13 0.16 RCSK20-192 13 14 0.11 RCSK20-192 15 16 0.25 RCSK20-192 36 37 0.14 RCSK20-193 8 9 0.14 RCSK20-193 9 10 0.17 RCSK20-193 10 11 0.22 RCSK20-193 11 12 0.20 RCSK20-193 12 13 0.35 RCSK20-193 13 14 0.21 RCSK20-193 14 15 0.18 RCSK20-193 16 17 0.26 RCSK20-193 17 18 0.17 RCSK20-193 20 21 0.12 RCSK20-193 22 23 0.70 RCSK20-193 23 24 1.06 RCSK20-193 24 25 0.36 RCSK20-193 27 28 0.47 RCSK20-193 28 29 0.53 RCSK20-193 29 30 0.44 RCSK20-193 31 32 0.10 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-193 36 37 0.19 RCSK20-193 37 38 0.14 RCSK20-193 40 41 0.18 RCSK20-193 42 43 0.14 RCSK20-194 0 1 1.64 RCSK20-194 1 2 0.15 RCSK20-194 2 3 0.14 RCSK20-194 3 4 0.17 RCSK20-194 4 5 0.22 RCSK20-194 5 6 0.21 RCSK20-194 6 7 0.14 RCSK20-194 7 8 0.14 RCSK20-194 8 9 0.13 RCSK20-194 14 15 12.40 RCSK20-194 15 16 0.61 RCSK20-194 16 17 0.38 RCSK20-194 19 20 0.17 RCSK20-194 22 23 2.49 RCSK20-194 23 24 0.12 RCSK20-194 28 29 0.12 RCSK20-194 29 30 0.41 RCSK20-194 33 34 0.47 RCSK20-194 34 35 0.26 RCSK20-194 35 36 0.88 RCSK20-194 36 37 0.48 RCSK20-194 37 38 0.48 RCSK20-194 38 39 0.12 RCSK20-194 39 40 0.31 RCSK20-194 40 41 0.19 RCSK20-194 41 42 0.71 RCSK20-194 42 43 1.10 RCSK20-194 43 44 4.09 RCSK20-194 44 45 4.60 RCSK20-194 45 46 5.42 RCSK20-194 46 47 0.72 RCSK20-194 48 49 0.11 RCSK20-195 1 2 0.18 RCSK20-195 2 3 0.34 RCSK20-195 3 4 0.37 RCSK20-195 4 5 0.23 RCSK20-195 5 6 0.13 RCSK20-195 6 7 0.18 RCSK20-195 7 8 0.15 RCSK20-195 8 9 0.17 RCSK20-195 27 28 0.11 RCSK20-195 32 33 0.12 PAGE 14 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-195 38 39 0.21 RCSK20-195 41 42 0.11 RCSK20-195 42 43 1.14 RCSK20-195 43 44 0.13 RCSK20-195 44 45 2.83 RCSK20-195 45 46 0.33 RCSK20-195 46 47 0.30 RCSK20-195 48 49 0.17 RCSK20-195 49 50 0.49 RCSK20-195 50 51 3.34 RCSK20-195 51 52 2.43 RCSK20-195 52 53 0.61 RCSK20-195 53 54 0.69 RCSK20-195 54 55 1.05 RCSK20-195 55 56 0.38 RCSK20-195 56 57 0.38 RCSK20-195 57 58 0.15 RCSK20-196 19 20 0.74 RCSK20-196 28 29 0.47 RCSK20-196 29 30 0.37 RCSK20-196 33 34 0.11 RCSK20-197 9 10 0.20 RCSK20-197 39 40 0.14 RCSK20-197 41 42 0.56 RCSK20-197 42 43 0.11 RCSK20-197 43 44 0.18 RCSK20-197 44 45 0.27 RCSK20-197 45 46 0.65 RCSK20-197 46 47 2.14 RCSK20-197 47 48 0.43 RCSK20-197 50 51 0.10 RCSK20-198 0 1 0.23 RCSK20-198 1 2 0.20 RCSK20-198 2 3 0.14 RCSK20-198 3 4 0.21 RCSK20-198 4 5 0.21 RCSK20-198 5 6 0.19 RCSK20-198 6 7 0.37 RCSK20-198 7 8 0.55 RCSK20-198 8 9 0.53 RCSK20-198 9 10 0.66 RCSK20-198 10 11 0.74 RCSK20-198 11 12 3.10 RCSK20-198 12 13 3.78 RCSK20-198 13 14 8.97 RCSK20-198 14 15 1.09 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-198 15 16 0.23 RCSK20-198 19 20 0.10 RCSK20-199 2 3 0.15 RCSK20-199 3 4 0.24 RCSK20-199 4 5 0.41 RCSK20-199 5 6 0.15 RCSK20-199 6 7 0.17 RCSK20-199 7 8 0.12 RCSK20-199 8 9 0.62 RCSK20-199 9 10 0.85 RCSK20-199 10 11 0.40 RCSK20-199 11 12 0.11 RCSK20-199 15 16 0.14 RCSK20-199 17 18 0.14 RCSK20-199 22 23 1.29 RCSK20-199 23 24 1.34 RCSK20-199 24 25 10.50 RCSK20-199 25 26 53.20 RCSK20-199 26 27 2.72 RCSK20-199 27 28 0.42 RCSK20-199 28 29 4.01 RCSK20-199 29 30 0.54 RCSK20-199 31 32 0.33 RCSK20-199 32 33 0.18 RCSK20-199 33 34 0.48 RCSK20-199 34 35 0.52 RCSK20-199 35 36 0.64 RCSK20-199 36 37 0.72 RCSK20-199 37 38 0.53 RCSK20-199 38 39 0.12 RCSK20-199 40 41 0.89 RCSK20-199 42 43 0.15 RCSK20-199 43 44 0.14 RCSK20-200 1 2 0.26 RCSK20-200 2 3 0.12 RCSK20-200 3 4 0.14 RCSK20-200 4 5 0.12 RCSK20-200 5 6 0.29 RCSK20-200 6 7 0.15 RCSK20-200 7 8 0.14 RCSK20-200 8 9 0.14 RCSK20-200 9 10 0.15 RCSK20-200 15 16 0.10 RCSK20-200 16 17 0.42 RCSK20-200 36 37 0.33 RCSK20-200 37 38 0.10 PAGE 15 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-200 38 39 0.13 RCSK20-200 39 40 0.78 RCSK20-200 41 42 0.14 RCSK20-201 0 1 0.11 RCSK20-201 1 2 0.10 RCSK20-201 3 4 0.10 RCSK20-201 4 5 0.12 RCSK20-201 5 6 0.14 RCSK20-201 6 7 0.17 RCSK20-201 24 25 0.11 RCSK20-201 46 47 0.22 RCSK20-201 47 48 0.81 RCSK20-201 72 73 0.25 RCSK20-201 73 74 0.56 RCSK20-201 74 75 2.90 RCSK20-201 75 76 5.13 RCSK20-201 76 77 2.57 RCSK20-201 77 78 0.49 RCSK20-201 78 79 0.80 RCSK20-201 79 80 0.61 RCSK20-201 80 81 2.87 RCSK20-201 81 82 6.44 RCSK20-201 82 83 0.40 RCSK20-201 83 84 0.52 RCSK20-201 84 85 0.24 RCSK20-202 1 2 0.13 RCSK20-202 2 3 0.15 RCSK20-202 3 4 0.22 