Oklo Resources : SK1 North Confirmed Over 500m includes 32m at 10.57g/t Gold
03/30/2020 | 06:38pm EDT
31st MARCH 2020
OKLO'S SK1 NORTH DISCOVERY CONFIRMED OVER
500m STRIKE
New results include
32m at 10.57g/t gold and 38m at 5.65g/t gold
Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report further highly encouraging results from the resource definition drilling program currently in progress at its flagship Dandoko Project located in west Mali, Africa.
HIGHLIGHTS
Assay results received from a further 28 reverse circulation (RC) holes and one diamond
hole from the SK1 North discovery at Seko.
Further wide zones of high-grade gold mineralisation returned from step-out drilling along strike and at depth. Significant intersections include:
38m at 5.65g/t gold from 159mincluding;
10m at 19.22g/t goldfrom 165m including;
6m at 30.94g/t goldfrom 168m, and
1m at 102.37g/t goldfrom 172m,
32m at 10.57g/t gold*from 52m including;
10m at 30.96g/t goldfrom 58m,
26m at 7.54g/t gold*from 70m including;
8m at 14.44g/t goldfrom 84m,
20m at 3.32g/t gold*from 100m including;
5m at 8.64g/t goldfrom 112m,
8m at 9.25g/t goldfrom 22m including;
2m at 31.85g/t goldfrom 24m
*hole ended in mineralisation
SK1 North successfully extended to 500m in strike length and to a vertical depth of up to 145m with returning individual grades of up to102.37g/t gold (equivalent to ~3.3oz/t gold) over 1m.
The expanded RC and DD drilling program is ongoing both down dip and along strike to the north to accelerate the evaluation of this exciting discovery for incorporation into Oklo's maiden Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) scheduled for completion in Q2 2020.
AC drilling south of Seko towards the Koko discovery is now complete with assay results pending.
"With SK1 North emerging as game-changer for Oklo, all efforts are currently being made to fast track its evaluation prior to finalising our maiden MRE. The step-out drilling has now confirmed the strike length over 500m, with the deeper diamond drilling continuing to extend the zone at depth. We are particularly delighted with the exceptional results returned from Section D in the north, including 32m at 10.57g/t gold and 26m at 7.54g/t gold, with several of these holes ending in mineralisation.
The northernmost traverse indicates that the zone is swinging towards the north and drill coverage is currently being extended over this area. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress at SK1 North in the weeks ahead, which so far remains unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic." - commented Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.
Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to report the receipt of further outstanding assay results from its expanded drilling program over SK1 North at Seko within the Company's flagship Dandoko Project.
Oklo's Dandoko Project is located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali, approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick's 12.5Moz Loulo Project (Figure 1(a)). The Company currently holds ~500km2 of highly prospective ground in this emerging world-class gold region.
Extensive gold anomalies have previously been outlined by auger drilling along the 12km-long Dandoko gold corridor (Figure 1(b)). The potential of this corridor to host large, gold mineralised systems has been demonstrated by the recent drilling success at Seko and several other nearby prospect areas.
Figure 1(a): Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.
Figure 1(b): Location of Seko gold trends
within the Dandoko gold corridor
SEKO DRILLING
Oklo's current field program is focused on infill drilling and closing off previously defined zones of gold mineralisation at Seko and adjoining areas in advance of its maiden MRE. Seko comprises five coherent auger gold trends (SK1-5) with a combined strike length of ~7km.
All assay results have now been received and reported from the initial phases of aircore (AC), reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core (DD) resource definition drilling at SK1, SK2 and SK3 to depths averaging 85m and up to 184m. The evaluation of the emerging SK1 North discovery is ongoing with the latest round of results reported in this announcement.
SK1 NORTH BACKGROUND
The initial phase of drilling at SK1 North, located at the northern end of SK1, returned a spectacular intersection of 47m at 10.95g/t gold from 48m1, following which Oklo's Board approved additional RC drilling to test this emerging zone of high-grade gold mineralisation.
The follow-up drilling returned further exceptional intersections including 55m at 7.65g/t gold from 54m, 51m at 4.28g/t gold from 63m, 31m at 7.12g/t gold from 30m and 29m at 2.46g/t gold from 51m.2
A series of step-out DD holes testing the down-dip continuity of the high-grade gold mineralisation successfully intersected 30m at 8.54g/t gold from 135m3 in the deepest hole and 34m at 4.07g/t gold from 83m4 along strike.
Assay results received from a further 28 RC holes and one DD hole are reported in this release. The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1 and Table 3 with all drill hole locations summarised in Table 2 and graphically presented in Figures 2-9.
SK1 NORTH DRILL RESULTS
The latest batch of results has successfully extended the SK1 North mineralisation at depth and to 500m along strike. The zone remains open, with drilling ongoing down dip and along strike to the north.
Diamond hole RDSK20-062 is the deepest intersection returned to date from SK1 North, targeting depth extensions to the high-grade gold mineralisation previously reported from the discovery line (Section A, Figure 4). This hole confirmed high-grade mineralisation extending to at least 200m down dip (~145m vertically), returning 38m at 5.65g/t gold from 159m downhole, including, 6m at 30.94g/t gold that in turn included 1m at 102.37g/t gold (equivalent to ~3.3oz/t gold). The high-grade gold mineralisation is associated with locally brecciated, altered sediments with up to 30-40% weathered pyrite observed in transitional material (Figure 5). The pyrite zone correlates with the gossanous zones previously observed up-dip in hole RDSK20-060 (30m at 8.54g/t gold)4.
A further two step-out DD holes have since been drilled on Section A. Hole RDSK20-066 was completed to a downhole depth of 256m with all assay results pending. The hole intersected similar gossanous and altered sediments to hole RDSK20-062 at depths of 217m and 228m (Figure 6). The second deeper DD hole is currently in progress to a planned downhole depth of 280m.
The step-out RC drilling along strike continued to return further impressive gold intersections. In particular the five RC holes drilled along Section D (Figure 7), located ~100m north of Section A, intersected further significant widths of gold mineralisation including 32m at 10.57g/t gold from 52m (including 10m at 30.96g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-206,26m at 7.54g/t gold from 70m (including 8m at 14.44g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-207 and 20m at 3.32g/t gold from 100m (including 5m at 8.64g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-210. Holes RCSK20-207 and RCSK20-210 were abandoned in mineralisation short of their target depth due to drilling difficulties associated with groundwater. Infill diamond holes are planned to confirm these intersections.
Other significant intersections to the north of Section A included 24m at 1.21g/t gold from surface (including 2m at 5.27g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-216 and 10m at 1.15g/t gold from 14m and 3m at 6.28g/t gold from 90m in hole RCSK20-215.
