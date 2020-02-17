Oklo Resources : Section 708A Cleansing Statement

18 February 2020
Company Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 4, Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
NOTICE GIVEN UNDER section 708A(5) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT
This notice is given by Oklo Resources Limited ("Company") under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act").
On 17 February 2020 the Company issued 900,000 zero exercise priced options ("ZEPOs") without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act.
As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
-
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
-
section 674 of the Act.
The Company confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:
-
has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
-
investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
-
-
the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
-
the rights and liabilities attaching to fully paid ordinary shares.
Yours faithfully
Oklo Resources Limited
Louisa Martino
Company Secretary