RCSK20-202 4 5 0.26 RCSK20-202 5 6 0.21 RCSK20-202 6 7 0.47 RCSK20-202 7 8 0.70 RCSK20-202 8 9 0.79 RCSK20-202 9 10 1.00 RCSK20-202 10 11 1.29 RCSK20-202 11 12 7.62 RCSK20-202 12 13 2.42 RCSK20-202 13 14 0.29 RCSK20-202 14 15 0.27 RCSK20-202 15 16 0.29 RCSK20-203 6 7 0.10 RCSK20-203 13 14 0.11 RCSK20-203 14 15 0.12 RCSK20-203 33 34 0.18 RCSK20-204 7 8 0.25 RCSK20-204 8 9 0.15 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-204 9 10 0.20 RCSK20-204 10 11 0.12 RCSK20-204 14 15 1.19 RCSK20-204 15 16 0.60 RCSK20-204 16 17 0.80 RCSK20-204 17 18 1.04 RCSK20-204 18 19 0.11 RCSK20-204 27 28 0.11 RCSK20-204 28 29 0.24 RCSK20-204 29 30 0.68 RCSK20-204 30 31 0.85 RCSK20-204 31 32 1.02 RCSK20-204 33 34 0.11 RCSK20-204 34 35 0.13 RCSK20-204 36 37 0.10 RCSK20-205 0 1 22.30 RCSK20-205 1 2 0.35 RCSK20-205 17 18 0.31 RCSK20-205 18 19 0.42 RCSK20-205 20 21 18.90 RCSK20-205 21 22 1.56 RCSK20-205 22 23 0.93 RCSK20-205 23 24 0.88 RCSK20-205 24 25 12.40 RCSK20-205 25 26 3.81 RCSK20-205 26 27 1.22 RCSK20-205 27 28 1.13 RCSK20-205 28 29 0.79 RCSK20-205 29 30 0.55 RCSK20-205 30 31 3.30 RCSK20-205 31 32 3.77 RCSK20-205 32 33 1.84 RCSK20-205 33 34 0.94 RCSK20-205 34 35 0.58 RCSK20-205 35 36 0.82 RCSK20-205 36 37 0.99 RCSK20-205 37 38 0.82 RCSK20-205 38 39 0.28 RCSK20-205 39 40 0.33 RCSK20-205 41 42 0.14 RCSK20-205 42 43 0.19 RCSK20-205 44 45 0.12 RCSK20-205 48 49 0.11 RCSK20-205 50 51 0.29 RCSK20-205 51 52 0.72 RCSK20-205 52 53 0.38 PAGE 16 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-205 53 54 0.42 RCSK20-205 54 55 0.16 RCSK20-205 56 57 0.12 RCSK20-205 60 61 0.24 RCSK20-206 0 1 0.12 RCSK20-206 1 2 0.14 RCSK20-206 2 3 0.68 RCSK20-206 3 4 0.13 RCSK20-206 4 5 0.18 RCSK20-206 5 6 0.14 RCSK20-206 6 7 0.17 RCSK20-206 7 8 0.17 RCSK20-206 8 9 0.23 RCSK20-206 9 10 0.22 RCSK20-206 10 11 0.15 RCSK20-206 11 12 0.21 RCSK20-206 16 17 0.28 RCSK20-206 17 18 0.33 RCSK20-206 19 20 0.10 RCSK20-206 27 28 0.31 RCSK20-206 28 29 0.16 RCSK20-206 29 30 0.18 RCSK20-206 42 43 0.19 RCSK20-206 43 44 0.10 RCSK20-206 45 46 0.13 RCSK20-206 46 47 0.19 RCSK20-206 47 48 0.22 RCSK20-206 48 49 0.11 RCSK20-206 49 50 0.14 RCSK20-206 50 51 0.20 RCSK20-206 51 52 0.41 RCSK20-206 52 53 0.63 RCSK20-206 53 54 1.18 RCSK20-206 54 55 0.35 RCSK20-206 55 56 1.50 RCSK20-206 56 57 1.10 RCSK20-206 57 58 5.35 RCSK20-206 58 59 10.60 RCSK20-206 59 60 6.97 RCSK20-206 60 61 40.00 RCSK20-206 61 62 82.40 RCSK20-206 62 63 29.00 RCSK20-206 63 64 45.60 RCSK20-206 64 65 45.90 RCSK20-206 65 66 6.06 RCSK20-206 66 67 25.50 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-206 67 68 17.60 RCSK20-206 68 69 4.51 RCSK20-206 69 70 1.35 RCSK20-206 70 71 0.51 RCSK20-206 71 72 0.56 RCSK20-206 72 73 4.06 RCSK20-206 73 74 0.41 RCSK20-206 74 75 0.40 RCSK20-206 75 76 0.35 RCSK20-206 76 77 0.44 RCSK20-206 77 78 0.58 RCSK20-206 78 79 0.62 RCSK20-206 79 80 0.49 RCSK20-206 80 81 0.62 RCSK20-206 81 82 0.71 RCSK20-206 82 83 1.32 RCSK20-206 83 84 1.49 RCSK20-207 0 1 0.93 RCSK20-207 1 2 0.97 RCSK20-207 2 3 0.90 RCSK20-207 3 4 1.03 RCSK20-207 4 5 1.28 RCSK20-207 5 6 0.69 RCSK20-207 6 7 1.54 RCSK20-207 7 8 0.95 RCSK20-207 8 9 1.07 RCSK20-207 9 10 0.24 RCSK20-207 12 13 0.52 RCSK20-207 14 15 0.11 RCSK20-207 36 37 0.29 RCSK20-207 39 40 0.11 RCSK20-207 40 41 0.16 RCSK20-207 41 42 0.14 RCSK20-207 42 43 0.53 RCSK20-207 43 44 0.37 RCSK20-207 44 45 0.33 RCSK20-207 45 46 0.34 RCSK20-207 46 47 0.28 RCSK20-207 47 48 0.95 RCSK20-207 54 55 0.22 RCSK20-207 55 56 0.11 RCSK20-207 57 58 0.12 RCSK20-207 58 59 0.17 RCSK20-207 63 64 0.19 RCSK20-207 64 65 0.43 RCSK20-207 65 66 0.28 PAGE 17 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-207 66 67 0.31 RCSK20-207 67 68 0.18 RCSK20-207 68 69 0.19 RCSK20-207 69 70 0.25 RCSK20-207 70 71 0.74 RCSK20-207 71 72 0.70 RCSK20-207 72 73 2.10 RCSK20-207 73 74 2.02 RCSK20-207 74 75 0.81 RCSK20-207 75 76 2.85 RCSK20-207 76 77 3.42 RCSK20-207 77 78 11.20 RCSK20-207 78 79 19.70 RCSK20-207 79 80 7.00 RCSK20-207 80 81 4.62 RCSK20-207 81 82 8.26 RCSK20-207 82 83 2.43 RCSK20-207 83 84 3.57 RCSK20-207 84 85 52.70 RCSK20-207 85 86 4.40 RCSK20-207 86 87 7.77 RCSK20-207 87 88 7.41 RCSK20-207 88 89 5.30 RCSK20-207 89 90 4.91 RCSK20-207 90 91 26.90 RCSK20-207 91 92 6.15 RCSK20-207 92 93 3.37 RCSK20-207 