The RC holes completed to the south of Section A returned the following significant intersections: 8m at 9.25g/t gold from 22m (including 2m at 31.85g/t gold) in hole RCSK20-199,4m at 3.08g/t gold from 9m in hole RCSK20-202 and 11m at 2.12g/t gold from 73m in hole RCSK20-201.
The drilling completed to date has confirmed the SK1 North mineralisation over a length of 500m, which strikes north to northeast and dips moderately to the east from surface. Drill coverage over the northernmost extent of the zone is currently being extended to investigate an interpreted change in strike towards the north.
Refer ASX announcement 20th November 2019, "Spectacular Hit of 47m at 10.97g/t Gold from Seko"
Refer ASX announcement 29th January 2020, "New High-Grade Zone Confirmed at Seko - 55m at 7.65g/t Gold"
Refer ASX announcement 5th February 2020, "High-Grade Continuity Confirmed at Depth at Seko"
Refer ASX announcement 25th February 2020, "SK1 Continues to Grow Along Strike And At Depth"
DRILL RESULTS PENDING
The drilling is continuing at SK1 North with a steady flow of results expected in coming weeks. Assay results are also pending from approximately 9,500m of reconnaissance AC drilling between Koko and SK1, with the samples from SK1 North currently being given priority.
Table 1: Summary of significant SK1 North intersections
HOLE NO.
FROM
TO
WIDTH
GOLD
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
RCSK20-194
14
15
1
12.40
41
47
6
2.77
RCSK20-195
50
55
5
1.62
RCSK20-197
45
48
3
1.07
RCSK20-198
7
15
8
2.43
includes
11
14
3
5.28
RCSK20-199
22
30
8
9.25
includes
24
26
2
31.85
includes
25
26
1
53.20
RCSK20-201
73
84
11
2.12
RCSK20-202
9
13
4
3.08
RCSK20-205
0
1
1
22.30
20
38
18
3.07
RCSK20-206
52
84
32
10.57*
includes
58
68
10
30.96
RCSK20-207
0
9
9
1.04
70
96
26
7.54*
includes
84
92
8
14.44
includes
84
85
1
52.70
RCSK20-208
36
43
7
2.73
RCSK20-209
14
22
8
3.42
includes
17
19
2
8.42
RCSK20-210
100
120
20
3.32*
includes
112
117
5
8.64
RCSK20-214
14
24
10
1.18
61
69
8
1.41
RCSK20-215
59
69
10
1.15
90
93
3
6.28
RCSK20-216
0
24
24
1.21
includes
7
9
2
5.27
39
40
1
3.51
RDSK20-062
159
197
38
5.65
includes
165
175
10
19.22
includes
168
174
6
30.94
includes
172
173
1
102.37
186
197
11
1.29
Intervals are reported using a threshold where the interval has a 0.3g/t Au average or greater over the sample interval and selects all material greater than 0.10g/t Au allowing for up to two samples of included dilution every 10m. Sampling was completed as 1m for DD/RC/AC drilling. * hole ended in mineralisation
Figure 2: Drill plan showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces from recent and previous drilling programs (AC, RC and DD) over Seko Anomalies SK1-5
Figure 3 (a): SK1 North Leapfrog gold isosurfaces, showing location of Sections D,
Figure 3 (b): SK1 North Drill Hole Location Plan
A and C
200m
Figure 4: SK1 North Cross Section A-A'
Figure 5: Photo of diamond core from hole DDSK20-062 (10m at 19.22g/t gold 165m -175m) showing altered sediments hosting
gossanous zones
Figure 6: Photo of diamond core from hole DDSK20-066 (217m - 231m) showing altered sediments hosting gossanous zones,
assay results pending.
Figure 7: SK1 North Cross Section D-D'
Figure 8: SK1 North Cross Section C-C'
- ENDS -
This announcement is authorised for release by Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.
For further information, please contact:
Simon Taylor
Managing Director
T: +61 2 8319 9233
E:staylor@okloresources.com
Figure 9: SK1 Long Section showing Leapfrog gold isosurfaces
Table 2: SK1 North RC & DD drill hole locations
HOLE ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
LENGTH
AZIMUTH
INCL
RCSK20-190
268944
1397116
179
90
315
-55
RCSK20-191
268964
1397152
180
108
315
-55
RCSK20-192
268720
1396811
187
40
315
-55
RCSK20-193
268732
1396798
188
54
315
-55
RCSK20-194
268747
1396784
188
60
315
-55
RCSK20-195
268761
1396770
188
72
315
-55
RCSK20-196
268853
1396695
190
54
315
-55
RCSK20-197
268866
1396679
190
78
315
-55
RCSK20-198
268783
1396866
186
30
315
-55
RCSK20-199
268797
1396852
186
48
315
-55
RCSK20-200
268812
1396838
186
66
315
-55
RCSK20-201
268859
1396832
187
102
315
-55
RCSK20-202
268805
1396888
185
30
315
-55
RCSK20-203
268778
1396974
182
48
315
-55
RCSK20-204
268836
1396949
182
42
315
-55
RCSK20-205
268850
1396936
183
66
315
-55
RCSK20-206
268915
1397144
178
84
315
-55
RCSK20-207
268929
1397131
179
96
315
-55
RCSK20-208
268901
1397160
178
74
315
-55
RCSK20-209
268888
1397174
177
66
315
-55
RCSK20-210
268958
1397103
180
120
315
-55
RCSK20-211
268936
1397180
178
72
315
-55
RCSK20-212
268922
1397195
178
60
315
-55
RCSK20-213
268950
1397166
179
102
315
-55
RCSK20-214
268902
1397100
179
84
315
-55
RCSK20-215
268916
1397085
179
102
315
-55
RCSK20-216
268890
1397060
179
96
315
-55
RDSK20-062
269017
1396873
188
216
315
-55
ABOUT OKLO RESOURCES
Oklo Resources is an ASX listed gold exploration company with a total landholding of 1,405km2 covering highly prospective greenstone belts in Mali, West Africa. The Company's current focus is on its West Mali landholding (~405km2), and in particular its flagship Dandoko Project located east of the prolific Senegal-Mali Shear Zone and in close proximity to numerous world-class gold operations. The Company has a corporate office located in Sydney, Australia and an expert technical team based in Bamako, Mali, led by Dr Madani Diallo who has previously been involved in several significant discoveries totalling circa 30Moz gold.
