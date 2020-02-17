Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oklo Resources Limited    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
0.22 AUD   -2.22%
02/17OKLO RESOURCES : Section 708A Cleansing Statement
PU
02/04OKLO RESOURCES : High-Grade Continuity Confirmed at Depth at Seko
PU
02/02OKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Section 708A Cleansing Statement

02/17/2020 | 11:28pm EST

18 February 2020

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

NOTICE GIVEN UNDER section 708A(5) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

This notice is given by Oklo Resources Limited ("Company") under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act").

On 17 February 2020 the Company issued 900,000 zero exercise priced options ("ZEPOs") without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. section 674 of the Act.

The Company confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:

  1. has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
  2. investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
    1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
    2. the rights and liabilities attaching to fully paid ordinary shares.

Yours faithfully

Oklo Resources Limited

Louisa Martino

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 04:27:06 UTC