93 94 3.53 RCSK20-207 94 95 3.20 RCSK20-207 95 96 1.01 RCSK20-208 0 1 1.27 RCSK20-208 1 2 1.17 RCSK20-208 2 3 0.80 RCSK20-208 3 4 0.66 RCSK20-208 4 5 0.72 RCSK20-208 5 6 0.22 RCSK20-208 6 7 1.19 RCSK20-208 7 8 0.41 RCSK20-208 8 9 0.46 RCSK20-208 9 10 0.31 RCSK20-208 10 11 0.25 RCSK20-208 11 12 0.21 RCSK20-208 12 13 1.21 RCSK20-208 13 14 0.16 RCSK20-208 14 15 0.10 RCSK20-208 18 19 0.12 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-208 21 22 0.22 RCSK20-208 22 23 0.23 RCSK20-208 27 28 0.19 RCSK20-208 28 29 0.17 RCSK20-208 29 30 0.79 RCSK20-208 30 31 0.34 RCSK20-208 31 32 0.18 RCSK20-208 32 33 0.10 RCSK20-208 33 34 0.10 RCSK20-208 34 35 0.47 RCSK20-208 35 36 0.44 RCSK20-208 36 37 1.61 RCSK20-208 37 38 3.86 RCSK20-208 38 39 3.76 RCSK20-208 39 40 4.40 RCSK20-208 40 41 2.75 RCSK20-208 41 42 1.19 RCSK20-208 42 43 1.52 RCSK20-208 43 44 0.13 RCSK20-208 48 49 0.13 RCSK20-208 49 50 0.22 RCSK20-208 60 61 0.10 RCSK20-209 3 4 0.13 RCSK20-209 4 5 0.25 RCSK20-209 5 6 0.23 RCSK20-209 6 7 0.20 RCSK20-209 7 8 0.15 RCSK20-209 8 9 0.18 RCSK20-209 9 10 0.14 RCSK20-209 10 11 0.12 RCSK20-209 11 12 0.18 RCSK20-209 12 13 0.18 RCSK20-209 13 14 0.27 RCSK20-209 14 15 0.99 RCSK20-209 15 16 0.56 RCSK20-209 16 17 0.71 RCSK20-209 17 18 8.20 RCSK20-209 18 19 8.65 RCSK20-209 19 20 3.86 RCSK20-209 20 21 3.13 RCSK20-209 21 22 1.28 RCSK20-209 22 23 0.12 RCSK20-209 23 24 0.11 RCSK20-209 24 25 0.29 RCSK20-209 25 26 0.12 RCSK20-209 26 27 0.53 PAGE 18 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-209 27 28 0.35 RCSK20-209 40 41 0.12 RCSK20-209 42 43 0.38 RCSK20-209 43 44 0.14 RCSK20-209 44 45 0.64 RCSK20-209 50 51 0.30 RCSK20-209 51 52 0.15 RCSK20-210 86 87 0.11 RCSK20-210 98 99 0.81 RCSK20-210 99 100 0.20 RCSK20-210 100 101 2.20 RCSK20-210 101 102 1.84 RCSK20-210 102 103 1.12 RCSK20-210 103 104 1.64 RCSK20-210 104 105 1.71 RCSK20-210 105 106 2.17 RCSK20-210 106 107 2.36 RCSK20-210 107 108 1.45 RCSK20-210 108 109 1.37 RCSK20-210 109 110 2.38 RCSK20-210 110 111 3.47 RCSK20-210 112 113 5.23 RCSK20-210 113 114 9.00 RCSK20-210 114 115 7.79 RCSK20-210 115 116 14.20 RCSK20-210 116 117 7.00 RCSK20-210 117 118 1.03 RCSK20-210 118 119 0.16 RCSK20-210 119 120 0.30 RCSK20-211 23 24 0.21 RCSK20-211 24 25 0.24 RCSK20-211 27 28 0.11 RCSK20-211 34 35 0.62 RCSK20-211 35 36 0.26 RCSK20-211 36 37 0.13 RCSK20-211 37 38 0.13 RCSK20-211 38 39 0.96 RCSK20-211 39 40 0.18 RCSK20-211 40 41 0.12 RCSK20-211 41 42 0.13 RCSK20-211 49 50 0.12 RCSK20-212 1 2 0.30 RCSK20-212 2 3 0.11 RCSK20-212 3 4 0.12 RCSK20-212 7 8 0.12 RCSK20-212 9 10 0.20 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-212 10 11 0.14 RCSK20-212 11 12 0.29 RCSK20-212 12 13 0.10 RCSK20-212 16 17 0.13 RCSK20-212 17 18 1.85 RCSK20-212 18 19 0.65 RCSK20-212 19 20 0.14 RCSK20-212 20 21 0.10 RCSK20-212 22 23 0.14 RCSK20-212 54 55 0.12 RCSK20-213 36 37 0.23 RCSK20-213 37 38 0.33 RCSK20-213 41 42 0.22 RCSK20-213 42 43 0.70 RCSK20-213 43 44 0.17 RCSK20-213 44 45 0.36 RCSK20-213 45 46 0.42 RCSK20-213 46 47 0.99 RCSK20-213 47 48 0.19 RCSK20-213 48 49 0.11 RCSK20-213 54 55 0.35 RCSK20-213 55 56 0.33 RCSK20-213 56 57 0.26 RCSK20-213 57 58 0.48 RCSK20-213 58 59 0.87 RCSK20-213 59 60 0.13 RCSK20-213 67 68 0.30 RCSK20-213 68 69 0.11 RCSK20-213 69 70 0.10 RCSK20-214 1 2 0.26 RCSK20-214 2 3 0.23 RCSK20-214 3 4 0.18 RCSK20-214 4 5 0.23 RCSK20-214 5 6 0.21 RCSK20-214 6 7 0.29 RCSK20-214 7 8 0.29 RCSK20-214 8 9 0.32 RCSK20-214 9 10 0.60 RCSK20-214 10 11 0.38 RCSK20-214 11 12 0.51 RCSK20-214 12 13 0.69 RCSK20-214 13 14 0.46 RCSK20-214 14 15 1.65 RCSK20-214 15 16 1.48 RCSK20-214 16 17 0.98 RCSK20-214 17 18 1.05 PAGE 19 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-214 18 19 1.08 RCSK20-214 19 20 0.71 RCSK20-214 20 21 0.71 RCSK20-214 21 22 0.83 RCSK20-214 22 23 0.60 RCSK20-214 23 24 2.75 RCSK20-214 24 25 0.53 RCSK20-214 25 26 0.39 RCSK20-214 26 27 0.17 RCSK20-214 27 28 0.56 RCSK20-214 28 29 1.46 RCSK20-214 29 30 0.90 RCSK20-214 30 31 0.59 RCSK20-214 31 32 0.76 RCSK20-214 32 33 0.10 RCSK20-214 36 37 0.16 RCSK20-214 37 38 0.20 RCSK20-214 38 39 0.18 RCSK20-214 39 40 0.42 RCSK20-214 40 41 0.16 RCSK20-214 41 42 0.17 RCSK20-214 42 43 0.19 RCSK20-214 43 44 0.42 RCSK20-214 44 45 0.81 RCSK20-214 45 46 0.33 RCSK20-214 46 47 0.33 