Figure 10: Location of Oklo Projects in West and South Mali
Competent Person's Declaration
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by geologists employed by Africa Mining (a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklo Resources) and reviewed by Mr Simon Taylor, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Taylor is the Managing Director of Oklo Resources Limited. Mr Taylor is considered to have sufficient experience deemed relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr Taylor consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
This report contains information extracted from previous ASX market announcements reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and available for viewing at www.okloresources.com. Oklo Resources confirms that in respect of these announcements it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any original ASX market announcement. The announcements are as follows:
DANDOKO PROJECT:
Announcements dated 21st December 2016, 30th January 2017, 21st February 2017, 3rd March 2017, 7th March 2017, 15th March 2017, 30th March 2017, 6th April 2017, 26th April 2017, 29th May 2017, 21st June 2017, 12th July 2017, 25th July 2017, 14th August 2017, 16th August 2017, 4th September 2017, 28th November 2017, 5th December 2017, 20th December 2017, 5th February 2018, 22nd February 2018, 8th March 2018, 28th March 2018, 3rd May 2018, 16th May 2018, 22nd May 2018, 2nd July 2018, 6th August 2018, 28th August 2018, 3rd September 2018, 19th September 2018, 30th January 2019, 6th March 2019, 15th August 2019, 22nd October 2019, 20th November 2019,10th December 2019, 17th December 2019, 14th January 2020, 20th January 2020, 29th January 2020 and 25th February 2020.
Table 3: SK1 North RC and DD assay results ≥0.10g/t Au
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-184
1
2
1.59
RCSK20-184
2
3
0.11
RCSK20-184
5
6
0.61
RCSK20-184
9
10
0.35
RCSK20-184
12
13
0.10
RCSK20-184
16
17
0.10
RCSK20-184
42
43
0.12
RCSK20-184
80
81
0.20
RCSK20-184
82
83
0.24
RCSK20-184
83
84
0.24
RCSK20-184
84
85
0.29
RCSK20-184
92
93
0.27
RCSK20-184
93
94
0.11
RCSK20-184
94
95
2.90
RCSK20-184
99
100
0.16
RCSK20-184
100
101
0.78
RCSK20-184
102
103
0.15
RCSK20-184
105
106
0.67
RCSK20-184
106
107
0.26
RCSK20-184
107
108
1.31
RCSK20-184
108
109
0.19
RCSK20-184
109
110
0.36
RCSK20-184
110
111
0.74
RCSK20-184
111
112
0.60
RCSK20-184
112
113
0.37
RCSK20-184
113
114
0.36
RCSK20-184
114
115
0.38
RCSK20-184
115
116
0.62
RCSK20-184
116
117
0.16
RCSK20-184
118
119
0.20
RCSK20-184
119
120
0.14
RCSK20-184
120
121
0.15
RCSK20-184
122
123
1.86
RCSK20-185
4
5
0.13
RCSK20-185
9
10
0.11
RCSK20-185
15
16
0.60
RCSK20-185
17
18
1.86
RCSK20-185
18
19
0.80
RCSK20-185
19
20
3.25
RCSK20-185
20
21
0.75
RCSK20-185
21
22
0.37
RCSK20-185
22
23
0.14
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-185
23
24
0.33
RCSK20-185
24
25
1.56
RCSK20-185
25
26
1.74
RCSK20-185
26
27
0.13
RCSK20-185
27
28
0.16
RCSK20-185
29
30
0.15
RCSK20-185
30
31
0.32
RCSK20-185
32
33
0.11
RCSK20-185
34
35
0.55
RCSK20-185
39
40
0.17
RCSK20-185
50
51
0.24
RCSK20-185
51
52
0.37
RCSK20-185
52
53
0.54
RCSK20-185
53
54
0.25
RCSK20-185
57
58
0.40
RCSK20-185
58
59
0.12
RCSK20-185
70
71
1.59
RCSK20-185
71
72
0.62
RCSK20-185
72
73
3.61
RCSK20-185
73
74
0.57
RCSK20-185
74
75
0.56
RCSK20-185
75
76
0.49
RCSK20-185
76
77
0.87
RCSK20-185
77
78
0.64
RCSK20-185
78
79
0.81
RCSK20-185
79
80
0.51
RCSK20-185
80
81
0.10
RCSK20-185
83
84
0.18
RCSK20-185
84
85
0.66
RCSK20-185
85
86
1.44
RCSK20-185
86
87
1.67
RCSK20-185
102
103
0.19
RCSK20-190
61
62
0.91
RCSK20-190
62
63
0.38
RCSK20-190
63
64
1.47
RCSK20-190
71
72
0.26
RCSK20-190
72
73
0.15
RCSK20-190
74
75
0.12
RCSK20-190
75
76
0.22
RCSK20-190
76
77
0.10
RCSK20-190
80
81
0.13
RCSK20-190
81
82
0.36
RCSK20-190
82
83
0.20
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-190
83
84
0.16
RCSK20-190
84
85
0.41
RCSK20-190
85
86
0.17
RCSK20-190
86
87
0.13
RCSK20-190
87
88
0.13
RCSK20-190
88
89
0.40
RCSK20-190
89
90
0.71
RCSK20-191
1
2
0.14
RCSK20-191
50
51
0.22
RCSK20-191
58
59
0.24
RCSK20-191
61
62
0.10
RCSK20-191
63
64
0.20
RCSK20-191
64
65
0.16
RCSK20-191
70
71
0.24
RCSK20-191
71
72
0.20
RCSK20-191
75
76
0.11
RCSK20-191
82
83
0.13
RCSK20-192
4
5
0.13
RCSK20-192
5
6
0.21
RCSK20-192
6
7
0.26
RCSK20-192
7
8
0.17
RCSK20-192
8
9
0.25
RCSK20-192
9
10
1.29
RCSK20-192
10
11
0.81
RCSK20-192
11
12
0.11
RCSK20-192
12
13
0.16
RCSK20-192
13
14
0.11
RCSK20-192
15
16
0.25
RCSK20-192
36
37
0.14
RCSK20-193
8
9
0.14
RCSK20-193
9
10
0.17
RCSK20-193
10
11
0.22
RCSK20-193
11
12
0.20
RCSK20-193
12
13
0.35
RCSK20-193
13
14
0.21
RCSK20-193
14
15
0.18
RCSK20-193
16
17
0.26
RCSK20-193
17
18
0.17
RCSK20-193
20
21
0.12
RCSK20-193
22
23
0.70
RCSK20-193
23
24
1.06
RCSK20-193
24
25
0.36
RCSK20-193
27
28
0.47
RCSK20-193
28
29
0.53
RCSK20-193
29
30
0.44
RCSK20-193
31
32
0.10
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-193
36
37
0.19
RCSK20-193
37
38
0.14
RCSK20-193
40
41
0.18
RCSK20-193
42
43
0.14
RCSK20-194
0
1
1.64
RCSK20-194
1
2
0.15
RCSK20-194
2
3
0.14
RCSK20-194
3
4
0.17
RCSK20-194
4
5
0.22
RCSK20-194
5
6
0.21
RCSK20-194
6
7
0.14
RCSK20-194
7
8
0.14
RCSK20-194
8
9
0.13
RCSK20-194
14
15
12.40
RCSK20-194
15
16
0.61
RCSK20-194
16
17
0.38
RCSK20-194
19
20
0.17
RCSK20-194
22
23
2.49
RCSK20-194
23
24
0.12
RCSK20-194
28
29
0.12
RCSK20-194
29
30
0.41
RCSK20-194
33
34
0.47
RCSK20-194
34
35
0.26
RCSK20-194
35
36
0.88
RCSK20-194
36
37
0.48
RCSK20-194
37
38
0.48
RCSK20-194
38
39
0.12
RCSK20-194
39
40
0.31
RCSK20-194
40
41
0.19
RCSK20-194
41
42
0.71
RCSK20-194
42
43
1.10
RCSK20-194
43
44
4.09
RCSK20-194
44
45
4.60
RCSK20-194
45
46
5.42
RCSK20-194
46
47
0.72
RCSK20-194
48
49
0.11
RCSK20-195
1
2
0.18
RCSK20-195
2
3
0.34
RCSK20-195
3
4
0.37
RCSK20-195
4
5
0.23
RCSK20-195
5
6
0.13
RCSK20-195
6
7
0.18
RCSK20-195
7
8
0.15
RCSK20-195
8
9
0.17
RCSK20-195
27
28
0.11
RCSK20-195
32
33
0.12
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-195
38
39
0.21
RCSK20-195
41
42
0.11
RCSK20-195
42
43
1.14
RCSK20-195
43
44
0.13
RCSK20-195
44
45
2.83
RCSK20-195
45
46
0.33
RCSK20-195
46
47
0.30
RCSK20-195
48
49
0.17
RCSK20-195
49
50
0.49
RCSK20-195
50
51
3.34
RCSK20-195
51
52
2.43
RCSK20-195
52
53
0.61
RCSK20-195
53
54
0.69
RCSK20-195
54
55
1.05
RCSK20-195
55
56
0.38
RCSK20-195
56
57
0.38
RCSK20-195
57
58
0.15
RCSK20-196
19
20
0.74
RCSK20-196
28
29
0.47
RCSK20-196
29
30
0.37
RCSK20-196
33
34
0.11
RCSK20-197
9
10
0.20
RCSK20-197
39
40
0.14
RCSK20-197
41
42
0.56
RCSK20-197
42
43
0.11
RCSK20-197
43
44
0.18
RCSK20-197
44
45
0.27
RCSK20-197
45
46
0.65
RCSK20-197
46
47
2.14
RCSK20-197
47
48
0.43
RCSK20-197
50
51
0.10
RCSK20-198
0
1
0.23
RCSK20-198
1
2
0.20
RCSK20-198
2
3
0.14
RCSK20-198
3
4
0.21
RCSK20-198
4
5
0.21
RCSK20-198
5
6
0.19
RCSK20-198
6
7
0.37
RCSK20-198
7
8
0.55
RCSK20-198
8
9
0.53
RCSK20-198
9
10
0.66
RCSK20-198
10
11
0.74
RCSK20-198
11
12
3.10
RCSK20-198
12
13
3.78
RCSK20-198
13
14
8.97
RCSK20-198
14
15
1.09
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-198
15
16
0.23
RCSK20-198
19
20
0.10
RCSK20-199
2
3
0.15
RCSK20-199
3
4
0.24
RCSK20-199
4
5
0.41
RCSK20-199
5
6
0.15
RCSK20-199
6
7
0.17
RCSK20-199
7
8
0.12
RCSK20-199
8
9
0.62
RCSK20-199
9
10
0.85
RCSK20-199
10
11
0.40
RCSK20-199
11
12
0.11
RCSK20-199
15
16
0.14
RCSK20-199
17
18
0.14
RCSK20-199
22
23
1.29
RCSK20-199
23
24
1.34
RCSK20-199
24
25
10.50
RCSK20-199
25
26
53.20
RCSK20-199
26
27
2.72
RCSK20-199
27
28
0.42
RCSK20-199
28
29
4.01
RCSK20-199
29
30
0.54
RCSK20-199
31
32
0.33
RCSK20-199
32
33
0.18
RCSK20-199
33
34
0.48
RCSK20-199
34
35
0.52
RCSK20-199
35
36
0.64
RCSK20-199
36
37
0.72
RCSK20-199
37
38
0.53
RCSK20-199
38
39
0.12
RCSK20-199
40
41
0.89
RCSK20-199
42
43
0.15
RCSK20-199
43
44
0.14
RCSK20-200
1
2
0.26
RCSK20-200
2
3
0.12
RCSK20-200
3
4
0.14
RCSK20-200
4
5
0.12
RCSK20-200
5
6
0.29
RCSK20-200
6
7
0.15
RCSK20-200
7
8
0.14
RCSK20-200
8
9
0.14
RCSK20-200
9
10
0.15
RCSK20-200
15
16
0.10
RCSK20-200
16
17
0.42
RCSK20-200
36
37
0.33
RCSK20-200
37
38
0.10
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-200
38
39
0.13
RCSK20-200
39
40
0.78
RCSK20-200
41
42
0.14
RCSK20-201
0
1
0.11
RCSK20-201
1
2
0.10
RCSK20-201
3
4
0.10
RCSK20-201
4
5
0.12
RCSK20-201
5
6
0.14
RCSK20-201
6
7
0.17
RCSK20-201
24
25
0.11
RCSK20-201
46
47
0.22
RCSK20-201
47
48
0.81
RCSK20-201
72
73
0.25
RCSK20-201
73
74
0.56
RCSK20-201
74
75
2.90
RCSK20-201
75
76
5.13
RCSK20-201
76
77
2.57
RCSK20-201
77
78
0.49
RCSK20-201
78
79
0.80
RCSK20-201
79
80
0.61
RCSK20-201
80
81
2.87
RCSK20-201
81
82
6.44
RCSK20-201
82
83
0.40
RCSK20-201
83
84
0.52
RCSK20-201
84
85
0.24
RCSK20-202
1
2
0.13
RCSK20-202
2
3
0.15
RCSK20-202
3
4
0.22
RCSK20-202
4
5
0.26
RCSK20-202
5
6
0.21
RCSK20-202
6
7
0.47
RCSK20-202
7
8
0.70
RCSK20-202
8
9
0.79
RCSK20-202
9
10
1.00
RCSK20-202
10
11
1.29
RCSK20-202
11
12
7.62
RCSK20-202
12
13
2.42
RCSK20-202
13
14
0.29
RCSK20-202
14
15
0.27
RCSK20-202
15
16
0.29
RCSK20-203
6
7
0.10
RCSK20-203
13
14
0.11
RCSK20-203
14
15
0.12
RCSK20-203
33
34
0.18
RCSK20-204
7
8
0.25
RCSK20-204
8
9
0.15
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-204
9
10
0.20
RCSK20-204
10
11
0.12