RCSK20-214 47 48 0.17 RCSK20-214 48 49 0.29 RCSK20-214 49 50 1.91 RCSK20-214 50 51 0.43 RCSK20-214 51 52 0.68 RCSK20-214 52 53 0.57 RCSK20-214 53 54 0.84 RCSK20-214 54 55 0.22 RCSK20-214 55 56 0.39 RCSK20-214 56 57 0.30 RCSK20-214 57 58 0.34 RCSK20-214 58 59 0.36 RCSK20-214 59 60 0.21 RCSK20-214 60 61 0.41 RCSK20-214 61 62 2.32 RCSK20-214 62 63 1.20 RCSK20-214 63 64 1.07 RCSK20-214 64 65 0.68 RCSK20-214 65 66 0.80 RCSK20-214 66 67 1.98 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-214 67 68 2.58 RCSK20-214 68 69 0.61 RCSK20-214 69 70 0.34 RCSK20-214 70 71 0.26 RCSK20-214 71 72 0.12 RCSK20-215 0 1 0.14 RCSK20-215 2 3 0.17 RCSK20-215 4 5 0.18 RCSK20-215 5 6 0.17 RCSK20-215 6 7 0.26 RCSK20-215 7 8 0.18 RCSK20-215 8 9 0.18 RCSK20-215 13 14 0.14 RCSK20-215 16 17 0.53 RCSK20-215 28 29 0.12 RCSK20-215 29 30 0.37 RCSK20-215 30 31 0.31 RCSK20-215 31 32 0.30 RCSK20-215 32 33 0.62 RCSK20-215 33 34 1.52 RCSK20-215 34 35 0.39 RCSK20-215 35 36 0.34 RCSK20-215 36 37 0.60 RCSK20-215 37 38 0.62 RCSK20-215 38 39 0.41 RCSK20-215 39 40 0.40 RCSK20-215 40 41 0.47 RCSK20-215 41 42 1.50 RCSK20-215 42 43 0.36 RCSK20-215 43 44 0.10 RCSK20-215 44 45 0.41 RCSK20-215 45 46 0.61 RCSK20-215 46 47 0.78 RCSK20-215 47 48 0.73 RCSK20-215 48 49 0.28 RCSK20-215 49 50 0.27 RCSK20-215 50 51 0.50 RCSK20-215 51 52 0.10 RCSK20-215 56 57 0.19 RCSK20-215 58 59 0.23 RCSK20-215 59 60 2.70 RCSK20-215 60 61 0.39 RCSK20-215 61 62 1.17 RCSK20-215 62 63 0.53 RCSK20-215 63 64 0.83 RCSK20-215 64 65 1.24 PAGE 20 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-215 65 66 0.41 RCSK20-215 66 67 0.53 RCSK20-215 67 68 1.65 RCSK20-215 68 69 2.01 RCSK20-215 69 70 0.14 RCSK20-215 70 71 0.22 RCSK20-215 71 72 2.28 RCSK20-215 72 73 0.19 RCSK20-215 73 74 0.21 RCSK20-215 74 75 0.34 RCSK20-215 75 76 0.13 RCSK20-215 77 78 0.10 RCSK20-215 78 79 0.14 RCSK20-215 79 80 0.11 RCSK20-215 81 82 0.10 RCSK20-215 82 83 0.14 RCSK20-215 83 84 0.14 RCSK20-215 84 85 0.19 RCSK20-215 85 86 0.25 RCSK20-215 86 87 0.47 RCSK20-215 87 88 0.34 RCSK20-215 88 89 0.43 RCSK20-215 89 90 0.43 RCSK20-215 90 91 2.74 RCSK20-215 91 92 9.23 RCSK20-215 92 93 6.88 RCSK20-215 93 94 0.44 RCSK20-215 94 95 0.39 RCSK20-215 95 96 0.21 RCSK20-215 96 97 0.39 RCSK20-215 97 98 0.14 RCSK20-216 0 1 0.30 RCSK20-216 1 2 0.19 RCSK20-216 2 3 0.71 RCSK20-216 3 4 0.82 RCSK20-216 4 5 1.35 RCSK20-216 5 6 1.95 RCSK20-216 6 7 2.63 RCSK20-216 7 8 4.17 RCSK20-216 8 9 6.37 RCSK20-216 9 10 0.96 RCSK20-216 10 11 0.45 RCSK20-216 11 12 0.51 RCSK20-216 12 13 1.23 RCSK20-216 13 14 2.33 RCSK20-216 14 15 0.44 Hole ID From To Grade RCSK20-216 15 16 0.53 RCSK20-216 16 17 0.23 RCSK20-216 17 18 0.32 RCSK20-216 18 19 0.43 RCSK20-216 19 20 1.79 RCSK20-216 20 21 0.14 RCSK20-216 21 22 0.19 RCSK20-216 22 23 0.55 RCSK20-216 23 24 0.56 RCSK20-216 24 25 0.21 RCSK20-216 25 26 0.14 RCSK20-216 30 31 0.16 RCSK20-216 31 32 0.14 RCSK20-216 33 34 0.20 RCSK20-216 34 35 0.27 RCSK20-216 35 36 0.49 RCSK20-216 36 37 0.11 RCSK20-216 38 39 0.11 RCSK20-216 39 40 3.51 RCSK20-216 40 41 0.27 RCSK20-216 41 42 0.33 RCSK20-216 43 44 0.19 RCSK20-216 44 45 0.20 RCSK20-216 45 46 0.11 RCSK20-216 58 59 0.11 RCSK20-216 59 60 0.20 RCSK20-216 60 61 0.36 RCSK20-216 61 62 0.68 RCSK20-216 62 63 1.77 RCSK20-216 63 64 1.02 RCSK20-216 64 65 0.12 RCSK20-216 65 66 0.51 RCSK20-216 66 67 0.74 RCSK20-216 67 68 0.91 RCSK20-216 68 69 1.19 RCSK20-216 69 70 0.55 RCSK20-216 70 71 0.37 RCSK20-216 71 72 0.53 RCSK20-216 72 73 1.27 RCSK20-216 73 74 0.15 RCSK20-216 74 75 0.10 RCSK20-216 75 76 0.12 RDSK20-062 32 33 0.11 RDSK20-062 39 40 0.10 RDSK20-062 45 46 0.10 RDSK20-062 159 160 1.61 PAGE 21 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 Hole ID From To Grade RDSK20-062 160 161 0.71 RDSK20-062 161 162 0.60 RDSK20-062 162 163 0.10 RDSK20-062 163 164 0.18 RDSK20-062 164 165 0.29 RDSK20-062 165 166 0.82 RDSK20-062 166 167 0.72 RDSK20-062 167 168 4.03 RDSK20-062 168 169 15.00 RDSK20-062 169 170 24.50 RDSK20-062 170 171 0.41 RDSK20-062 171 172 19.90 RDSK20-062 172 173 102.37 RDSK20-062 173 174 23.50 RDSK20-062 174 175 0.99 RDSK20-062 175 176 0.35 RDSK20-062 176 177 0.46 RDSK20-062 177 178 0.32 RDSK20-062 178 179 0.21 RDSK20-062 179 180 0.34 RDSK20-062 181 182 0.12 RDSK20-062 182 183 0.52 RDSK20-062 