RCSK20-204
14
15
1.19
RCSK20-204
15
16
0.60
RCSK20-204
16
17
0.80
RCSK20-204
17
18
1.04
RCSK20-204
18
19
0.11
RCSK20-204
27
28
0.11
RCSK20-204
28
29
0.24
RCSK20-204
29
30
0.68
RCSK20-204
30
31
0.85
RCSK20-204
31
32
1.02
RCSK20-204
33
34
0.11
RCSK20-204
34
35
0.13
RCSK20-204
36
37
0.10
RCSK20-205
0
1
22.30
RCSK20-205
1
2
0.35
RCSK20-205
17
18
0.31
RCSK20-205
18
19
0.42
RCSK20-205
20
21
18.90
RCSK20-205
21
22
1.56
RCSK20-205
22
23
0.93
RCSK20-205
23
24
0.88
RCSK20-205
24
25
12.40
RCSK20-205
25
26
3.81
RCSK20-205
26
27
1.22
RCSK20-205
27
28
1.13
RCSK20-205
28
29
0.79
RCSK20-205
29
30
0.55
RCSK20-205
30
31
3.30
RCSK20-205
31
32
3.77
RCSK20-205
32
33
1.84
RCSK20-205
33
34
0.94
RCSK20-205
34
35
0.58
RCSK20-205
35
36
0.82
RCSK20-205
36
37
0.99
RCSK20-205
37
38
0.82
RCSK20-205
38
39
0.28
RCSK20-205
39
40
0.33
RCSK20-205
41
42
0.14
RCSK20-205
42
43
0.19
RCSK20-205
44
45
0.12
RCSK20-205
48
49
0.11
RCSK20-205
50
51
0.29
RCSK20-205
51
52
0.72
RCSK20-205
52
53
0.38
PAGE 16 OF 26
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-205
53
54
0.42
RCSK20-205
54
55
0.16
RCSK20-205
56
57
0.12
RCSK20-205
60
61
0.24
RCSK20-206
0
1
0.12
RCSK20-206
1
2
0.14
RCSK20-206
2
3
0.68
RCSK20-206
3
4
0.13
RCSK20-206
4
5
0.18
RCSK20-206
5
6
0.14
RCSK20-206
6
7
0.17
RCSK20-206
7
8
0.17
RCSK20-206
8
9
0.23
RCSK20-206
9
10
0.22
RCSK20-206
10
11
0.15
RCSK20-206
11
12
0.21
RCSK20-206
16
17
0.28
RCSK20-206
17
18
0.33
RCSK20-206
19
20
0.10
RCSK20-206
27
28
0.31
RCSK20-206
28
29
0.16
RCSK20-206
29
30
0.18
RCSK20-206
42
43
0.19
RCSK20-206
43
44
0.10
RCSK20-206
45
46
0.13
RCSK20-206
46
47
0.19
RCSK20-206
47
48
0.22
RCSK20-206
48
49
0.11
RCSK20-206
49
50
0.14
RCSK20-206
50
51
0.20
RCSK20-206
51
52
0.41
RCSK20-206
52
53
0.63
RCSK20-206
53
54
1.18
RCSK20-206
54
55
0.35
RCSK20-206
55
56
1.50
RCSK20-206
56
57
1.10
RCSK20-206
57
58
5.35
RCSK20-206
58
59
10.60
RCSK20-206
59
60
6.97
RCSK20-206
60
61
40.00
RCSK20-206
61
62
82.40
RCSK20-206
62
63
29.00
RCSK20-206
63
64
45.60
RCSK20-206
64
65
45.90
RCSK20-206
65
66
6.06
RCSK20-206
66
67
25.50
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-206
67
68
17.60
RCSK20-206
68
69
4.51
RCSK20-206
69
70
1.35
RCSK20-206
70
71
0.51
RCSK20-206
71
72
0.56
RCSK20-206
72
73
4.06
RCSK20-206
73
74
0.41
RCSK20-206
74
75
0.40
RCSK20-206
75
76
0.35
RCSK20-206
76
77
0.44
RCSK20-206
77
78
0.58
RCSK20-206
78
79
0.62
RCSK20-206
79
80
0.49
RCSK20-206
80
81
0.62
RCSK20-206
81
82
0.71
RCSK20-206
82
83
1.32
RCSK20-206
83
84
1.49
RCSK20-207
0
1
0.93
RCSK20-207
1
2
0.97
RCSK20-207
2
3
0.90
RCSK20-207
3
4
1.03
RCSK20-207
4
5
1.28
RCSK20-207
5
6
0.69
RCSK20-207
6
7
1.54
RCSK20-207
7
8
0.95
RCSK20-207
8
9
1.07
RCSK20-207
9
10
0.24
RCSK20-207
12
13
0.52
RCSK20-207
14
15
0.11
RCSK20-207
36
37
0.29
RCSK20-207
39
40
0.11
RCSK20-207
40
41
0.16
RCSK20-207
41
42
0.14
RCSK20-207
42
43
0.53
RCSK20-207
43
44
0.37
RCSK20-207
44
45
0.33
RCSK20-207
45
46
0.34
RCSK20-207
46
47
0.28
RCSK20-207
47
48
0.95
RCSK20-207
54
55
0.22
RCSK20-207
55
56
0.11
RCSK20-207
57
58
0.12
RCSK20-207
58
59
0.17
RCSK20-207
63
64
0.19
RCSK20-207
64
65
0.43
RCSK20-207
65
66
0.28
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-207
66
67
0.31
RCSK20-207
67
68
0.18
RCSK20-207
68
69
0.19
RCSK20-207
69
70
0.25
RCSK20-207
70
71
0.74
RCSK20-207
71
72
0.70
RCSK20-207
72
73
2.10
RCSK20-207
73
74
2.02
RCSK20-207
74
75
0.81
RCSK20-207
75
76
2.85
RCSK20-207
76
77
3.42
RCSK20-207
77
78
11.20
RCSK20-207
78
79
19.70
RCSK20-207
79
80
7.00
RCSK20-207
80
81
4.62
RCSK20-207
81
82
8.26
RCSK20-207
82
83
2.43
RCSK20-207
83
84
3.57
RCSK20-207
84
85
52.70
RCSK20-207
85
86
4.40
RCSK20-207
86
87
7.77
RCSK20-207
87
88
7.41
RCSK20-207
88
89
5.30
RCSK20-207
89
90
4.91
RCSK20-207
90
91
26.90
RCSK20-207
91
92
6.15
RCSK20-207
92
93
3.37
RCSK20-207
93
94
3.53
RCSK20-207
94
95
3.20
RCSK20-207
95
96
1.01
RCSK20-208
0
1
1.27
RCSK20-208
1
2
1.17
RCSK20-208
2
3
0.80
RCSK20-208
3
4
0.66
RCSK20-208
4
5
0.72
RCSK20-208
5
6
0.22
RCSK20-208
6
7
1.19
RCSK20-208
7
8
0.41
RCSK20-208
8
9
0.46
RCSK20-208
9
10
0.31
RCSK20-208
10
11
0.25
RCSK20-208
11
12
0.21
RCSK20-208
12
13
1.21
RCSK20-208
13
14
0.16
RCSK20-208
14
15
0.10
RCSK20-208
18
19
0.12
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-208
21
22
0.22
RCSK20-208
22
23
0.23
RCSK20-208
27
28
0.19
RCSK20-208
28
29
0.17
RCSK20-208
29
30
0.79
RCSK20-208
30
31
0.34
RCSK20-208
31
32
0.18
RCSK20-208
32
33
0.10
RCSK20-208
33
34
0.10
RCSK20-208
34
35
0.47
RCSK20-208
35
36
0.44
RCSK20-208
36
37
1.61
RCSK20-208
37
38
3.86
RCSK20-208
38
39
3.76
RCSK20-208
39
40
4.40
RCSK20-208
40
41
2.75
RCSK20-208
41