183 184 2.00 RDSK20-062 184 185 0.29 RDSK20-062 185 186 0.28 RDSK20-062 186 187 0.93 RDSK20-062 187 188 3.62 RDSK20-062 188 189 1.24 RDSK20-062 189 190 0.83 RDSK20-062 190 191 0.96 RDSK20-062 191 192 1.21 RDSK20-062 192 193 0.82 RDSK20-062 193 194 1.09 RDSK20-062 194 195 0.71 RDSK20-062 195 196 2.22 RDSK20-062 196 197 0.52 RDSK20-062 213 214 0.18 NB: All gold assays ≥0.1g/t are listed. PAGE 22 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data CRITERIA JORC CODE EXPLANATION COMMENTARY Sampling ► Nature and quality of sampling, measures taken to ► All holes have been routinely sampled on a 1m techniques ensure sample representivity and the appropriate interval for gold calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. ► 1 metre samples are preserved for future assay as ► Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that required. are Material to the Public Report. ► RC Samples were collected in situ at the drill site ► In cases where 'industry standard' work has been and are split collecting 2 to 3 kg per sample. done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse Certified reference material and sample duplicates circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples were inserted at regular intervals. from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g ► DD samples are cut to half core on 1m intervals. charge for fire assay'). In other cases more ► All samples were submitted SGS, Bamako Mali explanation may be required, such as where there using a 50g Fire Assay gold analysis with a 10ppb is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Au detection level. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling ► Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open<> ► RC drilling was carried out by AMS drilling techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) ► DD drilling was undertaken by AMS drilling and and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard utilised PQ and HQ triple tube drilling tube, depth of diamond tails, face other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample ► Method of recording and assessing core and chip ► An initial visual estimate of RC sample recovery recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. was undertaken at the drill rig for each sample ► Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and metre collected. ensure representative nature of the samples. ► Collected samples were weighed to ensure ► Whether a relationship exists between sample consistency of sample size and monitor sample recoveries. recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of ► For DD core recovery and RQD observations are fine/coarse material. made. ► A number of zones of poor recovery were encountered in drilling. Where recovery has been deemed to be poor or was null it has been treated as having a 0ppm grade in any compositing undertaken. ► No systematic sampling issue, recovery issue or bias was picked up and it is therefore considered that both sample recovery and quality is adequate for the drilling technique employed Logging ► Whether core and chip samples have been ► All drill samples were geologically logged by Oklo geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of Resources subsidiary Africa Mining geologists. detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource ► Geological logging used a standardised logging estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. system. ► Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. ► The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling ► If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, ► RC samples were split utilizing a 3 tier riffle splitter techniques half or all core taken. with a 1m sample being taken. and sample ► If non<_core2c_ whether="" _riffled2c_="" tube="" _sampled2c_=""> ► Duplicates were taken to evaluate preparation split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. representativeness ► For all sample types, the nature, quality and ► Further sample preparation was undertaken at the appropriateness of the sample preparation SGS laboratories by SGS laboratory staff technique. ► All DD core was ½ cut and ¼ cut when a duplicate ► Quality control procedures adopted for all sample was taken. sub ► Duplicates were taken to evaluate samples. representativeness ► Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is ► At the laboratory, samples were weighed, dried and representative of the in situ material collected, fine crushed to 70% <2mm (jaw crusher), including for instance results for field pulverized and split to 85 %< 75 um. Gold is duplicate/second assayed by fire assay (50g charge) with an AAS PAGE 23 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 CRITERIA JORC CODE EXPLANATION COMMENTARY ► Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain Finish. size of the material being sampled. ► Sample pulps were returned from the SGS laboratory under secure ''chain of custody'' procedure by Africa Mining staff and are being stored in a secure location for possible future analysis. ► Sample sizes and laboratory preparation techniques are considered to be appropriate for this early stage exploration and the commodity being targeted. Quality of ► The nature, quality and appropriateness of the ► Analysis for gold on AC, RC and diamond samples assay data assaying and laboratory procedures used and is undertaken at SGS Bamako by 50g Fire Assay and whether the technique is considered partial or total. with an AAS finish to a lower detection limit of laboratory ► For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld 10ppb Au. tests XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in ► Fire assay is considered a "total" assay technique. determining the analysis including instrument make ► No field non assay analysis instruments were used and model, reading times, calibrations factors in the analyses reported. applied and their derivation, etc. ► A review of certified reference material and sample ► Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg blanks inserted by the Company indicated no standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory significant analytical bias or preparation errors in checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy the reported analyses. (ie lack of bias) and precision have been ► Results of analyses for field sample duplicates are established. consistent with the style of mineralisation evaluated and considered to be representative of the geological zones which were sampled. ► Internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the laboratory and a review of the QAQC reports suggests the laboratory is performing within acceptable limits. Verification of ► The verification of significant intersections by either ► All drill hole data is paper logged at the drill site and sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. then digitally entered by Company geologists at the assaying ► The use of twinned holes. site office. ► Documentation of primary data, data entry ► All digital data is verified and validated by the Company's database consultant in Paris before procedures, data verification, data storage loading into the drill hole database. (physical and electronic) protocols. ► Discuss any adjustment to assay data. ► No twinning of holes was undertaken in this program. ► Reported drill results were compiled by the company's geologists, verified by the Company's database administrator and exploration manager. ► No adjustments to assay data were made. Location of ► Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill ► AC, RC and diamond drill hole collars are data points holes (collar and down positioned using differential GPS (DGPS). mine workings and other locations used in Mineral ► Accuracy of the DGPS < +/< 0.1m and is Resource estimation. considered appropriate for this level of exploration ► Specification of the grid system used. ► The grid system is UTM Zone 29N ► Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing ► Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. ► RC and DD drilling is now being undertaken on a and ► Whether the data spacing and distribution is ~20x40m spacing as infill undertaken in areas of distribution identified higher grade zones. sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral ► Drilling