42
1.19
RCSK20-208
42
43
1.52
RCSK20-208
43
44
0.13
RCSK20-208
48
49
0.13
RCSK20-208
49
50
0.22
RCSK20-208
60
61
0.10
RCSK20-209
3
4
0.13
RCSK20-209
4
5
0.25
RCSK20-209
5
6
0.23
RCSK20-209
6
7
0.20
RCSK20-209
7
8
0.15
RCSK20-209
8
9
0.18
RCSK20-209
9
10
0.14
RCSK20-209
10
11
0.12
RCSK20-209
11
12
0.18
RCSK20-209
12
13
0.18
RCSK20-209
13
14
0.27
RCSK20-209
14
15
0.99
RCSK20-209
15
16
0.56
RCSK20-209
16
17
0.71
RCSK20-209
17
18
8.20
RCSK20-209
18
19
8.65
RCSK20-209
19
20
3.86
RCSK20-209
20
21
3.13
RCSK20-209
21
22
1.28
RCSK20-209
22
23
0.12
RCSK20-209
23
24
0.11
RCSK20-209
24
25
0.29
RCSK20-209
25
26
0.12
RCSK20-209
26
27
0.53
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-209
27
28
0.35
RCSK20-209
40
41
0.12
RCSK20-209
42
43
0.38
RCSK20-209
43
44
0.14
RCSK20-209
44
45
0.64
RCSK20-209
50
51
0.30
RCSK20-209
51
52
0.15
RCSK20-210
86
87
0.11
RCSK20-210
98
99
0.81
RCSK20-210
99
100
0.20
RCSK20-210
100
101
2.20
RCSK20-210
101
102
1.84
RCSK20-210
102
103
1.12
RCSK20-210
103
104
1.64
RCSK20-210
104
105
1.71
RCSK20-210
105
106
2.17
RCSK20-210
106
107
2.36
RCSK20-210
107
108
1.45
RCSK20-210
108
109
1.37
RCSK20-210
109
110
2.38
RCSK20-210
110
111
3.47
RCSK20-210
112
113
5.23
RCSK20-210
113
114
9.00
RCSK20-210
114
115
7.79
RCSK20-210
115
116
14.20
RCSK20-210
116
117
7.00
RCSK20-210
117
118
1.03
RCSK20-210
118
119
0.16
RCSK20-210
119
120
0.30
RCSK20-211
23
24
0.21
RCSK20-211
24
25
0.24
RCSK20-211
27
28
0.11
RCSK20-211
34
35
0.62
RCSK20-211
35
36
0.26
RCSK20-211
36
37
0.13
RCSK20-211
37
38
0.13
RCSK20-211
38
39
0.96
RCSK20-211
39
40
0.18
RCSK20-211
40
41
0.12
RCSK20-211
41
42
0.13
RCSK20-211
49
50
0.12
RCSK20-212
1
2
0.30
RCSK20-212
2
3
0.11
RCSK20-212
3
4
0.12
RCSK20-212
7
8
0.12
RCSK20-212
9
10
0.20
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-212
10
11
0.14
RCSK20-212
11
12
0.29
RCSK20-212
12
13
0.10
RCSK20-212
16
17
0.13
RCSK20-212
17
18
1.85
RCSK20-212
18
19
0.65
RCSK20-212
19
20
0.14
RCSK20-212
20
21
0.10
RCSK20-212
22
23
0.14
RCSK20-212
54
55
0.12
RCSK20-213
36
37
0.23
RCSK20-213
37
38
0.33
RCSK20-213
41
42
0.22
RCSK20-213
42
43
0.70
RCSK20-213
43
44
0.17
RCSK20-213
44
45
0.36
RCSK20-213
45
46
0.42
RCSK20-213
46
47
0.99
RCSK20-213
47
48
0.19
RCSK20-213
48
49
0.11
RCSK20-213
54
55
0.35
RCSK20-213
55
56
0.33
RCSK20-213
56
57
0.26
RCSK20-213
57
58
0.48
RCSK20-213
58
59
0.87
RCSK20-213
59
60
0.13
RCSK20-213
67
68
0.30
RCSK20-213
68
69
0.11
RCSK20-213
69
70
0.10
RCSK20-214
1
2
0.26
RCSK20-214
2
3
0.23
RCSK20-214
3
4
0.18
RCSK20-214
4
5
0.23
RCSK20-214
5
6
0.21
RCSK20-214
6
7
0.29
RCSK20-214
7
8
0.29
RCSK20-214
8
9
0.32
RCSK20-214
9
10
0.60
RCSK20-214
10
11
0.38
RCSK20-214
11
12
0.51
RCSK20-214
12
13
0.69
RCSK20-214
13
14
0.46
RCSK20-214
14
15
1.65
RCSK20-214
15
16
1.48
RCSK20-214
16
17
0.98
RCSK20-214
17
18
1.05
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-214
18
19
1.08
RCSK20-214
19
20
0.71
RCSK20-214
20
21
0.71
RCSK20-214
21
22
0.83
RCSK20-214
22
23
0.60
RCSK20-214
23
24
2.75
RCSK20-214
24
25
0.53
RCSK20-214
25
26
0.39
RCSK20-214
26
27
0.17
RCSK20-214
27
28
0.56
RCSK20-214
28
29
1.46
RCSK20-214
29
30
0.90
RCSK20-214
30
31
0.59
RCSK20-214
31
32
0.76
RCSK20-214
32
33
0.10
RCSK20-214
36
37
0.16
RCSK20-214
37
38
0.20
RCSK20-214
38
39
0.18
RCSK20-214
39
40
0.42
RCSK20-214
40
41
0.16
RCSK20-214
41
42
0.17
RCSK20-214
42
43
0.19
RCSK20-214
43
44
0.42
RCSK20-214
44
45
0.81
RCSK20-214
45
46
0.33
RCSK20-214
46
47
0.33
RCSK20-214
47
48
0.17
RCSK20-214
48
49
0.29
RCSK20-214
49
50
1.91
RCSK20-214
50
51
0.43
RCSK20-214
51
52
0.68
RCSK20-214
52
53
0.57
RCSK20-214
53
54
0.84
RCSK20-214
54
55
0.22
RCSK20-214
55
56
0.39
RCSK20-214
56
57
0.30
RCSK20-214
57
58
0.34
RCSK20-214
58
59
0.36
RCSK20-214
59
60
0.21
RCSK20-214
60
61
0.41
RCSK20-214
61
62
2.32
RCSK20-214
62
63
1.20
RCSK20-214
63
64
1.07
RCSK20-214
64
65
0.68
RCSK20-214
65
66
0.80
RCSK20-214
66
67
1.98
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-214
67
68
2.58
RCSK20-214
68
69
0.61
RCSK20-214
69
70
0.34
RCSK20-214
70
71
0.26
RCSK20-214
71
72
0.12
RCSK20-215
0
1
0.14
RCSK20-215
2
3
0.17
RCSK20-215
4
5
0.18
RCSK20-215
5
6
0.17
RCSK20-215
6
7
0.26
RCSK20-215
7
8
0.18
RCSK20-215
8
9
0.18
RCSK20-215
13
14
0.14
RCSK20-215
16
17
0.53
RCSK20-215
28
29
0.12
RCSK20-215
29
30
0.37
RCSK20-215
30
31
0.31
RCSK20-215
31
32
0.30
RCSK20-215
32
33
0.62
RCSK20-215
33
34
1.52
RCSK20-215
34
35
0.39
RCSK20-215
35
36
0.34
RCSK20-215
36
37
0.60
RCSK20-215
37
38
0.62
RCSK20-215
38
39
0.41
RCSK20-215
39
40
0.40
RCSK20-215
40
41
0.47
RCSK20-215
41
42
1.50
RCSK20-215
42
43
0.36
RCSK20-215
43
44
0.10
RCSK20-215