reported in this program is being designed Resource and Ore Reserve estimation to infill or extend known mineralisation to a procedure(s) and classifications applied. sufficient density of drilling to enable the estimation ► Whether sample compositing has been applied. of a maiden resource. Orientation of ► Whether the orientation of sampling achieves ► Exploration is at an early stage and, as such, data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the knowledge on exact location of mineralisation and relation to extent to which this is known, considering the its relation to lithological and structural boundaries geological deposit type. is not accurately known. However, the current hole structure ► If the relationship between the drilling orientation orientation is considered appropriate for the program to reasonably assess the prospectivity of and the orientation of key mineralised structures is known structures interpreted from other data considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this sources. should be assessed and reported if material. PAGE 24 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 CRITERIA JORC CODE EXPLANATION COMMENTARY Sample ► The measures taken to ensure sample security. ► RC and diamond samples were collected from the security company camp by SGS and taken to the SGS laboratory in Bamako under secure ''chain of custody'' procedure by Africa Mining staff. ► Sample pulps were returned from the SGS laboratory under secure ''chain of custody'' procedure by Africa Mining staff and have been stored in a secure location. ► The AC samples remaining after splitting are removed from the site and trucked to the exploration camp where they are stored under security for future reference for a minimum of 6 months Audits or ► The results of any audits or reviews of sampling ► There have been no external audit or review of the reviews techniques and data. Company's sampling techniques or data at this early exploration stage. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results CRITERIA JORC CODE EXPLANATION CRITERIA Mineral ► Type, reference name/number, location and ► The results reported in this report are all contained tenement and ownership including agreements or material issues within the Dandoko Exploration Permit, Gombaly land tenure with third parties such as joint ventures, Exploration Permit which are held 100% by Africa status partnerships, overriding royalties, native title Mining SARL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklo interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park Resources Limited. and environmental settings. ► The Dandoko permit (100km2 ) which was renewed ► The security of the tenure held at the time of on the 10/8/17, for a period of 3 years and renewable reporting along with any known impediments to twice, each for a period of 2 years: obtaining a licence to operate in the area. ► The Gombaly permit (34km2 ) which was granted on the 10/8/17, for a period of 3 years and renewable twice, each for a period of 2 years Exploration ► Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by ► The area that is presently covered by the Dandoko done by other other parties. permit was explored intermittently by Compass parties Gold Corporation between 2010 and 2013. ► Exploration consisted of aeromagnetic surveys, gridding, soil sampling and minor reconnaissance (RC) drilling. ► The area that is presently covered by the Mousalla permit was explored intermittently by Compass Gold Corporation between 2010 and 2013. ► Exploration consisted of aeromagnetic surveys, gridding, soil sampling. ► Ashanti Mali undertook reconnaissance soil sampling surveys over part of the license area. Geology ► Deposit type, geological setting and style of ► The deposit style targeted for exploration is mineralisation. orogenic lode gold. ► This style of mineralisation can occur as veins or disseminations in altered (often silicified) host rock or as pervasive alteration over a broad zone. ► Deposit are often found in close proximity to linear geological structures (faults & shears) often associated with deep ► Lateritic weathering is common within the