44
45
0.41
RCSK20-215
45
46
0.61
RCSK20-215
46
47
0.78
RCSK20-215
47
48
0.73
RCSK20-215
48
49
0.28
RCSK20-215
49
50
0.27
RCSK20-215
50
51
0.50
RCSK20-215
51
52
0.10
RCSK20-215
56
57
0.19
RCSK20-215
58
59
0.23
RCSK20-215
59
60
2.70
RCSK20-215
60
61
0.39
RCSK20-215
61
62
1.17
RCSK20-215
62
63
0.53
RCSK20-215
63
64
0.83
RCSK20-215
64
65
1.24
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-215
65
66
0.41
RCSK20-215
66
67
0.53
RCSK20-215
67
68
1.65
RCSK20-215
68
69
2.01
RCSK20-215
69
70
0.14
RCSK20-215
70
71
0.22
RCSK20-215
71
72
2.28
RCSK20-215
72
73
0.19
RCSK20-215
73
74
0.21
RCSK20-215
74
75
0.34
RCSK20-215
75
76
0.13
RCSK20-215
77
78
0.10
RCSK20-215
78
79
0.14
RCSK20-215
79
80
0.11
RCSK20-215
81
82
0.10
RCSK20-215
82
83
0.14
RCSK20-215
83
84
0.14
RCSK20-215
84
85
0.19
RCSK20-215
85
86
0.25
RCSK20-215
86
87
0.47
RCSK20-215
87
88
0.34
RCSK20-215
88
89
0.43
RCSK20-215
89
90
0.43
RCSK20-215
90
91
2.74
RCSK20-215
91
92
9.23
RCSK20-215
92
93
6.88
RCSK20-215
93
94
0.44
RCSK20-215
94
95
0.39
RCSK20-215
95
96
0.21
RCSK20-215
96
97
0.39
RCSK20-215
97
98
0.14
RCSK20-216
0
1
0.30
RCSK20-216
1
2
0.19
RCSK20-216
2
3
0.71
RCSK20-216
3
4
0.82
RCSK20-216
4
5
1.35
RCSK20-216
5
6
1.95
RCSK20-216
6
7
2.63
RCSK20-216
7
8
4.17
RCSK20-216
8
9
6.37
RCSK20-216
9
10
0.96
RCSK20-216
10
11
0.45
RCSK20-216
11
12
0.51
RCSK20-216
12
13
1.23
RCSK20-216
13
14
2.33
RCSK20-216
14
15
0.44
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RCSK20-216
15
16
0.53
RCSK20-216
16
17
0.23
RCSK20-216
17
18
0.32
RCSK20-216
18
19
0.43
RCSK20-216
19
20
1.79
RCSK20-216
20
21
0.14
RCSK20-216
21
22
0.19
RCSK20-216
22
23
0.55
RCSK20-216
23
24
0.56
RCSK20-216
24
25
0.21
RCSK20-216
25
26
0.14
RCSK20-216
30
31
0.16
RCSK20-216
31
32
0.14
RCSK20-216
33
34
0.20
RCSK20-216
34
35
0.27
RCSK20-216
35
36
0.49
RCSK20-216
36
37
0.11
RCSK20-216
38
39
0.11
RCSK20-216
39
40
3.51
RCSK20-216
40
41
0.27
RCSK20-216
41
42
0.33
RCSK20-216
43
44
0.19
RCSK20-216
44
45
0.20
RCSK20-216
45
46
0.11
RCSK20-216
58
59
0.11
RCSK20-216
59
60
0.20
RCSK20-216
60
61
0.36
RCSK20-216
61
62
0.68
RCSK20-216
62
63
1.77
RCSK20-216
63
64
1.02
RCSK20-216
64
65
0.12
RCSK20-216
65
66
0.51
RCSK20-216
66
67
0.74
RCSK20-216
67
68
0.91
RCSK20-216
68
69
1.19
RCSK20-216
69
70
0.55
RCSK20-216
70
71
0.37
RCSK20-216
71
72
0.53
RCSK20-216
72
73
1.27
RCSK20-216
73
74
0.15
RCSK20-216
74
75
0.10
RCSK20-216
75
76
0.12
RDSK20-062
32
33
0.11
RDSK20-062
39
40
0.10
RDSK20-062
45
46
0.10
RDSK20-062
159
160
1.61
Hole ID
From
To
Grade
RDSK20-062
160
161
0.71
RDSK20-062
161
162
0.60
RDSK20-062
162
163
0.10
RDSK20-062
163
164
0.18
RDSK20-062
164
165
0.29
RDSK20-062
165
166
0.82
RDSK20-062
166
167
0.72
RDSK20-062
167
168
4.03
RDSK20-062
168
169
15.00
RDSK20-062
169
170
24.50
RDSK20-062
170
171
0.41
RDSK20-062
171
172
19.90
RDSK20-062
172
173
102.37
RDSK20-062
173
174
23.50
RDSK20-062
174
175
0.99
RDSK20-062
175
176
0.35
RDSK20-062
176
177
0.46
RDSK20-062
177
178
0.32
RDSK20-062
178
179
0.21
RDSK20-062
179
180
0.34
RDSK20-062
181
182
0.12
RDSK20-062
182
183
0.52
RDSK20-062
183
184
2.00
RDSK20-062
184
185
0.29
RDSK20-062
185
186
0.28
RDSK20-062
186
187
0.93
RDSK20-062
187
188
3.62
RDSK20-062
188
189
1.24
RDSK20-062
189
190
0.83
RDSK20-062
190
191
0.96
RDSK20-062
191
192
1.21
RDSK20-062
192
193
0.82
RDSK20-062
193
194
1.09
RDSK20-062
194
195
0.71
RDSK20-062
195
196
2.22
RDSK20-062
196
197
0.52
RDSK20-062
213
214
0.18
NB: All gold assays ≥0.1g/t are listed.
JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
CRITERIA
JORC CODE EXPLANATION
COMMENTARY
Sampling
►
Nature and quality of sampling, measures taken to
►
All holes have been routinely sampled on a 1m
techniques
ensure sample representivity and the appropriate
interval for gold
calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
►
1 metre samples are preserved for future assay as
►
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
required.
are Material to the Public Report.
►
RC Samples were collected in situ at the drill site
►
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been
and are split collecting 2 to 3 kg per sample.
done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse
Certified reference material and sample duplicates
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples
were inserted at regular intervals.
from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
►
DD samples are cut to half core on 1m intervals.
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
►
All samples were submitted SGS, Bamako Mali
explanation may be required, such as where there