project area. The depth to fresh rock is variable and may extend up to 50-70m below surface and in this drill program weathering of >150m was encountered Drill hole ► A summary of all information material to the ► Locations are tabulated within the report and are Information understanding of the exploration results including a how on plans and sections within the main body of tabulation of the following information for all Material this announcement. drill holes: ► Dip of lithologies and/or mineralisation are not currently known. Drilling was oriented based on PAGE 25 OF 26 31st MARCH 2020 CRITERIA JORC CODE EXPLANATION CRITERIA o easting and northing of the drill hole collar dips of lithologies observed ~5km to the north of o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above the prospect and may not reflect the actual dip. sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. ► If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data ► In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging ► Intervals are reported using a threshold where the aggregation techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade interval has a 0.3 g/t Au average or greater over methods truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut<> the sample interval and selects all material greater grades are usually Material and should be stated. than 0.10 g/t Au allowing for up to 2 samples of ► Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths included dilution every 10m. ► No grade top cut off has been applied to full of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation results presented in Significant Intersection Table. should be stated and some typical examples of such ► No metal equivalent reporting is used or applied aggregations should be shown in detail. ► The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship ► These relationships are particularly important in the ► The results reported in this announcement are between reporting of Exploration Results. considered to be of an early stage in the mineralisation ► If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to exploration of the project. widths and ► Mineralisation geometry is not accurately known the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be intercept reported. as the exact orientation and extent of known lengths mineralised structures are not yet determined. ► If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are ► Mineralisation results are reported as "downhole" reported, there should be a clear statement to this widths as true widths are not yet known effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams ► Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and ► Drill hole location plans are provided in earlier tabulations of intercepts should be included for any releases with new holes tabulated within this significant discovery being reported These should release. include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced ► Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration ► Drill hole locations are provided in earlier reports. reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting ► All assays received of >=0.1ppm have been of both low and high grades and/or widths should reported. be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of ► No high cuts to reported data have been made. Exploration Results. Other ► Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, ► No other exploration data that is considered substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): meaningful and material has been omitted from exploration geological observations; geophysical survey results; this report data geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work ► The nature and scale of planned further work (eg ► AC, RC and diamond drilling is ongoing on the tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or Company's SK1 North prospect with a view to large completing a resource estimate for the Seko ► Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible prospect in Q2, 2020. extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. PAGE 26 OF 26 Attachments Original document