using a 50g Fire Assay gold analysis with a 10ppb
is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
Au detection level.
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
detailed information.
Drilling
►
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open<>
►
RC drilling was carried out by AMS drilling
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)
►
DD drilling was undertaken by AMS drilling and
and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
utilised PQ and HQ triple tube drilling
tube, depth of diamond tails, face
other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method, etc).
Drill sample
►
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
►
An initial visual estimate of RC sample recovery
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
was undertaken at the drill rig for each sample
►
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
metre collected.
ensure representative nature of the samples.
►
Collected samples were weighed to ensure
►
Whether a relationship exists between sample
consistency of sample size and monitor sample
recoveries.
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
►
For DD core recovery and RQD observations are
fine/coarse material.
made.
►
A number of zones of poor recovery were
encountered in drilling. Where recovery has been
deemed to be poor or was null it has been treated
as having a 0ppm grade in any compositing
undertaken.
►
No systematic sampling issue, recovery issue or
bias was picked up and it is therefore considered
that both sample recovery and quality is adequate
for the drilling technique employed
Logging
►
Whether core and chip samples have been
►
All drill samples were geologically logged by Oklo
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of
Resources subsidiary Africa Mining geologists.
detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
►
Geological logging used a standardised logging
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
system.
►
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
►
The total length and percentage of the relevant
intersections logged.
Sub-sampling
►
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,
►
RC samples were split utilizing a 3 tier riffle splitter
techniques
half or all core taken.
with a 1m sample being taken.
and sample
►
If non<_core2c_ whether="" _riffled2c_="" tube="" _sampled2c_="">
►
Duplicates were taken to evaluate
preparation
split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
representativeness
►
For all sample types, the nature, quality and
►
Further sample preparation was undertaken at the
appropriateness of the sample preparation
SGS laboratories by SGS laboratory staff
technique.
►
All DD core was ½ cut and ¼ cut when a duplicate
►
Quality control procedures adopted for all
sample was taken.
sub
►
Duplicates were taken to evaluate
samples.
representativeness
►
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
►
At the laboratory, samples were weighed, dried and
representative of the in situ material collected,
fine crushed to 70% <2mm (jaw crusher),
including for instance results for field
pulverized and split to 85 %< 75 um. Gold is
duplicate/second
assayed by fire assay (50g charge) with an AAS
CRITERIA
JORC CODE EXPLANATION
COMMENTARY
►
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain
Finish.
size of the material being sampled.
►
Sample pulps were returned from the SGS
laboratory under secure ''chain of custody''
procedure by Africa Mining staff and are being
stored in a secure location for possible future
analysis.
►
Sample sizes and laboratory preparation
techniques are considered to be appropriate for this
early stage exploration and the commodity being
targeted.
Quality of
►
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the
►
Analysis for gold on AC, RC and diamond samples
assay data
assaying and laboratory procedures used and
is undertaken at SGS Bamako by 50g Fire Assay
and
whether the technique is considered partial or total.
with an AAS finish to a lower detection limit of
laboratory
►
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld
10ppb Au.
tests
XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in
►
Fire assay is considered a "total" assay technique.
determining the analysis including instrument make
►
No field non assay analysis instruments were used
and model, reading times, calibrations factors
in the analyses reported.
applied and their derivation, etc.
►
A review of certified reference material and sample
